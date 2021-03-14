The Detroit Pistons will hope to rediscover their 3-point shooting touch in their home arena.

They will play host to the San Antonio Spurs in their first home game this month. They have lost three consecutive games, all on the road, including two outings since the All-Star break.

At Charlotte on Thursday, Detroit made just 32.6 percent of its 46 3-point attempts against the Hornets in a 105-102 defeat. At Brooklyn on Saturday, the Pistons knocked down just 25 percent of their 32 3-point shots in a 100-95 loss.

"We want as many 3s as we can get, good 3s," coach Dwane Casey said. "You can't make enough 2s in today's game. If you do, it's got to be a very high percentage. You've got to mix in 3s in today's NBA game."

Point guard Delon Wright made two of his three 3-point attempts against the Nets. His teammates shot 6 of 29, with the reserves getting blanked on seven attempts. Detroit made its first three shots from deep, then missed its next 19.

"There you have it," Wright said. "We have to make shots. I feel like we got good looks, so that's a good thing. Just have to knock 'em down."

Top reserve Josh Jackson missed all four of his long-range shots. He has scored in single digits in both games since the break, with nine points against Charlotte and eight against Brooklyn.

Jackson averages 13.2 points and the club needs him to be both a scorer and playmaker off the bench. The team's previous sixth man, Derrick Rose, was dealt to New York last month. Reserve guard Dennis Smith Jr. missed the Brooklyn game after being placed under the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

"With freedom comes responsibility. He's learning that role, it's a new role for him," Casey said of Jackson. "He's a smart player. His basketball IQ is off the charts. It's just about making the right decisions and growing into that role."

The Spurs are playing the second end of a back-to-back. They were blown out by Philadelphia 134-99 on Sunday.

"We got our (butts) kicked, man. They punched us in the face, they didn't let up," guard Dejounte Murray said. "I felt like we just couldn't get the ball to go in and we couldn't get stops. That makes it hard."

Leading scorer DeMar DeRozan has missed the last two games after a death in the family. It's uncertain if he will join the team for Monday's game.

San Antonio has gone 3-5 since four of their games were postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the organization.

The Spurs blew out Orlando 104-77 on Friday but didn't carry that momentum to Philadelphia. The Sixers, playing without injured star Joel Embiid, outscored them by 11 points in the first quarter, then put them away with a 46-point third quarter.

Murray and the rest of San Antonio's starters only combined for 48 points. They are eager to redeem themselves after a poor performance.

"I think everybody here wants to win," Murray said. "You could see it in the locker room in their faces."

This will be the first of two meetings between the Spurs and Pistons. They will play at San Antonio on April 22.

