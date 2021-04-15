Stephen Curry is back to being vintage Stephen Curry.

And as such, the Golden State Warriors are putting together vintage high-scoring performances, as they did Wednesday night during a 147-109 rout of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors will try to extend their three-game winning streak on Thursday night when they play the Cleveland Cavaliers on the second stop of a five-game trip.

After starting the week by scoring 53 points against the Denver Nuggets and surpassing Wilt Chamberlain as the Warriors' all-time leading scorer, Curry followed with 42 against the Thunder. He scored 25 of those in the third quarter while shooting 8-for-8 during the period.

Golden State scored 50 points in that quarter, which is a season high for any team in the league this season.

The Warriors tied a franchise record with 24 converted triples against Oklahoma City. Draymond Green recorded his 28th career triple-double with 12 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds. Curry had eight assists, and the Warriors finished with 39 assists on 52 made field goals.

"When we play small like we're doing, it spreads the floor and (Curry) gets opportunities," Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. "It's really a comfortable game for Steph and Draymond when we play this way."

For April, Curry is averaging 39.5 points a game and shooting 54.9 percent from the field, including 46.2 percent from 3-point range.

"Nothing surprises me with Steph," Kerr said. "He did have a stretch earlier this year that seemed similar, maybe not quite to this extreme, but he's obviously so capable of this."

The Cavaliers, who have started to get their roster healthy over the past couple of weeks, haven't given up hope of sneaking into the postseason. They strengthened those chances Wednesday night with a 103-90 victory over the Hornets in Charlotte and enter Thursday's game two games behind the Chicago Bulls for 10th place in the Eastern Conference.

"We have 18 games to go, and we're going to fight to get into that play-in game," Jarrett Allen said.

Taurean Prince scored a season-high 25 points while Kevin Love finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

Prince finished 9-of-13 from the field and 6-of-8 from 3-point range.

"He's been able to be a really consistent punch off the bench, not only on the offensive end, but he gets a ton of deflections, he comes up with steals," Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff said of Prince. "He provides you with opportunities in transition where he runs. He can attack off the dribble and make threes."

Allen played for the first time since March 26 and finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Allen, who suffered a concussion and missed eight games, told reporters after the game he felt better than expected.

Collin Sexton, who leads the Cavaliers with 24.1 points per game, missed his second game in a row with a strained groin but is expected to return soon.

Larry Nance Jr. (illness) returned after missing the previous seven games.

Golden State guard Kelly Oubre Jr. sat out for the third consecutive game Wednesday with a sprained left wrist.

