DEN
DET
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Jokic
|70
|34.9
|26.5
|10.9
|8.4
|1.34
|0.69
|3.1
|56.6
|39.3
|86.7
|2.9
|8
|J. Murray
|48
|35.5
|21.2
|4.0
|4.8
|1.33
|0.27
|2.3
|47.7
|40.8
|86.9
|0.8
|3.3
|M. Porter Jr.
|59
|31.8
|19.4
|7.4
|1.1
|0.66
|0.92
|1.3
|54.8
|45.0
|78.8
|1.5
|5.9
|W. Barton
|56
|31.0
|12.7
|4.0
|3.2
|0.89
|0.41
|1.7
|42.6
|38.1
|78.5
|0.7
|3.3
|A. Gordon
|23
|26.3
|10.3
|4.9
|2.3
|0.70
|0.61
|1.3
|50.0
|26.7
|69.0
|1.6
|3.3
|M. Morris
|45
|25.8
|10.2
|2.1
|3.2
|0.71
|0.29
|0.7
|47.6
|37.9
|78.9
|0.2
|1.9
|P. Millsap
|55
|20.8
|8.9
|4.7
|1.7
|0.89
|0.65
|0.9
|47.6
|33.6
|71.3
|1.4
|3.4
|A. Rivers
|12
|27.3
|8.9
|2.3
|2.7
|1.42
|0.17
|0.8
|42.0
|36.8
|70.6
|0.2
|2.1
|J. Green
|56
|19.2
|8.1
|4.8
|0.9
|0.46
|0.38
|1.0
|46.0
|39.7
|83.6
|1.5
|3.3
|P. Dozier
|50
|21.8
|7.7
|3.6
|1.8
|0.62
|0.44
|0.9
|41.7
|31.5
|63.6
|0.7
|2.9
|F. Campazzo
|64
|22.0
|6.2
|2.1
|3.6
|1.22
|0.22
|1.1
|38.5
|35.5
|87.6
|0.3
|1.7
|J. McGee
|10
|12.1
|4.5
|4.3
|0.3
|0.30
|0.90
|1.5
|46.3
|0.0
|70.0
|1.4
|2.9
|S. Harrison
|14
|15.6
|3.7
|2.1
|0.9
|0.93
|0.36
|0.4
|39.1
|30.0
|81.3
|0.2
|1.9
|Z. Nnaji
|40
|9.1
|3.1
|1.5
|0.2
|0.15
|0.10
|0.2
|47.4
|37.7
|80.0
|0.3
|1.1
|B. Bol
|30
|4.9
|2.2
|0.7
|0.2
|0.10
|0.33
|0.4
|46.2
|39.1
|64.3
|0
|0.7
|V. Cancar
|39
|5.9
|1.8
|1.1
|0.4
|0.23
|0.05
|0.3
|44.8
|30.0
|75.0
|0.2
|0.9
|M. Howard
|35
|4.0
|1.8
|0.4
|0.4
|0.09
|0.00
|0.3
|30.7
|23.5
|66.7
|0
|0.4
|Total
|70
|0.0
|115.2
|44.5
|26.9
|8.11
|4.54
|12.9
|48.5
|37.8
|80.2
|10.6
|33.9
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Grant
|54
|33.9
|22.3
|4.6
|2.8
|0.65
|1.07
|2.0
|42.9
|35.0
|84.5
|0.6
|4
|J. Jackson
|60
|25.0
|13.3
|4.0
|2.2
|0.85
|0.73
|2.3
|42.3
|30.9
|72.9
|0.9
|3.1
|S. Bey
|68
|27.0
|12.1
|4.5
|1.3
|0.72
|0.19
|0.8
|40.9
|38.9
|85.3
|0.6
|3.9
|C. Joseph
|18
|26.2
|11.9
|3.1
|5.6
|1.17
|0.44
|1.8
|51.2
|35.3
|87.8
|0.5
|2.6
|H. Diallo
|18
|22.2
|10.6
|5.0
|1.1
|0.50
|0.56
|1.3
|46.9
|45.5
|66.1
|1.2
|3.8
|M. Plumlee
|56
|26.8
|10.4
|9.3
|3.6
|0.77
|0.89
|1.9
|61.4
|0.0
|66.9
|2.6
|6.7
|F. Jackson
|40
|18.5
|9.8
|2.2
|0.9
|0.38
|0.03
|0.9
|45.7
|40.7
|81.3
|0.4
|1.8
|W. Ellington
|46
|22.0
|9.6
|1.8
|1.5
|0.39
|0.20
|0.7
|44.1
|42.2
|80.0
|0.3
|1.6
|I. Stewart
|68
|21.4
|7.9
|6.7
|0.9
|0.57
|1.26
|1.0
|55.3
|33.3
|69.6
|2.3
|4.3
|D. Smith Jr.
|20
|19.6
|7.3
|2.7
|3.7
|1.00
|0.70
|1.3
|41.5
|35.2
|70.0
|0.6
|2.1
|K. Hayes
|24
|25.1
|6.8
|2.8
|5.3
|1.04
|0.33
|3.3
|36.0
|29.5
|80.0
|0.3
|2.5
|R. McGruder
|16
|12.1
|5.7
|1.4
|1.0
|0.50
|0.06
|0.4
|52.9
|45.8
|75.0
|0.5
|0.9
|S. Lee
|46
|16.0
|5.6
|2.0
|3.6
|0.67
|0.26
|1.1
|46.8
|36.4
|68.5
|0.4
|1.6
|S. Doumbouya
|56
|15.5
|5.1
|2.6
|0.8
|0.43
|0.16
|0.8
|37.9
|22.6
|70.3
|0.7
|1.9
|J. Okafor
|25
|12.0
|5.0
|2.3
|0.5
|0.24
|0.16
|0.8
|62.5
|28.6
|68.4
|0.7
|1.6
|T. Cook
|26
|13.5
|4.8
|3.0
|0.5
|0.31
|0.04
|0.7
|65.5
|50.0
|45.2
|0.8
|2.2
|D. Sirvydis
|19
|6.0
|1.3
|1.5
|0.3
|0.11
|0.00
|0.2
|27.6
|28.6
|50.0
|0
|1.5
|Total
|70
|0.0
|106.8
|42.9
|24.2
|7.44
|5.13
|14.2
|45.2
|35.5
|76.0
|9.7
|33.2