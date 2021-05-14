DEN
DET

1st Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
DET
Pistons

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
away team logo Nuggets 46-24 -----
home team logo Pistons 20-50 -----
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo Nuggets 46-24 115.2 PPG 44.5 RPG 26.9 APG
home team logo Pistons 20-50 106.8 PPG 42.9 RPG 24.2 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
M. Porter Jr.
W. Barton
A. Gordon
M. Morris
P. Millsap
A. Rivers
J. Green
P. Dozier
F. Campazzo
J. McGee
S. Harrison
Z. Nnaji
B. Bol
V. Cancar
M. Howard
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 70 34.9 26.5 10.9 8.4 1.34 0.69 3.1 56.6 39.3 86.7 2.9 8
J. Murray 48 35.5 21.2 4.0 4.8 1.33 0.27 2.3 47.7 40.8 86.9 0.8 3.3
M. Porter Jr. 59 31.8 19.4 7.4 1.1 0.66 0.92 1.3 54.8 45.0 78.8 1.5 5.9
W. Barton 56 31.0 12.7 4.0 3.2 0.89 0.41 1.7 42.6 38.1 78.5 0.7 3.3
A. Gordon 23 26.3 10.3 4.9 2.3 0.70 0.61 1.3 50.0 26.7 69.0 1.6 3.3
M. Morris 45 25.8 10.2 2.1 3.2 0.71 0.29 0.7 47.6 37.9 78.9 0.2 1.9
P. Millsap 55 20.8 8.9 4.7 1.7 0.89 0.65 0.9 47.6 33.6 71.3 1.4 3.4
A. Rivers 12 27.3 8.9 2.3 2.7 1.42 0.17 0.8 42.0 36.8 70.6 0.2 2.1
J. Green 56 19.2 8.1 4.8 0.9 0.46 0.38 1.0 46.0 39.7 83.6 1.5 3.3
P. Dozier 50 21.8 7.7 3.6 1.8 0.62 0.44 0.9 41.7 31.5 63.6 0.7 2.9
F. Campazzo 64 22.0 6.2 2.1 3.6 1.22 0.22 1.1 38.5 35.5 87.6 0.3 1.7
J. McGee 10 12.1 4.5 4.3 0.3 0.30 0.90 1.5 46.3 0.0 70.0 1.4 2.9
S. Harrison 14 15.6 3.7 2.1 0.9 0.93 0.36 0.4 39.1 30.0 81.3 0.2 1.9
Z. Nnaji 40 9.1 3.1 1.5 0.2 0.15 0.10 0.2 47.4 37.7 80.0 0.3 1.1
B. Bol 30 4.9 2.2 0.7 0.2 0.10 0.33 0.4 46.2 39.1 64.3 0 0.7
V. Cancar 39 5.9 1.8 1.1 0.4 0.23 0.05 0.3 44.8 30.0 75.0 0.2 0.9
M. Howard 35 4.0 1.8 0.4 0.4 0.09 0.00 0.3 30.7 23.5 66.7 0 0.4
Total 70 0.0 115.2 44.5 26.9 8.11 4.54 12.9 48.5 37.8 80.2 10.6 33.9
Pistons
Roster
J. Grant
J. Jackson
S. Bey
C. Joseph
H. Diallo
M. Plumlee
F. Jackson
W. Ellington
I. Stewart
D. Smith Jr.
K. Hayes
R. McGruder
S. Lee
S. Doumbouya
J. Okafor
T. Cook
D. Sirvydis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Grant 54 33.9 22.3 4.6 2.8 0.65 1.07 2.0 42.9 35.0 84.5 0.6 4
J. Jackson 60 25.0 13.3 4.0 2.2 0.85 0.73 2.3 42.3 30.9 72.9 0.9 3.1
S. Bey 68 27.0 12.1 4.5 1.3 0.72 0.19 0.8 40.9 38.9 85.3 0.6 3.9
C. Joseph 18 26.2 11.9 3.1 5.6 1.17 0.44 1.8 51.2 35.3 87.8 0.5 2.6
H. Diallo 18 22.2 10.6 5.0 1.1 0.50 0.56 1.3 46.9 45.5 66.1 1.2 3.8
M. Plumlee 56 26.8 10.4 9.3 3.6 0.77 0.89 1.9 61.4 0.0 66.9 2.6 6.7
F. Jackson 40 18.5 9.8 2.2 0.9 0.38 0.03 0.9 45.7 40.7 81.3 0.4 1.8
W. Ellington 46 22.0 9.6 1.8 1.5 0.39 0.20 0.7 44.1 42.2 80.0 0.3 1.6
I. Stewart 68 21.4 7.9 6.7 0.9 0.57 1.26 1.0 55.3 33.3 69.6 2.3 4.3
D. Smith Jr. 20 19.6 7.3 2.7 3.7 1.00 0.70 1.3 41.5 35.2 70.0 0.6 2.1
K. Hayes 24 25.1 6.8 2.8 5.3 1.04 0.33 3.3 36.0 29.5 80.0 0.3 2.5
R. McGruder 16 12.1 5.7 1.4 1.0 0.50 0.06 0.4 52.9 45.8 75.0 0.5 0.9
S. Lee 46 16.0 5.6 2.0 3.6 0.67 0.26 1.1 46.8 36.4 68.5 0.4 1.6
S. Doumbouya 56 15.5 5.1 2.6 0.8 0.43 0.16 0.8 37.9 22.6 70.3 0.7 1.9
J. Okafor 25 12.0 5.0 2.3 0.5 0.24 0.16 0.8 62.5 28.6 68.4 0.7 1.6
T. Cook 26 13.5 4.8 3.0 0.5 0.31 0.04 0.7 65.5 50.0 45.2 0.8 2.2
D. Sirvydis 19 6.0 1.3 1.5 0.3 0.11 0.00 0.2 27.6 28.6 50.0 0 1.5
Total 70 0.0 106.8 42.9 24.2 7.44 5.13 14.2 45.2 35.5 76.0 9.7 33.2
