MIA
MIL
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|
|Jimmy Butler vs. Brook Lopez (Bam Adebayo gains possession)
|11:39
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|11:25
|
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|11:22
|
|Trevor Ariza misses two point layup
|11:22
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|11:19
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot
|11:16
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|11:08
|
|Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|
|Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|10:59
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|6-0
|10:42
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point finger roll layup
|6-2
|10:33
|
|Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|10:24
|
|Trevor Ariza blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo's two point driving layup
|10:20
|
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|10:14
|
|Duncan Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|10:03
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point reverse layup
|10:00
|
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|9:57
|
|Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:40
|
|Brook Lopez offensive foul (Charge) (Trevor Ariza draws the foul)
|9:40
|
|Brook Lopez turnover (offensive foul)
|9:28
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|9-2
|9:12
|
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (bad pass) (Trevor Ariza steals)
|9:09
|
|Kendrick Nunn turnover (lost ball) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)
|9:08
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|9-4
|9:08
|
|Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|9:08
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:05
|
|Trevor Ariza defensive rebound
|8:52
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|8:43
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk
|9-6
|8:33
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|11-6
|8:18
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|8:14
|
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|8:07
|
|Kendrick Nunn shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|8:07
|
|Khris Middleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:07
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|8:07
|
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-7
|7:51
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|7:48
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|7:35
|
|Trevor Ariza shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|7:35
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:35
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|7:35
|
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-8
|7:25
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists)
|13-8
|7:11
|
|Brook Lopez misses two point reverse layup
|7:11
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|7:11
|
|Bam Adebayo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|7:07
|
|Khris Middleton misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:04
|
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|6:52
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot
|6:50
|
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|6:48
|
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|6:41
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|6:38
|
|Trevor Ariza defensive rebound
|6:32
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|6:25
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive foul (Charge) (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)
|6:25
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (offensive foul)
|6:09
|
|Trevor Ariza misses three point jump shot
|6:06
|
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|5:53
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|13-10
|5:40
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|5:37
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|5:32
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|
|Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|5:23
|
|Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:58
|
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|
|Goran Dragic defensive rebound
|4:41
|
|Goran Dragic misses three point jump shot
|4:39
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|4:38
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup
|4:38
|
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|4:27
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|
|P.J. Tucker offensive rebound
|4:23
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|
|Jimmy Butler defensive rebound
|4:14
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic makes two point driving layup
|15-10
|4:01
|
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|15-13
|4:01
|
|Heat 60 second timeout
|3:38
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point turnaround jump shot
|3:35
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|3:29
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point floating jump shot
|15-15
|3:06
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot
|3:04
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|2:57
|
|+2
|Dewayne Dedmon makes two point layup (Tyler Herro assists)
|17-15
|2:57
|
|Bobby Portis shooting foul (Dewayne Dedmon draws the foul)
|2:57
|
|Dewayne Dedmon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:54
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|2:43
|
|P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
|2:41
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|2:39
|
|Bryn Forbes misses three point step back jump shot
|2:39
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|2:27
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:24
|
|Dewayne Dedmon defensive rebound
|2:18
|
|+3
|Goran Dragic makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|20-15
|1:57
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|20-17
|1:38
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point step back jump shot
|1:34
|
|Bryn Forbes defensive rebound
|1:30
|
|+2
|Bryn Forbes makes two point driving layup (Jrue Holiday assists)
|20-19
|1:30
|
|Andre Iguodala shooting foul (Bryn Forbes draws the foul)
|1:30
|
|+1
|Bryn Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|20-20
|1:06
|
|Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Portis steals)
|1:01
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point layup
|0:59
|
|Andre Iguodala defensive rebound
|0:55
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot
|0:55
|
|Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|0:54
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|
|Andre Iguodala offensive rebound
|0:51
|
|+2
|Andre Iguodala makes two point putback dunk
|22-20
|0:35
|
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|
|Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|0:30
|
|+2
|Pat Connaughton makes two point putback layup
|22-22
|0:18
|
|+2
|Goran Dragic makes two point jump shot
|24-22
|0:00
|
|Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|
|Bucks offensive rebound
|11:47
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|11:43
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|11:43
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point putback layup
|11:43
|
|Andre Iguodala defensive rebound
|11:31
|
|Goran Dragic misses two point jump shot
|11:28
|
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|11:22
|
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (traveling)
|10:57
|
|+2
|Kendrick Nunn makes two point jump shot
|26-22
|10:37
|
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|10:34
|
|Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound
|10:29
|
|Goran Dragic turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|10:14
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|26-24
|10:02
|
|+3
|Kendrick Nunn makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists)
|29-24
|9:49
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Khris Middleton assists)
|29-26
|9:36
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point driving layup
|9:31
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:29
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point floating jump shot
|9:26
|
|Andre Iguodala defensive rebound
|9:21
|
|Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot
|9:17
|
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|9:04
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point finger roll layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|29-28
|8:45
|
|Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)
|8:45
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-28
|8:45
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-28
|8:28
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (traveling)
|8:25
|
|Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)
|8:05
|
|+3
|Jimmy Butler makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists)
|34-28
|7:51
|
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot
|34-31
|7:51
|
|Andre Iguodala personal foul (Loose ball) (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|7:51
|
|Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:51
|
|Tyler Herro defensive rebound
|7:36
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot
|7:32
|
|Bam Adebayo offensive rebound
|7:32
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point putback layup
|7:31
|
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|7:25
|
|Khris Middleton misses three point step back jump shot
|7:22
|
|Andre Iguodala defensive rebound
|7:14
|
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|7:14
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-31
|7:14
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-31
|6:53
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point turnaround hook shot
|36-33
|6:35
|
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|6:35
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-33
|6:35
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-33
|6:24
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|6:08
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point step back jump shot
|6:05
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|6:02
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Jrue Holiday assists)
|38-35
|5:50
|
|P.J. Tucker personal foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)
|5:50
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-35
|5:50
|
|+1
|Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-35
|5:34
|
|Brook Lopez misses two point jump shot
|5:32
|
|Trevor Ariza defensive rebound
|5:15
|
|Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot
|5:11
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|5:11
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup
|5:11
|
|Dewayne Dedmon offensive rebound
|5:13
|
|Dewayne Dedmon misses two point putback layup
|5:11
|
|Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup
|5:11
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|5:10
|
|Trevor Ariza offensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|
|Jimmy Butler offensive rebound
|5:04
|
|Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds step)
|4:49
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|4:47
|
|Jrue Holiday offensive rebound
|4:43
|
|Dewayne Dedmon shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|4:43
|
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-36
|4:43
|
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-37
|4:28
|
|Kendrick Nunn misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|4:20
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|4:17
|
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|4:15
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point putback dunk
|40-39
|3:55
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot
|3:53
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|3:44
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|40-41
|3:15
|
|Goran Dragic offensive rebound
|3:18
|
|Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|
|Goran Dragic offensive rebound
|3:09
|
|Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|2:55
|
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot
|40-43
|2:41
|
|+3
|Trevor Ariza makes three point jump shot (Duncan Robinson assists)
|43-43
|2:27
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|2:26
|
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|2:25
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point putback layup
|43-45
|2:09
|
|Bam Adebayo misses two point hook shot
|2:09
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|2:09
|
|P.J. Tucker personal foul (Loose ball) (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)
|2:09
|
|Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:09
|
|Heat offensive rebound
|2:09
|
|+1
|Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|44-45
|1:56
|
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point turnaround hook shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|44-47
|1:44
|
|Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:32
|
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk
|44-49
|1:06
|
|Trevor Ariza misses three point jump shot
|1:03
|
|Jrue Holiday defensive rebound
|0:57
|
|Goran Dragic personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)
|0:51
|
|Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot
|0:48
|
|Bam Adebayo defensive rebound
|0:36
|
|+3
|Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists)
|47-49
|0:27
|
|+2
|Jrue Holiday makes two point jump shot
|47-51
|0:10
|
|Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Jrue Holiday steals)
|0:08
|
|Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Bam Adebayo steals)
|0:08
|
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point layup
|49-51
|0:08
|
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)
|0:08
|
|+1
|Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|50-51
|0:00
|
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|50-53
|0:00
|
|End of period