MIA
MIL

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
MIA
Heat
24
MIL
Bucks
22

Time Team Play Score
12:00   Jimmy Butler vs. Brook Lopez (Bam Adebayo gains possession)  
11:39 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot 3-0
11:25   Donte DiVincenzo turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)  
11:22   Trevor Ariza misses two point layup  
11:22   Heat offensive rebound  
11:19   Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot  
11:16   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
11:08   Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot  
11:05   Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound  
10:59 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists) 6-0
10:42 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point finger roll layup 6-2
10:33   Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot  
10:31   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
10:24   Trevor Ariza blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo's two point driving layup  
10:20   Jimmy Butler defensive rebound  
10:14   Duncan Robinson turnover (lost ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)  
10:03   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point reverse layup  
10:00   Jimmy Butler defensive rebound  
9:57   Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
9:40   Brook Lopez offensive foul (Charge) (Trevor Ariza draws the foul)  
9:40   Brook Lopez turnover (offensive foul)  
9:28 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 9-2
9:12   Donte DiVincenzo turnover (bad pass) (Trevor Ariza steals)  
9:09   Kendrick Nunn turnover (lost ball) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)  
9:08 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 9-4
9:08   Bam Adebayo shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
9:08   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:05   Trevor Ariza defensive rebound  
8:52   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
8:50   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
8:43 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk 9-6
8:33 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point fadeaway jump shot 11-6
8:18   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
8:14   Brook Lopez offensive rebound  
8:07   Kendrick Nunn shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)  
8:07   Khris Middleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
8:07   Bucks offensive rebound  
8:07 +1 Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-7
7:51   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
7:48   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
7:35   Trevor Ariza shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)  
7:35   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
7:35   Bucks offensive rebound  
7:35 +1 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2 11-8
7:25 +2 Kendrick Nunn makes two point jump shot (Jimmy Butler assists) 13-8
7:11   Brook Lopez misses two point reverse layup  
7:11   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
7:11   Bam Adebayo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)  
7:07   Khris Middleton misses two point fadeaway jump shot  
7:04   Jimmy Butler defensive rebound  
6:52   Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot  
6:50   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
6:48   Bucks 60 second timeout  
6:41   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
6:38   Trevor Ariza defensive rebound  
6:32   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
6:29   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
6:25   Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive foul (Charge) (Duncan Robinson draws the foul)  
6:25   Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (offensive foul)  
6:09   Trevor Ariza misses three point jump shot  
6:06   Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound  
5:53 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists) 13-10
5:40   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
5:37   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
5:32   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
5:30   Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound  
5:23   Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
4:58   Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot  
4:55   Goran Dragic defensive rebound  
4:41   Goran Dragic misses three point jump shot  
4:39   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
4:38   Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup  
4:38   Brook Lopez defensive rebound  
4:27   Bryn Forbes misses three point jump shot  
4:26   P.J. Tucker offensive rebound  
4:23   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
4:20   Jimmy Butler defensive rebound  
4:14 +2 Goran Dragic makes two point driving layup 15-10
4:01 +3 Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists) 15-13
4:01   Heat 60 second timeout  
3:38   Jimmy Butler misses two point turnaround jump shot  
3:35   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
3:29 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point floating jump shot 15-15
3:06   Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot  
3:04   Heat offensive rebound  
2:57 +2 Dewayne Dedmon makes two point layup (Tyler Herro assists) 17-15
2:57   Bobby Portis shooting foul (Dewayne Dedmon draws the foul)  
2:57   Dewayne Dedmon misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:54   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
2:43   P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot  
2:41   Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound  
2:39   Bryn Forbes misses three point step back jump shot  
2:39   Bucks offensive rebound  
2:27   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point turnaround jump shot  
2:24   Dewayne Dedmon defensive rebound  
2:18 +3 Goran Dragic makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists) 20-15
1:57 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists) 20-17
1:38   Jimmy Butler misses two point step back jump shot  
1:34   Bryn Forbes defensive rebound  
1:30 +2 Bryn Forbes makes two point driving layup (Jrue Holiday assists) 20-19
1:30   Andre Iguodala shooting foul (Bryn Forbes draws the foul)  
1:30 +1 Bryn Forbes makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-20
1:06   Tyler Herro turnover (bad pass) (Bobby Portis steals)  
1:01   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point layup  
0:59   Andre Iguodala defensive rebound  
0:55   Kendrick Nunn misses three point jump shot  
0:55   Bam Adebayo offensive rebound  
0:54   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
0:53   Andre Iguodala offensive rebound  
0:51 +2 Andre Iguodala makes two point putback dunk 22-20
0:35   Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot  
0:32   Pat Connaughton offensive rebound  
0:30 +2 Pat Connaughton makes two point putback layup 22-22
0:18 +2 Goran Dragic makes two point jump shot 24-22
0:00   Jrue Holiday misses three point jump shot  
0:00   Bucks offensive rebound  

2nd Quarter
MIA
Heat
26
MIL
Bucks
31

Time Team Play Score
11:47   Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound  
11:43   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point putback layup  
11:43   Andre Iguodala defensive rebound  
11:31   Goran Dragic misses two point jump shot  
11:28   Pat Connaughton defensive rebound  
11:22   Donte DiVincenzo turnover (traveling)  
10:57 +2 Kendrick Nunn makes two point jump shot 26-22
10:37   Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot  
10:34   Kendrick Nunn defensive rebound  
10:29   Goran Dragic turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)  
10:14 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround hook shot (Khris Middleton assists) 26-24
10:02 +3 Kendrick Nunn makes three point jump shot (Tyler Herro assists) 29-24
9:49 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Khris Middleton assists) 29-26
9:36   Tyler Herro misses two point driving layup  
9:31   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
9:29   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point floating jump shot  
9:26   Andre Iguodala defensive rebound  
9:21   Tyler Herro misses three point jump shot  
9:17   Bobby Portis defensive rebound  
9:04 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point finger roll layup (Khris Middleton assists) 29-28
8:45   Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)  
8:45 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-28
8:45 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 31-28
8:28   Jrue Holiday turnover (traveling)  
8:25   Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Goran Dragic draws the foul)  
8:05 +3 Jimmy Butler makes three point jump shot (Goran Dragic assists) 34-28
7:51 +3 Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot 34-31
7:51   Andre Iguodala personal foul (Loose ball) (Bobby Portis draws the foul)  
7:51   Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:51   Tyler Herro defensive rebound  
7:36   Jimmy Butler misses two point jump shot  
7:32   Bam Adebayo offensive rebound  
7:32   Bam Adebayo misses two point putback layup  
7:31   Khris Middleton defensive rebound  
7:25   Khris Middleton misses three point step back jump shot  
7:22   Andre Iguodala defensive rebound  
7:14   P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)  
7:14 +1 Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-31
7:14 +1 Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-31
6:53 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point turnaround hook shot 36-33
6:35   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)  
6:35 +1 Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-33
6:35 +1 Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-33
6:24   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)  
6:08   Tyler Herro misses two point step back jump shot  
6:05   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
6:02 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Jrue Holiday assists) 38-35
5:50   P.J. Tucker personal foul (Tyler Herro draws the foul)  
5:50 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-35
5:50 +1 Tyler Herro makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-35
5:34   Brook Lopez misses two point jump shot  
5:32   Trevor Ariza defensive rebound  
5:15   Tyler Herro misses two point jump shot  
5:11   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
5:11   Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup  
5:11   Dewayne Dedmon offensive rebound  
5:13   Dewayne Dedmon misses two point putback layup  
5:11   Jimmy Butler misses two point putback layup  
5:11   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
5:10   Trevor Ariza offensive rebound  
5:04   Duncan Robinson misses three point jump shot  
5:04   Jimmy Butler offensive rebound  
5:04   Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds step)  
4:49   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup  
4:47   Jrue Holiday offensive rebound  
4:43   Dewayne Dedmon shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)  
4:43 +1 Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-36
4:43 +1 Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 2 of 2 40-37
4:28   Kendrick Nunn misses two point jump shot  
4:25   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
4:20   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot  
4:17   Brook Lopez offensive rebound  
4:15 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point putback dunk 40-39
3:55   Bam Adebayo misses two point jump shot  
3:53   Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound  
3:44 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists) 40-41
3:15   Goran Dragic offensive rebound  
3:18   Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot  
3:15   Goran Dragic offensive rebound  
3:09   Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)  
2:55 +2 Khris Middleton makes two point jump shot 40-43
2:41 +3 Trevor Ariza makes three point jump shot (Duncan Robinson assists) 43-43
2:27   Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup  
2:26   Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound  
2:25 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point putback layup 43-45
2:09   Bam Adebayo misses two point hook shot  
2:09   Heat offensive rebound  
2:09   P.J. Tucker personal foul (Loose ball) (Jimmy Butler draws the foul)  
2:09   Jimmy Butler misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
2:09   Heat offensive rebound  
2:09 +1 Jimmy Butler makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-45
1:56 +2 Brook Lopez makes two point turnaround hook shot (Khris Middleton assists) 44-47
1:44   Jimmy Butler turnover (out of bounds bad pass)  
1:32 +2 Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk 44-49
1:06   Trevor Ariza misses three point jump shot  
1:03   Jrue Holiday defensive rebound  
0:57   Goran Dragic personal foul (Jrue Holiday draws the foul)  
0:51   Jrue Holiday misses two point jump shot  
0:48   Bam Adebayo defensive rebound  
0:36 +3 Duncan Robinson makes three point jump shot (Bam Adebayo assists) 47-49
0:27 +2 Jrue Holiday makes two point jump shot 47-51
0:10   Goran Dragic turnover (lost ball) (Jrue Holiday steals)  
0:08   Jrue Holiday turnover (bad pass) (Bam Adebayo steals)  
0:08 +2 Bam Adebayo makes two point layup 49-51
0:08   Brook Lopez shooting foul (Bam Adebayo draws the foul)  
0:08 +1 Bam Adebayo makes regular free throw 1 of 1 50-51
0:00 +2 Bobby Portis makes two point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists) 50-53
0:00   End of period  