12:00
Daniel Gafford vs. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (Kyle Kuzma gains possession)
11:46
Bradley Beal misses two point driving layup
11:44
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
11:38
+2
Josh Giddey makes two point driving layup (Luguentz Dort assists)
0-2
11:18
+2
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point jump shot
2-2
10:55
Darius Bazley misses two point driving layup
10:53
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
10:40
+2
Daniel Gafford makes two point dunk (Kyle Kuzma assists)
4-2
10:26
Daniel Gafford blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup
10:23
Daniel Gafford defensive rebound
10:19
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point jump shot
10:15
Josh Giddey defensive rebound
10:08
+3
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes three point jump shot (Josh Giddey assists)
4-5
9:55
Kyle Kuzma misses three point jump shot
9:53
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
9:46
+2
Josh Giddey makes two point layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
4-7
9:24
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
9:21
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
9:10
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
9:06
Kyle Kuzma defensive rebound
8:52
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
8:49
Darius Bazley defensive rebound
8:42
Daniel Gafford blocks Darius Bazley's two point driving layup
8:39
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
8:36
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl blocks Bradley Beal's two point layup
8:34
Josh Giddey defensive rebound
8:28
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
8:24
Spencer Dinwiddie defensive rebound
8:16
Bradley Beal misses three point jump shot
8:13
Josh Giddey defensive rebound
8:04
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot
4-9
7:49
+2
Bradley Beal makes two point jump shot (Spencer Dinwiddie assists)
6-9
7:34
+3
Darius Bazley makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
6-12
7:14
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shooting foul (Bradley Beal draws the foul)
7:14
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-12
7:14
Thunder 60 second timeout
7:14
+1
Bradley Beal makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-12
7:01
Daniel Gafford blocks Josh Giddey's two point hook shot
7:01
Thunder offensive rebound
6:55
Darius Bazley misses three point jump shot
6:51
Bradley Beal defensive rebound
6:49
+2
Kyle Kuzma makes two point reverse layup (Bradley Beal assists)
10-12
6:39
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving dunk
10-14
6:17
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander blocks Daniel Gafford's two point dunk
6:14
Luguentz Dort defensive rebound
6:02
+2
Luguentz Dort makes two point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
10-16
5:39
Spencer Dinwiddie misses three point jump shot
5:36
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
5:27
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blocks Darius Bazley's two point driving layup
5:27
Thunder offensive rebound
5:24
+2
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
10-18
5:05
+3
Bradley Beal makes three point jump shot (Kyle Kuzma assists)
13-18
4:51
+3
Luguentz Dort makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
13-21
4:25
+2
Raul Neto makes two point jump shot
15-21
4:04
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point jump shot
15-23
3:53
Bradley Beal misses two point driving jump shot
3:51
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
3:43
+2
Luguentz Dort makes two point floating jump shot
15-25
3:42
Wizards 60 second timeout
3:22
Raul Neto misses two point floating jump shot
3:15
Montrezl Harrell offensive rebound
3:15
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point putback dunk
17-25
3:02
Luguentz Dort misses two point driving layup
3:00
Deni Avdija defensive rebound
2:48
+2
Montrezl Harrell makes two point layup (Bradley Beal assists)
19-25
2:34
Tre Mann misses three point step back jump shot
2:32
Derrick Favors offensive rebound
2:22
Luguentz Dort misses three point jump shot
2:19
Raul Neto defensive rebound
2:01
+3
Deni Avdija makes three point jump shot (Davis Bertans assists)
22-25
1:40
Derrick Favors misses two point turnaround hook shot
1:38
Montrezl Harrell defensive rebound
1:26
Deni Avdija misses two point layup
1:25
Wizards offensive rebound
1:23
Davis Bertans misses three point jump shot
1:18
Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
1:02
Aleksej Pokusevski turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
0:53
Aaron Holiday misses three point jump shot
0:49
Kenrich Williams defensive rebound
0:37
Derrick Favors misses three point jump shot
0:36
Wizards defensive rebound
0:36
Kenrich Williams personal foul (Loose ball) (Deni Avdija draws the foul)
0:29
Kenrich Williams shooting foul (Davis Bertans draws the foul)
0:29
+1
Davis Bertans makes regular free throw 1 of 3
23-25
0:29
+1
Davis Bertans makes regular free throw 2 of 3
24-25
0:29
+1
Davis Bertans makes regular free throw 3 of 3
25-25
0:22
+2
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving layup
25-27
0:02
Raul Neto misses two point jump shot
0:02
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
0:00
End of period
