|
12:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart vs. Myles Turner (Brad Wanamaker gains possession)
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart shooting foul (Domantas Sabonis draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
11:35
|
|
+1
|
Domantas Sabonis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
11:15
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
|
Myles Turner defensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stewart makes two point alley-oop layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
2-2
|
10:43
|
|
|
Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Myles Turner shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|
|
10:35
|
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-2
|
10:35
|
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-2
|
10:15
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:11
|
|
|
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Caris LeVert shooting foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-2
|
10:05
|
|
+1
|
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-2
|
10:00
|
|
|
Brad Wanamaker turnover (bad pass) (Cade Cunningham steals)
|
|
9:56
|
|
+2
|
Hamidou Diallo makes two point finger roll layup (Cade Cunningham assists)
|
8-2
|
9:42
|
|
|
Justin Holiday misses two point reverse layup
|
|
9:43
|
|
|
Pistons defensive rebound
|
|
9:38
|
|
+2
|
Hamidou Diallo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Saddiq Bey assists)
|
10-2
|
9:21
|
|
|
Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
11-2
|
9:09
|
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-2
|
8:58
|
|
|
Killian Hayes personal foul (Brad Wanamaker draws the foul)
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Pacers offensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Pacers turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
8:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Stewart turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Myles Turner makes two point finger roll layup
|
12-4
|
7:50
|
|
|
Killian Hayes misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Caris LeVert defensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
+2
|
Domantas Sabonis makes two point layup (Caris LeVert assists)
|
12-6
|
7:24
|
|
|
Myles Turner blocks Isaiah Stewart's two point driving layup
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey offensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Saddiq Bey makes two point putback layup
|
14-6
|
7:11
|
|
+3
|
Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
14-9
|
6:55
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham turnover (bad pass) (Brad Wanamaker steals)
|
|
6:36
|
|
+3
|
Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
12-12
|
6:36
|
|
+3
|
Justin Holiday makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
14-12
|
6:18
|
|
|
Myles Turner blocks Cade Cunningham's two point jump shot
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
|
|
6:16
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:07
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|
|
5:56
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Oshae Brissett defensive rebound
|
|
5:41
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point dunk (Oshae Brissett assists)
|
14-14
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point floating jump shot
|
16-14
|
5:09
|
|
+2
|
Chris Duarte makes two point jump shot
|
16-16
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Cade Cunningham makes two point driving layup
|
18-16
|
4:44
|
|
|
Myles Turner misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham defensive rebound
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Oshae Brissett shooting foul (Cade Cunningham draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-16
|
4:33
|
|
+1
|
Cade Cunningham makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-16
|
4:15
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham shooting foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Pacers offensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
+1
|
Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-17
|
4:04
|
|
|
Trey Lyles misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis misses two point layup
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Chris Duarte offensive rebound
|
|
3:54
|
|
|
Killian Hayes shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
|
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-18
|
3:54
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-19
|
3:43
|
|
|
Caris LeVert blocks Frank Jackson's two point driving layup
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Pacers defensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham blocks Chris Duarte's two point driving dunk
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Oshae Brissett offensive rebound
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Oshae Brissett makes two point putback layup
|
20-21
|
3:19
|
|
|
Cade Cunningham misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:16
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey shooting foul (Jeremy Lamb draws the foul)
|
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Lamb makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-22
|
3:06
|
|
+1
|
Jeremy Lamb makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-23
|
2:50
|
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles makes two point finger roll layup (Frank Jackson assists)
|
22-23
|
2:34
|
|
+2
|
Caris LeVert makes two point driving layup
|
22-25
|
2:19
|
|
|
Trey Lyles turnover (bad pass) (Oshae Brissett steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Oshae Brissett misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
+2
|
Saddiq Bey makes two point driving dunk (Saben Lee assists)
|
24-25
|
1:37
|
|
|
Jeremy Lamb misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
1:34
|
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
1:30
|
|
+3
|
Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Saben Lee assists)
|
27-25
|
1:05
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot
|
27-28
|
0:51
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses three point turnaround jump shot
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
Rodney McGruder offensive rebound
|
|
0:46
|
|
+2
|
Saddiq Bey makes two point finger roll layup (Rodney McGruder assists)
|
29-28
|
0:39
|
|
|
Saben Lee shooting foul (Caris LeVert draws the foul)
|
|
0:39
|
|
+1
|
Caris LeVert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-29
|
0:39
|
|
|
Caris LeVert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:38
|
|
|
Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|
|
0:21
|
|
|
Trey Lyles misses two point finger roll layup
|
|
0:19
|
|
|
Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
+3
|
Oshae Brissett makes three point jump shot (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|
29-32
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rodney McGruder misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|