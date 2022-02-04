|
11:45
|
|
Frank Jackson shooting foul (Romeo Langford draws the foul)
|
|
11:45
|
+1
|
Romeo Langford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
79-56
|
11:45
|
+1
|
Romeo Langford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
80-56
|
11:24
|
+3
|
Rodney McGruder makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|
80-59
|
11:15
|
|
Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:12
|
|
Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
Dennis Schroder personal foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|
|
10:54
|
+2
|
Killian Hayes makes two point layup (Kelly Olynyk assists)
|
80-61
|
10:26
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
Josh Richardson offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
Romeo Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:20
|
|
Trey Lyles defensive rebound
|
|
10:12
|
|
Trey Lyles misses two point layup
|
|
10:09
|
|
Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|
|
10:08
|
|
Killian Hayes personal foul (Take) (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|
|
10:00
|
|
Pistons 60 second timeout
|
|
10:00
|
|
Dennis Schroder offensive foul (Kelly Olynyk draws the foul)
|
|
10:00
|
|
Dennis Schroder turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
9:49
|
|
Trey Lyles misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:44
|
|
Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
Jaylen Brown turnover (traveling)
|
|
9:29
|
|
Grant Williams blocks Trey Lyles's two point layup
|
|
9:27
|
|
Trey Lyles offensive rebound
|
|
9:24
|
|
Trey Lyles misses two point layup
|
|
9:25
|
|
Kelly Olynyk offensive rebound
|
|
9:25
|
|
Kelly Olynyk misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:24
|
|
Kelly Olynyk offensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
Kelly Olynyk misses two point putback layup
|
|
9:20
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
Josh Richardson turnover (out of bounds step)
|
|
9:20
|
|
Celtics delay of game violation
|
|
9:02
|
|
Rodney McGruder misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:59
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
8:50
|
|
Grant Williams misses two point layup
|
|
8:47
|
|
Kelly Olynyk defensive rebound
|
|
8:38
|
|
Rodney McGruder misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
Romeo Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:27
|
|
Dennis Schroder offensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
Killian Hayes personal foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|
|
8:21
|
|
Killian Hayes personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|
|
8:08
|
+2
|
Grant Williams makes two point layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
|
82-61
|
7:56
|
+2
|
Frank Jackson makes two point layup
|
82-63
|
7:56
|
|
Grant Williams shooting foul (Frank Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
+1
|
Frank Jackson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
82-64
|
7:44
|
|
Kelly Olynyk personal foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
7:44
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
83-64
|
7:44
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
84-64
|
7:30
|
+2
|
Killian Hayes makes two point driving layup
|
84-66
|
7:19
|
+2
|
Dennis Schroder makes two point jump shot
|
86-66
|
7:07
|
|
Kelly Olynyk turnover (bad pass) (Josh Richardson steals)
|
|
7:06
|
|
Killian Hayes personal foul (Take) (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
7:06
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
87-66
|
7:06
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
88-66
|
6:51
|
+2
|
Trey Lyles makes two point floating jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|
88-68
|
6:51
|
|
Josh Richardson shooting foul (Trey Lyles draws the foul)
|
|
6:51
|
+1
|
Trey Lyles makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
88-69
|
6:39
|
|
Romeo Langford misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:39
|
|
Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|
|
6:34
|
|
Trey Lyles offensive foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|
|
6:34
|
|
Trey Lyles turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
6:20
|
|
Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Frank Jackson steals)
|
|
6:12
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stewart makes two point layup (Frank Jackson assists)
|
88-71
|
5:50
|
|
Jaylen Brown misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:48
|
|
Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|
|
5:43
|
|
Killian Hayes misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:41
|
|
Killian Hayes offensive rebound
|
|
5:38
|
|
Rodney McGruder misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|
|
5:32
|
|
Isaiah Stewart misses two point putback layup
|
|
5:31
|
|
Josh Richardson defensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
Frank Jackson shooting foul (Josh Richardson draws the foul)
|
|
5:29
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
89-71
|
|
5:29
|
+1
|
Josh Richardson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
90-71
|
5:15
|
|
Robert Williams III blocks Frank Jackson's two point layup
|
|
5:12
|
|
Grant Williams defensive rebound
|
|
5:10
|
|
Romeo Langford misses two point layup
|
|
5:05
|
|
Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|
|
5:03
|
+3
|
Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|
90-74
|
4:42
|
+3
|
Josh Richardson makes three point jump shot (Grant Williams assists)
|
93-74
|
4:33
|
|
Isaiah Stewart offensive foul (Charge) (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|
|
4:33
|
|
Isaiah Stewart turnover (offensive foul)
|
|
4:20
|
+3
|
Romeo Langford makes three point jump shot (Robert Williams III assists)
|
96-74
|
4:07
|
|
Killian Hayes misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|
|
4:04
|
|
Isaiah Stewart misses two point putback layup
|
|
4:04
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
4:00
|
|
Grant Williams shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|
|
|
4:00
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
96-75
|
4:00
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
96-76
|
4:00
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|
|
3:57
|
|
Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
Aaron Nesmith misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:44
|
|
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
3:38
|
|
Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:35
|
|
Aaron Nesmith defensive rebound
|
|
3:24
|
|
Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:21
|
|
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
+2
|
Hamidou Diallo makes two point floating jump shot
|
96-78
|
2:53
|
|
Aaron Nesmith turnover (bad pass) (Frank Jackson steals)
|
|
2:49
|
|
Killian Hayes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|
|
2:27
|
|
Aaron Nesmith misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:24
|
|
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
2:19
|
+2
|
Saddiq Bey makes two point driving layup
|
96-80
|
2:19
|
|
Payton Pritchard shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|
|
2:19
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
96-81
|
2:03
|
|
Bruno Fernando misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:01
|
|
Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
+3
|
Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|
96-84
|
1:52
|
|
Celtics 60 second timeout
|
|
1:31
|
+2
|
Payton Pritchard makes two point step back jump shot
|
98-84
|
1:23
|
|
Aaron Nesmith personal foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|
|
1:23
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
98-85
|
1:23
|
+1
|
Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
98-86
|
1:12
|
|
Jump ball. Hamidou Diallo vs. Payton Pritchard (Killian Hayes gains possession)
|
|
1:12
|
|
Payton Pritchard turnover (lost ball) (Hamidou Diallo steals)
|
|
1:07
|
|
Enes Freedom personal foul (Hamidou Diallo draws the foul)
|
|
1:07
|
+1
|
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
98-87
|
1:07
|
+1
|
Hamidou Diallo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
98-88
|
0:57
|
|
Hamidou Diallo personal foul (Payton Pritchard draws the foul)
|
|
0:57
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
99-88
|
0:57
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
100-88
|
0:46
|
|
Bruno Fernando blocks Hamidou Diallo's two point driving layup
|
|
0:46
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
+2
|
Isaiah Stewart makes two point jump shot (Saddiq Bey assists)
|
100-90
|
0:32
|
|
Enes Freedom misses two point layup
|
|
0:29
|
|
Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|
|
0:20
|
+3
|
Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot (Saddiq Bey assists)
|
100-93
|
0:14
|
|
Hamidou Diallo personal foul (Romeo Langford draws the foul)
|
|
0:14
|
|
Romeo Langford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
0:14
|
|
Celtics offensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
Romeo Langford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:14
|
|
Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|
|
0:14
|
|
Pistons 60 second timeout
|
|
0:08
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
Payton Pritchard defensive rebound
|
|
0:05
|
|
Isaiah Stewart personal foul (Take) (Payton Pritchard draws the foul)
|
|
0:05
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
101-93
|
0:05
|
+1
|
Payton Pritchard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
102-93
|
0:00
|
|
Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:00
|
|
Pistons offensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
End of period
|