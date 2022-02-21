Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game
CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry got another 3-point record. LeBron James got another All-Star win.
Not a bad night in Ohio for the two All-Stars from Akron.
''It's right on the nose of how it should go,'' Curry said.
Curry turned boos to oohs and aahs with the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night.
Curry made 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points, two off Anthony Davis' record. He was clearly hunting it, asking on the sideline during a sizzling third quarter how many points it would take.
On a night both players were among the greats of the game who were honored during a halftime ceremony celebrating the NBA's 75th anniversary team, Curry and James showed why they continue to stand out among today's best.
Curry, who earlier this season became the NBA's career leader in 3-pointers, missed his final attempt beyond the arc that would have allowed him to surpass Davis. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of 163 points, they couldn't afford to keep feeding Curry.
So James pulled up from deep on the right side for the winning bucket, making him 5-0 in the format where the leading vote-getters in each conference draft teams.
The All-Star Game's return to Cleveland was expected to be James' night. He is the Cavaliers franchise's greatest player, having led them to their only NBA championship in 2016.
Instead, he fittingly co-starred with Curry, who was born in the same Akron hospital three years later.
''Obviously I got the MVP; I played well the whole night. He hit the game-winner,'' Curry said. ''All the history of our series and the Akron ties, and all that kind of going into how the night went, so it was pretty - can't really draw it up any other way.''
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 points, increasing what was a 28.8 average that was already best in All-Star Game history. James finished with 24 in his old home. Joel Embiid led Team Durant with 36 points.
Curry finished 16 of 27 beyond the arc - sometimes well, well behind it. He launched a few from the All-Star 2022 logo near midcourt, running backward without even waiting to watch one go in.
The 3-point arc is slightly more than 23 feet away. Curry had made shots listed from 37, 33 and 34 feet during one stretch of the third quarter,
''This guy is from a different planet. He literally has an automatic sniper connected to his arm, and when he lets it go, not only himself, but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, whatever you are watching on, you think it's going in every time,'' James said. ''Nine times out of 10 and sometimes 10 times out of 10, it does go in.
''To be out there and watch that kid from Akron as well shoot the ball the way he shot it, it was unbelievable,'' James said. ''It was pretty cool.''
Curry had been booed all weekend, smiling through the sounds during pregame introductions as Cleveland fans made clear they hadn't forgiven him for helping Golden State beat the Cavaliers three times in the NBA Finals from 2015-18.
But the fans were enjoying his show too much to keep going as the game went on, though the boos returned when he was presented the MVP award that in 2020 was renamed in honor of Kobe Bryant, who won a record-tying four of them.
The Kobe Bryant Trophy was redesigned this year and given to Curry in front of a crowd that included Bryant's wife, Vanessa.
Curry received 11 of the 12 votes for the award, with James earning the other through a fan vote.
Michael Jordan was the last player introduced for the halftime ceremony and James said his winning shot was inspired by the turnaround fadeaway that Jordan perfected during his Hall of Fame career. It earned $450,000 for the Kent State I Promise Scholars Program, the charity James' team was playing for.
''He wanted the ball. We all knew that he was going to shoot it,'' Cleveland's Darius Garland said. ''Fadeaway, you know? He wanted to win for the school. That's why he was going so hard in the fourth. That's why everybody was going hard in the fourth. Just seeing that go in, just seeing the crowd erupt in his hometown, it was cool to see.''
It was a thrilling finish to an All-Star Game played again before a packed house after the 2021 game was contested in a mostly empty State Farm Arena in Atlanta, moved there because of the coronavirus pandemic after it was originally scheduled for Indianapolis.
The pregame introductions wrapped up with a thunderous roar for James, who responded with one of his own. His home fans cheered again when he did his signature pregame powder toss and he came out aggressively with nine points to help Team LeBron win the first quarter 47-45.
Then it became the Curry show.
He made six 3s for 18 points in the second quarter, though Team Durant won the period. He made seven more 3s and scored 21 in the third, when the teams played to a 45-all tie.
James defeated Curry when they were captains in 2018, the first year after the NBA did away with the traditional East against West format. Then James beat Antetokounmpo in the next two years.
This time, he drafted both of the two-time NBA MVPs, along with Nikola Jokic, the reigning MVP. His team won for the second straight year against the club captained by Kevin Durant, who couldn't play because of a sprained left knee ligament.
Chris Paul did play - briefly - despite a right thumb injury that TNT reported would keep him out at least six weeks. Paul played with a wrap covering his thumb during his two-minute stint.
The Cavaliers' two All-Stars did well, with Garland scoring 13 points and Jarrett Allen blocking Embiid's shot when the game was tied at 155. The duo played with James, Curry and Antetokounmpo during a pivotal fourth-quarter stretch.
Devin Booker scored 20 points, LaMelo Ball had 18 and Dejounte Murray 17 for Team Durant.
1st Quarter
DUR
All Stars
45
LEB
All Stars
47
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (Ja Morant gains possession)
|11:47
|Trae Young misses two point alley-oop layup
|11:46
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|11:36
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (LeBron James assists)
|0-2
|11:25
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|11:21
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|11:03
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point jump shot
|3-5
|10:48
|LeBron James misses two point reverse layup
|10:46
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|10:42
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point dunk (Joel Embiid assists)
|5-5
|10:34
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point reverse layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|5-7
|10:24
|Ja Morant misses two point driving layup
|10:21
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|10:15
|+3
|Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|5-10
|10:02
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|9:57
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|9:42
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point layup (Trae Young assists)
|7-12
|9:35
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point layup
|7-14
|9:27
|Stephen Curry blocks Andrew Wiggins's two point layup
|9:27
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|9:23
|Ja Morant misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|9:11
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|8:59
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|9-14
|8:55
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|9-16
|8:38
|Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot
|8:35
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|8:30
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|8:24
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk
|9-18
|8:15
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
|11-18
|8:03
|Stephen Curry misses two point finger roll layup
|7:58
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|7:58
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|11-20
|7:55
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
|13-20
|7:44
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|7:37
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point layup (Trae Young assists)
|15-20
|7:24
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point jump shot
|7:22
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|7:13
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|18-20
|7:05
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:59
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|6:52
|Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
|6:46
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|6:41
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|18-23
|6:32
|Stephen Curry blocks Jayson Tatum's two point driving layup
|6:32
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|6:29
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Team LeBron West defensive rebound
|6:16
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point alley-oop dunk
|6:13
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|6:10
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|21-23
|6:04
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|21-25
|5:58
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|5:54
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point alley-oop layup
|5:49
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|5:49
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point putback dunk
|21-27
|5:47
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point alley-oop dunk (Ja Morant assists)
|23-27
|5:39
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point dunk
|23-29
|5:27
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point step back jump shot
|26-29
|5:11
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point step back jump shot
|5:08
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving dunk
|28-29
|4:57
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point alley-oop layup
|4:55
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|4:51
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point dunk
|30-29
|4:40
|LeBron James misses three point step back jump shot
|4:37
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|4:33
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point reverse dunk (Joel Embiid assists)
|32-29
|4:21
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|32-32
|4:14
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point dunk (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|34-32
|4:03
|Stephen Curry misses three point step back jump shot
|4:00
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|3:56
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving dunk (LeBron James assists)
|34-34
|3:49
|Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Take) (Devin Booker draws the foul)
|3:32
|Devin Booker misses three point step back jump shot
|3:29
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|3:20
|Darius Garland misses two point finger roll layup
|3:20
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|3:17
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Devin Booker assists)
|36-34
|3:01
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Fred VanVleet assists)
|36-36
|2:48
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|2:42
|Fred VanVleet turnover (lost ball) (Devin Booker steals)
|2:37
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk (Zach LaVine assists)
|38-36
|2:26
|Jimmy Butler misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|2:19
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot
|41-36
|2:09
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|41-39
|2:00
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|1:56
|Darius Garland defensive rebound
|1:50
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Darius Garland assists)
|41-41
|1:39
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point driving layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|43-41
|1:31
|Chris Paul misses two point finger roll layup
|1:30
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|1:30
|Chris Paul personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|1:16
|Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)
|1:16
|Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)
|1:10
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|1:07
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|1:03
|Zach LaVine misses three point step back jump shot
|1:00
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|0:52
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|43-44
|0:42
|Devin Booker misses two point step back jump shot
|0:39
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|0:34
|+3
|Luka Doncic makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|43-47
|0:27
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point driving layup
|45-47
|0:03
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|0:00
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
2nd Quarter
DUR
All Stars
49
LEB
All Stars
46
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|LaMelo Ball vs. Jarrett Allen (Jimmy Butler gains possession)
|11:41
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point driving layup
|45-49
|11:22
|Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|11:18
|Darius Garland turnover (bad pass) (Devin Booker steals)
|11:13
|Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (Jimmy Butler steals)
|11:09
|+2
|Darius Garland makes two point dunk (Jimmy Butler assists)
|45-51
|10:56
|Dejounte Murray misses two point jump shot
|10:52
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|10:50
|Jarrett Allen turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gobert steals)
|10:46
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk
|47-51
|10:27
|Luka Doncic misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|10:23
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|10:08
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point floating jump shot
|49-51
|9:44
|+3
|Darius Garland makes three point jump shot
|49-54
|9:33
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|9:25
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point dunk (Darius Garland assists)
|49-56
|9:17
|Jayson Tatum misses two point alley-oop dunk
|9:15
|Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
|9:13
|+3
|Dejounte Murray makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|52-56
|9:02
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|8:59
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|8:54
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|54-56
|8:41
|+2
|Jimmy Butler makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|54-58
|8:30
|Dejounte Murray turnover (lost ball) (Jarrett Allen steals)
|8:19
|Darius Garland misses two point jump shot
|8:16
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:13
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists)
|56-58
|7:57
|Jarrett Allen misses three point jump shot
|7:54
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|7:40
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point driving dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|58-58
|7:28
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|58-61
|7:15
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point driving layup
|60-61
|7:05
|+3
|Darius Garland makes three point jump shot
|60-64
|6:52
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point reverse layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|62-64
|6:44
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|6:41
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|6:35
|+3
|Devin Booker makes three point jump shot
|65-64
|6:29
|LaMelo Ball personal foul (Take) (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|6:29
|Team LeBron West 60 second timeout
|6:18
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|6:13
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point dunk
|67-64
|5:59
|Stephen Curry turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:51
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|5:49
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|5:45
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|67-67
|5:35
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot
|70-67
|5:21
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point reverse dunk
|70-69
|5:13
|+2
|Andrew Wiggins makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
|72-69
|5:02
|Luka Doncic misses three point step back jump shot
|4:59
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|4:53
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
|74-69
|4:48
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|4:44
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|4:41
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|4:39
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|76-69
|4:33
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|76-72
|4:17
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point driving layup
|78-72
|4:08
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|78-75
|3:57
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|3:53
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|3:50
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|81-75
|3:42
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|81-78
|3:33
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|3:25
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point alley-oop dunk (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|81-80
|3:17
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|3:07
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|84-80
|2:59
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|2:54
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|2:53
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trae Young assists)
|86-80
|2:49
|Stephen Curry turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|2:49
|Team Durant East 60 second timeout
|2:39
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|2:27
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point alley-oop dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|86-82
|2:19
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|2:11
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk
|86-84
|2:00
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point step back jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|89-84
|1:42
|+3
|Nikola Jokic makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|89-87
|1:34
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point step back jump shot
|92-87
|1:28
|Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|1:22
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|1:11
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|1:08
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|1:04
|Ja Morant misses two point dunk
|1:03
|Team LeBron West defensive rebound
|0:56
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point step back jump shot
|92-90
|0:44
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|0:41
|Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound
|0:38
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point finger roll layup (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|94-90
|0:29
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|94-93
|0:05
|Trae Young misses two point step back jump shot
|0:02
|Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound
|0:00
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Team Durant East offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
3rd Quarter
DUR
All Stars
45
LEB
All Stars
45
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|12:00
|Joel Embiid vs. Nikola Jokic (Andrew Wiggins gains possession)
|11:35
|Andrew Wiggins turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|11:24
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk
|94-95
|11:17
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|11:13
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|11:09
|LeBron James misses two point layup
|11:05
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|11:05
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point putback layup
|94-97
|11:04
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point layup (Ja Morant assists)
|96-97
|10:52
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|10:48
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point dunk
|98-97
|10:38
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|10:35
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|10:33
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot
|101-97
|10:20
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|10:10
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point driving dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|103-97
|9:51
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|9:49
|DeMar DeRozan offensive rebound
|9:45
|LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|9:41
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|9:41
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|103-99
|9:34
|Andrew Wiggins misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
|9:28
|Jayson Tatum misses three point step back jump shot
|9:25
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|9:24
|DeMar DeRozan turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:15
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving dunk (Ja Morant assists)
|105-99
|9:10
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
|9:04
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point jump shot
|108-99
|8:54
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point step back jump shot
|108-102
|8:45
|Trae Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:37
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|108-105
|8:24
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup
|110-105
|8:18
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|110-107
|8:08
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|8:00
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk (LeBron James assists)
|110-109
|7:50
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|113-109
|7:33
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|113-112
|7:19
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point jump shot (Andrew Wiggins assists)
|116-112
|7:10
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|116-115
|7:00
|+3
|Andrew Wiggins makes three point step back jump shot
|119-115
|6:46
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|119-118
|6:34
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|121-118
|6:20
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|6:17
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|6:16
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point layup
|123-118
|6:01
|DeMar DeRozan misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|LeBron James offensive rebound
|5:56
|LeBron James misses two point reverse layup
|5:53
|Stephen Curry offensive rebound
|5:53
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Team Durant East defensive rebound
|5:53
|Team LeBron West 60 second timeout
|5:45
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|5:41
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|5:39
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|5:24
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|5:12
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|125-118
|5:04
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|Zach LaVine defensive rebound
|4:54
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|4:51
|Team LeBron West defensive rebound
|4:39
|Stephen Curry turnover (bad pass) (Devin Booker steals)
|4:35
|Zach LaVine turnover (lost ball) (Stephen Curry steals)
|4:26
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|125-121
|4:14
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|4:07
|LeBron James turnover (lost ball) (Devin Booker steals)
|4:00
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point layup
|3:56
|Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound
|3:56
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point putback layup
|127-121
|3:52
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point reverse dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|127-123
|3:39
|+3
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Zach LaVine assists)
|130-123
|3:29
|Stephen Curry misses three point turnaround jump shot
|3:22
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|3:20
|Devin Booker turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|3:16
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point dunk (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|130-125
|3:09
|Zach LaVine misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|2:47
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|130-128
|2:34
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point driving dunk
|132-128
|2:25
|Team LeBron West 60 second timeout
|2:12
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point jump shot
|2:09
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|2:06
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|2:01
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:59
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point dunk (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|132-130
|1:49
|Devin Booker turnover (lost ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|1:46
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point reverse dunk
|132-132
|1:38
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|1:38
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|133-132
|1:38
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|134-132
|1:30
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk (Darius Garland assists)
|134-134
|1:20
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|137-134
|1:11
|Dejounte Murray blocks Darius Garland's two point finger roll layup
|1:11
|Team LeBron West offensive rebound
|0:59
|Luka Doncic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:52
|Devin Booker misses two point jump shot
|0:49
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|0:45
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point layup
|137-136
|0:36
|+2
|LaMelo Ball makes two point driving layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|139-136
|0:23
|Luka Doncic misses two point floating jump shot
|0:21
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|0:17
|Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|0:14
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point reverse layup (Jarrett Allen assists)
|139-138
|0:00
|Khris Middleton misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
4th Quarter
DUR
All Stars
21
LEB
All Stars
25
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|+3
|Darius Garland makes three point jump shot
|139-141
|0:00
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|0:00
|+3
|Stephen Curry makes three point jump shot
|139-144
|0:00
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Embiid offensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point putback dunk
|141-144
|0:00
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Devin Booker makes two point alley-oop dunk (Khris Middleton assists)
|143-144
|0:00
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|143-147
|0:00
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|0:00
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen turnover (lost ball) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|0:00
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Khris Middleton offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen blocks Khris Middleton's two point putback layup
|0:00
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|0:00
|Dejounte Murray misses two point floating jump shot
|0:00
|Khris Middleton offensive rebound
|0:00
|Stephen Curry shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|0:00
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|144-147
|0:00
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|145-147
|0:00
|+2
|Stephen Curry makes two point floating jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|145-149
|0:00
|Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (Darius Garland steals)
|0:00
|Darius Garland misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|147-149
|0:00
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|0:00
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Jarrett Allen makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
|147-151
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Khris Middleton's two point dunk
|0:00
|Joel Embiid offensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup
|149-151
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|0:00
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|150-151
|0:00
|Stephen Curry misses three point step back jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|0:00
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|151-151
|0:00
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|152-151
|0:00
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|0:00
|Devin Booker shooting foul (DeMar DeRozan draws the foul)
|0:00
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|152-152
|0:00
|+1
|DeMar DeRozan makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|152-153
|0:00
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|155-153
|0:00
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point jump shot
|155-155
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen blocks Joel Embiid's two point driving dunk
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|0:00
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen offensive rebound
|0:00
|Stephen Curry misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|0:00
|Devin Booker misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup (Stephen Curry assists)
|155-157
|0:00
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point layup (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|155-159
|0:00
|LeBron James blocks Joel Embiid's two point driving layup
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|0:00
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|0:00
|Joel Embiid misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|155-161
|0:00
|+2
|Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
|157-161
|0:00
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|0:00
|+3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|160-161
|0:00
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|160-163
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|LeBron James makes two point jump shot
|0:00
|+ 3
|Zach LaVine makes three point jump shot (Devin Booker assists)
|0:00
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|0:00
|+ 2
|Zach LaVine makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
|0:00
|+ 2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point jump shot
|0:00
|Stephen Curry defensive rebound
|0:00
|Joel Embiid misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Devin Booker defensive rebound
|0:00
|Stephen Curry misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Jarrett Allen defensive rebound
|0:00
|LeBron James blocks Joel Embiid's two point driving layup
|0:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|160
|163
|Field Goals
|66-122 (54.1%)
|67-119 (56.3%)
|3-Pointers
|21-59 (35.6%)
|27-62 (43.5%)
|Free Throws
|7-7 (100.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|56
|52
|Offensive
|13
|13
|Defensive
|37
|35
|Team
|6
|4
|Assists
|41
|40
|Steals
|11
|13
|Blocks
|1
|6
|Turnovers
|14
|16
|Fouls
|2
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|54.1
|FG%
|56.3
|
|
|35.6
|3PT FG%
|43.5
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Embiid
|36
|10
|4
|14/20
|5/8
|3/3
|0
|30
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|+2
|54
|T. Young
|13
|2
|10
|5/13
|3/9
|0/0
|0
|19
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|-1
|34
|A. Wiggins
|10
|0
|1
|4/7
|2/4