PHO
DEN

1st Quarter
PHO
Suns
DEN
Nuggets

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Suns 1-0 -----
Nuggets 0-2 -----
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Ball Arena Denver, CO
Team Stats
Suns 1-0 119.0 PPG 55.0 RPG 21.0 APG
Nuggets 0-2 107.0 PPG 41.5 RPG 24.5 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Suns
Roster
D. Booker
L. Shamet
J. Landale
C. Paul
D. Saric
D. Lee
D. Ayton
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
T. Craig
M. Bridges
D. Washington Jr.
B. Biyombo
J. Crowder
F. Jackson
C. Johnson
J. Okogie
C. Payne
I. Wainright
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Booker 1 25.0 22.0 3.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 35.0 37.5 100.0 1 2
L. Shamet 1 21.0 21.0 1.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 54.5 71.4 80.0 0 1
J. Landale 1 15.0 14.0 7.0 2.0 1.00 1.00 0.0 62.5 50.0 66.7 3 4
C. Paul 1 26.0 13.0 4.0 10.0 2.00 1.00 2.0 45.5 20.0 100.0 0 4
D. Saric 1 16.0 12.0 4.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 57.1 33.3 75.0 1 3
D. Lee 1 26.0 11.0 6.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 50.0 25.0 100.0 1 5
D. Ayton 1 25.0 7.0 8.0 1.0 2.00 1.00 2.0 25.0 0.0 50.0 3 5
T. Luwawu-Cabarrot 1 18.0 7.0 5.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 25.0 0.0 83.3 1 4
T. Craig 1 15.0 6.0 7.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 4 3
M. Bridges 1 20.0 4.0 4.0 1.0 1.00 1.00 2.0 12.5 0.0 100.0 0 4
D. Washington Jr. 1 8.0 2.0 0.0 2.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 0
B. Biyombo 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Crowder 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
F. Jackson 1 5.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 2
C. Johnson 1 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
J. Okogie 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
C. Payne 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
I. Wainright 1 16.0 0.0 2.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
Total 1 0.0 119.0 55.0 21.0 10.00 5.00 11.0 37.1 31.7 84.8 16.0 39.0
Nuggets
Roster
M. Porter Jr.
N. Hyland
A. Gordon
Z. Nnaji
J. Green
D. Jordan
I. Smith
J. Murray
B. Brown
P. Watson
D. Reed
K. Caldwell-Pope
C. Braun
N. Jokic
J. White
V. Cancar
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
M. Porter Jr. 2 18.0 16.0 4.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 1.5 54.2 50.0 0.0 1.5 2.5
N. Hyland 2 18.0 15.0 2.5 2.0 0.50 0.50 2.5 42.9 40.0 80.0 0.5 2
A. Gordon 2 18.5 12.0 4.0 0.5 1.00 1.00 0.5 61.5 100.0 85.7 1 3
Z. Nnaji 2 18.5 11.0 4.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 44.4 33.3 100.0 3.5 0.5
J. Green 2 17.5 9.0 2.0 2.5 0.50 1.00 0.5 53.8 28.6 100.0 0 2
D. Jordan 2 19.0 7.5 8.0 2.0 0.00 0.50 3.0 63.6 0.0 50.0 2.5 5.5
I. Smith 2 16.5 7.5 1.0 3.0 0.00 0.50 2.0 58.3 0.0 50.0 0 1
J. Murray 2 14.0 6.0 1.0 3.5 0.00 0.00 1.0 36.4 66.7 66.7 0.5 0.5
B. Brown 2 20.0 5.5 3.5 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 50.0 50.0 0 3.5
P. Watson 2 11.0 4.5 1.0 1.0 1.00 1.50 0.5 50.0 50.0 0.0 0 1
D. Reed 2 17.5 4.0 2.0 2.5 0.50 0.00 1.5 37.5 40.0 0.0 0 2
K. Caldwell-Pope 2 17.0 3.0 0.5 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.5 27.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0
C. Braun 2 11.5 2.5 2.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 12.5 0.0 75.0 0.5 2
N. Jokic 1 15.0 2.0 5.0 3.0 2.00 0.00 3.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 5
J. White 1 6.0 2.0 3.0 0.0 1.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1 2
V. Cancar 2 12.0 1.5 1.5 2.0 0.50 0.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 75.0 0.5 1
Total 2 0.0 107.0 41.5 24.5 7.50 5.00 17.0 43.8 35.8 77.3 11.5 30.0
