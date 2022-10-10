PHO
DEN
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Booker
|1
|25.0
|22.0
|3.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|35.0
|37.5
|100.0
|1
|2
|L. Shamet
|1
|21.0
|21.0
|1.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|54.5
|71.4
|80.0
|0
|1
|J. Landale
|1
|15.0
|14.0
|7.0
|2.0
|1.00
|1.00
|0.0
|62.5
|50.0
|66.7
|3
|4
|C. Paul
|1
|26.0
|13.0
|4.0
|10.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|45.5
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|D. Saric
|1
|16.0
|12.0
|4.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|57.1
|33.3
|75.0
|1
|3
|D. Lee
|1
|26.0
|11.0
|6.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|50.0
|25.0
|100.0
|1
|5
|D. Ayton
|1
|25.0
|7.0
|8.0
|1.0
|2.00
|1.00
|2.0
|25.0
|0.0
|50.0
|3
|5
|T. Luwawu-Cabarrot
|1
|18.0
|7.0
|5.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|83.3
|1
|4
|T. Craig
|1
|15.0
|6.0
|7.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|3
|M. Bridges
|1
|20.0
|4.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.0
|12.5
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|4
|D. Washington Jr.
|1
|8.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|B. Biyombo
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Crowder
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|F. Jackson
|1
|5.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|C. Johnson
|1
|4.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|J. Okogie
|1
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|C. Payne
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|I. Wainright
|1
|16.0
|0.0
|2.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|1
|0.0
|119.0
|55.0
|21.0
|10.00
|5.00
|11.0
|37.1
|31.7
|84.8
|16.0
|39.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|M. Porter Jr.
|2
|18.0
|16.0
|4.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.5
|54.2
|50.0
|0.0
|1.5
|2.5
|N. Hyland
|2
|18.0
|15.0
|2.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|2.5
|42.9
|40.0
|80.0
|0.5
|2
|A. Gordon
|2
|18.5
|12.0
|4.0
|0.5
|1.00
|1.00
|0.5
|61.5
|100.0
|85.7
|1
|3
|Z. Nnaji
|2
|18.5
|11.0
|4.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|44.4
|33.3
|100.0
|3.5
|0.5
|J. Green
|2
|17.5
|9.0
|2.0
|2.5
|0.50
|1.00
|0.5
|53.8
|28.6
|100.0
|0
|2
|D. Jordan
|2
|19.0
|7.5
|8.0
|2.0
|0.00
|0.50
|3.0
|63.6
|0.0
|50.0
|2.5
|5.5
|I. Smith
|2
|16.5
|7.5
|1.0
|3.0
|0.00
|0.50
|2.0
|58.3
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|J. Murray
|2
|14.0
|6.0
|1.0
|3.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|36.4
|66.7
|66.7
|0.5
|0.5
|B. Brown
|2
|20.0
|5.5
|3.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|50.0
|50.0
|0
|3.5
|P. Watson
|2
|11.0
|4.5
|1.0
|1.0
|1.00
|1.50
|0.5
|50.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|D. Reed
|2
|17.5
|4.0
|2.0
|2.5
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|37.5
|40.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|2
|17.0
|3.0
|0.5
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.5
|27.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|C. Braun
|2
|11.5
|2.5
|2.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|12.5
|0.0
|75.0
|0.5
|2
|N. Jokic
|1
|15.0
|2.0
|5.0
|3.0
|2.00
|0.00
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|5
|J. White
|1
|6.0
|2.0
|3.0
|0.0
|1.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|V. Cancar
|2
|12.0
|1.5
|1.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.5
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|107.0
|41.5
|24.5
|7.50
|5.00
|17.0
|43.8
|35.8
|77.3
|11.5
|30.0