WAS
CLE
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Kuzma
|2
|34.0
|24.0
|9.5
|2.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.5
|45.7
|38.9
|75.0
|1
|8.5
|B. Beal
|2
|37.0
|21.0
|3.0
|7.0
|0.00
|1.50
|4.0
|58.1
|33.3
|100.0
|1
|2
|K. Porzingis
|2
|30.5
|14.5
|6.5
|2.5
|0.50
|2.00
|1.5
|40.7
|30.0
|66.7
|1
|5.5
|W. Barton
|2
|21.0
|10.0
|3.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.5
|46.7
|50.0
|100.0
|0.5
|2.5
|R. Hachimura
|2
|24.0
|9.5
|4.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|2.5
|43.8
|33.3
|100.0
|1
|3.5
|M. Morris
|2
|24.0
|8.0
|5.0
|4.5
|1.50
|0.50
|0.5
|42.9
|50.0
|100.0
|1
|4
|D. Gafford
|2
|17.0
|7.0
|4.5
|0.0
|1.00
|1.00
|2.5
|77.8
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|2.5
|D. Wright
|2
|24.0
|7.0
|3.0
|2.5
|2.50
|1.50
|1.5
|40.0
|16.7
|50.0
|1.5
|1.5
|D. Avdija
|2
|15.5
|5.0
|5.0
|2.0
|0.50
|0.50
|0.5
|60.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0
|5
|A. Gill
|2
|13.0
|2.0
|1.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1.5
|Total
|2
|0.0
|108.0
|45.5
|23.5
|6.50
|9.00
|16.0
|48.5
|36.8
|82.9
|9.0
|36.5
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Mitchell
|2
|34.5
|31.5
|5.5
|8.5
|1.50
|0.00
|3.5
|55.0
|42.9
|86.7
|1.5
|4
|C. Osman
|2
|26.5
|16.0
|2.5
|2.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|55.0
|55.6
|100.0
|0
|2.5
|E. Mobley
|2
|30.0
|15.0
|4.5
|1.0
|1.00
|1.00
|3.0
|66.7
|33.3
|83.3
|0.5
|4
|C. LeVert
|2
|34.0
|12.0
|4.5
|7.5
|0.50
|0.50
|1.5
|31.6
|62.5
|87.5
|0
|4.5
|R. Lopez
|1
|16.0
|12.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.00
|2.00
|0.0
|85.7
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|K. Love
|2
|22.0
|11.5
|9.5
|3.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|53.3
|60.0
|100.0
|0
|9.5
|J. Allen
|2
|31.0
|10.5
|8.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.50
|1.5
|64.3
|0.0
|75.0
|4
|4
|D. Wade
|2
|13.0
|6.5
|2.5
|1.5
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|71.4
|50.0
|50.0
|0.5
|2
|D. Garland
|1
|13.0
|4.0
|1.0
|3.0
|2.00
|1.00
|5.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|I. Mobley
|1
|4.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|R. Neto
|2
|10.5
|3.0
|2.5
|2.0
|0.50
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2.5
|I. Okoro
|2
|19.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|L. Stevens
|1
|4.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|2
|0.0
|116.5
|43.0
|28.5
|4.50
|5.00
|17.0
|53.1
|47.3
|85.4
|7.0
|36.0