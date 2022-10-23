WAS
CLE

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Quarter
WAS
Wizards
CLE
Cavaliers

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Wizards 2-0 -----
Cavaliers 1-1 -----
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OH
Team Stats
Wizards 2-0 108.0 PPG 45.5 RPG 23.5 APG
Cavaliers 1-1 116.5 PPG 43.0 RPG 28.5 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Wizards
Roster
K. Kuzma
B. Beal
K. Porzingis
W. Barton
R. Hachimura
M. Morris
D. Gafford
D. Wright
D. Avdija
A. Gill
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Kuzma 2 34.0 24.0 9.5 2.0 0.00 1.00 1.5 45.7 38.9 75.0 1 8.5
B. Beal 2 37.0 21.0 3.0 7.0 0.00 1.50 4.0 58.1 33.3 100.0 1 2
K. Porzingis 2 30.5 14.5 6.5 2.5 0.50 2.00 1.5 40.7 30.0 66.7 1 5.5
W. Barton 2 21.0 10.0 3.0 2.0 0.50 0.00 1.5 46.7 50.0 100.0 0.5 2.5
R. Hachimura 2 24.0 9.5 4.5 0.5 0.00 0.50 2.5 43.8 33.3 100.0 1 3.5
M. Morris 2 24.0 8.0 5.0 4.5 1.50 0.50 0.5 42.9 50.0 100.0 1 4
D. Gafford 2 17.0 7.0 4.5 0.0 1.00 1.00 2.5 77.8 0.0 0.0 2 2.5
D. Wright 2 24.0 7.0 3.0 2.5 2.50 1.50 1.5 40.0 16.7 50.0 1.5 1.5
D. Avdija 2 15.5 5.0 5.0 2.0 0.50 0.50 0.5 60.0 100.0 100.0 0 5
A. Gill 2 13.0 2.0 1.5 0.5 0.00 0.50 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 1.5
Total 2 0.0 108.0 45.5 23.5 6.50 9.00 16.0 48.5 36.8 82.9 9.0 36.5
Cavaliers
Roster
D. Mitchell
C. Osman
E. Mobley
C. LeVert
R. Lopez
K. Love
J. Allen
D. Wade
D. Garland
I. Mobley
R. Neto
I. Okoro
L. Stevens
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Mitchell 2 34.5 31.5 5.5 8.5 1.50 0.00 3.5 55.0 42.9 86.7 1.5 4
C. Osman 2 26.5 16.0 2.5 2.5 0.00 0.00 1.0 55.0 55.6 100.0 0 2.5
E. Mobley 2 30.0 15.0 4.5 1.0 1.00 1.00 3.0 66.7 33.3 83.3 0.5 4
C. LeVert 2 34.0 12.0 4.5 7.5 0.50 0.50 1.5 31.6 62.5 87.5 0 4.5
R. Lopez 1 16.0 12.0 3.0 0.0 0.00 2.00 0.0 85.7 0.0 0.0 1 2
K. Love 2 22.0 11.5 9.5 3.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 53.3 60.0 100.0 0 9.5
J. Allen 2 31.0 10.5 8.0 1.0 0.00 1.50 1.5 64.3 0.0 75.0 4 4
D. Wade 2 13.0 6.5 2.5 1.5 0.00 0.50 0.5 71.4 50.0 50.0 0.5 2
D. Garland 1 13.0 4.0 1.0 3.0 2.00 1.00 5.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
I. Mobley 1 4.0 3.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 1
R. Neto 2 10.5 3.0 2.5 2.0 0.50 0.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 2.5
I. Okoro 2 19.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 2.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
L. Stevens 1 4.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 2 0.0 116.5 43.0 28.5 4.50 5.00 17.0 53.1 47.3 85.4 7.0 36.0
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola