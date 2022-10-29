MEM
UTA
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Morant
|5
|32.8
|32.6
|4.4
|6.8
|0.80
|0.60
|3.4
|52.9
|56.5
|87.5
|1.4
|3
|D. Bane
|5
|32.6
|22.6
|4.4
|5.6
|0.80
|0.40
|1.6
|43.2
|46.8
|83.3
|0.6
|3.8
|T. Jones
|5
|23.8
|11.6
|2.6
|3.6
|0.40
|0.20
|1.0
|39.7
|34.6
|50.0
|0.6
|2
|S. Aldama
|5
|30.6
|11.0
|6.4
|1.0
|1.00
|1.40
|0.6
|46.5
|27.3
|75.0
|2
|4.4
|J. Konchar
|4
|27.5
|10.3
|5.5
|0.5
|1.75
|0.25
|0.5
|51.7
|47.6
|50.0
|1.8
|3.8
|B. Clarke
|5
|17.8
|9.8
|3.6
|1.6
|0.40
|0.60
|1.2
|67.9
|0.0
|73.3
|0.6
|3
|D. Brooks
|2
|25.0
|7.5
|1.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|24.0
|27.3
|0.0
|0
|1
|J. LaRavia
|5
|18.2
|7.2
|4.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.40
|0.4
|52.2
|60.0
|100.0
|1.2
|2.8
|S. Adams
|5
|28.6
|6.4
|10.2
|2.4
|0.60
|1.60
|1.6
|60.9
|0.0
|23.5
|4
|6.2
|D. Roddy
|5
|17.0
|4.4
|2.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|27.3
|11.1
|100.0
|0.6
|1.6
|X. Tillman
|3
|10.3
|3.7
|3.3
|0.7
|0.00
|0.67
|0.7
|45.5
|33.3
|0.0
|1.3
|2
|K. Lofton Jr.
|2
|4.5
|2.0
|0.5
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.5
|K. Chandler
|2
|4.5
|0.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|V. Williams Jr.
|1
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|5
|0.0
|119.8
|44.8
|24.2
|6.00
|6.20
|12.4
|46.1
|39.1
|72.0
|13.2
|31.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Markkanen
|6
|33.7
|21.2
|9.0
|2.7
|0.67
|0.50
|2.0
|49.0
|28.2
|81.8
|2.3
|6.7
|J. Clarkson
|6
|30.2
|16.7
|4.3
|4.8
|0.50
|1.00
|2.5
|41.0
|36.7
|77.8
|1.3
|3
|K. Olynyk
|6
|27.2
|12.2
|4.3
|3.7
|1.17
|0.33
|3.0
|52.0
|63.2
|60.0
|1.5
|2.8
|M. Conley
|6
|30.5
|11.0
|2.3
|7.3
|1.33
|0.67
|1.7
|35.6
|37.1
|68.8
|0.3
|2
|C. Sexton
|6
|16.8
|11.0
|3.0
|1.5
|0.67
|0.00
|1.2
|44.7
|28.6
|80.0
|1.2
|1.8
|M. Beasley
|6
|24.5
|10.8
|2.2
|0.8
|1.33
|0.33
|0.5
|38.7
|30.3
|87.5
|0.7
|1.5
|J. Vanderbilt
|6
|25.0
|8.7
|9.3
|2.0
|1.67
|0.50
|1.7
|55.0
|40.0
|54.5
|2.5
|6.8
|T. Horton-Tucker
|6
|17.3
|7.8
|3.5
|2.0
|1.33
|0.50
|0.7
|39.6
|20.0
|71.4
|0.7
|2.8
|R. Gay
|5
|16.8
|5.8
|3.2
|1.2
|0.60
|0.80
|0.8
|39.3
|35.7
|50.0
|0.8
|2.4
|W. Kessler
|5
|16.6
|5.8
|5.2
|1.2
|0.40
|1.60
|1.0
|62.5
|0.0
|60.0
|2.2
|3
|O. Agbaji
|2
|10.0
|4.5
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|57.1
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0.5
|U. Azubuike
|1
|8.0
|4.0
|2.0
|0.0
|2.00
|1.00
|1.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|M. Potter
|1
|8.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|2
|S. Fontecchio
|4
|5.8
|3.3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|45.5
|42.9
|0.0
|0.5
|0.5
|N. Alexander-Walker
|3
|5.0
|3.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.33
|0.33
|0.0
|42.9
|33.3
|100.0
|0
|0
|L. Bolmaro
|2
|8.0
|1.0
|0.5
|1.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.5
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0
|Total
|6
|0.0
|115.8
|46.8
|28.3
|10.00
|6.33
|15.3
|44.9
|34.3
|71.7
|13.7
|33.2