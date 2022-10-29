MEM
UTA

1st Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
UTA
Jazz

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Grizzlies 4-1 -----
Jazz 4-2 -----
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
Grizzlies 4-1 119.8 PPG 44.8 RPG 24.2 APG
Jazz 4-2 115.8 PPG 46.8 RPG 28.3 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
D. Bane
T. Jones
S. Aldama
J. Konchar
B. Clarke
D. Brooks
J. LaRavia
S. Adams
D. Roddy
X. Tillman
K. Lofton Jr.
K. Chandler
V. Williams Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 5 32.8 32.6 4.4 6.8 0.80 0.60 3.4 52.9 56.5 87.5 1.4 3
D. Bane 5 32.6 22.6 4.4 5.6 0.80 0.40 1.6 43.2 46.8 83.3 0.6 3.8
T. Jones 5 23.8 11.6 2.6 3.6 0.40 0.20 1.0 39.7 34.6 50.0 0.6 2
S. Aldama 5 30.6 11.0 6.4 1.0 1.00 1.40 0.6 46.5 27.3 75.0 2 4.4
J. Konchar 4 27.5 10.3 5.5 0.5 1.75 0.25 0.5 51.7 47.6 50.0 1.8 3.8
B. Clarke 5 17.8 9.8 3.6 1.6 0.40 0.60 1.2 67.9 0.0 73.3 0.6 3
D. Brooks 2 25.0 7.5 1.0 1.5 0.00 0.00 2.0 24.0 27.3 0.0 0 1
J. LaRavia 5 18.2 7.2 4.0 0.4 0.40 0.40 0.4 52.2 60.0 100.0 1.2 2.8
S. Adams 5 28.6 6.4 10.2 2.4 0.60 1.60 1.6 60.9 0.0 23.5 4 6.2
D. Roddy 5 17.0 4.4 2.2 0.8 0.20 0.00 0.6 27.3 11.1 100.0 0.6 1.6
X. Tillman 3 10.3 3.7 3.3 0.7 0.00 0.67 0.7 45.5 33.3 0.0 1.3 2
K. Lofton Jr. 2 4.5 2.0 0.5 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.5
K. Chandler 2 4.5 0.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
V. Williams Jr. 1 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 5 0.0 119.8 44.8 24.2 6.00 6.20 12.4 46.1 39.1 72.0 13.2 31.6
Jazz
Roster
L. Markkanen
J. Clarkson
K. Olynyk
M. Conley
C. Sexton
M. Beasley
J. Vanderbilt
T. Horton-Tucker
R. Gay
W. Kessler
O. Agbaji
U. Azubuike
M. Potter
S. Fontecchio
N. Alexander-Walker
L. Bolmaro
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Markkanen 6 33.7 21.2 9.0 2.7 0.67 0.50 2.0 49.0 28.2 81.8 2.3 6.7
J. Clarkson 6 30.2 16.7 4.3 4.8 0.50 1.00 2.5 41.0 36.7 77.8 1.3 3
K. Olynyk 6 27.2 12.2 4.3 3.7 1.17 0.33 3.0 52.0 63.2 60.0 1.5 2.8
M. Conley 6 30.5 11.0 2.3 7.3 1.33 0.67 1.7 35.6 37.1 68.8 0.3 2
C. Sexton 6 16.8 11.0 3.0 1.5 0.67 0.00 1.2 44.7 28.6 80.0 1.2 1.8
M. Beasley 6 24.5 10.8 2.2 0.8 1.33 0.33 0.5 38.7 30.3 87.5 0.7 1.5
J. Vanderbilt 6 25.0 8.7 9.3 2.0 1.67 0.50 1.7 55.0 40.0 54.5 2.5 6.8
T. Horton-Tucker 6 17.3 7.8 3.5 2.0 1.33 0.50 0.7 39.6 20.0 71.4 0.7 2.8
R. Gay 5 16.8 5.8 3.2 1.2 0.60 0.80 0.8 39.3 35.7 50.0 0.8 2.4
W. Kessler 5 16.6 5.8 5.2 1.2 0.40 1.60 1.0 62.5 0.0 60.0 2.2 3
O. Agbaji 2 10.0 4.5 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 57.1 0.0 50.0 0 0.5
U. Azubuike 1 8.0 4.0 2.0 0.0 2.00 1.00 1.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 0 2
M. Potter 1 8.0 4.0 3.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 1 2
S. Fontecchio 4 5.8 3.3 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.5 45.5 42.9 0.0 0.5 0.5
N. Alexander-Walker 3 5.0 3.0 0.0 2.0 0.33 0.33 0.0 42.9 33.3 100.0 0 0
L. Bolmaro 2 8.0 1.0 0.5 1.0 0.00 0.50 0.5 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.5 0
Total 6 0.0 115.8 46.8 28.3 10.00 6.33 15.3 44.9 34.3 71.7 13.7 33.2
