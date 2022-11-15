LAC
DAL
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|P. George
|13
|35.2
|24.5
|6.1
|4.5
|1.54
|0.54
|3.4
|45.7
|34.6
|82.9
|0.5
|5.6
|M. Morris
|12
|30.9
|14.8
|5.9
|2.2
|0.83
|0.33
|1.1
|50.4
|41.8
|100.0
|0.5
|5.4
|J. Wall
|10
|22.6
|12.6
|2.3
|5.1
|1.10
|0.30
|1.5
|43.4
|24.3
|57.6
|0.4
|1.9
|K. Leonard
|2
|21.0
|12.5
|6.5
|2.0
|1.50
|0.00
|2.0
|44.4
|16.7
|88.9
|2
|4.5
|N. Powell
|14
|25.1
|12.3
|2.7
|1.4
|0.93
|0.29
|2.0
|43.2
|28.8
|78.7
|0.4
|2.4
|R. Jackson
|14
|28.9
|10.6
|2.2
|4.3
|0.64
|0.07
|2.1
|41.3
|30.5
|94.1
|0.3
|1.9
|I. Zubac
|14
|30.3
|10.5
|10.9
|1.3
|0.57
|2.14
|2.2
|60.8
|0.0
|63.0
|2.8
|8.1
|L. Kennard
|13
|22.7
|8.3
|3.1
|0.6
|0.54
|0.00
|1.2
|51.3
|47.9
|100.0
|0.3
|2.8
|T. Mann
|14
|18.3
|6.9
|3.0
|1.6
|0.50
|0.29
|0.9
|58.8
|22.7
|66.7
|0.6
|2.4
|R. Covington
|8
|14.9
|4.1
|3.4
|1.1
|0.38
|0.75
|0.6
|40.0
|35.3
|87.5
|0.3
|3.1
|N. Batum
|14
|17.7
|4.0
|4.0
|1.4
|0.43
|0.93
|0.9
|38.8
|31.4
|63.6
|0.8
|3.2
|M. Brown
|8
|4.0
|3.0
|1.6
|0.0
|0.00
|0.50
|0.0
|76.9
|0.0
|57.1
|0.6
|1
|B. Boston Jr.
|5
|3.2
|2.6
|0.4
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|50.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.2
|0.2
|A. Coffey
|12
|8.9
|2.2
|0.8
|0.6
|0.25
|0.08
|0.3
|31.6
|25.0
|81.3
|0.3
|0.5
|M. Diabate
|2
|3.0
|1.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Preston
|1
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|14
|0.0
|105.2
|42.7
|21.8
|7.21
|5.50
|15.1
|47.4
|34.0
|74.7
|7.3
|35.4
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|L. Doncic
|12
|36.9
|34.3
|8.7
|8.1
|2.00
|0.67
|3.3
|49.6
|28.6
|74.8
|1
|7.7
|S. Dinwiddie
|12
|33.1
|18.5
|3.5
|4.7
|1.17
|0.17
|1.8
|49.1
|45.9
|80.8
|0.3
|3.3
|C. Wood
|10
|24.7
|15.9
|7.5
|0.8
|0.50
|0.50
|2.4
|57.4
|41.9
|68.2
|1.3
|6.2
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|11
|24.2
|11.7
|1.8
|2.0
|0.64
|0.18
|1.0
|33.9
|33.3
|89.7
|0.1
|1.7
|T. Dorsey
|1
|4.0
|9.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|D. Finney-Smith
|12
|32.5
|8.3
|4.0
|0.8
|0.83
|0.50
|1.3
|43.5
|32.7
|72.7
|1.2
|2.8
|J. Green
|12
|18.8
|6.3
|2.3
|0.9
|1.08
|0.08
|0.8
|62.5
|50.0
|63.6
|0.9
|1.3
|D. Powell
|9
|18.4
|6.3
|3.8
|0.2
|0.67
|0.44
|0.7
|63.9
|0.0
|78.6
|1.7
|2.1
|M. Kleber
|12
|25.9
|4.8
|3.8
|0.9
|0.50
|0.67
|0.7
|39.2
|28.1
|75.0
|0.9
|2.9
|R. Bullock
|12
|28.7
|4.7
|2.9
|1.0
|1.17
|0.17
|0.6
|29.7
|29.4
|60.0
|0.4
|2.5
|J. McGee
|10
|9.4
|4.2
|3.0
|0.2
|0.30
|0.50
|1.1
|50.0
|0.0
|58.8
|1.1
|1.9
|M. Wright IV
|1
|5.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|F. Campazzo
|3
|5.3
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|25.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Pinson
|2
|3.5
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|0
|1
|J. Hardy
|3
|3.3
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|F. Ntilikina
|1
|4.0
|0.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|2
|Total
|12
|0.0
|110.5
|39.3
|19.8
|8.83
|3.58
|12.8
|46.8
|34.8
|74.1
|8.2
|31.1