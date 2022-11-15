LAC
DAL

1st Quarter
LAC
Clippers
DAL
Mavericks

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Clippers 8-6 0---0
Mavericks 7-5 0---0
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
American Airlines Center Dallas, TX
Team Stats
Clippers 8-6 105.2 PPG 42.7 RPG 21.8 APG
Mavericks 7-5 110.5 PPG 39.3 RPG 19.8 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Clippers
Roster
P. George
M. Morris
J. Wall
K. Leonard
N. Powell
R. Jackson
I. Zubac
L. Kennard
T. Mann
R. Covington
N. Batum
M. Brown
B. Boston Jr.
A. Coffey
M. Diabate
J. Preston
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
P. George 13 35.2 24.5 6.1 4.5 1.54 0.54 3.4 45.7 34.6 82.9 0.5 5.6
M. Morris 12 30.9 14.8 5.9 2.2 0.83 0.33 1.1 50.4 41.8 100.0 0.5 5.4
J. Wall 10 22.6 12.6 2.3 5.1 1.10 0.30 1.5 43.4 24.3 57.6 0.4 1.9
K. Leonard 2 21.0 12.5 6.5 2.0 1.50 0.00 2.0 44.4 16.7 88.9 2 4.5
N. Powell 14 25.1 12.3 2.7 1.4 0.93 0.29 2.0 43.2 28.8 78.7 0.4 2.4
R. Jackson 14 28.9 10.6 2.2 4.3 0.64 0.07 2.1 41.3 30.5 94.1 0.3 1.9
I. Zubac 14 30.3 10.5 10.9 1.3 0.57 2.14 2.2 60.8 0.0 63.0 2.8 8.1
L. Kennard 13 22.7 8.3 3.1 0.6 0.54 0.00 1.2 51.3 47.9 100.0 0.3 2.8
T. Mann 14 18.3 6.9 3.0 1.6 0.50 0.29 0.9 58.8 22.7 66.7 0.6 2.4
R. Covington 8 14.9 4.1 3.4 1.1 0.38 0.75 0.6 40.0 35.3 87.5 0.3 3.1
N. Batum 14 17.7 4.0 4.0 1.4 0.43 0.93 0.9 38.8 31.4 63.6 0.8 3.2
M. Brown 8 4.0 3.0 1.6 0.0 0.00 0.50 0.0 76.9 0.0 57.1 0.6 1
B. Boston Jr. 5 3.2 2.6 0.4 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 50.0 66.7 50.0 0.2 0.2
A. Coffey 12 8.9 2.2 0.8 0.6 0.25 0.08 0.3 31.6 25.0 81.3 0.3 0.5
M. Diabate 2 3.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.50 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 100.0 0 1
J. Preston 1 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 14 0.0 105.2 42.7 21.8 7.21 5.50 15.1 47.4 34.0 74.7 7.3 35.4
Mavericks
Roster
L. Doncic
S. Dinwiddie
C. Wood
T. Hardaway Jr.
T. Dorsey
D. Finney-Smith
J. Green
D. Powell
M. Kleber
R. Bullock
J. McGee
M. Wright IV
F. Campazzo
T. Pinson
J. Hardy
F. Ntilikina
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Doncic 12 36.9 34.3 8.7 8.1 2.00 0.67 3.3 49.6 28.6 74.8 1 7.7
S. Dinwiddie 12 33.1 18.5 3.5 4.7 1.17 0.17 1.8 49.1 45.9 80.8 0.3 3.3
C. Wood 10 24.7 15.9 7.5 0.8 0.50 0.50 2.4 57.4 41.9 68.2 1.3 6.2
T. Hardaway Jr. 11 24.2 11.7 1.8 2.0 0.64 0.18 1.0 33.9 33.3 89.7 0.1 1.7
T. Dorsey 1 4.0 9.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 1 1
D. Finney-Smith 12 32.5 8.3 4.0 0.8 0.83 0.50 1.3 43.5 32.7 72.7 1.2 2.8
J. Green 12 18.8 6.3 2.3 0.9 1.08 0.08 0.8 62.5 50.0 63.6 0.9 1.3
D. Powell 9 18.4 6.3 3.8 0.2 0.67 0.44 0.7 63.9 0.0 78.6 1.7 2.1
M. Kleber 12 25.9 4.8 3.8 0.9 0.50 0.67 0.7 39.2 28.1 75.0 0.9 2.9
R. Bullock 12 28.7 4.7 2.9 1.0 1.17 0.17 0.6 29.7 29.4 60.0 0.4 2.5
J. McGee 10 9.4 4.2 3.0 0.2 0.30 0.50 1.1 50.0 0.0 58.8 1.1 1.9
M. Wright IV 1 5.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 25.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
F. Campazzo 3 5.3 1.0 0.0 1.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 25.0 33.3 0.0 0 0
T. Pinson 2 3.5 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 0 1
J. Hardy 3 3.3 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.7
F. Ntilikina 1 4.0 0.0 2.0 1.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 2
Total 12 0.0 110.5 39.3 19.8 8.83 3.58 12.8 46.8 34.8 74.1 8.2 31.1
