MEM
OKC

1st Quarter
MEM
Grizzlies
OKC
Thunder

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Grizzlies 19-9 -----
Thunder 11-18 -----
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Paycom Center Oklahoma City, OK
Team Stats
Grizzlies 19-9 116.5 PPG 48.9 RPG 25.4 APG
Thunder 11-18 115.3 PPG 44.6 RPG 24.4 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Grizzlies
Roster
J. Morant
D. Bane
D. Brooks
J. Jackson Jr.
T. Jones
S. Aldama
B. Clarke
J. Konchar
S. Adams
D. Roddy
Z. Williams
J. LaRavia
X. Tillman
K. Chandler
K. Lofton Jr.
V. Williams Jr.
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Morant 23 32.7 27.6 6.7 7.9 1.17 0.26 3.7 45.7 34.7 73.8 1.4 5.3
D. Bane 12 33.6 24.7 4.9 4.8 0.58 0.25 2.3 46.5 45.1 91.2 0.5 4.4
D. Brooks 25 30.8 17.7 3.7 3.0 0.84 0.12 1.8 40.7 34.9 76.8 0.8 2.9
J. Jackson Jr. 12 25.2 17.2 6.2 0.5 0.92 3.33 1.6 51.1 37.5 75.4 1.8 4.4
T. Jones 28 23.6 10.8 2.3 4.8 0.75 0.07 1.1 45.5 40.2 71.0 0.4 1.8
S. Aldama 27 24.8 10.2 5.7 1.4 0.85 0.89 0.6 47.6 36.6 75.0 1.4 4.3
B. Clarke 28 19.6 9.9 5.1 1.2 0.36 0.82 1.2 65.0 16.7 68.9 1.2 3.9
J. Konchar 26 27.2 8.3 6.2 1.5 1.08 0.27 0.7 47.4 39.8 88.2 1.2 4.9
S. Adams 25 26.4 8.0 10.3 2.3 0.80 1.20 2.1 60.4 0.0 31.3 4.8 5.5
D. Roddy 28 19.3 6.7 2.8 0.7 0.29 0.32 0.8 40.9 29.7 71.4 0.7 2.1
Z. Williams 4 19.5 5.3 4.5 1.8 0.75 0.50 1.5 30.0 6.7 100.0 0.5 4
J. LaRavia 18 17.3 4.7 2.9 0.9 0.56 0.17 0.8 41.7 38.0 100.0 0.9 2.1
X. Tillman 15 10.8 3.9 2.4 0.5 0.40 0.47 0.5 59.5 33.3 42.9 1.1 1.3
K. Chandler 12 11.8 3.3 1.8 2.8 0.67 0.33 1.1 37.0 16.7 42.9 0.2 1.6
K. Lofton Jr. 5 4.6 3.0 0.8 0.8 0.00 0.00 0.2 50.0 0.0 33.3 0.2 0.6
V. Williams Jr. 6 6.7 1.2 0.8 0.3 0.67 0.17 0.0 27.3 12.5 0.0 0.2 0.7
Total 28 0.0 116.5 48.9 25.4 7.39 5.86 13.9 47.1 36.1 70.4 13.3 35.7
Thunder
Roster
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
J. Giddey
L. Dort
J. Williams
A. Pokusevski
J. Robinson-Earl
T. Mann
K. Williams
A. Wiggins
E. Omoruyi
D. Bazley
I. Joe
M. Muscala
O. Dieng
L. Waters III
J. Williams
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 27 35.7 31.2 4.7 5.8 1.70 0.96 3.4 50.4 33.7 93.0 0.9 3.9
J. Giddey 26 30.8 14.7 8.1 5.5 0.62 0.46 3.2 45.6 31.7 73.7 1.7 6.5
L. Dort 28 30.3 13.6 4.4 2.4 1.04 0.36 1.5 39.5 31.6 76.4 1.6 2.8
J. Williams 25 26.7 11.1 3.2 2.6 0.60 0.40 1.6 53.6 28.6 73.9 0.6 2.6
A. Pokusevski 26 22.2 8.8 5.2 1.9 0.54 1.46 1.4 44.4 38.1 64.0 1.5 3.7
J. Robinson-Earl 26 21.1 8.5 5.0 1.0 0.73 0.42 0.6 48.9 38.2 78.6 2 3
T. Mann 26 20.0 8.2 2.4 1.6 0.77 0.12 0.9 38.0 28.6 63.2 0.5 1.9
K. Williams 21 20.4 6.6 3.8 1.4 0.62 0.19 0.4 52.7 36.8 42.9 1.7 2.1
A. Wiggins 21 19.3 6.3 3.6 1.6 0.57 0.19 0.8 49.5 39.5 78.3 1 2.6
E. Omoruyi 12 13.3 6.2 2.3 0.5 0.92 0.00 0.7 50.9 36.4 66.7 0.9 1.3
D. Bazley 21 16.9 5.9 3.9 1.0 0.57 1.19 0.6 43.5 35.5 51.4 1 3
I. Joe 22 10.5 5.9 1.8 1.0 0.45 0.09 0.5 46.1 44.0 87.5 0.1 1.6
M. Muscala 19 12.3 5.2 3.2 0.8 0.16 0.47 0.4 44.3 32.7 75.0 0.4 2.8
O. Dieng 14 15.7 4.4 2.9 1.4 0.36 0.29 0.5 42.4 29.4 25.0 0.4 2.4
L. Waters III 6 13.3 4.3 1.7 0.7 0.67 0.00 0.0 36.0 33.3 0.0 0.3 1.3
J. Williams 6 7.7 2.3 2.0 0.8 0.33 0.00 0.3 35.7 0.0 66.7 1 1
Total 29 0.0 115.3 44.6 24.4 7.97 5.45 14.0 46.2 33.9 79.9 11.8 32.9
