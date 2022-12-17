MEM
OKC
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Morant
|23
|32.7
|27.6
|6.7
|7.9
|1.17
|0.26
|3.7
|45.7
|34.7
|73.8
|1.4
|5.3
|D. Bane
|12
|33.6
|24.7
|4.9
|4.8
|0.58
|0.25
|2.3
|46.5
|45.1
|91.2
|0.5
|4.4
|D. Brooks
|25
|30.8
|17.7
|3.7
|3.0
|0.84
|0.12
|1.8
|40.7
|34.9
|76.8
|0.8
|2.9
|J. Jackson Jr.
|12
|25.2
|17.2
|6.2
|0.5
|0.92
|3.33
|1.6
|51.1
|37.5
|75.4
|1.8
|4.4
|T. Jones
|28
|23.6
|10.8
|2.3
|4.8
|0.75
|0.07
|1.1
|45.5
|40.2
|71.0
|0.4
|1.8
|S. Aldama
|27
|24.8
|10.2
|5.7
|1.4
|0.85
|0.89
|0.6
|47.6
|36.6
|75.0
|1.4
|4.3
|B. Clarke
|28
|19.6
|9.9
|5.1
|1.2
|0.36
|0.82
|1.2
|65.0
|16.7
|68.9
|1.2
|3.9
|J. Konchar
|26
|27.2
|8.3
|6.2
|1.5
|1.08
|0.27
|0.7
|47.4
|39.8
|88.2
|1.2
|4.9
|S. Adams
|25
|26.4
|8.0
|10.3
|2.3
|0.80
|1.20
|2.1
|60.4
|0.0
|31.3
|4.8
|5.5
|D. Roddy
|28
|19.3
|6.7
|2.8
|0.7
|0.29
|0.32
|0.8
|40.9
|29.7
|71.4
|0.7
|2.1
|Z. Williams
|4
|19.5
|5.3
|4.5
|1.8
|0.75
|0.50
|1.5
|30.0
|6.7
|100.0
|0.5
|4
|J. LaRavia
|18
|17.3
|4.7
|2.9
|0.9
|0.56
|0.17
|0.8
|41.7
|38.0
|100.0
|0.9
|2.1
|X. Tillman
|15
|10.8
|3.9
|2.4
|0.5
|0.40
|0.47
|0.5
|59.5
|33.3
|42.9
|1.1
|1.3
|K. Chandler
|12
|11.8
|3.3
|1.8
|2.8
|0.67
|0.33
|1.1
|37.0
|16.7
|42.9
|0.2
|1.6
|K. Lofton Jr.
|5
|4.6
|3.0
|0.8
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|33.3
|0.2
|0.6
|V. Williams Jr.
|6
|6.7
|1.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.67
|0.17
|0.0
|27.3
|12.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|Total
|28
|0.0
|116.5
|48.9
|25.4
|7.39
|5.86
|13.9
|47.1
|36.1
|70.4
|13.3
|35.7
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|27
|35.7
|31.2
|4.7
|5.8
|1.70
|0.96
|3.4
|50.4
|33.7
|93.0
|0.9
|3.9
|J. Giddey
|26
|30.8
|14.7
|8.1
|5.5
|0.62
|0.46
|3.2
|45.6
|31.7
|73.7
|1.7
|6.5
|L. Dort
|28
|30.3
|13.6
|4.4
|2.4
|1.04
|0.36
|1.5
|39.5
|31.6
|76.4
|1.6
|2.8
|J. Williams
|25
|26.7
|11.1
|3.2
|2.6
|0.60
|0.40
|1.6
|53.6
|28.6
|73.9
|0.6
|2.6
|A. Pokusevski
|26
|22.2
|8.8
|5.2
|1.9
|0.54
|1.46
|1.4
|44.4
|38.1
|64.0
|1.5
|3.7
|J. Robinson-Earl
|26
|21.1
|8.5
|5.0
|1.0
|0.73
|0.42
|0.6
|48.9
|38.2
|78.6
|2
|3
|T. Mann
|26
|20.0
|8.2
|2.4
|1.6
|0.77
|0.12
|0.9
|38.0
|28.6
|63.2
|0.5
|1.9
|K. Williams
|21
|20.4
|6.6
|3.8
|1.4
|0.62
|0.19
|0.4
|52.7
|36.8
|42.9
|1.7
|2.1
|A. Wiggins
|21
|19.3
|6.3
|3.6
|1.6
|0.57
|0.19
|0.8
|49.5
|39.5
|78.3
|1
|2.6
|E. Omoruyi
|12
|13.3
|6.2
|2.3
|0.5
|0.92
|0.00
|0.7
|50.9
|36.4
|66.7
|0.9
|1.3
|D. Bazley
|21
|16.9
|5.9
|3.9
|1.0
|0.57
|1.19
|0.6
|43.5
|35.5
|51.4
|1
|3
|I. Joe
|22
|10.5
|5.9
|1.8
|1.0
|0.45
|0.09
|0.5
|46.1
|44.0
|87.5
|0.1
|1.6
|M. Muscala
|19
|12.3
|5.2
|3.2
|0.8
|0.16
|0.47
|0.4
|44.3
|32.7
|75.0
|0.4
|2.8
|O. Dieng
|14
|15.7
|4.4
|2.9
|1.4
|0.36
|0.29
|0.5
|42.4
|29.4
|25.0
|0.4
|2.4
|L. Waters III
|6
|13.3
|4.3
|1.7
|0.7
|0.67
|0.00
|0.0
|36.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|1.3
|J. Williams
|6
|7.7
|2.3
|2.0
|0.8
|0.33
|0.00
|0.3
|35.7
|0.0
|66.7
|1
|1
|Total
|29
|0.0
|115.3
|44.6
|24.4
|7.97
|5.45
|14.0
|46.2
|33.9
|79.9
|11.8
|32.9