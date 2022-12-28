DEN
SAC
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|N. Jokic
|30
|33.6
|25.3
|11.0
|9.5
|1.47
|0.63
|3.5
|61.8
|33.8
|79.6
|2.2
|8.8
|J. Murray
|28
|31.8
|18.3
|3.9
|5.7
|0.96
|0.21
|2.1
|43.8
|35.9
|78.6
|0.5
|3.4
|A. Gordon
|29
|30.0
|17.5
|6.7
|2.1
|0.90
|0.79
|1.6
|61.1
|39.0
|64.4
|2.4
|4.3
|M. Porter Jr.
|19
|29.3
|16.7
|6.1
|1.3
|0.74
|0.37
|1.1
|47.2
|41.5
|75.7
|1.1
|4.9
|B. Hyland
|25
|20.4
|12.7
|2.1
|3.1
|0.64
|0.36
|1.7
|38.3
|38.2
|83.9
|0.3
|1.8
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|32
|31.7
|11.5
|3.1
|2.2
|1.16
|0.38
|1.2
|46.6
|45.9
|80.9
|0.5
|2.6
|B. Brown
|33
|29.5
|10.8
|4.1
|4.1
|0.94
|0.64
|1.6
|49.0
|39.8
|79.5
|0.9
|3.2
|J. Green
|24
|19.4
|7.5
|2.8
|1.1
|0.38
|0.29
|1.0
|52.7
|26.7
|68.6
|0.9
|1.9
|D. Jordan
|25
|14.4
|4.8
|5.2
|0.8
|0.20
|0.64
|1.1
|77.6
|100.0
|47.1
|1.4
|3.9
|V. Cancar
|22
|11.9
|4.3
|1.8
|1.0
|0.32
|0.18
|0.7
|48.6
|46.2
|85.7
|0.4
|1.5
|Z. Nnaji
|23
|10.0
|3.7
|1.6
|0.2
|0.13
|0.13
|0.5
|55.7
|20.0
|77.8
|1
|0.6
|C. Braun
|30
|14.6
|3.5
|2.2
|0.6
|0.33
|0.20
|0.4
|44.2
|32.4
|52.4
|0.6
|1.5
|I. Smith
|14
|9.2
|2.8
|1.0
|1.8
|0.29
|0.43
|1.0
|39.1
|33.3
|50.0
|0.1
|0.9
|D. Reed
|22
|10.4
|2.5
|1.5
|0.5
|0.32
|0.09
|0.6
|30.4
|36.4
|71.4
|0.3
|1.2
|P. Watson
|6
|2.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|J. White
|8
|3.3
|0.3
|0.6
|0.0
|0.13
|0.25
|0.0
|16.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.4
|Total
|33
|0.0
|115.9
|43.3
|28.5
|7.30
|4.33
|14.5
|50.4
|38.7
|73.9
|10.3
|33.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|D. Fox
|29
|32.3
|23.3
|4.9
|5.5
|0.93
|0.41
|2.6
|50.4
|34.5
|78.2
|0.4
|4.4
|D. Sabonis
|31
|33.6
|17.9
|12.4
|6.7
|0.81
|0.48
|2.5
|61.2
|38.9
|74.6
|2.9
|9.5
|K. Huerter
|31
|31.7
|15.5
|3.2
|2.9
|1.13
|0.29
|1.6
|47.6
|41.2
|69.4
|0.6
|2.6
|M. Monk
|32
|23.1
|14.1
|2.3
|3.9
|0.66
|0.16
|2.0
|44.6
|32.8
|91.7
|0.4
|1.9
|H. Barnes
|32
|31.8
|13.8
|5.5
|1.8
|0.81
|0.13
|1.3
|47.8
|30.6
|81.1
|0.9
|4.5
|K. Murray
|30
|28.9
|11.9
|3.8
|0.8
|0.80
|0.63
|1.2
|42.5
|38.5
|78.0
|0.8
|3
|T. Davis
|27
|13.4
|7.0
|2.6
|1.3
|0.74
|0.30
|0.9
|43.6
|36.2
|82.4
|0.4
|2.1
|D. Mitchell
|31
|19.5
|6.3
|1.5
|2.6
|0.55
|0.26
|1.0
|44.9
|30.0
|70.6
|0.2
|1.4
|T. Lyles
|26
|14.0
|6.1
|3.0
|0.7
|0.27
|0.31
|1.0
|42.4
|33.3
|70.4
|0.9
|2.1
|C. Metu
|25
|11.1
|5.0
|3.0
|0.6
|0.36
|0.20
|0.7
|58.4
|23.8
|80.0
|0.6
|2.4
|R. Holmes
|18
|9.4
|3.2
|2.1
|0.2
|0.11
|0.06
|0.3
|65.8
|66.7
|75.0
|0.7
|1.4
|N. Queta
|4
|6.3
|3.0
|2.3
|0.3
|0.00
|0.25
|0.3
|75.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1.3
|K. Okpala
|21
|7.7
|1.6
|1.2
|0.4
|0.14
|0.19
|0.1
|44.4
|33.3
|100.0
|0.3
|1
|A. Len
|9
|4.3
|1.4
|1.4
|0.2
|0.00
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|0.3
|1.1
|M. Dellavedova
|14
|7.1
|1.3
|0.4
|1.4
|0.43
|0.00
|0.4
|30.4
|30.0
|33.3
|0.1
|0.3
|C. Moneke
|2
|4.0
|1.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|K. Ellis
|3
|3.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0.7
|Total
|32
|0.0
|117.8
|42.3
|26.6
|6.94
|3.09
|14.3
|48.7
|35.3
|77.8
|8.5
|33.8