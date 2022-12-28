DEN
SAC

1st Quarter
DEN
Nuggets
SAC
Kings

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Nuggets 22-11 -----
Kings 17-15 -----
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Golden 1 Center Sacramento, CA
Team Stats
Nuggets 22-11 115.9 PPG 43.3 RPG 28.5 APG
Kings 17-15 117.8 PPG 42.3 RPG 26.6 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Nuggets
Roster
N. Jokic
J. Murray
A. Gordon
M. Porter Jr.
B. Hyland
K. Caldwell-Pope
B. Brown
J. Green
D. Jordan
V. Cancar
Z. Nnaji
C. Braun
I. Smith
D. Reed
P. Watson
J. White
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
N. Jokic 30 33.6 25.3 11.0 9.5 1.47 0.63 3.5 61.8 33.8 79.6 2.2 8.8
J. Murray 28 31.8 18.3 3.9 5.7 0.96 0.21 2.1 43.8 35.9 78.6 0.5 3.4
A. Gordon 29 30.0 17.5 6.7 2.1 0.90 0.79 1.6 61.1 39.0 64.4 2.4 4.3
M. Porter Jr. 19 29.3 16.7 6.1 1.3 0.74 0.37 1.1 47.2 41.5 75.7 1.1 4.9
B. Hyland 25 20.4 12.7 2.1 3.1 0.64 0.36 1.7 38.3 38.2 83.9 0.3 1.8
K. Caldwell-Pope 32 31.7 11.5 3.1 2.2 1.16 0.38 1.2 46.6 45.9 80.9 0.5 2.6
B. Brown 33 29.5 10.8 4.1 4.1 0.94 0.64 1.6 49.0 39.8 79.5 0.9 3.2
J. Green 24 19.4 7.5 2.8 1.1 0.38 0.29 1.0 52.7 26.7 68.6 0.9 1.9
D. Jordan 25 14.4 4.8 5.2 0.8 0.20 0.64 1.1 77.6 100.0 47.1 1.4 3.9
V. Cancar 22 11.9 4.3 1.8 1.0 0.32 0.18 0.7 48.6 46.2 85.7 0.4 1.5
Z. Nnaji 23 10.0 3.7 1.6 0.2 0.13 0.13 0.5 55.7 20.0 77.8 1 0.6
C. Braun 30 14.6 3.5 2.2 0.6 0.33 0.20 0.4 44.2 32.4 52.4 0.6 1.5
I. Smith 14 9.2 2.8 1.0 1.8 0.29 0.43 1.0 39.1 33.3 50.0 0.1 0.9
D. Reed 22 10.4 2.5 1.5 0.5 0.32 0.09 0.6 30.4 36.4 71.4 0.3 1.2
P. Watson 6 2.5 1.0 0.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.2
J. White 8 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.0 0.13 0.25 0.0 16.7 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.4
Total 33 0.0 115.9 43.3 28.5 7.30 4.33 14.5 50.4 38.7 73.9 10.3 33.0
Kings
Roster
D. Fox
D. Sabonis
K. Huerter
M. Monk
H. Barnes
K. Murray
T. Davis
D. Mitchell
T. Lyles
C. Metu
R. Holmes
N. Queta
K. Okpala
A. Len
M. Dellavedova
C. Moneke
K. Ellis
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Fox 29 32.3 23.3 4.9 5.5 0.93 0.41 2.6 50.4 34.5 78.2 0.4 4.4
D. Sabonis 31 33.6 17.9 12.4 6.7 0.81 0.48 2.5 61.2 38.9 74.6 2.9 9.5
K. Huerter 31 31.7 15.5 3.2 2.9 1.13 0.29 1.6 47.6 41.2 69.4 0.6 2.6
M. Monk 32 23.1 14.1 2.3 3.9 0.66 0.16 2.0 44.6 32.8 91.7 0.4 1.9
H. Barnes 32 31.8 13.8 5.5 1.8 0.81 0.13 1.3 47.8 30.6 81.1 0.9 4.5
K. Murray 30 28.9 11.9 3.8 0.8 0.80 0.63 1.2 42.5 38.5 78.0 0.8 3
T. Davis 27 13.4 7.0 2.6 1.3 0.74 0.30 0.9 43.6 36.2 82.4 0.4 2.1
D. Mitchell 31 19.5 6.3 1.5 2.6 0.55 0.26 1.0 44.9 30.0 70.6 0.2 1.4
T. Lyles 26 14.0 6.1 3.0 0.7 0.27 0.31 1.0 42.4 33.3 70.4 0.9 2.1
C. Metu 25 11.1 5.0 3.0 0.6 0.36 0.20 0.7 58.4 23.8 80.0 0.6 2.4
R. Holmes 18 9.4 3.2 2.1 0.2 0.11 0.06 0.3 65.8 66.7 75.0 0.7 1.4
N. Queta 4 6.3 3.0 2.3 0.3 0.00 0.25 0.3 75.0 0.0 0.0 1 1.3
K. Okpala 21 7.7 1.6 1.2 0.4 0.14 0.19 0.1 44.4 33.3 100.0 0.3 1
A. Len 9 4.3 1.4 1.4 0.2 0.00 0.00 0.2 50.0 0.0 75.0 0.3 1.1
M. Dellavedova 14 7.1 1.3 0.4 1.4 0.43 0.00 0.4 30.4 30.0 33.3 0.1 0.3
C. Moneke 2 4.0 1.0 1.0 0.5 0.00 0.00 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 1 0
K. Ellis 3 3.0 0.0 0.7 0.3 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0.7
Total 32 0.0 117.8 42.3 26.6 6.94 3.09 14.3 48.7 35.3 77.8 8.5 33.8
