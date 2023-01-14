Clippers try to put it all together against lowly Rockets
The Los Angeles Clippers appeared to be on the verge of putting their fractured pieces together.
After claiming both games of a back-to-back in Detroit and Toronto just after Christmas, the Clippers - who host the struggling Houston Rockets on Sunday -- climbed to six games over .500 by capping a stretch of seven wins in nine games. They had labored as Paul George and Kawhi Leonard worked their way back from injuries in pursuit of cohesion, and that span of success appeared to portend more wins down the road.
The stability the Clippers thought they captured has proven elusive. With their 115-103 home loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday, the Clippers fell to .500 (22-22) with their seventh loss in eight games.
George has missed four consecutive games with a bothersome hamstring and, while Leonard has found his form by averaging 28.7 points, eight rebounds, four assists and 2.3 steals over his last three games, the Clippers have been unable to sustain a healthy roster.
"We can't have 11 turnovers for 19 points (in the second half)," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said. "And then just the discipline of playing faster in the half-court. I thought we walked around, we walked to our spots. Got into our offense late. It's hard to score when you're doing that."
Lue turned to Terance Mann as the starting point guard, moving former starter Reggie Jackson completely out of the rotation. The results have been mixed, with Mann - previously a shooting guard previously -- working through the difficult transition on a roster that can't quite get whole.
"I thought just a little hesitant," Lue said of Mann. "Just knowing what to run and the pace we want him to play at. That's to be expected, a young player switching positions. It was a learning experience.
"It's something we've got to get used to. It's a new style we're getting used to playing with as well. Just things we've got to work on, keep showing film and keep getting better."
The Rockets' defensive woes remain pronounced. In their 139-114 road loss to the Sacramento Kings on Friday, the Rockets allowed Sacramento to shoot 57.1 percent in the second half, including 13 of 23 from behind the arc. The Kings' breakaway 43-point third quarter featured 65.2 percent shooting overall with 6-of-12 proficiency from deep and 7-of-7 shooting from the free-throw line.
The Rockets have dropped nine consecutive games and 14 of 15 overall. During their skid, their 122.6 defensive rating ranks last in the NBA. Houston is 28th overall in defensive rating at 116.7, ranking ahead of only the Pistons and San Antonio Spurs.
At this point, the Rockets' defensive issues are myriad. Against the Kings, their problems were specific and endemic simultaneously, and with the losses mounting so too has the frustration.
"It was the transition (defense), it was the rebounding and it was the fouls in the first half," Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. "And in the second half, it was the 3s. Shoot, they ended up 20 for 40 from 3s. We're a help team and we're going to give up some but (that's) too many."
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|2:43
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:44
|+3
|Brandon Boston Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
|53-51
|2:48
|Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|2:51
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:55
|+2
|Nicolas Batum makes two point putback layup
|53-48
|2:55
|Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|3:02
|Nicolas Batum misses two point reverse layup
|3:07
|Alperen Sengun turnover (bad pass) (Ivica Zubac steals)
|3:12
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|3:16
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|3:27
|Alperen Sengun turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|3:41
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (traveling)
|3:51
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|3:52
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point running layup
|53-46
|3:58
|Kawhi Leonard turnover (bad pass) (Josh Christopher steals)
|4:07
|+2
|Josh Christopher makes two point driving reverse layup
|51-46
|4:16
|Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|4:20
|Kawhi Leonard misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|4:34
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:48
|+2
|Brandon Boston Jr. makes two point driving floating jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|49-46
|5:09
|+2
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point tip layup
|49-44
|5:09
|Kenyon Martin Jr. offensive rebound
|5:13
|Kenyon Martin Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|5:15
|Alperen Sengun offensive rebound
|5:18
|Ivica Zubac blocks Alperen Sengun's two point cutting layup
|5:31
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point turnaround hook shot
|47-44
|5:43
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point turnaround hook shot (Josh Christopher assists)
|47-42
|6:06
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|6:06
|Robert Covington turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:06
|Terance Mann offensive rebound
|6:07
|Eric Gordon blocks Terance Mann's two point pullup jump shot
|6:14
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|6:17
|Daishen Nix misses three point jump shot
|6:29
|+3
|Terance Mann makes three point jump shot (Norman Powell assists)
|45-42
|6:43
|+3
|Alperen Sengun makes three point jump shot (Jabari Smith Jr. assists)
|45-39
|7:07
|+3
|Nicolas Batum makes three point jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|42-39
|7:10
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|7:13
|Garrison Mathews misses three point running jump shot
|7:18
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|7:20
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|7:25
|Daishen Nix turnover (bad pass) (Ivica Zubac steals)
|7:28
|Norman Powell turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|7:36
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup (Daishen Nix assists)
|42-36
|7:51
|Garrison Mathews defensive rebound
|7:54
|Reggie Jackson misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:06
|Garrison Mathews turnover (traveling)
|8:21
|Moses Brown turnover (offensive goaltending)
|8:21
|Moses Brown turnover (offensive goaltending)
|8:30
|Clippers defensive rebound
|8:30
|Moses Brown blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup
|8:36
|Garrison Mathews defensive rebound
|8:40
|Terance Mann misses three point running jump shot
|8:44
|Robert Covington defensive rebound
|8:47
|Usman Garuba misses two point floating jump shot
|9:01
|+2
|Norman Powell makes two point pullup jump shot
|40-36
|9:15
|Moses Brown defensive rebound
|9:18
|Garrison Mathews misses three point jump shot
|9:33
|+1
|Terance Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-34
|9:33
|Clippers offensive rebound
|9:33
|Terance Mann misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:33
|Eric Gordon shooting foul (Terance Mann draws the foul)
|9:34
|Terance Mann defensive rebound
|9:38
|Eric Gordon misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:43
|+1
|Garrison Mathews makes flagrant free throw 3 of 3
|40-33
|9:43
|+1
|Garrison Mathews makes flagrant free throw 2 of 3
|39-33
|9:43
|+1
|Garrison Mathews makes flagrant free throw 1 of 3
|38-33
|9:43
|Reggie Jackson flagrant 1 (Garrison Mathews draws the foul)
|9:54
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point putback layup
|37-33
|9:57
|Terance Mann offensive rebound
|10:00
|Moses Brown misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:00
|Clippers offensive rebound
|10:00
|Moses Brown misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:00
|Usman Garuba shooting foul (Moses Brown draws the foul)
|10:04
|Reggie Jackson offensive rebound
|10:07
|Norman Powell misses two point driving bank jump shot
|10:30
|+3
|Garrison Mathews makes three point jump shot (Tari Eason assists)
|37-31
|10:41
|Usman Garuba defensive rebound
|10:45
|Reggie Jackson misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:00
|+2
|TyTy Washington Jr. makes two point driving floating jump shot (Usman Garuba assists)
|34-31
|11:15
|Norman Powell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:26
|Clippers defensive rebound
|11:26
|Tari Eason misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:39
|Jump ball. Usman Garuba vs. Moses Brown (Rockets gains possession)
|11:39
|Rockets offensive rebound
|11:45
|Eric Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:45
|Moses Brown shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|11:45
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point hook shot (Usman Garuba assists)
|32-31
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Rockets offensive rebound
|0:01
|Josh Christopher misses three point turnaround jump shot
|0:09
|+3
|Robert Covington makes three point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
|30-31
|0:28
|+1
|Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|30-28
|0:28
|+1
|Josh Christopher makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-28
|0:28
|Norman Powell personal foul (Josh Christopher draws the foul)
|0:34
|Boban Marjanovic defensive rebound
|0:37
|Norman Powell misses three point jump shot
|0:51
|Boban Marjanovic turnover (3-second violation)
|1:05
|Clippers turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:05
|Clippers offensive rebound
|1:05
|Reggie Jackson misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|1:27
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|1:29
|TyTy Washington Jr. misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|+3
|Kawhi Leonard makes three point jump shot (Robert Covington assists)
|28-28
|2:02
|+1
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-25
|2:02
|Rockets offensive rebound
|2:02
|Kenyon Martin Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:02
|Robert Covington shooting foul (Kenyon Martin Jr. draws the foul)
|2:10
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:17
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point jump shot
|27-25
|2:20
|Kawhi Leonard offensive rebound
|2:22
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:34
|Nicolas Batum defensive rebound
|2:36
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:43
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point pullup jump shot
|27-23
|2:50
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|2:55
|Josh Christopher misses three point jump shot
|3:14
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point pullup jump shot
|27-21
|3:27
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point turnaround jump shot
|27-19
|3:40
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point driving layup
|25-19
|3:58
|+3
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alperen Sengun assists)
|25-17
|4:10
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point driving floating jump shot (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|22-17
|4:27
|+2
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes two point running layup
|22-15
|4:29
|Josh Christopher defensive rebound
|4:33
|Josh Christopher blocks Norman Powell's two point driving floating jump shot
|4:39
|Norman Powell defensive rebound
|4:42
|Alperen Sengun misses two point floating jump shot
|4:56
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|4:58
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|+2
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|20-15
|5:10
|Kenyon Martin Jr. offensive rebound
|5:11
|Kenyon Martin Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|5:22
|Ivica Zubac turnover (bad pass) (Alperen Sengun steals)
|5:34
|+1
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-15
|5:34
|+1
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-15
|5:34
|Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Kenyon Martin Jr. draws the foul)
|5:36
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|5:41
|Amir Coffey misses three point running jump shot
|5:47
|Alperen Sengun turnover (bad pass) (Nicolas Batum steals)
|6:02
|+2
|Amir Coffey makes two point pullup jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|16-15
|6:18
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|6:21
|Eric Gordon misses three point stepback jump shot
|6:36
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point dunk (Kawhi Leonard assists)
|16-13
|6:48
|+2
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes two point pullup jump shot (Eric Gordon assists)
|16-11
|6:56
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point pullup jump shot (Terance Mann assists)
|14-11
|7:17
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving finger roll layup
|14-9
|7:24
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|7:26
|Amir Coffey misses two point driving layup
|7:28
|Amir Coffey offensive rebound
|7:30
|Ivica Zubac misses two point layup
|7:47
|Clippers 60 second timeout
|7:47
|+2
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (Jabari Smith Jr. assists)
|12-9
|7:54
|Rockets defensive rebound
|7:55
|Terance Mann misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|Kawhi Leonard defensive rebound
|8:08
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:20
|+2
|Terance Mann makes two point reverse layup (Nicolas Batum assists)
|10-9
|8:33
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-7
|8:33
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-7
|8:33
|Kawhi Leonard shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|8:37
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|8:39
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|8:57
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point fadeaway bank jump shot
|8-7
|9:06
|+2
|Kawhi Leonard makes two point driving layup
|6-7
|9:23
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point running dunk
|6-5
|9:30
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|9:32
|Amir Coffey misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|+2
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (Alperen Sengun assists)
|4-5
|10:12
|+2
|Ivica Zubac makes two point turnaround hook shot
|2-5
|10:32
|Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|10:40
|+3
|Terance Mann makes three point pullup jump shot
|2-3
|10:56
|+2
|Kenyon Martin Jr. makes two point running dunk (Alperen Sengun assists)
|2-0
|10:59
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|11:01
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:14
|Ivica Zubac defensive rebound
|11:16
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:16
|Rockets offensive rebound
|11:16
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:16
|Ivica Zubac shooting foul (Jabari Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|11:32
|Kenyon Martin Jr. defensive rebound
|11:34
|Kawhi Leonard misses two point stepback jump shot
|12:00
|Alperen Sengun personal foul (Loose ball) (Ivica Zubac draws the foul)
|12:00
|Alperen Sengun vs. Ivica Zubac (Clippers gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:43
|+ 3
|Brandon Boston Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nicolas Batum assists)
|2:44
|Brandon Boston Jr. defensive rebound
|2:48
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:51
|+ 2
|Nicolas Batum makes two point putback layup
|2:55
|Nicolas Batum offensive rebound
|2:55
|Nicolas Batum misses two point reverse layup
|3:02
|Alperen Sengun turnover (bad pass) (Ivica Zubac steals)
|3:07
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|3:12
|Nicolas Batum misses three point jump shot
|3:16
|Alperen Sengun turnover (bad pass) (Brandon Boston Jr. steals)
|3:27
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|51
|Field Goals
|20-39 (51.3%)
|22-44 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-12 (25.0%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|1-4 (25.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|23
|25
|Offensive
|3
|6
|Defensive
|15
|14
|Team
|5
|5
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|2
|4
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|7
|7
|Fouls
|3
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|K. Martin Jr. SF
|10.6 PPG
|4.8 RPG
|1.4 APG
|55.0 FG%
|
|T. Mann SG
|8.3 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.9 APG
|50.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Martin Jr. SF
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|T. Mann SG
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|4 AST
|
|51.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|25.0
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|25.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Martin Jr.
|13
|3
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|-1
|16
|A. Sengun
|9
|3
|3
|4/6
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|3
|1
|2
|0
|16
|J. Smith
|7
|4
|2
|3/7
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|-2
|15
|J. Christopher
|4
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|8
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|-5
|10
|D. Nix
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|G. Mathews
|6
|2
|0
|1/3
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+3
|7
|T. Washington Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+2
|2
|B. Marjanovic
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-3
|0
|U. Garuba
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+5
|5
|T. Eason
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+4
|2
|J. Tate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Green
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fernando
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hudgins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Days
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|18
|11
|20/39
|3/12
|10/14
|3
|88
|2
|2
|7
|3
|15
|+3
|74
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Mann
|15
|4
|4
|6/9
|2/4
|1/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|-4
|27
|K. Leonard
|13
|4
|2
|6/11
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|+1
|19
|I. Zubac
|6
|2
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|10
|N. Batum
|5
|3
|2
|2/6
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|+2
|13
|B. Boston Jr.
|5
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+1
|7
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Covington
|3
|1
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|5
|N. Powell
|2
|1
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Jackson
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-4
|4
|M. Brown
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-2
|1
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. George
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diabate
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kennard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Preston
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|20
|11
|22/44
|6/17
|1/4
|8
|96
|4
|2
|7
|6
|14
|-7
|89