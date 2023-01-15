Randle's 42 leads Knicks to 11th straight win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) Julius Randle had 42 points and 15 rebounds as the New York Knicks extended their winning streak against the Detroit Pistons to 11 games with a 117-104 victory Sunday.
Detroit hasn't beat the Knicks since Nov. 6, 2019, the end of its eight-game winning streak over New York.
Jalen Brunson added 27 points for the Knicks and Immanuel Quickley added 17.
Jaden Ivey had 21 points, six rebounds and six assists for the Pistons and Saddiq Bey added 21 points.
New York led by seven at halftime and increased the margin to 90-80 on Randle's buzzer-beating tip at the end of the third.
The Knicks started the fourth with a 10-2 run, including five from Quickley to go up 100-82 with 9:43 left.
Detroit cut the deficit to 105-98 on Isaiah Livers' 3-pointer, but the game was delayed for several minutes by a malfunctioning shot clock. Randle's 3-pointer put the margin back to double figures, and he answered Bey's basket with one of his own.
Randle helped the Knicks clinch the game from the line.
The Knicks led by as many as 20 in the first half, taking advantage of Isaiah Stewart's foul trouble, but Bey and Kevin Knox II helped Detroit cut the deficit to 62-55 at halftime.
TIP INS
Knicks: New York had 11 offensive rebounds to Detroit's four in the first half. ... Quickley scored 17 of New York's 20 bench points. ... The Knicks swept the four-game season series by an average of 19 points.
Pistons: Detroit got Stewart back from a shoulder issue but played without starters Jalen Duren (ankle) and Bojan Bogdanovic (non-COVID illness), along with long-term absentees Cade Cunningham (leg fracture) and Marvin Bagley III (broken hand).
UP NEXT
Knicks: Host the Toronto Raptors on Monday.
Pistons: Host the Chicago Bulls on Thursday.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Mitchell Robinson vs. Isaiah Stewart (Jalen Brunson gains possession)
|11:37
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point jump shot
|3-0
|11:22
|Isaiah Stewart offensive foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|11:22
|Isaiah Stewart turnover (offensive foul)
|11:10
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|5-0
|10:57
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Killian Hayes's two point driving layup
|10:55
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|10:52
|RJ Barrett misses three point running jump shot
|10:49
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|10:34
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Jaden Ivey's two point driving layup
|10:29
|Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|10:26
|Jaden Ivey shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|10:26
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:26
|Knicks offensive rebound
|10:26
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|6-0
|10:15
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|6-3
|10:01
|Isaiah Stewart shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|10:01
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-3
|10:01
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-3
|9:47
|Saddiq Bey misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:44
|Isaiah Livers offensive rebound
|9:42
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|9:34
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|9:29
|Kevin Knox II personal foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|9:15
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|9:13
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|9:08
|Jaden Ivey turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Robinson steals)
|9:05
|Quentin Grimes turnover (lost ball) (Killian Hayes steals)
|8:47
|Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|8:27
|+3
|Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
|11-3
|8:10
|Killian Hayes misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:08
|Saddiq Bey offensive rebound
|8:07
|Julius Randle shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|8:07
|+1
|Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-4
|8:07
|+1
|Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11-5
|7:43
|Julius Randle misses three point stepback jump shot
|7:40
|Jalen Brunson offensive rebound
|7:38
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|7:34
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|7:34
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point tip layup
|7:35
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|7:33
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point putback layup
|7:30
|Julius Randle offensive rebound
|7:29
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point putback layup
|13-5
|7:16
|Jaden Ivey misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:12
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|7:07
|RJ Barrett misses two point running layup
|7:05
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|7:01
|+2
|Jaden Ivey makes two point running dunk (Killian Hayes assists)
|13-7
|6:33
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Kevin Knox II defensive rebound
|6:23
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|13-10
|5:56
|+3
|Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|16-10
|5:49
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|5:37
|Killian Hayes misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:35
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|5:27
|+2
|Quentin Grimes makes two point driving layup (Julius Randle assists)
|18-10
|5:13
|Killian Hayes misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:11
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|5:03
|Saddiq Bey shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|5:03
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|19-10
|5:03
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-10
|4:50
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Hamidou Diallo's two point driving layup
|4:47
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|4:42
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving layup
|22-10
|4:32
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point pullup jump shot
|22-13
|4:07
|Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|4:04
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|4:02
|Jalen Brunson shooting foul (Kevin Knox II draws the foul)
|4:02
|Kevin Knox II misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:02
|Pistons offensive rebound
|4:02
|+1
|Kevin Knox II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-14
|3:51
|Jalen Brunson misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:49
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|3:45
|Kevin Knox II misses three point running jump shot
|3:42
|Immanuel Quickley defensive rebound
|3:36
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point running layup
|3:33
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|3:32
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point putback dunk
|24-14
|3:28
|Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|3:25
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|3:17
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving layup
|26-14
|3:03
|Mitchell Robinson shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|3:03
|+1
|Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-15
|3:03
|+1
|Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|26-16
|2:49
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving dunk (Jalen Brunson assists)
|28-16
|2:26
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point stepback jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|28-18
|1:59
|+3
|Quentin Grimes makes three point stepback jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|31-18
|1:46
|+2
|Alec Burks makes two point driving layup
|31-20
|1:36
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point driving layup
|1:33
|Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|1:32
|Hamidou Diallo offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|1:32
|Hamidou Diallo turnover (offensive foul)
|1:32
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|1:21
|Jaden Ivey personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|1:21
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-20
|1:21
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:18
|Obi Toppin offensive rebound
|1:07
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point pullup jump shot
|34-20
|0:50
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point driving layup (Alec Burks assists)
|34-22
|0:37
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving finger roll layup
|36-22
|0:37
|Kevin Knox II shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|0:37
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-22
|0:31
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point driving layup
|0:29
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|0:17
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|Immanuel Quickley offensive rebound
|0:13
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point driving floating jump shot
|39-22
|0:00
|Jaden Ivey misses three point stepback jump shot
|0:00
|Knicks defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:47
|Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|11:45
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|11:35
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point driving hook shot
|41-22
|11:20
|Jaden Ivey turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:08
|Immanuel Quickley turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Livers steals)
|11:01
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|41-25
|10:38
|Miles McBride misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:38
|Pistons defensive rebound
|10:38
|Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaiah Livers draws the foul)
|10:19
|Alec Burks misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|10:19
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point running reverse layup (Obi Toppin assists)
|43-25
|10:00
|Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|9:46
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point driving floating jump shot
|45-25
|9:40
|+3
|Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|45-28
|9:28
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point pullup jump shot
|48-28
|9:17
|Jaden Ivey misses three point stepback jump shot
|9:14
|Pistons offensive rebound
|8:59
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|48-31
|8:35
|Isaiah Livers blocks Miles McBride's two point driving layup
|8:34
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|8:33
|Isaiah Stewart blocks Isaiah Hartenstein's two point putback layup
|8:30
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|8:21
|+2
|Isaiah Livers makes two point pullup jump shot
|48-33
|8:14
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|8:02
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:00
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|7:57
|Jaden Ivey misses two point running layup
|7:55
|Hamidou Diallo offensive rebound
|7:54
|Hamidou Diallo turnover (out of bounds step)
|7:42
|Obi Toppin misses two point cutting layup
|7:39
|Obi Toppin offensive rebound
|7:38
|Obi Toppin misses two point tip layup
|7:36
|Obi Toppin offensive rebound
|7:35
|Obi Toppin misses two point tip layup
|7:34
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|7:27
|+2
|Jaden Ivey makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|48-35
|7:27
|Miles McBride shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|7:27
|Jaden Ivey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:25
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|7:08
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point pullup jump shot
|50-35
|6:53
|Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|6:42
|Julius Randle misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:38
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|6:31
|+2
|Isaiah Stewart makes two point cutting layup (Alec Burks assists)
|50-37
|6:31
|Julius Randle shooting foul (Isaiah Stewart draws the foul)
|6:31
|Isaiah Stewart misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|6:29
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|6:07
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point stepback jump shot
|53-37
|5:51
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|53-40
|5:32
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving hook shot
|5:29
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|5:19
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|5:17
|Knicks defensive rebound
|4:57
|Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|4:54
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|4:46
|Isaiah Stewart offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|4:46
|Isaiah Stewart turnover (offensive foul)
|4:33
|Jaden Ivey shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|4:33
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-40
|4:33
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|55-40
|4:10
|Julius Randle blocks Saddiq Bey's two point driving reverse layup
|4:07
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|4:03
|Jalen Brunson misses two point running layup
|4:00
|Jalen Brunson offensive rebound
|3:58
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|58-40
|3:51
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|3:41
|+3
|Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Saddiq Bey assists)
|58-43
|3:20
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|3:18
|Rodney McGruder defensive rebound
|2:58
|Kevin Knox II turnover (lost ball) (Mitchell Robinson steals)
|2:43
|Julius Randle misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|2:40
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|2:31
|Quentin Grimes shooting foul (Kevin Knox II draws the foul)
|2:31
|+1
|Kevin Knox II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-44
|2:31
|+1
|Kevin Knox II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-45
|2:07
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point driving finger roll layup
|60-45
|1:49
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Rodney McGruder assists)
|60-48
|1:24
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving layup (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|62-48
|1:13
|+2
|Saddiq Bey makes two point driving dunk (Killian Hayes assists)
|62-50
|0:50
|Quentin Grimes misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:50
|Pistons defensive rebound
|0:35
|+2
|Kevin Knox II makes two point driving layup (Killian Hayes assists)
|62-52
|0:24
|Jalen Brunson turnover (bad pass) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|0:20
|Saddiq Bey misses two point running layup
|0:17
|Isaiah Livers offensive rebound
|0:16
|+3
|Killian Hayes makes three point jump shot
|62-55
|0:05
|Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|0:00
|Isaiah Livers misses three point running jump shot
|0:00
|Pistons offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:36
|Pistons turnover (shot clock violation)
|11:25
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|64-55
|11:15
|Killian Hayes misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|11:13
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|11:10
|+3
|Jaden Ivey makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Livers assists)
|64-58
|10:49
|Quentin Grimes turnover (traveling)
|10:30
|Killian Hayes misses two point stepback jump shot
|10:28
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|10:17
|+3
|RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|67-58
|10:06
|+3
|Jaden Ivey makes three point stepback jump shot
|67-61
|9:44
|Killian Hayes shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|9:44
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-61
|9:44
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:43
|Pistons defensive rebound
|9:31
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|9:28
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|9:16
|Isaiah Stewart blocks Jalen Brunson's two point finger roll layup
|9:12
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|9:06
|RJ Barrett misses two point stepback jump shot
|9:03
|Julius Randle offensive rebound
|8:54
|+3
|Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|71-61
|8:39
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|71-64
|8:11
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point pullup jump shot
|74-64
|7:51
|Isaiah Livers misses three point jump shot
|7:49
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|7:47
|Killian Hayes shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|7:47
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-64
|7:47
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-64
|7:37
|+2
|Jaden Ivey makes two point pullup jump shot
|76-66
|7:21
|RJ Barrett turnover (lost ball) (Killian Hayes steals)
|7:18
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point running dunk
|76-68
|7:09
|Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|7:06
|Killian Hayes defensive rebound
|7:00
|Saddiq Bey offensive foul (Charge) (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|7:00
|Saddiq Bey turnover (offensive foul)
|6:35
|Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)
|6:35
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|6:24
|Killian Hayes misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|Isaiah Livers offensive rebound
|6:10
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|76-70
|5:40
|Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot
|5:38
|Jalen Brunson offensive rebound
|5:36
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|5:34
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|5:25
|Killian Hayes turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Brunson steals)
|5:21
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point running dunk (Quentin Grimes assists)
|78-70
|5:07
|Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|5:04
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|4:55
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|4:53
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|4:45
|Isaiah Stewart misses three point jump shot
|4:42
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|4:22
|Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|4:20
|Alec Burks defensive rebound
|4:14
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|4:09
|Immanuel Quickley defensive rebound
|3:55
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|80-70
|3:55
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|3:38
|+2
|Kevin Knox II makes two point driving floating jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|80-72
|3:21
|Jalen Brunson misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:20
|Knicks offensive rebound
|3:16
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|82-72
|2:56
|+2
|Hamidou Diallo makes two point pullup jump shot (Isaiah Stewart assists)
|82-74
|2:36
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point jump shot
|84-74
|2:19
|+3
|Kevin Knox II makes three point jump shot (Killian Hayes assists)
|84-77
|1:56
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point jump shot
|1:54
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|1:45
|Julius Randle misses two point driving layup
|1:43
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|1:32
|Jaden Ivey turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|1:19
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|86-77
|1:04
|Julius Randle personal foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|0:54
|+3
|Saddiq Bey makes three point pullup jump shot
|86-80
|0:35
|Julius Randle misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:33
|Julius Randle offensive rebound
|0:33
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point tip layup
|88-80
|0:22
|Jaden Ivey misses two point driving layup
|0:19
|Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point cutting layup (Quentin Grimes assists)
|90-80
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point pullup jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|93-80
|11:32
|Jalen Brunson shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|11:32
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|93-81
|11:32
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|93-82
|11:13
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|95-82
|11:13
|Saddiq Bey shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|11:13
|+1
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|96-82
|11:04
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|11:01
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|10:43
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point driving floating jump shot
|10:42
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|10:37
|Hamidou Diallo misses two point turnaround hook shot
|10:35
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|10:23
|Kevin Knox II shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|10:23
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|97-82
|10:23
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|98-82
|10:23
|Jalen Brunson misses regular free throw 3 of 3
|10:21
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|10:06
|Isaiah Hartenstein blocks Hamidou Diallo's two point driving dunk
|10:06
|Knicks defensive rebound
|10:06
|Hamidou Diallo personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|9:58
|RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup
|9:55
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|9:51
|Jalen Brunson blocks Saddiq Bey's two point running layup
|9:48
|Obi Toppin defensive rebound
|9:43
|Jaden Ivey shooting foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|9:43
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|99-82
|9:43
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|100-82
|9:43
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|9:28
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|100-85
|9:07
|Obi Toppin misses three point jump shot
|9:04
|Jaden Ivey defensive rebound
|8:57
|+2
|Jaden Ivey makes two point driving floating jump shot
|100-87
|8:57
|Immanuel Quickley shooting foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|8:57
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|100-88
|8:40
|Hamidou Diallo shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|8:41
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:40
|Knicks offensive rebound
|8:41
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|101-88
|8:28
|Isaiah Livers turnover (out of bounds step)
|8:10
|Julius Randle misses two point stepback jump shot
|8:06
|Hamidou Diallo defensive rebound
|7:51
|Jaden Ivey misses two point driving finger roll layup
|7:50
|Jaden Ivey offensive rebound
|7:49
|+3
|Alec Burks makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|101-91
|7:38
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|7:28
|Isaiah Stewart shooting foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|7:28
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|102-91
|7:28
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|103-91
|7:16
|Alec Burks misses three point jump shot
|7:14
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|7:13
|+2
|Isaiah Stewart makes two point putback layup
|103-93
|7:13
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|6:58
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point fadeaway bank jump shot
|105-93
|6:31
|Isaiah Stewart misses three point jump shot
|6:27
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|6:10
|Julius Randle misses two point jump shot
|6:05
|Isaiah Livers defensive rebound
|5:49
|+2
|Isaiah Stewart makes two point alley-oop dunk (Killian Hayes assists)
|105-95
|5:26
|Jaden Ivey blocks Mitchell Robinson's two point layup
|5:21
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|5:17
|+3
|Isaiah Livers makes three point jump shot (Jaden Ivey assists)
|105-98
|4:52
|Jalen Brunson misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:50
|Isaiah Stewart defensive rebound
|4:43
|Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|4:38
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|4:24
|Isaiah Stewart shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|4:24
|Quentin Grimes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:24
|Knicks offensive rebound
|4:24
|+1
|Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|106-98
|4:14
|Jaden Ivey misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:12
|Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|3:48
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point stepback jump shot
|109-98
|3:31
|+2
|Jaden Ivey makes two point driving floating jump shot
|109-100
|3:02
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving floating jump shot
|111-100
|2:47
|Killian Hayes misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:44
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|2:31
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|113-100
|2:11
|+2
|Killian Hayes makes two point turnaround bank hook shot
|113-102
|1:52
|Julius Randle turnover (lost ball)
|1:51
|Julius Randle personal foul (Loose ball) (Killian Hayes draws the foul)
|1:42
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|1:40
|Isaiah Stewart offensive rebound
|1:37
|Jaden Ivey misses three point jump shot
|1:36
|Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|1:14
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|1:09
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|1:09
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point tip layup
|1:09
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|1:07
|Jaden Ivey personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|1:07
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|114-102
|1:07
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|115-102
|1:07
|Pistons 60 second timeout
|0:57
|Quentin Grimes personal foul (Jaden Ivey draws the foul)
|0:57
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|115-103
|0:57
|+1
|Jaden Ivey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|115-104
|0:45
|Killian Hayes personal foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|116-104
|0:45
|+1
|Quentin Grimes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|117-104
|0:35
|Isaiah Stewart misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|0:09
|Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|117
|104
|Field Goals
|40-88 (45.5%)
|37-83 (44.6%)
|3-Pointers
|12-30 (40.0%)
|18-44 (40.9%)
|Free Throws
|25-31 (80.6%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|59
|44
|Offensive
|18
|9
|Defensive
|34
|29
|Team
|7
|6
|Assists
|17
|23
|Steals
|3
|4
|Blocks
|6
|4
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|12
|22
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|45.5
|FG%
|44.6
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|40.9
|
|
|80.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Randle
|42
|15
|4
|15/24
|4/7
|8/8
|4
|40
|0
|1
|1
|3
|12
|+14
|65
|J. Brunson
|27
|5
|4
|9/17
|2/4
|7/8
|2
|42
|1
|1
|1
|3
|2
|+20
|41
|R. Barrett
|13
|2
|2
|4/10
|1/4
|4/8
|0
|26
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|+4
|18
|Q. Grimes
|11
|4
|3
|3/9
|2/6
|3/4
|2
|37
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|+8
|19
|M. Robinson
|4
|12
|0
|2/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|34
|2
|3
|0
|6
|6
|+14
|21
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Quickley
|17
|3
|3
|6/13
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|+6
|25
|I. Hartenstein
|3
|5
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|1/1