Raptors aim for bounce-back defensive effort vs. streaking Celtics
After losing two in a row on the road, the Toronto Raptors know they must improve defensively when they return home Saturday to play the surging Boston Celtics.
The Raptors completed a three-game trip Thursday with a 128-126 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves after leading by as many as 18 points.
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell made two free throws with 9.9 seconds to play, and Toronto's OG Anunoby missed a potential game-winning 3-pointer in the final seconds.
"We struggled to stop them all night," said Fred VanVleet, who had 25 points and 10 assists for Toronto. "We got a nice little string of stops when we were up 18 when we were making them miss, and then they made plays down the stretch. (They) got hot and we got kind of stalled out a little bit in the last couple minutes."
The Raptors still led by 14 with 9:46 left in the game.
"We had three really good looks down the stretch and didn't make any of them," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "Got to make one of those, probably, and you're in good shape."
Scottie Barnes scored a season-best 29 points and added eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for Toronto.
The Raptors, who won the opener of their trip in overtime against the New York Knicks on Monday, lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 130-122 on Tuesday.
The Celtics won their eighth in a row Thursday when they overcame a nine-point, fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the visiting Golden State Warriors 121-118 in overtime.
"It just felt like a high-level basketball game with two really, really good teams throwing haymakers at each other," Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla said. "And I think once you get into that situation, your situation is like, 'All right, well, we might as well, might as well do it.'"
The Warriors defeated the Celtics in the NBA Finals last season and on Dec. 10 this season in San Francisco.
The Celtics did not play their best on Thursday and made some turnovers down the stretch before Jaylen Brown tied the score on a 3-pointer with 18.6 seconds left in the fourth quarter, forcing overtime.
Boston shot 39.8 percent (43 for 108) from the field for the game.
"This was a great win of just figuring it out," said Jayson Tatum, who had 34 points and 19 rebounds. "Doing whatever it takes to win, and those are the most rewarding."
Boston's Al Horford, who had 20 points and 10 rebounds and made some big plays late in the game, said the team showed maturity.
"I feel like it's our mindset," he said. "I really feel like this year we've taken a step as a group being a little more mature handling situations good or bad, just continuing to play through, and it showed (Thursday). We had some huge mistakes down the stretch, and to be able to overcome that and stay the course, not getting down on ourselves and just thinking about the next play, that's what we did.
"I was encouraged to see that from our group, but I feel like we've been much better at that this year."
The Celtics defeated the Raptors 116-110 on Dec. 5 at Toronto. Tatum had 31 points for Boston and Pascal Siakam scored 29 for Toronto.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|3:45
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point driving floating jump shot
|45-45
|4:01
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point running finger roll layup
|43-45
|4:07
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|4:08
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving layup
|4:17
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|4:17
|Chris Boucher blocks Derrick White's two point putback layup
|4:17
|Derrick White offensive rebound
|4:20
|Gary Trent Jr. blocks Derrick White's two point driving layup
|4:42
|+3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|43-43
|4:58
|Derrick White personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|5:01
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|5:04
|Jaylen Brown misses three point stepback jump shot
|5:29
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running finger roll layup
|43-40
|5:33
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|5:34
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving reverse layup
|5:40
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|5:44
|Pascal Siakam misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:50
|Payton Pritchard personal foul (Juancho Hernangomez draws the foul)
|6:03
|+2
|Derrick White makes two point driving floating jump shot (Robert Williams III assists)
|43-38
|6:14
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|6:14
|Grant Williams misses two point driving hook shot
|6:21
|Marcus Smart defensive rebound
|6:24
|Derrick White blocks Chris Boucher's two point driving hook shot
|6:31
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|6:34
|Grant Williams misses three point jump shot
|6:56
|+2
|Chris Boucher makes two point dunk (Juancho Hernangomez assists)
|41-38
|7:13
|+3
|Grant Williams makes three point stepback jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|41-36
|7:36
|+2
|Chris Boucher makes two point dunk (Scottie Barnes assists)
|38-36
|7:51
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|8:00
|+2
|Grant Williams makes two point cutting layup (Payton Pritchard assists)
|38-34
|8:09
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|8:13
|Chris Boucher misses three point jump shot
|8:22
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|8:22
|Derrick White misses three point jump shot
|8:36
|+2
|Chris Boucher makes two point driving floating jump shot
|36-34
|8:46
|Thaddeus Young offensive rebound
|8:48
|Scottie Barnes misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:55
|Juancho Hernangomez defensive rebound
|8:58
|Payton Pritchard misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:14
|Pascal Siakam turnover (offensive foul)
|9:14
|Pascal Siakam offensive foul (Charge) (Derrick White draws the foul)
|9:20
|+3
|Grant Williams makes three point jump shot (Robert Williams III assists)
|36-32
|9:49
|+3
|Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|33-32
|10:02
|+3
|Grant Williams makes three point jump shot (Derrick White assists)
|33-29
|10:24
|Pascal Siakam turnover (lost ball) (Robert Williams III steals)
|10:39
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point pullup jump shot
|30-29
|10:58
|+2
|Thaddeus Young makes two point turnaround hook shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|28-29
|11:11
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point driving hook shot (Robert Williams III assists)
|28-27
|11:30
|Grant Williams defensive rebound
|11:30
|Chris Boucher misses two point layup
|11:31
|Chris Boucher offensive rebound
|11:35
|Scottie Barnes misses two point driving floating jump shot
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Raptors offensive rebound
|0:00
|Gary Trent Jr. misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:03
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Malcolm Brogdon assists)
|26-27
|0:24
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|0:27
|Gary Trent Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:35
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-27
|0:35
|+1
|Malcolm Brogdon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-27
|0:35
|Malachi Flynn personal foul (Malcolm Brogdon draws the foul)
|0:46
|+2
|Gary Trent Jr. makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|21-27
|0:51
|Malachi Flynn defensive rebound
|0:53
|Robert Williams III misses two point tip layup
|0:53
|Robert Williams III offensive rebound
|0:56
|Grant Williams misses three point running jump shot
|1:00
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|1:04
|Malachi Flynn misses two point driving finger roll layup
|1:25
|+3
|Malcolm Brogdon makes three point running jump shot (Jaylen Brown assists)
|21-25
|1:30
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|1:32
|O.G. Anunoby misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|1:50
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point running finger roll layup
|18-25
|1:53
|Robert Williams III defensive rebound
|1:55
|Robert Williams III blocks Gary Trent Jr.'s two point driving hook shot
|2:18
|+2
|Malcolm Brogdon makes two point pullup jump shot
|16-25
|2:30
|+2
|Thaddeus Young makes two point turnaround hook shot
|14-25
|2:46
|Celtics 60 second timeout
|2:46
|Jaylen Brown turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|2:56
|+2
|Gary Trent Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|14-23
|3:11
|+1
|Grant Williams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-21
|3:11
|+1
|Grant Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-21
|3:11
|Thaddeus Young shooting foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|3:26
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point running pullup jump shot
|12-21
|3:33
|Grant Williams turnover (bad pass) (Thaddeus Young steals)
|3:43
|Pascal Siakam personal foul (Grant Williams draws the foul)
|3:57
|+2
|Gary Trent Jr. makes two point turnaround jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|12-19
|4:07
|Robert Williams III personal foul (Loose ball) (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|4:07
|Raptors defensive rebound
|4:08
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point stepback jump shot
|4:30
|+3
|Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Gary Trent Jr. assists)
|12-17
|4:45
|Marcus Smart turnover (offensive foul)
|4:45
|Marcus Smart offensive foul (O.G. Anunoby draws the foul)
|4:48
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|4:48
|Pascal Siakam turnover (palming)
|4:48
|Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
|4:51
|Gary Trent Jr. blocks Jaylen Brown's two point driving layup
|5:01
|Malcolm Brogdon defensive rebound
|5:03
|Precious Achiuwa misses two point running layup
|5:08
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|5:11
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|5:20
|O.G. Anunoby turnover (lost ball) (Al Horford steals)
|5:21
|O.G. Anunoby offensive rebound
|5:25
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|5:46
|+2
|Derrick White makes two point driving floating jump shot (Al Horford assists)
|12-14
|6:18
|+2
|Gary Trent Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot
|10-14
|6:33
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|6:33
|Malcolm Brogdon misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running finger roll layup
|10-12
|6:50
|Jaylen Brown turnover (bad pass) (Precious Achiuwa steals)
|7:06
|Celtics defensive rebound
|7:07
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|+1
|Jaylen Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-10
|7:31
|Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|7:31
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point floating jump shot
|9-10
|7:43
|Derrick White defensive rebound
|7:46
|Precious Achiuwa misses three point jump shot
|8:03
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point jump shot (Robert Williams III assists)
|7-10
|8:14
|+1
|Gary Trent Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-10
|8:14
|Raptors offensive rebound
|8:14
|Gary Trent Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:14
|Derrick White shooting foul (Gary Trent Jr. draws the foul)
|8:29
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving finger roll layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|4-9
|8:46
|+2
|O.G. Anunoby makes two point driving hook shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|2-9
|9:03
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|9:06
|Derrick White misses three point jump shot
|9:20
|Precious Achiuwa personal foul (Jaylen Brown draws the foul)
|9:19
|Precious Achiuwa turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|9:41
|Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
|9:44
|Derrick White misses two point driving floating jump shot
|10:06
|+2
|O.G. Anunoby makes two point running dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|2-7
|10:08
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|10:12
|Jaylen Brown misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:29
|Celtics defensive rebound
|10:29
|Pascal Siakam misses two point driving finger roll layup
|10:35
|Raptors offensive rebound
|10:35
|Marcus Smart blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point running layup
|10:39
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|10:41
|Al Horford misses three point jump shot
|10:56
|+3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point stepback jump shot (Precious Achiuwa assists)
|2-5
|11:14
|+2
|Robert Williams III makes two point turnaround hook shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|2-2
|11:32
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point hook shot (Gary Trent Jr. assists)
|0-2
|11:43
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|11:45
|Jaylen Brown misses two point pullup jump shot
|12:00
|Robert Williams III vs. Scottie Barnes (Al Horford gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Marcus Smart makes two point driving floating jump shot
|3:45
|+ 2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point running finger roll layup
|4:01
|Chris Boucher defensive rebound
|4:07
|Jaylen Brown misses two point driving layup
|4:08
|Grant Williams offensive rebound
|4:17
|Chris Boucher blocks Derrick White's two point putback layup
|4:17
|Derrick White offensive rebound
|4:17
|Gary Trent Jr. blocks Derrick White's two point driving layup
|4:20
|+ 3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|4:42
|Derrick White personal foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|4:58
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|5:01
|Team Stats
|Points
|45
|45
|Field Goals
|17-37 (45.9%)
|20-37 (54.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-17 (35.3%)
|4-11 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|5-5 (100.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|16
|22
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|10
|15
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|12
|11
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|3
|3
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|5
|6
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|G. Williams PF
|8.8 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|1.8 APG
|48.6 FG%
|
|S. Barnes SF
|15.7 PPG
|7.2 RPG
|4.7 APG
|46.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Williams PF
|13 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|S. Barnes SF
|10 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|45.9
|FG%
|54.1
|
|
|35.3
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Brown
|13
|1
|1
|5/12
|2/5
|1/1
|0
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|-6
|15
|G. Williams
|13
|3
|0
|4/7
|3/5
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|+2
|15
|D. White
|4
|2
|1
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|-1
|9
|M. Smart
|2
|1
|3
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-9
|9
|A. Horford
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-7
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|O. Anunoby
|10
|2
|0
|4/5
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+7
|11
|G. Trent Jr.
|9
|2
|2
|4/7
|0/2
|1/2
|1
|14
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|+6
|17
|C. Boucher
|6
|4
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-9
|11
|P. Siakam
|4
|1
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|+3
|10
|P. Achiuwa
|2
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|11
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|+6
|8
