Tatum scores All-Star record 55, Team Giannis wins 184-175
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Jayson Tatum put on a record-setting show, and made Giannis Antetokounmpo look like a genius.
Tatum scored an All-Star Game-record 55 points on his way to winning MVP honors, and Team Giannis ended LeBron James' hold on All-Star captain supremacy by beating Team LeBron 184-175 in the NBA's annual showcase exhibition on Sunday night.
Tatum had 27 points in the third quarter, another All-Star Game record for any period. He was the first pick by Antetokounmpo in the starters' portion of the All-Star draft, and in the end, that pick proved to be the right one.
And the MVP award Tatum was given is named for Kobe Bryant, one of his heroes.
''It means the world,'' Tatum said. ''You think of all the legends and great players that have played this game, and in all honesty, records are made to be broken. I'll hold it for as long as I can, but I'm certain someone will come along in a couple years and try to break it.''
Tatum broke Anthony Davis' All-Star record of 52 points. He was 22 of 31 from the floor, plus had 10 rebounds and six assists.
It was James' first loss in six times as captain. Antetokounmpo improved to 1-2 in his All-Star captaincies, and became the first captain to hoist a new trophy presented to the winners of the All-Star Game.
''Winner, winner, chicken dinner,'' Antetokounmpo said.
Later, with a more serious tone, Antetokounmpo said he had a reason for choosing Tatum.
''I knew he would take it serious. It was a no-brainer,'' he said.
Donovan Mitchell added 40 for Team Giannis, which got 26 points from Damian Lillard - including the game-winner to push his team past the target score.
Jaylen Brown scored 35 points and had 14 rebounds for Team LeBron, while Kyrie Irving had 32 points and 15 assists and Joel Embiid finished with 32 points.
Brown and Tatum - Boston teammates - were reveling in a back-and-forth duel during a stretch of the second half.
''It was a normal day for us,'' Tatum said. ''Just millions of people watching.''
Lillard, the winner of the 3-point contest on All-Star Saturday Night, made eight 3s - including a halfcourt pullup in the third quarter.
''That was the worst basketball game I've ever seen,'' Team LeBron coach Michael Malone said, clearly poking fun at the defense-optional event.
Winning coach Joe Mazzulla of Team Giannis said he had a very simple strategy.
''Stay out of the way, enjoy it, have fun, allow the guys to just be themselves,'' Mazzulla said. ''I think it's important, especially in this league, that guys are just able to be themselves.''
The league had a ceremony before the second half to pay tribute to the three leading scorers in NBA history: No. 3 Karl Malone, No. 2 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James, now the game's career leader after he passed Abdul-Jabbar earlier this month.
Malone and Abdul-Jabbar were brought to the stage, and then Dwyane Wade - James' former teammate in Miami and now a part-owner of the Jazz - introduced James to bring him onto the platform.
''We've all been witnesses,'' Wade said. ''No matter the challenge, no matter the noise, he was relentless.''
With the number 38,388 displayed behind him, James then raised his hand to thank the fans for their ovation, hugged Abdul-Jabbar and Malone. He didn't return to the game, his night ending with a right hand contusion.
He finished with 13 points, and said a chasedown block in the first half led to him getting a finger caught in the rim.
''Precautionary reasons,'' James said.
James played a half. The game's other captain didn't play a half-minute.
Antetokoumpo drafted his team before the game, went through warmups (such as they were) and started the game as planned.
But his right wrist was wrapped, and that was an ominous sign. The injury kept him out of All-Star Saturday's skills event, limited him to 20 seconds in this one. He got an uncontested dunk to open the game, then took a foul and headed to the bench.
''Whatever I have, I'm going to give,'' Antetokounmpo said. ''That's who I am. That's never going to change.''
As in past years, the teams played for charity, with Team LeBron raising money for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Utah and Team Giannis for Raise the Future, which connects youth waiting in foster care with stable adults. Each team started with $150,000, with the first three quarters worth another $100,000 apiece and the All-Star Game winner getting another $150,000.
The teams were tied at 46-46 in the first quarter, and Team Giannis took the second quarter 53-46. Team Giannis also won the third quarter 59-49, and the cumulative score to that point - 158-141, Team Giannis - meant 182 would be the score to reach in the untimed fourth quarter with a target-score ending.
Team Giannis won $550,000 for its charity, and Team LeBron won $200,000. And Tatum, just as he vowed he would at his first All-Star Game in 2020 - when the award was named for Bryant - won the trophy that he's wanted for a while.
''Icing on the cake,'' Tatum said.
TIP-INS
Team Giannis: Antetokounmpo's two points kept him the all-time All-Star scoring average leader. He's now averaging 25.1 points in All-Star Games, just ahead of Kevin Durant (25.0). Without that basket, he'd average 24.9. ... Jrue Holiday took Antetokounmpo's spot in the starting lineup for the second half.
Team LeBron: Denver's Nikola Jokic, the two-time reigning MVP, became the first player to start an All-Star Game on his birthday; he turned 28 on Sunday. The only other player to appear in an All-Star Game on his birthday, the NBA said, was Larry Nance Sr. in 1989. ... Halftime lasted 42 minutes. ... Paul George started in place of James for the second half.
214 COUNTRIES
Last year's All-Star Game was broadcast in 215 countries; this year, it was shown in 214 countries. The omission was Russia. The NBA isn't showing its games in Russia and hasn't for nearly a year. The league suspended its business activities with Russia in March 2022, just days after that country invaded Ukraine.
REFEREES
The officiating crew of John Goble, Mark Lindsay and Michael Smith had the game.
UP NEXT
Indianapolis will play host to the next NBA All-Star weekend, set for Feb. 16-18, 2024. The city was supposed to have the 2021 game, but it was moved to Atlanta and considerably scaled down because of the pandemic.
1st Quarter
GIA
All Stars
46
LEB
All Stars
46
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Ja Morant vs. Kyrie Irving (Giannis Antetokounmpo gains possession)
|11:45
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk
|2-0
|11:40
|Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Take) (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|11:27
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point turnaround jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|2-2
|11:10
|Jayson Tatum misses three point stepback jump shot
|11:08
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|10:56
|Nikola Jokic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:52
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|4-2
|10:40
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|10:37
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|10:36
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point alley-oop dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|4-4
|10:27
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point cutting dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|6-4
|10:17
|Kyrie Irving misses two point layup
|10:15
|Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
|10:15
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point tip layup
|6-6
|10:05
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point driving dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|8-6
|9:58
|LeBron James misses three point bank jump shot
|9:54
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|9:49
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:45
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|9:38
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|8-8
|9:23
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup (Bam Adebayo assists)
|10-8
|9:08
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|10-10
|9:01
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|12-10
|8:47
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|12-12
|8:34
|+3
|Lauri Markkanen makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|15-12
|8:23
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point layup (LeBron James assists)
|15-14
|8:14
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|8:08
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point alley-oop layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|15-16
|7:59
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point dunk (Jayson Tatum assists)
|17-16
|7:50
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving dunk
|17-18
|7:40
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:38
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|7:35
|Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Mitchell steals)
|7:29
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving dunk
|19-18
|7:16
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point alley-oop dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|19-20
|7:06
|Jayson Tatum misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|7:02
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point tip layup
|7:01
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|6:55
|Kyrie Irving turnover (bad pass) (Donovan Mitchell steals)
|6:48
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point running dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|21-20
|6:36
|Joel Embiid turnover (bad pass) (Jayson Tatum steals)
|6:31
|Jayson Tatum turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:31
|LeBron 60 second timeout
|6:20
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Paul George assists)
|21-23
|6:03
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point driving layup
|23-23
|5:54
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|5:51
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|5:48
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point running pullup jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|26-23
|5:37
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|26-25
|5:30
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:29
|LeBron defensive rebound
|5:20
|+2
|Luka Doncic makes two point driving dunk (LeBron James assists)
|26-27
|5:12
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:09
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point running dunk (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|26-29
|4:55
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving dunk (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|28-29
|4:38
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|4:30
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point running layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|30-29
|4:24
|Paul George turnover (bad pass) (Damian Lillard steals)
|4:20
|Damian Lillard misses three point running pullup jump shot
|4:17
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|4:15
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point running jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|30-32
|4:06
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point pullup jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|33-32
|3:57
|Paul George misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:54
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|3:53
|LeBron James personal foul (Take) (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|3:48
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:47
|LeBron defensive rebound
|3:39
|Jaylen Brown misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:35
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|3:29
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point stepback jump shot
|35-32
|3:19
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point alley-oop dunk (Paul George assists)
|35-34
|3:08
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point pullup jump shot
|37-34
|2:56
|+2
|Paul George makes two point driving layup (Jaylen Brown assists)
|37-36
|2:49
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jrue Holiday assists)
|39-36
|2:42
|+2
|Paul George makes two point driving dunk
|39-38
|2:34
|Jrue Holiday misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:33
|LeBron defensive rebound
|2:33
|Giannis 60 second timeout
|2:23
|Julius Randle misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:19
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|2:13
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running dunk
|41-38
|2:01
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving finger roll layup
|41-40
|1:48
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|1:46
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|1:42
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point running dunk (Anthony Edwards assists)
|41-42
|1:28
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|1:28
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|1:24
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|1:21
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|1:17
|Paul George misses three point running jump shot
|1:15
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|1:06
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|1:01
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|0:59
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point running dunk
|41-44
|0:50
|Domantas Sabonis misses two point stepback jump shot
|0:48
|Pascal Siakam offensive rebound
|0:48
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point putback layup
|43-44
|0:36
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|0:33
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|0:27
|+3
|Jrue Holiday makes three point running jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|46-44
|0:20
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving dunk
|46-46
|0:02
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:02
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|LeBron offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Quarter
GIA
All Stars
53
LEB
All Stars
46
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:52
|Jump ball. Julius Randle vs. Domantas Sabonis (LeBron James gains possession)
|11:47
|Anthony Edwards turnover (bad pass) (Damian Lillard steals)
|11:41
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|48-46
|11:33
|LeBron James misses three point driving floating bank jump shot
|11:31
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|11:26
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point driving dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|50-46
|11:14
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|11:11
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|11:04
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point driving dunk
|11:00
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|10:59
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point running pullup jump shot
|50-49
|10:46
|+3
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point stepback jump shot
|53-49
|10:35
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|10:31
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|10:28
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|53-51
|10:18
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:15
|Paul George defensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point layup (Julius Randle assists)
|53-53
|10:02
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point dunk (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|55-53
|9:53
|Jaylen Brown misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:51
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|9:47
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:42
|Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|9:39
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|9:35
|Ja Morant misses two point running dunk
|9:33
|Ja Morant offensive rebound
|9:30
|Pascal Siakam misses two point layup
|9:30
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|9:23
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point driving layup
|55-55
|9:13
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:10
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|9:08
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point running dunk
|55-57
|8:58
|Domantas Sabonis turnover (lost ball) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|8:54
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|55-59
|8:44
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|57-59
|8:39
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|8:34
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|8:31
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|59-59
|8:21
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|59-61
|8:13
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving reverse dunk (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|61-61
|7:56
|Jaylen Brown misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:54
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|7:46
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|7:43
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|7:35
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (Jaylen Brown assists)
|61-63
|7:20
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point driving dunk
|63-63
|7:10
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point cutting dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|63-65
|6:59
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving dunk
|65-65
|6:49
|LeBron James misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:47
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|6:44
|Jaylen Brown misses three point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|6:40
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|6:36
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running dunk
|67-65
|6:25
|LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|6:24
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|6:19
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running dunk (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|69-65
|6:07
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|69-67
|5:59
|Lauri Markkanen misses two point alley-oop dunk
|5:56
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offensive rebound
|5:51
|+2
|Domantas Sabonis makes two point dunk (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|71-67
|5:42
|LeBron 60 second timeout
|5:32
|+2
|Tyrese Haliburton makes two point driving layup (Joel Embiid assists)
|71-69
|5:21
|Jayson Tatum misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:19
|Tyrese Haliburton defensive rebound
|5:11
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|5:09
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|5:02
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|73-69
|4:57
|Luka Doncic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:47
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|75-69
|4:40
|+2
|Tyrese Haliburton makes two point driving dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|75-71
|4:34
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:30
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|4:20
|+3
|Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|75-74
|4:12
|Bam Adebayo turnover (lost ball) (Joel Embiid steals)
|4:03
|Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot
|4:01
|Giannis defensive rebound
|3:54
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving layup
|77-74
|3:44
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving dunk
|77-76
|3:31
|+2
|Bam Adebayo makes two point driving dunk
|79-76
|3:19
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|3:15
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|3:15
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|79-78
|3:09
|Bam Adebayo turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|3:04
|Kyrie Irving turnover (bad pass) (Ja Morant steals)
|3:01
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point running pullup jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|82-78
|2:46
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|82-80
|2:38
|Kyrie Irving shooting foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|2:38
|Giannis 60 second timeout
|2:38
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-80
|2:38
|+1
|Donovan Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-80
|2:20
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|84-83
|2:15
|Jayson Tatum turnover (bad pass) (Paul George steals)
|2:11
|Paul George misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:09
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|2:06
|Donovan Mitchell turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:00
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point reverse layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|84-85
|1:51
|+2
|DeMar DeRozan makes two point stepback jump shot
|86-85
|1:33
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|86-88
|1:21
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|89-88
|1:12
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|89-90
|1:01
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|91-90
|0:53
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|91-92
|0:47
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|94-92
|0:35
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|0:32
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:27
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|97-92
|0:20
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|0:16
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:07
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point cutting dunk (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|99-92
|0:01
|Luka Doncic misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:01
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
3rd Quarter
GIA
All Stars
59
LEB
All Stars
49
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:51
|Jump ball. Luka Doncic vs. Donovan Mitchell (Nikola Jokic gains possession)
|11:36
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point cutting dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|99-94
|11:20
|Paul George blocks Jrue Holiday's three point stepback jump shot
|11:17
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|11:15
|+2
|Paul George makes two point running dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|99-96
|11:06
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving dunk
|101-96
|10:53
|Kyrie Irving misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|10:49
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|10:49
|Nikola Jokic misses two point tip layup
|10:48
|Paul George offensive rebound
|10:47
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|10:44
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|10:40
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point running pullup jump shot
|104-96
|10:28
|Paul George misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:28
|Giannis defensive rebound
|10:24
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point pullup jump shot (Jrue Holiday assists)
|107-96
|10:13
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|107-98
|10:05
|Joel Embiid blocks Donovan Mitchell's two point driving layup
|10:02
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|9:53
|Paul George misses three point jump shot
|9:51
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|9:47
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point running pullup jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|110-98
|9:36
|+2
|Paul George makes two point driving dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|110-100
|9:24
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point pullup jump shot
|113-100
|9:14
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|9:11
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|9:04
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|116-100
|8:51
|Jayson Tatum blocks Joel Embiid's two point reverse layup
|8:51
|LeBron offensive rebound
|8:48
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|8:45
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|8:39
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point running layup
|118-100
|8:23
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point dunk (Luka Doncic assists)
|118-102
|8:13
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point stepback jump shot
|121-102
|8:03
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point pullup jump shot
|121-105
|7:56
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point pullup jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|124-105
|7:40
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving finger roll layup
|124-107
|7:35
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|7:31
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|7:24
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point pullup jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|124-110
|7:11
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Ja Morant assists)
|127-110
|7:03
|+3
|Kyrie Irving makes three point pullup jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|127-113
|6:55
|Jayson Tatum misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:53
|Jayson Tatum offensive rebound
|6:52
|Kyrie Irving personal foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|6:52
|LeBron 60 second timeout
|6:47
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|130-113
|6:23
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|130-115
|6:14
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point pullup jump shot
|133-115
|6:01
|Jaylen Brown misses three point stepback jump shot
|6:00
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|5:56
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point running pullup jump shot
|5:54
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|5:47
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point running jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|133-118
|5:30
|DeMar DeRozan misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:28
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|5:25
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point running layup (Jaylen Brown assists)
|133-120
|5:15
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point stepback jump shot
|136-120
|4:58
|Nikola Jokic misses three point jump shot
|4:55
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|4:52
|Jayson Tatum misses three point running pullup jump shot
|4:49
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|4:43
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|136-123
|4:28
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot (DeMar DeRozan assists)
|139-123
|4:20
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point driving dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|139-125
|4:10
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|142-125
|3:57
|Kyrie Irving misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:57
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|3:49
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:48
|Donovan Mitchell offensive rebound
|3:47
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving layup (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|144-125
|3:47
|Giannis 60 second timeout
|3:29
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup
|144-127
|3:18
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving finger roll layup
|146-127
|3:10
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (De'Aaron Fox assists)
|146-129
|2:58
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:55
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|2:50
|Jaylen Brown misses three point running pullup jump shot
|2:46
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|2:38
|Jayson Tatum misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:35
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander offensive rebound
|2:33
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point reverse layup (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|148-129
|2:22
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point stepback jump shot
|148-132
|2:12
|+2
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point driving dunk
|150-132
|2:04
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point stepback jump shot
|150-134
|1:55
|Jayson Tatum misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:52
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|1:48
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses three point running pullup jump shot
|1:45
|Anthony Edwards offensive rebound
|1:43
|Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|1:41
|Jaylen Brown misses two point tip dunk
|1:39
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|1:38
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point putback layup
|150-136
|1:32
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|152-136
|1:24
|De'Aaron Fox misses two point driving dunk
|1:22
|DeMar DeRozan defensive rebound
|1:15
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point jump shot (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
|155-136
|0:55
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point stepback jump shot
|155-138
|0:45
|Jayson Tatum turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:30
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point stepback jump shot
|155-141
|0:21
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point stepback jump shot
|158-141
|0:00
|End of period
4th Quarter
GIA
All Stars
26
LEB
All Stars
34
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|—
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|0:00
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|0:00
|Julius Randle misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Domantas Sabonis defensive rebound
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|158-143
|0:00
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving layup
|160-143
|0:00
|+2
|Tyrese Haliburton makes two point driving reverse layup
|160-145
|0:00
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|163-145
|0:00
|Tyrese Haliburton misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Joel Embiid offensive rebound
|0:00
|+3
|Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|163-148
|0:00
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point alley-oop dunk (Domantas Sabonis assists)
|165-148
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|0:00
|+3
|Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|165-151
|0:00
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point pullup jump shot
|168-151
|0:00
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point cutting dunk (Tyrese Haliburton assists)
|168-153
|0:00
|Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (Jaylen Brown steals)
|0:00
|+3
|Tyrese Haliburton makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|168-156
|0:00
|Joel Embiid personal foul (Donovan Mitchell draws the foul)
|0:00
|+3
|Jayson Tatum makes three point jump shot (Donovan Mitchell assists)
|171-156
|0:00
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|171-158
|0:00
|+3
|Donovan Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|174-158
|0:00
|Joel Embiid misses three point driving floating jump shot
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:00
|Jayson Tatum misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kyrie Irving misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown offensive rebound
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Kyrie Irving offensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point putback layup
|174-160
|0:00
|+2
|Lauri Markkanen makes two point driving dunk (Damian Lillard assists)
|176-160
|0:00
|Julius Randle turnover (lost ball) (Donovan Mitchell steals)
|0:00
|Jayson Tatum misses two point running layup
|0:00
|Lauri Markkanen offensive rebound
|0:00
|Pascal Siakam turnover (lost ball) (Julius Randle steals)
|0:00
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point running dunk (Julius Randle assists)
|176-162
|0:00
|Joel Embiid shooting foul (Jayson Tatum draws the foul)
|0:00
|Jayson Tatum misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:00
|Giannis offensive rebound
|0:00
|+1
|Jayson Tatum makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|177-162
|0:00
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point cutting dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|177-164
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|177-166
|0:00
|Damian Lillard misses three point stepback jump shot
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup (Kyrie Irving assists)
|177-168
|0:00
|+2
|Donovan Mitchell makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jayson Tatum assists)
|179-168
|0:00
|Jaylen Brown misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell defensive rebound
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:00
|LeBron defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point driving layup
|179-170
|0:00
|+2
|Jayson Tatum makes two point driving layup
|181-170
|0:00
|Kyrie Irving misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Jayson Tatum defensive rebound
|0:00
|Damian Lillard misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|0:00
|Kyrie Irving turnover (bad pass) (Damian Lillard steals)
|0:00
|Damian Lillard misses three point running jump shot
|0:00
|LeBron defensive rebound
|0:00
|Julius Randle misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Lauri Markkanen defensive rebound
|0:00
|Donovan Mitchell misses three point running jump shot
|0:00
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|0:00
|+2
|Jaylen Brown makes two point running dunk (Kyrie Irving assists)
|181-172
|0:00
|Jayson Tatum turnover (out of bounds step)
|0:00
|+3
|Jaylen Brown makes three point pullup jump shot
|181-175
|0:00
|Lauri Markkanen misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Damian Lillard offensive rebound
|0:00
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|184-175
|0:00
|End of period
|Team Stats
|Points
|184
|175
|Field Goals
|76-123 (61.8%)
|79-132 (59.8%)
|3-Pointers
|29-66 (43.9%)
|17-60 (28.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-4 (75.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|52
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|36
|32
|Team
|3
|7
|Assists
|43
|49
|Steals
|8
|7
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|12
|10
|Fouls
|2
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|61.8
|FG%
|59.8
|43.9
|3PT FG%
|28.3
|75.0
|FT%
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS