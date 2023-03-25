Fading Mavericks get another chance vs. Hornets
The Dallas Mavericks need to get their situation fixed in a hurry, and the second opportunity in three days against the Charlotte Hornets comes Sunday afternoon at Charlotte, N.C.
The Mavericks (36-38) are coming off back-to-back home losses, including a major missed opportunity Friday against the lowly Hornets.
"Just understanding the talk before the game on what we're playing for, the interest level wasn't high," Dallas coach Jason Kidd said. "It was awful. We can't come out like that, especially this time of the year."
Charlotte (24-51) won 117-109 on Friday night at Dallas despite playing without guards Terry Rozier (foot) and Kelly Oubre Jr. (shoulder strain).
Yet for the Hornets, it wasn't a surprising result.
"These guys are good," Charlotte coach Steve Clifford said of NBA players in general. "So even when it doesn't appear like you have a great chance, guys play well."
The Mavericks' lack of a sense of urgency was evident in a 69-55 deficit to the Hornets at halftime. Dallas was 3 of 16 (18.8 percent) from 3-point range in the opening half.
The Mavericks are now outside of the play-in tournament field in 11th place in the Western Conference at the start of NBA play Saturday.
"We've got eight games left," Kidd said. "We're still in control of this. But our effort has to be a little bit better from the start."
Home fans booed the Mavericks on Friday and Kidd didn't object to the displeasure.
"They have a right," Kidd said. "They pay to see a better showing. It wasn't there."
Dallas guard Kyrie Irving, who missed a game earlier in the week with a sore foot, scored 18 points Friday. Irving had 28 and 33 points in games earlier this season against Charlotte when he was playing for the Brooklyn Nets, before a trade to the Mavericks.
The Hornets received a combined 53 points from P.J. Washington and Gordon Hayward on Friday. They helped set the tone while the team used a makeshift roster.
"Those two guys are professional. They want to win," Clifford said. "The fact that they were so ready that's more a tribute to them."
Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. provided key contributions against his former team with 13 points and nine assists.
"We made (lots) of 3s early, which allowed us to play from ahead," Clifford said of his team, which went 6 of 10 from deep in the first quarter.
While the margin tightened to 97-96 with 8:30 remaining, the Hornets ended up pulling away thanks to a 10-0 run that was capped by a Smith 3-pointer with 5:56 remaining.
"We made a lot of plays at both ends of the floor when they made their run in the fourth quarter," Clifford said. "So it's definitely a good win and something we can grow from, hopefully."
It was just another opportunity for the Hornets to assess their player development, with yet another Sunday.
"I think they all are," Clifford said. "These last six, seven games, we've played, except for one game, it has been really meaningful for the opponent. So it has been good and it's a good chance for guys to grow."
The Hornets realize, though, they have the Mavericks' attention now.
"I'd like to play Sunday, but I'd rather have a different opponent," Clifford said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|8:19
|Dennis Smith Jr. shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|8:24
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|8:26
|James Bouknight misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:38
|Justin Holiday personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|8:48
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-33
|8:48
|+1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-33
|8:48
|Dennis Smith Jr. shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|8:59
|+1
|Dennis Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-33
|8:59
|Hornets offensive rebound
|8:59
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:59
|Reggie Bullock shooting foul (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|9:09
|+2
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes two point driving layup (Christian Wood assists)
|23-32
|9:21
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|9:23
|P.J. Washington misses two point driving layup
|9:34
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point layup (Justin Holiday assists)
|21-32
|9:48
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|9:50
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|9:58
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|10:03
|Bryce McGowens defensive rebound
|10:04
|Justin Holiday misses three point jump shot
|10:15
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point turnaround hook shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|19-32
|10:32
|Kyrie Irving turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:38
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|10:47
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|10:49
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|11:02
|Bryce McGowens defensive rebound
|11:06
|Maxi Kleber misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:24
|Bryce McGowens turnover (offensive foul)
|11:24
|Bryce McGowens offensive foul (Tim Hardaway Jr. draws the foul)
|11:46
|+3
|Tim Hardaway Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyrie Irving assists)
|19-30
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:20
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|0:21
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:36
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-30
|0:36
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-30
|0:36
|Kai Jones shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
|0:50
|Kai Jones turnover (3-second violation)
|0:53
|Kai Jones offensive rebound
|0:55
|Theo Maledon misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:16
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-30
|1:16
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-30
|1:16
|Kai Jones shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|1:37
|+3
|JT Thor makes three point jump shot (Bryce McGowens assists)
|12-30
|1:42
|Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|1:46
|Luka Doncic misses two point stepback jump shot
|1:59
|JT Thor kicked ball violation
|2:05
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-27
|2:05
|+1
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-26
|2:05
|Jaden Hardy personal foul (Svi Mykhailiuk draws the foul)
|2:07
|Svi Mykhailiuk defensive rebound
|2:09
|Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|+3
|Svi Mykhailiuk makes three point stepback jump shot
|12-25
|2:47
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-22
|2:47
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11-22
|2:47
|Theo Maledon shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|2:47
|Luka Doncic offensive rebound
|2:49
|Luka Doncic misses two point driving floating jump shot
|2:58
|Mark Williams personal foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|2:58
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|2:59
|Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot
|3:13
|JT Thor defensive rebound
|3:16
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|3:33
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-22
|3:33
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10-21
|3:33
|Tim Hardaway Jr. shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|3:34
|Mark Williams offensive rebound
|3:38
|Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|JT Thor defensive rebound
|3:53
|Tim Hardaway Jr. misses two point pullup bank jump shot
|3:58
|Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|4:00
|Bryce McGowens misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|JT Thor defensive rebound
|4:25
|Luka Doncic misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|4:40
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|4:43
|Mark Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:43
|Tim Hardaway Jr. shooting foul (Mark Williams draws the foul)
|4:43
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point hook shot (Bryce McGowens assists)
|10-20
|4:51
|Maxi Kleber personal foul (Mark Williams draws the foul)
|5:03
|+1
|Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10-18
|5:03
|+1
|Maxi Kleber makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|9-18
|5:03
|JT Thor shooting foul (Maxi Kleber draws the foul)
|5:05
|Tim Hardaway Jr. defensive rebound
|5:07
|Gordon Hayward misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:25
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|5:25
|+3
|Maxi Kleber makes three point jump shot (Luka Doncic assists)
|8-18
|5:32
|Reggie Bullock defensive rebound
|5:34
|Gordon Hayward misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:46
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|5:48
|Kyrie Irving misses three point jump shot
|6:06
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point tip layup
|5-18
|6:06
|Mark Williams offensive rebound
|6:09
|Mark Williams misses two point hook shot
|6:19
|Dennis Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|6:19
|Luka Doncic misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:28
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point floating jump shot
|5-16
|6:49
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point cutting layup (Luka Doncic assists)
|5-14
|6:58
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|7:00
|P.J. Washington misses two point turnaround hook shot
|7:12
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|7:16
|Maxi Kleber misses three point jump shot
|7:39
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|3-14
|7:39
|Kyrie Irving shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|7:39
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|3-13
|7:48
|Josh Green personal foul (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|7:49
|Dennis Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|7:51
|Luka Doncic misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|Mavericks 60 second timeout
|8:16
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point cutting layup (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|3-11
|8:24
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|8:27
|Luka Doncic misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:40
|Luka Doncic defensive rebound
|8:43
|Svi Mykhailiuk misses three point jump shot
|8:56
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|8:56
|Kyrie Irving misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:13
|+2
|Dennis Smith Jr. makes two point driving layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|3-9
|9:21
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|9:22
|Dwight Powell misses two point cutting layup
|9:28
|Mark Williams turnover (bad pass) (Josh Green steals)
|9:29
|Mark Williams offensive rebound
|9:31
|Gordon Hayward misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:43
|+1
|Luka Doncic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-7
|9:43
|Mavericks offensive rebound
|9:43
|Luka Doncic misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:43
|Gordon Hayward shooting foul (Luka Doncic draws the foul)
|9:51
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point putback layup
|2-7
|9:51
|Gordon Hayward offensive rebound
|9:58
|Mark Williams misses two point layup
|10:11
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|10:14
|Kyrie Irving misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:24
|Mark Williams turnover (lost ball) (Kyrie Irving steals)
|10:40
|+2
|Kyrie Irving makes two point driving layup
|2-5
|10:51
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point pullup jump shot
|0-5
|11:03
|Luka Doncic personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|11:07
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|11:09
|Reggie Bullock misses three point jump shot
|11:15
|Mark Williams kicked ball violation
|11:37
|+3
|P.J. Washington makes three point jump shot (Dennis Smith Jr. assists)
|0-3
|12:00
|Mark Williams (P.J. Washington gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Dennis Smith Jr. shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|8:19
|Kyrie Irving defensive rebound
|8:24
|James Bouknight misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:26
|Justin Holiday personal foul (P.J. Washington draws the foul)
|8:38
|+ 1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:48
|+ 1
|Kyrie Irving makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:48
|Dennis Smith Jr. shooting foul (Kyrie Irving draws the foul)
|8:48
|+ 1
|Dennis Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:59
|Hornets offensive rebound
|8:59
|Dennis Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:59
|Reggie Bullock shooting foul (Dennis Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|8:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|25
|33
|Field Goals
|6-24 (25.0%)
|12-28 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|2-14 (14.3%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|11-12 (91.7%)
|6-8 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|15
|22
|Offensive
|1
|5
|Defensive
|12
|16
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|5
|7
|Steals
|2
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|4
|Fouls
|9
|10
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|K. Irving PG
|28.4 PPG
|5.1 RPG
|6.1 APG
|51.2 FG%
|
|G. Hayward SF
|14.5 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|4.1 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|K. Irving PG
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|G. Hayward SF
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|
|25.0
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|14.3
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|91.7
|FT%
|75.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Irving
|6
|1
|1
|2/5
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-4
|9
|T. Hardaway Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+2
|7
|C. Wood
|4
|2
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+4
|8
|J. Holiday
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+6
|2
|R. Bullock
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-7
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|M. Kleber
|5
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|5
|J. Hardy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|J. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bertans
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Pinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Ntilikina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wright IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lawson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|25
|13
|5
|6/24
|2/14
|11/12
|9
|50
|2
|0
|1
|1
|12
|-6
|33
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Washington
|5
|3
|1
|2/5
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+4
|10
|D. Smith Jr.
|3
|2
|4
|1/2
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|+5
|13
|B. McGowens
|0
|2
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|5
|J. Bouknight
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|K. Jones
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|-4
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Thor
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+4
|6
|T. Maledon
|0
|1
|0
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+3
|1
|T. Rozier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Oubre Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Martin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ball
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|21
|7
|12/28
|3/9
|6/8
|10
|46
|0
|0
|4
|5
|16
|+8
|35