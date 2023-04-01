The Phoenix Suns are finally starting to string some wins together with the remade lineup that they hoped would help them challenge for an NBA title.

Now, Suns coach Monty Williams said, it's time for Phoenix to find a consistently high level of play as the regular season winds down and the postseason nears.

"We're grateful for every win, but we know we have to play at a high level every time we step on the floor, as far as focus and attention to detail," Williams said. "That's hard to do but we've got guys that can do it."

The Suns have won four consecutive games heading into Sunday's contest against the Thunder in Oklahoma City.

"We're trying to find that rhythm and trying to get wins at the same time," Suns' guard Devin Booker said.

The Suns (42-35) come into the game in fourth place in the Western Conference with five games to go.

Phoenix isn't likely to move up, as it sits five games behind Sacramento, but with teams nipping at their heels, the Suns still have plenty to play for.

The Thunder (38-40) have plenty to play for as well, entering the game clinging to the 10th spot in the Western Conference, just ahead of Dallas for the final spot in the play-in tournament.

"We all know where we are and what's at stake at this end of the season," Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey said. "You can't let one game get you down. There's four more games. Who know what happens in those four?"

The Thunder missed out on a chance to solidify their spot in the Play-In, or push to move into the top six in the Western Conference, by dropping two out of their last three -- all against teams near the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

Sunday's game figures to be Kevin Durant's first in Oklahoma City -- where he spent eight seasons -- since being traded to the Suns from the Brooklyn Nets in early February.

Durant suffered an ankle injury in warm-ups before the Suns' victory over the Thunder in Phoenix on March 8, keeping him out of 10 games,

In the two games since returning, Durant is averaging 23 points and shooting 48.5% from the floor.

In Friday's win over Denver, Durant was 11 of 15 for 30 points.

During his career, Durant has averaged 32 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 assists in 11 games against the Thunder.

Durant spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Thunder franchise, emerging as a superstar in Oklahoma City.

The Suns have won two of the three meetings between the teams this season.

Oklahoma City's lone win came in the last meeting, 124-120, at home on March 19.

--Field Level Media