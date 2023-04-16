Ja Morant, Grizzlies look to get a jump on Lakers
Ja Morant and the well-rested Memphis Grizzlies host LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series on Sunday afternoon.
The second-seeded Grizzlies have had a week off to prepare for the postseason, while the seventh-seeded Lakers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime in Tuesday's play-in game.
James (30 points, 10 rebounds) and Anthony Davis (24 points, 15 boards) recorded double-doubles in the Lakers' 108-102 win against the Wolves.
Davis added three blocked shots as the Los Angeles defense limited Minnesota to 12 points in the fourth quarter and four points in overtime.
Davis was key to Los Angeles' surge over the final month of the regular season, scoring 30-plus points eight times since March 3. The Lakers went 13-6 over that stretch, putting them in position to host the play-in matchup.
Their reward is a meeting with a Memphis team that won 51 regular-season games and finished two games out of first in the West. However, the Lakers claimed the season series, 2-1, capped with a 112-103 victory on March 7.
Davis went for 30 points and 22 rebounds in that meeting, a game in which James and Morant were both unavailable.
Morant is the catalyst of the Memphis offense, averaging team-highs of 26.2 points and 8.1 assists per game. But when asked about facing Morant, D'Angelo Russell -- a late-season acquisition for the Lakers -- said he "would rather talk about (Los Angeles)."
"I'm sure everybody's talking about them," Russell said at Friday's media availability. "I really don't wanna give y'all no headlines."
Russell did concede that the key to slowing Memphis was "containing Ja Morant."
Memphis will look to contain Los Angeles on the other end without one of its stoppers. Steven Adams, who averaged a team-high 11.5 rebounds per game during the regular season, could miss the playoffs with a knee injury that has kept him out since January.
That leaves Jaren Jackson Jr., one of three finalists named Friday for the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award, shouldering more responsibilities against Los Angeles' Davis.
Jackson averaged a league-high 3.0 blocks per game and played a significant role in Memphis finishing the regular season with the NBA's lowest opponent field-goal percentage (.453).
In Adams' absence, Xavier Tillman Sr. will be called on to take up some of the defensive duties. Tillman averaged 9.7 points and 6.7 rebounds in his 29 starts this season.
"Just defensively, you've got to be locked in at all times," Tillman said of guarding Davis during the Grizzlies' media availability on Friday. "He's one of those guys who takes advantage if you're sleeping on the offensive glass, or getting post-ups or easy lobs."
Memphis held the No. 2 seed last year, too, but bowed out in the Western Conference semifinals with a 4-2 series loss to eventual champion Golden State.
The Lakers missed the playoffs last season and were knocked out in the first round by Phoenix during the 2020-21 postseason.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|4:43
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-18
|4:43
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-17
|4:43
|Rui Hachimura shooting foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|4:56
|+2
|Rui Hachimura makes two point tip layup
|21-16
|4:56
|Rui Hachimura offensive rebound
|5:01
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|5:08
|Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
|5:12
|Ja Morant misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:26
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot
|19-16
|5:51
|+3
|Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
|17-16
|6:00
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point running dunk
|17-13
|6:06
|Ja Morant turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|6:12
|+2
|Jarred Vanderbilt makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|15-13
|6:26
|Xavier Tillman personal foul (Loose ball) (Jarred Vanderbilt draws the foul)
|6:26
|Lakers offensive rebound
|6:26
|LeBron James misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:35
|Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
|6:38
|Desmond Bane misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:52
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point putback dunk
|13-13
|6:53
|Anthony Davis offensive rebound
|6:55
|Austin Reaves misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:57
|Austin Reaves offensive rebound
|6:59
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|7:12
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point driving layup
|11-13
|7:31
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|7:33
|+3
|Austin Reaves makes three point running jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|11-11
|7:37
|Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
|7:39
|Dillon Brooks misses three point running pullup jump shot
|7:44
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|7:48
|D'Angelo Russell misses two point stepback jump shot
|8:01
|Xavier Tillman personal foul (Jarred Vanderbilt draws the foul)
|8:05
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point running finger roll layup
|8-11
|8:08
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|8:13
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|8:24
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|8-9
|8:41
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-7
|8:41
|+1
|Austin Reaves makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-7
|8:41
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Austin Reaves draws the foul)
|8:46
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point cutting layup (Ja Morant assists)
|6-7
|9:04
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|6-5
|9:14
|D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|9:17
|Anthony Davis blocks Xavier Tillman's two point driving floating jump shot
|9:31
|+2
|Jarred Vanderbilt makes two point dunk (Anthony Davis assists)
|4-5
|9:42
|+1
|Dillon Brooks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-5
|9:42
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|9:42
|Dillon Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:42
|D'Angelo Russell shooting foul (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)
|9:54
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point driving floating jump shot
|2-4
|9:59
|Dillon Brooks turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|10:18
|Ja Morant defensive rebound
|10:21
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|10:32
|+2
|Dillon Brooks makes two point running finger roll layup
|0-4
|10:35
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|10:36
|Anthony Davis misses two point tip layup
|10:36
|Anthony Davis offensive rebound
|10:41
|Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|11:00
|+2
|Ja Morant makes two point driving layup
|0-2
|11:10
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|11:14
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point running jump shot
|11:16
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|11:20
|Anthony Davis blocks Desmond Bane's two point running finger roll layup
|11:25
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|11:28
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point running jump shot
|11:34
|Ja Morant turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Davis steals)
|12:00
|Anthony Davis vs. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Dillon Brooks gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:43
|+ 1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:43
|Rui Hachimura shooting foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|4:43
|+ 2
|Rui Hachimura makes two point tip layup
|4:56
|Rui Hachimura offensive rebound
|4:56
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|5:01
|Jarred Vanderbilt defensive rebound
|5:08
|Ja Morant misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:12
|+ 2
|Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot
|5:26
|+ 3
|Desmond Bane makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
|5:51
|+ 2
|LeBron James makes two point running dunk
|6:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|18
|Field Goals
|9-20 (45.0%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|1-6 (16.7%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|3-4 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|7
|Offensive
|4
|0
|Defensive
|5
|6
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|4
|2
|Steals
|3
|0
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|0
|3
|Fouls
|2
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|A. Reaves SG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
|J. Jackson Jr. PF
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Reaves SG
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Jackson Jr. PF
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Davis
|6
|2
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|+3
|13
|R. Hachimura
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|+2
|3
|D. Russell
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+3
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|T. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Beasley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Harrison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Gabriel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Christie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Walker IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Swider
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Pippen Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|9
|4
|9/20
|1/6
|2/2
|2
|15
|3
|2
|0
|4
|5
|+8
|19
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Jackson Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|6
|J. Morant
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|6
|D. Bane
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-1
|3
|L. Kennard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|S. Aldama
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-3
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|S. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Chandler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Konchar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. LaRavia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Roddy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lofton Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|6
|2
|7/12
|1/3
|3/4
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|-12
|15