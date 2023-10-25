PJ Washington scores 25, rookie Brandon Miller provides spark as Hornets top Hawks 116-110 in opener
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) Victor Wembanyama has commanded a lot of the headlines in the NBA offseason.
But fellow rookie Brandon Miller proved in the season opener that he can play a little, too.
P.J. Washington scored 25 points, Miller provided a huge spark with eight of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and the Charlotte Hornets held on to defeat the Atlanta Hawks 116-110 on Wednesday night.
Miller, the No. 2 overall pick in the draft behind San Antonio's Wembanyama, was the first man off the bench for the Hornets and knocked down a 3 from the left wing on his first shot attempt, drawing a roar from the home crowd. But the Alabama product picked up his third foul midway through the second quarter and had to sit most of the first half.
He returned and started to heat up in the fourth quarter, converting a step-back 3-pointer from the corner and a reserve layup before burying another 3 from the top of the key to give the Hornets a 101-99 lead they never surrendered over the final 4:19.
“He's not like most guys his age,” Hornets coach Steve Clifford said. “He gets in foul trouble and some guys wouldn't be able to come back from that. He had a couple calls that didn't go his way. But then he made some huge plays in the fourth quarter. If you watch him, he has great self-confidence.”
Miller called his step-back 3 from corner that beat the shot clock his best play and what got him going.
“It definitely hasn’t settled in yet," said Miller, who played 24 minutes in his first NBA game. “I think tonight it’s probably going to settle in when I go to sleep. I’m definitely going to feel it tomorrow morning.”
Washington and Terry Rozier hit runners to push Charlotte's lead to six with about a minute to play.
Trae Young closed the gap to three with his first 3 of the game, but Rozier answered with a short pull-up jumper from the baseline to make it a two-possession game with 22 seconds left to help secure the win.
Rozier added 24 points for the Hornets and LaMelo Ball shook off a rough first half and finished with 15 points and 10 assists. Mark Williams chipped in with 13 points and 15 rebounds for Charlotte.
Ball, playing in his first regular-season game since breaking his ankle eight months ago, struggled throughout the first half, missing all eight shots from the field. But he bounced back with four 3-pointers in the second half, turning the momentum of the game.
Clifford said Ball is still working into basketball shape after just being cleared to play about a month ago.
“He's just not in rhythm yet," Clifford said. “Its nobody's fault. He was rehabbing all summer. He will get there. But I loved the way he competed. He wanted to win.”
Young had 23 points to lead the Hawks, but shot 1 for 9 from 3-point range. Jalen Johnson had a career-high 21 points.
The Hawks were just 5 of 29 from beyond the arc.
“Sometimes when a team struggles like we struggled from the 3-point line.... it becomes really difficult to defend in transition,” Hawks coach Quin Snyder said. “Layups and threes, I think we have a team that can make both of those, (but) it’s very common when you’re not having a good shooting night to stop defending.”
UP NEXT
Hawks: Host Knicks on Friday night in their home opener.
Hornets: Host Pistons on Friday night.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Clint Capela vs. Mark Williams (P.J. Washington gains possession)
|11:47
|LaMelo Ball misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:43
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|11:35
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point pullup jump shot
|2-0
|11:29
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:15
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|11:12
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|11:04
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point layup (Gordon Hayward assists)
|2-2
|11:03
|Clint Capela turnover (out of bounds step)
|10:56
|Mark Williams misses two point layup
|10:50
|Mark Williams offensive rebound
|10:50
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point tip layup
|2-4
|10:39
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point pullup jump shot
|4-4
|10:27
|Gordon Hayward turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|10:14
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point pullup jump shot
|6-4
|9:59
|Mark Williams turnover (bad pass) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|9:41
|Clint Capela misses two point hook shot
|9:41
|Hornets defensive rebound
|9:41
|Clint Capela personal foul (Loose ball) (Mark Williams draws the foul)
|9:19
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point cutting dunk (Gordon Hayward assists)
|6-6
|9:02
|Trae Young misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:59
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|8:53
|LaMelo Ball misses three point running pullup jump shot
|8:49
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|8:46
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point turnaround bank hook shot
|8-6
|8:46
|LaMelo Ball shooting foul (De'Andre Hunter draws the foul)
|8:46
|De'Andre Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|8:43
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|8:30
|Terry Rozier turnover (lost ball) (Clint Capela steals)
|8:26
|Trae Young misses three point running pullup jump shot
|8:23
|De'Andre Hunter offensive rebound
|8:23
|Trae Young turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|8:09
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|8-8
|7:55
|Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Mark Williams steals)
|7:43
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point driving floating jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|8-10
|7:43
|De'Andre Hunter shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|7:43
|Gordon Hayward misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|7:40
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|7:28
|+2
|Saddiq Bey makes two point driving layup (Trae Young assists)
|10-10
|7:17
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point driving layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|10-12
|7:17
|Saddiq Bey shooting foul (Mark Williams draws the foul)
|7:17
|+1
|Mark Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|10-13
|7:05
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|7:02
|Saddiq Bey offensive rebound
|7:01
|Saddiq Bey misses two point putback layup
|6:57
|Saddiq Bey offensive rebound
|6:57
|+2
|Saddiq Bey makes two point tip layup
|12-13
|6:44
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point driving floating jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|12-15
|6:32
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|6:30
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|6:20
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point driving finger roll layup
|12-17
|6:20
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|6:03
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point driving finger roll layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
|14-17
|5:40
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|5:38
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|5:28
|Dejounte Murray misses two point driving hook shot
|5:28
|Hornets defensive rebound
|5:12
|JT Thor misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|4:55
|Brandon Miller shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|4:55
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|15-17
|4:55
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|16-17
|4:40
|Gordon Hayward misses two point turnaround bank jump shot
|4:38
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|4:25
|Jalen Johnson misses two point driving layup
|4:21
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|4:21
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point putback layup
|18-17
|4:02
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|3:57
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|3:49
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point jump shot
|3:46
|Nick Richards defensive rebound
|3:33
|+3
|Brandon Miller makes three point jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|18-20
|3:10
|+2
|AJ Griffin makes two point driving floating jump shot
|20-20
|2:59
|Terry Rozier misses two point driving layup
|2:57
|Onyeka Okongwu defensive rebound
|2:53
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|22-20
|2:53
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|2:39
|LaMelo Ball misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:35
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|2:31
|Theo Maledon personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|2:24
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|2:21
|Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|2:17
|AJ Griffin shooting foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
|2:17
|LaMelo Ball misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:17
|Hornets offensive rebound
|2:17
|+1
|LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|22-21
|2:04
|Trae Young misses two point driving layup
|2:02
|Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|1:58
|+2
|Nick Richards makes two point running alley-oop dunk (Brandon Miller assists)
|22-23
|1:44
|AJ Griffin turnover (lost ball) (LaMelo Ball steals)
|1:29
|Theo Maledon turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)
|1:22
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point running dunk (Trae Young assists)
|24-23
|1:11
|P.J. Washington turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)
|1:06
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point running dunk (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|26-23
|0:53
|LaMelo Ball turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|0:48
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point running dunk
|28-23
|0:31
|LaMelo Ball misses two point driving finger roll layup
|0:29
|AJ Griffin defensive rebound
|0:26
|P.J. Washington shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|0:26
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|29-23
|0:26
|Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:24
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|0:04
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point floating jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|29-25
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|+2
|Onyeka Okongwu makes two point alley-oop dunk (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|31-25
|11:22
|LaMelo Ball misses two point driving finger roll layup
|11:20
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|11:19
|Brandon Miller personal foul (Loose ball) (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|11:12
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|11:01
|Trae Young misses two point layup
|10:59
|Theo Maledon defensive rebound
|10:47
|P.J. Washington misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:45
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|10:40
|Theo Maledon shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|10:40
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-25
|10:40
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-25
|10:20
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|10:19
|Hornets offensive rebound
|10:10
|LaMelo Ball misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|10:08
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|10:06
|Nick Richards shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|10:06
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-25
|10:06
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-25
|9:45
|Nick Richards turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|9:35
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point jump shot
|9:30
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|9:27
|Onyeka Okongwu shooting foul (LaMelo Ball draws the foul)
|9:27
|+1
|LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-26
|9:27
|+1
|LaMelo Ball makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-27
|9:17
|Saddiq Bey turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:06
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point floating jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|35-29
|8:50
|Saddiq Bey misses two point layup
|8:48
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|8:44
|+2
|Theo Maledon makes two point running layup (P.J. Washington assists)
|35-31
|8:44
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|8:24
|+2
|Trae Young makes two point stepback jump shot (Onyeka Okongwu assists)
|37-31
|8:08
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point reverse dunk (Nick Richards assists)
|37-33
|7:52
|+3
|Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|40-33
|7:37
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|7:34
|Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
|7:31
|Brandon Miller shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|7:31
|Trae Young misses regular free throw 1 of 3
|7:31
|Hawks offensive rebound
|7:31
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|41-33
|7:31
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|42-33
|7:08
|Gordon Hayward turnover (lost ball) (Trae Young steals)
|7:06
|Trae Young turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:44
|Terry Rozier misses two point stepback jump shot
|6:40
|Gordon Hayward offensive rebound
|6:33
|Onyeka Okongwu personal foul (Nick Richards draws the foul)
|6:19
|Terry Rozier turnover (bad pass) (Bogdan Bogdanovic steals)
|6:14
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point running reverse layup
|44-33
|5:54
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point stepback jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|44-35
|5:42
|P.J. Washington personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|5:42
|+1
|Jalen Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-35
|5:42
|Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:36
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|5:27
|Jalen Johnson blocks JT Thor's two point layup
|5:24
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|5:21
|Dejounte Murray misses three point running pullup jump shot
|5:15
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|5:10
|+3
|JT Thor makes three point running jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|45-38
|4:57
|Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
|4:54
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|4:45
|JT Thor misses two point driving layup
|4:42
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|4:39
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point running finger roll layup (Dejounte Murray assists)
|47-38
|4:39
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|4:21
|De'Andre Hunter shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|4:21
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-39
|4:21
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-40
|4:01
|Dejounte Murray misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:59
|Hawks offensive rebound
|3:48
|Trae Young misses two point driving layup
|3:44
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|3:44
|Clint Capela misses two point tip layup
|3:43
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|3:41
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point putback layup
|49-40
|3:36
|Trae Young shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|3:36
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:36
|Hornets offensive rebound
|3:36
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-41
|3:24
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|3:21
|Trae Young shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|3:21
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-42
|3:21
|+1
|Terry Rozier makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-43
|3:08
|Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
|3:06
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|2:57
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|49-46
|2:42
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:40
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|2:35
|Terry Rozier turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|2:33
|LaMelo Ball shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|2:33
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|50-46
|2:33
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-46
|2:23
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|2:22
|Hawks defensive rebound
|2:12
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|2:08
|De'Andre Hunter offensive rebound
|2:04
|Dejounte Murray misses two point driving layup
|2:01
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|1:56
|+3
|Terry Rozier makes three point running jump shot (Theo Maledon assists)
|51-49
|1:45
|Mark Williams blocks Clint Capela's two point layup
|1:45
|Hawks offensive rebound
|1:38
|Trae Young misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:36
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|1:16
|Terry Rozier misses two point driving floating jump shot
|1:13
|Mark Williams offensive rebound
|1:13
|+2
|Mark Williams makes two point putback layup
|51-51
|0:54
|Gordon Hayward blocks Trae Young's two point driving layup
|0:52
|Clint Capela offensive rebound
|0:52
|Theo Maledon shooting foul (Clint Capela draws the foul)
|0:52
|+1
|Clint Capela makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|52-51
|0:52
|Clint Capela misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:49
|Saddiq Bey offensive rebound
|0:47
|Saddiq Bey misses two point putback layup
|0:45
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|0:43
|De'Andre Hunter shooting foul (Terry Rozier draws the foul)
|0:43
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:43
|Terry Rozier misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:42
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|0:32
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Mark Williams steals)
|0:24
|Gordon Hayward misses three point running jump shot
|0:22
|Gordon Hayward offensive rebound
|0:20
|Gordon Hayward turnover (lost ball) (Saddiq Bey steals)
|0:00
|Trae Young turnover (lost ball) (Gordon Hayward steals)
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:41
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|54-51
|11:21
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|11:19
|Gordon Hayward offensive rebound
|11:16
|Gordon Hayward misses two point stepback jump shot
|11:13
|Saddiq Bey defensive rebound
|11:04
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
|56-51
|10:43
|Terry Rozier misses three point jump shot
|10:40
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|10:31
|Trae Young misses two point stepback jump shot
|10:28
|P.J. Washington defensive rebound
|10:21
|LaMelo Ball turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|10:08
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|10:05
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|9:55
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (P.J. Washington assists)
|56-54
|9:39
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point hook shot (De'Andre Hunter assists)
|58-54
|9:39
|Mark Williams defensive goaltending violation
|9:26
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Gordon Hayward assists)
|58-57
|9:16
|Mark Williams kicked ball violation
|9:07
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|60-57
|8:50
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Terry Rozier assists)
|60-59
|8:33
|Clint Capela misses two point layup
|8:30
|LaMelo Ball defensive rebound
|8:25
|Terry Rozier misses three point running jump shot
|8:22
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|8:16
|Trae Young turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|7:59
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point stepback jump shot
|60-61
|7:59
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|7:39
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|63-61
|7:28
|De'Andre Hunter shooting foul (Gordon Hayward draws the foul)
|7:28
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|63-62
|7:28
|+1
|Gordon Hayward makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|63-63
|7:13
|Dejounte Murray misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:10
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|7:00
|+2
|Terry Rozier makes two point driving floating jump shot
|63-65
|6:51
|Trae Young misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:48
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|6:37
|Gordon Hayward misses two point jump shot
|6:34
|LaMelo Ball offensive rebound
|6:29
|P.J. Washington misses three point jump shot
|6:26
|Terry Rozier offensive rebound
|6:21
|LaMelo Ball misses three point jump shot
|6:16
|P.J. Washington offensive rebound
|6:14
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point driving layup
|63-67
|5:58
|LaMelo Ball shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|5:58
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|64-67
|5:58
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|65-67
|5:46
|Gordon Hayward offensive foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|5:46
|Gordon Hayward turnover (offensive foul)
|5:30
|Dejounte Murray misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:26
|JT Thor defensive rebound
|5:15
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|5:13
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|5:03
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:00
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|4:54
|+2
|Gordon Hayward makes two point running layup (Brandon Miller assists)
|65-69
|4:41
|Mark Williams shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|4:41
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-69
|4:41
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-69
|4:29
|Terry Rozier misses two point driving floating jump shot
|4:26
|Mark Williams offensive rebound
|4:26
|Mark Williams turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|4:21
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point running jump shot
|4:17
|Terry Rozier defensive rebound
|4:14
|Gordon Hayward turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|4:04
|Dejounte Murray misses two point driving floating jump shot
|4:00
|Onyeka Okongwu offensive rebound
|4:00
|Onyeka Okongwu misses two point tip layup
|3:59
|Mark Williams defensive rebound
|3:52
|JT Thor misses three point jump shot
|3:49
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|3:43
|Dejounte Murray misses three point jump shot
|3:41
|Gordon Hayward defensive rebound
|3:34
|Brandon Miller misses three point jump shot
|3:30
|Onyeka Okongwu defensive rebound
|3:24
|Onyeka Okongwu turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:24
|Hornets 60 second timeout
|3:15
|Nick Richards turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:04
|Onyeka Okongwu misses two point layup
|3:02
|Hornets defensive rebound
|2:39
|+2
|JT Thor makes two point jump shot (Theo Maledon assists)
|67-71
|2:26
|AJ Griffin misses three point jump shot
|2:24
|Nick Richards defensive rebound
|2:16
|+2
|Brandon Miller makes two point alley-oop dunk (LaMelo Ball assists)
|67-73
|2:03
|Nick Richards shooting foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|2:03
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|68-73
|2:03
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-73
|1:44
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (Theo Maledon assists)
|69-76
|1:23
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point driving layup (Trae Young assists)
|71-76
|1:07
|Jalen Johnson personal foul (Theo Maledon draws the foul)
|0:54
|+2
|Nick Richards makes two point reverse layup (LaMelo Ball assists)
|71-78
|0:45
|Trae Young misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:43
|Brandon Miller defensive rebound
|0:29
|Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|AJ Griffin defensive rebound
|0:06
|Nick Richards blocks Trae Young's two point driving layup
|0:06
|Hawks offensive rebound
|0:03
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point turnaround jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|73-78
|0:00
|Brandon Miller misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Hornets offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|+2
|Theo Maledon makes two point driving floating jump shot (LaMelo Ball assists)
|73-80
|11:27
|+2
|Onyeka Okongwu makes two point layup (Jalen Johnson assists)
|75-80
|11:27
|P.J. Washington shooting foul (Onyeka Okongwu draws the foul)
|11:27
|+1
|Onyeka Okongwu makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|76-80
|11:06
|+2
|P.J. Washington makes two point dunk (Theo Maledon assists)
|76-82
|10:50
|Jalen Johnson misses two point turnaround jump shot
|10:48
|Nick Richards defensive rebound
|10:43
|LaMelo Ball misses three point running pullup jump shot
|10:39
|Bogdan Bogdanovic defensive rebound
|10:35
|+2
|Saddiq Bey makes two point driving layup (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|78-82
|10:35
|P.J. Washington shooting foul (Saddiq Bey draws the foul)
|10:35
|+1
|Saddiq Bey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|79-82
|10:23
|Theo Maledon misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|JT Thor offensive rebound
|10:17
|+3
|LaMelo Ball makes three point jump shot (JT Thor assists)
|79-85
|10:02
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point driving layup (Onyeka Okongwu assists)
|81-85
|9:51
|Onyeka Okongwu shooting foul (Nick Richards draws the foul)
|9:51
|+1
|Nick Richards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|81-86