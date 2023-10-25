Cole Anthony scores 20 points to help Orlando Magic beat Houston Rockets 116-86 in opener
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Cole Anthony had 20 points and eight rebounds, and the Orlando Magic beat the Houston Rockets 116-86 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Anthony went 8 for 12 from the field and played 24 minutes in a reserve role. Franz Wagner scored 17 points for Orlando, and Paolo Banchero finished with 12 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks each scored 14 points in their first game with Houston. VanVleet and Brooks signed with the Rockets in free agency.
Houston center Alperen Senguin added 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Magic power forward Jonathan Isaac, who played in only 11 games over the last two seasons due to a series of injuries, had 11 points and four rebounds in 14 minutes.
Isaac finished the third quarter with a block of a Jalen Green layup and drew a technical foul for standing over Green and taunting him.
“I kind of shocked myself,” Isaac said. "The excitement poured over, and I was just excited about the play, excited about the moment. I went over to the coach and I was apologizing and he said ‘Listen, we are with it!’''
“That was such a momentum-building play,” Magic coach Jamahl Mosley said. “I know he got the technical, and we don’t want to do that. But the other side of it is we have said we’re a defensive team, and that set the tone. That let 'em know we’re going to protect the rim, whatever that looks like.”
The game marked the Rockets debut for Ime Udoka, who coached the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals in his only other season (2021-22) as an NBA head coach.
“Overall defensively, we weren’t good as a group,” Udoka said. “It kind of masked it when we scored some baskets there, but in general we just weren’t good enough all-around.”
The Magic had a 56-31 rebounding advantage, and the Rockets committed 18 turnovers.
Wagner hit his first three 3-point shots while leading the Magic to an 11-point lead in the first quarter. Banchero scored six points during an 8-0 spurt to help Orlando stretch its lead to 17 before VanVleet and Brooks closed the first half with a couple of 3s for Houston.
Two more 3-pointers by VanVleet got the Rockets within one midway through the third quarter. But Banchero hit a jumper and Wagner followed a steal with a baseline runner, starting a 24-7 run that took the Magic into the fourth quarter with a 17-point lead.
Orlando is coming off four straight losing seasons.
“(The win) is going to validate us for about 30 minutes, and then we practice tomorrow and go on a tough road trip on the West Coast,” Anthony said. “We didn’t put in all this work to win one game.”
UP NEXT
Rockets: Visit San Antonio on Friday night.
Magic: Visit Portland on Friday night.
---
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Alperen Sengun vs. Wendell Carter Jr. (Paolo Banchero gains possession)
|11:45
|Markelle Fultz misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:40
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|11:22
|Jalen Green turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|11:09
|Jalen Suggs misses two point driving floating jump shot
|11:05
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|10:55
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:53
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|10:40
|+3
|Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot (Wendell Carter Jr. assists)
|0-3
|10:30
|Jalen Suggs personal foul (Jalen Green draws the foul)
|10:22
|Fred VanVleet misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:19
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|10:10
|Markelle Fultz turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Green steals)
|10:04
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point running layup (Dillon Brooks assists)
|2-3
|9:46
|Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|9:38
|+2
|Dillon Brooks makes two point running layup
|4-3
|9:22
|Paolo Banchero misses two point driving layup
|9:20
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|9:16
|+2
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (Alperen Sengun assists)
|6-3
|8:58
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point turnaround jump shot
|8:55
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|8:45
|Jalen Suggs misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:43
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|8:37
|Dillon Brooks turnover (bad pass)
|8:33
|Jabari Smith Jr. personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|8:26
|+3
|Franz Wagner makes three point stepback jump shot
|6-6
|8:08
|Jalen Suggs shooting foul (Jalen Green draws the foul)
|8:08
|+1
|Jalen Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|7-6
|8:08
|+1
|Jalen Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|8-6
|7:53
|+3
|Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Paolo Banchero assists)
|8-9
|7:35
|Jalen Green misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:33
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|7:14
|+3
|Franz Wagner makes three point jump shot (Paolo Banchero assists)
|8-12
|7:02
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|Markelle Fultz defensive rebound
|6:53
|Markelle Fultz misses two point running layup
|6:49
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|6:47
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point putback dunk
|8-14
|6:34
|+2
|Jalen Green makes two point layup (Alperen Sengun assists)
|10-14
|6:22
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point cutting dunk (Franz Wagner assists)
|10-16
|5:59
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|12-16
|5:41
|Alperen Sengun shooting foul (Paolo Banchero draws the foul)
|5:41
|Magic 60 second timeout
|5:41
|+1
|Paolo Banchero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-17
|5:41
|+1
|Paolo Banchero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-18
|5:28
|Jabari Smith Jr. turnover (out of bounds step)
|5:14
|Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|5:10
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|5:08
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:05
|Rockets defensive rebound
|4:54
|Amen Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Wendell Carter Jr. steals)
|4:50
|Franz Wagner misses two point running layup
|4:42
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|4:42
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point tip layup
|12-20
|4:32
|Jock Landale turnover (3-second violation)
|4:16
|Jock Landale shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|4:16
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12-21
|4:16
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12-22
|4:02
|Amen Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Markelle Fultz steals)
|3:55
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|3:50
|Amen Thompson defensive rebound
|3:39
|+3
|Jae'Sean Tate makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|15-22
|3:18
|+3
|Cole Anthony makes three point jump shot (Paolo Banchero assists)
|15-25
|3:00
|Jock Landale misses three point jump shot
|2:57
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|2:52
|Franz Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Jabari Smith Jr. steals)
|2:48
|Paolo Banchero shooting foul (Amen Thompson draws the foul)
|2:48
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:48
|+1
|Amen Thompson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-25
|2:48
|Amen Thompson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:45
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|2:30
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point finger roll layup (Joe Ingles assists)
|16-27
|2:17
|Amen Thompson misses three point jump shot
|2:15
|Jeff Green offensive rebound
|2:05
|+2
|Jeff Green makes two point driving layup (Amen Thompson assists)
|18-27
|2:05
|Paolo Banchero shooting foul (Jeff Green draws the foul)
|2:05
|Jeff Green misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|2:05
|Alperen Sengun offensive rebound
|2:05
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point tip layup
|20-27
|1:38
|Jalen Green blocks Cole Anthony's two point jump shot
|1:38
|Magic offensive rebound
|1:38
|Magic turnover (shot clock violation)
|1:26
|Jeff Green misses three point jump shot
|1:23
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|1:11
|Joe Ingles turnover (lost ball) (Jae'Sean Tate steals)
|1:01
|Jonathan Isaac blocks Jalen Green's two point driving layup
|0:58
|Gary Harris defensive rebound
|0:56
|Jonathan Isaac offensive foul (Charge) (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|0:56
|Jonathan Isaac turnover (offensive foul)
|0:40
|Jalen Green misses two point jump shot
|0:32
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|0:27
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point layup (Joe Ingles assists)
|20-29
|0:02
|Rockets turnover (shot clock violation)
|0:00
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Magic offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:37
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|22-29
|11:19
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point pullup jump shot
|22-31
|11:01
|Amen Thompson misses three point jump shot
|10:58
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|10:55
|Joe Ingles misses three point running jump shot
|10:50
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|10:42
|Moritz Wagner personal foul (Alperen Sengun draws the foul)
|10:34
|Fred VanVleet misses two point layup
|10:31
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|10:23
|Jae'Sean Tate blocks Gary Harris's three point jump shot
|10:18
|Gary Harris offensive rebound
|10:17
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point driving layup
|22-33
|9:57
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point layup
|24-33
|9:43
|Moritz Wagner turnover (bad pass) (Reggie Bullock Jr. steals)
|9:42
|Joe Ingles personal foul (Jae'Sean Tate draws the foul)
|9:36
|Jonathan Isaac personal foul (Fred VanVleet draws the foul)
|9:28
|Fred VanVleet misses three point jump shot
|9:25
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|9:20
|Jonathan Isaac turnover (traveling)
|9:02
|Cole Anthony shooting foul (Alperen Sengun draws the foul)
|9:02
|Alperen Sengun misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:02
|Rockets offensive rebound
|9:02
|+1
|Alperen Sengun makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-33
|8:54
|Reggie Bullock Jr. personal foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|8:47
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point pullup jump shot
|25-35
|8:24
|+3
|Reggie Bullock Jr. makes three point jump shot (Alperen Sengun assists)
|28-35
|8:06
|+3
|Jonathan Isaac makes three point jump shot (Cole Anthony assists)
|28-38
|7:49
|Jalen Green misses three point jump shot
|7:46
|Jonathan Isaac defensive rebound
|7:36
|Jonathan Isaac misses three point jump shot
|7:30
|Gary Harris offensive rebound
|7:30
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point driving floating jump shot
|28-40
|7:17
|+2
|Alperen Sengun makes two point turnaround jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|30-40
|7:03
|Alperen Sengun personal foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|6:57
|+2
|Gary Harris makes two point driving layup (Joe Ingles assists)
|30-42
|6:40
|Joe Ingles shooting foul (Jabari Smith Jr. draws the foul)
|6:40
|Magic 60 second timeout
|6:40
|+1
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-42
|6:40
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|6:38
|Gary Harris defensive rebound
|6:24
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (traveling)
|6:04
|+3
|Jock Landale makes three point jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|34-42
|5:55
|Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|5:53
|Gary Harris offensive rebound
|5:51
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:48
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|5:32
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:30
|Magic defensive rebound
|5:12
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point turnaround jump shot
|34-44
|5:03
|+2
|Jalen Green makes two point cutting dunk (Jock Landale assists)
|36-44
|4:37
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point layup
|4:35
|Jalen Suggs offensive rebound
|4:28
|Paolo Banchero misses two point jump shot
|4:24
|Cole Anthony offensive rebound
|4:21
|Cole Anthony misses two point jump shot
|4:19
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|4:08
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|4:05
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|3:58
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point cutting layup (Paolo Banchero assists)
|36-46
|3:46
|Joe Ingles personal foul (Jalen Green draws the foul)
|3:46
|+1
|Jalen Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-46
|3:46
|Jalen Green misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:44
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:30
|+2
|Paolo Banchero makes two point driving layup
|37-48
|3:30
|Jabari Smith Jr. shooting foul (Paolo Banchero draws the foul)
|3:30
|+1
|Paolo Banchero makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|37-49
|3:18
|Amen Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Paolo Banchero steals)
|3:15
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Paolo Banchero draws the foul)
|3:15
|+1
|Paolo Banchero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-50
|3:15
|+1
|Paolo Banchero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-51
|2:59
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:52
|Fred VanVleet misses two point stepback jump shot
|2:46
|Alperen Sengun offensive rebound
|2:46
|Alperen Sengun misses two point driving reverse layup
|2:46
|Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|2:25
|Franz Wagner misses three point stepback jump shot
|2:21
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|2:12
|Jalen Green misses two point driving layup
|2:06
|Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|2:06
|Jabari Smith Jr. shooting foul (Paolo Banchero draws the foul)
|2:06
|Paolo Banchero misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|2:06
|Magic offensive rebound
|2:06
|+1
|Paolo Banchero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-52
|1:50
|Jalen Green turnover (lost ball) (Markelle Fultz steals)
|1:47
|+2
|Jalen Suggs makes two point running layup (Markelle Fultz assists)
|37-54
|1:26
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot
|40-54
|1:02
|Jalen Suggs misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:59
|Alperen Sengun defensive rebound
|0:43
|Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Wendell Carter Jr. steals)
|0:40
|Paolo Banchero turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:34
|Jalen Green turnover (traveling)
|0:29
|Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|Jae'Sean Tate defensive rebound
|0:03
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point pullup jump shot (Fred VanVleet assists)
|43-54
|0:00
|Markelle Fultz misses two point driving layup
|0:00
|Magic offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:37
|+2
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes two point cutting layup (Alperen Sengun assists)
|45-54
|11:13
|Jalen Suggs misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:09
|Markelle Fultz offensive rebound
|11:09
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point tip layup
|45-56
|10:53
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Alperen Sengun assists)
|48-56
|10:37
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point alley-oop dunk (Franz Wagner assists)
|48-58
|10:25
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Alperen Sengun assists)
|51-58
|10:05
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point turnaround jump shot
|51-60
|9:50
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point jump shot (Jabari Smith Jr. assists)
|54-60
|9:34
|Franz Wagner offensive foul (Dillon Brooks draws the foul)
|9:34
|Franz Wagner turnover (offensive foul)
|9:11
|Alperen Sengun misses three point jump shot
|9:07
|Jalen Suggs defensive rebound
|8:57
|+3
|Jalen Suggs makes three point jump shot (Paolo Banchero assists)
|54-63
|8:46
|Wendell Carter Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Green draws the foul)
|8:46
|+1
|Jalen Green makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-63
|8:46
|+1
|Jalen Green makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-63
|8:29
|Franz Wagner misses two point driving finger roll layup
|8:27
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|8:15
|Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|8:12
|Franz Wagner defensive rebound
|7:56
|Jalen Suggs misses two point stepback jump shot
|7:54
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|7:50
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point running pullup jump shot
|59-63
|7:49
|Magic 60 second timeout
|7:33
|Wendell Carter Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Dillon Brooks steals)
|7:16
|+3
|Fred VanVleet makes three point jump shot (Dillon Brooks assists)
|62-63
|7:02
|Markelle Fultz misses two point stepback jump shot
|6:56
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|6:56
|Wendell Carter Jr. misses two point tip layup
|6:56
|Dillon Brooks defensive rebound
|6:46
|Alperen Sengun offensive foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|6:46
|Alperen Sengun turnover (offensive foul)
|6:35
|+2
|Paolo Banchero makes two point pullup jump shot
|62-65
|6:25
|Dillon Brooks turnover (lost ball)
|6:25
|Dillon Brooks personal foul (Loose ball) (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|6:17
|Paolo Banchero misses three point jump shot
|6:13
|Franz Wagner offensive rebound
|6:11
|Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|6:00
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|5:59
|Rockets offensive rebound
|5:59
|Wendell Carter Jr. personal foul (Loose ball) (Alperen Sengun draws the foul)
|5:50
|Jalen Green offensive foul (Jalen Suggs draws the foul)
|5:50
|Jalen Green turnover (offensive foul)
|5:39
|Jabari Smith Jr. personal foul (Wendell Carter Jr. draws the foul)
|5:32
|Dillon Brooks personal foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|5:20
|+2
|Franz Wagner makes two point pullup jump shot
|62-67
|5:08
|+2
|Jae'Sean Tate makes two point driving floating jump shot
|64-67
|4:59
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point driving dunk
|64-69
|4:48
|+2
|Amen Thompson makes two point pullup jump shot
|66-69
|4:36
|Jalen Suggs misses three point jump shot
|4:36
|Amen Thompson defensive rebound
|4:36
|Wendell Carter Jr. personal foul (Amen Thompson draws the foul)
|4:09
|Alperen Sengun misses two point layup
|4:07
|Wendell Carter Jr. defensive rebound
|3:55
|Franz Wagner turnover (lost ball) (Fred VanVleet steals)
|3:50
|Amen Thompson turnover (lost ball) (Franz Wagner steals)
|3:30
|+2
|Markelle Fultz makes two point pullup jump shot
|66-71
|3:09
|Fred VanVleet turnover (bad pass) (Markelle Fultz steals)
|3:03
|Franz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|3:00
|Wendell Carter Jr. offensive rebound
|2:58
|+2
|Wendell Carter Jr. makes two point layup
|66-73
|2:58
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|2:46
|Amen Thompson misses three point jump shot
|2:40
|Paolo Banchero defensive rebound
|2:28
|Jae'Sean Tate shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|2:28
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-74
|2:28
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-75
|2:15
|+3
|Dillon Brooks makes three point stepback jump shot (Jock Landale assists)
|69-75
|2:01
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point driving floating jump shot
|69-77
|2:01
|Jalen Green shooting foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|2:01
|+1
|Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|69-78
|1:46
|Jalen Green misses two point driving layup
|1:41
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|1:34
|+2
|Jonathan Isaac makes two point cutting layup (Joe Ingles assists)
|69-80
|1:21
|Dillon Brooks misses three point jump shot
|1:19
|Moritz Wagner defensive rebound
|1:08
|Jeff Green personal foul (Cole Anthony draws the foul)
|1:08
|+1
|Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-81
|1:08
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|1:08
|+1
|Cole Anthony makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-82
|0:59
|Cole Anthony personal foul (Amen Thompson draws the foul)
|0:56
|Amen Thompson misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Jonathan Isaac defensive rebound
|0:45
|Moritz Wagner misses three point jump shot
|0:45
|Jonathan Isaac offensive rebound
|0:45
|+2
|Jonathan Isaac makes two point tip dunk
|69-84
|0:45
|Dillon Brooks shooting foul (Jonathan Isaac draws the foul)
|0:45
|+1
|Jonathan Isaac makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|69-85
|0:24
|Gary Harris blocks Jalen Green's two point driving layup
|0:24
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|0:20
|+2
|Jonathan Isaac makes two point running layup (Cole Anthony assists)
|69-87
|0:01
|Jalen Green misses two point driving dunk
|0:01
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|0:00
|Cole Anthony misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Magic offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Jonathan Isaac technical foul
|12:00
|+1
|Jalen Green makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|70-87
|11:38
|+3
|Gary Harris makes three point jump shot (Joe Ingles assists)
|70-90
|11:16
|Alperen Sengun misses two point jump shot
|11:14
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|11:12
|Jabari Smith Jr. shooting foul (Jonathan Isaac draws the foul)
|11:12
|+1
|Jonathan Isaac makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-91
|11:12
|Jonathan Isaac misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:09
|Reggie Bullock Jr. defensive rebound
|10:58
|Jabari Smith Jr. misses three point jump shot
|10:54
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|10:49
|Moritz Wagner offensive foul (Alperen Sengun draws the foul)
|10:49
|Moritz Wagner turnover (offensive foul)
|10:33
|Alperen Sengun misses two point floating jump shot
|10:30
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|10:22
|Gary Harris misses three point jump shot
|10:17
|Jalen Green defensive rebound
|10:12
|Moritz Wagner blocks Fred VanVleet's two point driving layup
|10:06
|Jabari Smith Jr. offensive rebound
|10:05
|+2
|Jabari Smith Jr. makes two point dunk
|72-91
|9:50
|Joe Ingles misses three point jump shot
|9:50
|Jabari Smith Jr. defensive rebound
|9:39
|Moritz Wagner shooting foul (Alperen Sengun draws the foul)
|9:39
|+1
|Alperen Sengun makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-91
|9:39
|Rockets delay of game violation
|9:39
|Alperen Sengun misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:37
|Jonathan Isaac defensive rebound
|9:12
|Jonathan Isaac misses three point jump shot
|9:10
|Fred VanVleet defensive rebound
|9:06
|Fred VanVleet turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:54
|Alperen Sengun shooting foul (Moritz Wagner draws the foul)
|8:54
|+1
|Moritz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|73-92
|8:54
|+1
|Moritz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-93
|8:41
|Fred VanVleet misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:36
|Joe Ingles defensive rebound
|8:21
|Cole Anthony misses two point driving layup
|8:19
|Cam Whitmore defensive rebound
|8:04
|Fred VanVleet misses two point driving layup
|7:58
|Jeff Green offensive rebound
|7:58
|Jeff Green misses two point tip layup
|7:57
|Jeff Green offensive rebound
|7:57
|+2
|Jeff Green makes two point tip layup
|75-93
|7:45
|Moritz Wagner offensive foul (Off the ball) (Jeff Green draws the foul)
|7:45
|Moritz Wagner turnover (offensive foul)
|7:28
|+2
|Fred VanVleet makes two point driving layup
|77-93
|7:05
|+2
|Cole Anthony makes two point floating jump shot
|77-95
|6:53
|Fred VanVleet misses two point driving reverse layup
|6:53
|Rockets offensive rebound
|6:49
|Magic 60 second timeout
|6:40
|Jeff Green offensive foul (Markelle Fultz draws the foul)
|6:40
|Jeff Green turnover (offensive foul)
|6:40
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|6:29
|Reggie Bullock Jr. blocks Franz Wagner's three point jump shot
|6:27
|Franz Wagner offensive rebound
|6:27
|Jabari Smith Jr. shooting foul (Franz Wagner draws the foul)
|6:27
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-96
|6:27
|+1
|Franz Wagner makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-97
|6:09
|Cam Whitmore misses three point jump shot
|6:01
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|6:00
|+2
|Paolo Banchero makes two point dunk (Markelle Fultz assists)
|77-99
|5:47
|Cam Whitmore misses two point driving reverse layup
|5:47
|Cole Anthony defensive rebound
|5:24
|+2
|Franz Wagner makes two point driving finger roll layup
|77-101
|5:03
|+3
|Amen Thompson makes three point jump shot (Jeff Green assists)
|80-101
|4:48
|Rockets 60 second timeout
|4:35
|+3
|Caleb Houstan makes three point jump shot (Jett Howard assists)
|80-104
|4:18
|Amen Thompson misses three point jump shot
|4:15
|Chuma Okeke defensive rebound
|4:02
|+2
|Anthony Black makes two point driving floating jump shot
|80-106
|4:02
|Amen Thompson shooting foul (Anthony Black draws the foul)
|4:02
|+1
|Anthony Black makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|80-107
|3:49
|Cam Whitmore turnover (bad pass) (Goga Bitadze steals)
|3:44
|Goga Bitadze offensive foul (Cam Whitmore draws the foul)
|3:44
|Goga Bitadze turnover (offensive foul)
|3:36
|Anthony Black blocks Aaron Holiday's two point driving layup
|3:35
|Rockets offensive rebound
|3:29
|Anthony Black blocks Amen Thompson's two point jump shot
|3:29
|Rockets offensive rebound
|3:16
|Jump ball. Amen Thompson vs. Anthony Black (Jermaine Samuels Jr. gains possession)
|3:12
|+2
|Nate Williams makes two point layup
|82-107
|3:10
|Amen Thompson personal foul (Goga Bitadze draws the foul)
|3:10
|Goga Bitadze misses regular free throw 1 of 2