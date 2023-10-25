Schroder scores 22, Anunoby has 20 as Raptors beat Timberwolves 97-94 in season opener
TORONTO (AP) Dennis Schroder scored 22 points in his Toronto debut, O.G. Anunoby had 20 and the Raptors gave new coach Darko Rajakovic a victory in his first game by beating the Minnesota Timberwolves 97-94 on Wednesday night.
Three of Schroder’s seven assists came in the fourth quarter as Toronto outscored Minnesota 24-20.
“New team, new terminology, new coaching staff,” Rajakovic said. "There’s so much new with our team, and having somebody who’s been through it with different teams in that role of point guard brings calmness.”
Kawhi Leonard was the most recent player to score 20 or more in his first game with the Raptors, netting 24 in a home win over Cleveland on Oct. 17, 2018.
Scottie Barnes had 17 points and matched his career high with five blocks. Pascal Siakam added 15 points and Jakob Poeltl grabbed 11 rebounds for the Raptors, who celebrated the win by showering Rajakovic with ice water in the locker room.
“It was pretty cool,” Anunoby said.
Siakam had six assists and Barnes contributed five.
Anthony Edwards had 26 points and 14 rebounds, and Rudy Gobert added 15 points and 13 rebounds, but Minnesota lost its 19th straight north of the border.
Karl-Anthony Towns finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Mike Conley scored 11 for the Timberwolves. Towns shot 8 for 25, going 2 of 10 from 3-point range.
Minnesota coach Chris Finch blamed poor offensive decision-making for his team’s first loss after a 5-0 preseason.
“When the season starts for real, the ball gets sticky,” Finch said. “We didn’t trust the movement we’d seen all preseason. We were never able to really establish any sort of rhythm.”
Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels was not available because of a strained left calf. McDaniels was injured during the preseason NBA Abu Dhabi Games against Dallas.
Minnesota is winless in Toronto since Jan. 21, 2004, when Sam Cassell, Kevin Garnett and Latrell Sprewell were the Wolves’ leading scorers in a 108-97 victory.
Toronto’s most recent home loss in the series was a 116-112 defeat on Feb. 14, 2021, when the Raptors were playing in Tampa, Florida, because of border restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gary Trent Sr. played three minutes for Minnesota the last time it beat the Raptors in Toronto. His son Gary Jr. scored five points off the bench for the Raptors on Wednesday.
Six different Raptors players made at least one 3-pointer on Wednesday, with Schroder and Anunoby each making four. Toronto finished 14 for 35 from long range.
The Raptors led 53-51 at halftime.
Minnesota shot 3 for 15 from 3-point range in the first two quarters but made three of six from distance in the third. The Timberwolves took a 74-73 lead into the fourth.
Toronto outscored Minnesota 34-12 in fast-break points.
Before the game, Toronto exercised the fourth-year team option on Barnes’ rookie scale contract. Barnes, the NBA Rookie of the Year in 2021-22, is signed through the 2024-25 season.
UP NEXT
Timberwolves: Host the Miami Heat on Saturday.
Raptors: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
1st Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Rudy Gobert vs. Jakob Poeltl (Dennis Schroder gains possession)
|11:40
|Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|11:38
|Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
|11:35
|Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|11:33
|Scottie Barnes offensive rebound
|11:30
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|0-3
|11:17
|Mike Conley turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:01
|Dennis Schroder turnover (lost ball) (Mike Conley steals)
|10:47
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point floating jump shot
|10:44
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|10:44
|Rudy Gobert misses two point tip layup
|10:44
|Raptors defensive rebound
|10:27
|Pascal Siakam misses two point driving layup
|10:25
|Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
|10:25
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl makes two point tip layup
|0-5
|10:10
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:09
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|10:05
|Mike Conley shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|10:05
|+1
|Jakob Poeltl makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0-6
|10:05
|Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:03
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|9:49
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|Raptors defensive rebound
|9:30
|Scottie Barnes misses two point driving hook shot
|9:27
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|9:20
|Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|9:20
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|1-6
|9:20
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|2-6
|9:11
|+2
|Dennis Schroder makes two point pullup jump shot
|2-8
|8:58
|+3
|Anthony Edwards makes three point pullup jump shot (Nickeil Alexander-Walker assists)
|5-8
|8:39
|Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Jakob Poeltl draws the foul)
|8:39
|Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:39
|Raptors offensive rebound
|8:39
|Jakob Poeltl misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:37
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:25
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|8:23
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|8:15
|O.G. Anunoby misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|8:11
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|8:03
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|8:02
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|8:02
|Dennis Schroder personal foul (Loose ball) (Nickeil Alexander-Walker draws the foul)
|7:58
|+3
|Anthony Edwards makes three point pullup jump shot
|8-8
|7:45
|Scottie Barnes misses three point jump shot
|7:42
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|7:35
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point jump shot
|10-8
|7:32
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|7:10
|Dennis Schroder misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:08
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|7:02
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:59
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|6:56
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|6:50
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|6:45
|O.G. Anunoby misses three point running jump shot
|6:42
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|6:34
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point cutting layup (Anthony Edwards assists)
|12-8
|6:34
|Jakob Poeltl shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|6:34
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|13-8
|6:18
|+3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Gary Trent Jr. assists)
|13-11
|5:55
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point dunk (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|15-11
|5:39
|Mike Conley blocks Dennis Schroder's two point driving layup
|5:38
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|5:35
|O.G. Anunoby blocks Nickeil Alexander-Walker's two point running finger roll layup
|5:31
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|5:24
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker kicked ball violation
|5:17
|O.G. Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|5:14
|Raptors offensive rebound
|5:12
|Gary Trent Jr. misses two point jump shot
|5:10
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|5:07
|O.G. Anunoby shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|5:07
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-11
|5:07
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-11
|4:51
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|17-13
|4:38
|Rudy Gobert misses two point floating jump shot
|4:35
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|4:28
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|4:03
|Shake Milton turnover (bad pass) (Pascal Siakam steals)
|3:59
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point running dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|17-15
|3:59
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|3:44
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot
|19-15
|3:24
|Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Dennis Schroder's two point driving finger roll layup
|3:21
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|3:09
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|3:05
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|2:50
|+3
|Gary Trent Jr. makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|19-18
|2:28
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point turnaround hook shot
|21-18
|2:12
|Pascal Siakam misses two point driving finger roll layup
|2:09
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|2:03
|Jalen McDaniels blocks Naz Reid's two point driving finger roll layup
|2:01
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|1:56
|Gary Trent Jr. misses three point running jump shot
|1:52
|Dennis Schroder offensive rebound
|1:42
|Shake Milton shooting foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|1:42
|+1
|Dennis Schroder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|21-19
|1:42
|+1
|Dennis Schroder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-20
|1:31
|+3
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Shake Milton assists)
|24-20
|1:05
|Jalen McDaniels misses three point jump shot
|1:02
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|0:57
|Kyle Anderson misses three point jump shot
|0:54
|Jalen McDaniels defensive rebound
|0:39
|+3
|Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|24-23
|0:29
|Scottie Barnes blocks Karl-Anthony Towns's two point driving hook shot
|0:29
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|0:22
|Gary Trent Jr. personal foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|0:22
|Shake Milton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:22
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|0:22
|+1
|Shake Milton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|25-23
|0:07
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point alley-oop dunk (Scottie Barnes assists)
|25-25
|0:00
|Shake Milton misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
2nd Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|Jalen McDaniels shooting foul (Kyle Anderson draws the foul)
|11:46
|+1
|Kyle Anderson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-25
|11:46
|Kyle Anderson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:44
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|11:33
|Malachi Flynn offensive foul (Charge) (Naz Reid draws the foul)
|11:33
|Malachi Flynn turnover (offensive foul)
|11:24
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point layup (Kyle Anderson assists)
|28-25
|11:24
|Jalen McDaniels shooting foul (Karl-Anthony Towns draws the foul)
|11:24
|+1
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-25
|11:04
|Precious Achiuwa misses three point stepback jump shot
|11:01
|Naz Reid defensive rebound
|10:56
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point running jump shot
|10:55
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|10:55
|Precious Achiuwa personal foul (Loose ball) (Naz Reid draws the foul)
|10:42
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Malachi Flynn steals)
|10:34
|Shake Milton personal foul (O.G. Anunoby draws the foul)
|10:26
|Gary Trent Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|10:23
|Troy Brown Jr. defensive rebound
|10:13
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|10:11
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|10:09
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point running finger roll layup (Malachi Flynn assists)
|29-27
|10:09
|Shake Milton shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|10:09
|+1
|Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|29-28
|9:52
|+2
|Mike Conley makes two point driving bank hook shot
|31-28
|9:40
|+3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point pullup jump shot (Jakob Poeltl assists)
|31-31
|9:21
|Rudy Gobert misses two point finger roll layup
|9:19
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|9:08
|Malachi Flynn turnover (bad pass) (Kyle Anderson steals)
|9:05
|Malachi Flynn shooting foul (Naz Reid draws the foul)
|9:05
|+1
|Naz Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-31
|9:05
|+1
|Naz Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-31
|8:52
|Scottie Barnes misses two point driving bank hook shot
|8:49
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|8:40
|Rudy Gobert turnover (bad pass) (Scottie Barnes steals)
|8:35
|+2
|O.G. Anunoby makes two point running alley-oop layup (Malachi Flynn assists)
|33-33
|8:27
|Gradey Dick personal foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)
|8:27
|+1
|Mike Conley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-33
|8:27
|+1
|Mike Conley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-33
|8:13
|Gradey Dick misses two point reverse layup
|8:11
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|8:03
|Malachi Flynn personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|8:03
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|36-33
|8:03
|+1
|Rudy Gobert makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-33
|7:49
|Rudy Gobert blocks Scottie Barnes's two point driving finger roll layup
|7:49
|Raptors offensive rebound
|7:42
|+3
|Scottie Barnes makes three point jump shot (Gradey Dick assists)
|37-36
|7:25
|Anthony Edwards misses two point driving layup
|7:24
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|7:23
|Rudy Gobert misses two point tip layup
|7:22
|Anthony Edwards offensive rebound
|7:22
|Gary Trent Jr. blocks Anthony Edwards's two point layup
|7:22
|Raptors defensive rebound
|7:12
|Scottie Barnes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|7:03
|Mike Conley misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:02
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|6:58
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker personal foul (Gradey Dick draws the foul)
|6:58
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|6:50
|Pascal Siakam misses two point jump shot
|6:45
|Jakob Poeltl offensive rebound
|6:45
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl makes two point putback layup
|37-38
|6:26
|+2
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker makes two point pullup bank jump shot (Mike Conley assists)
|39-38
|6:12
|Dennis Schroder misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:09
|Naz Reid defensive rebound
|5:59
|Naz Reid misses three point jump shot
|5:57
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|5:49
|Anthony Edwards misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:47
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|5:42
|+2
|O.G. Anunoby makes two point running finger roll layup (Dennis Schroder assists)
|39-40
|5:28
|Pascal Siakam shooting foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|5:28
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:28
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|5:28
|Rudy Gobert misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:26
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|5:16
|+3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point stepback jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|39-43
|4:53
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|4:49
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|4:49
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point putback layup
|41-43
|4:36
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker personal foul (Dennis Schroder draws the foul)
|4:32
|Pascal Siakam misses two point floating jump shot
|4:28
|Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound
|4:28
|+2
|Precious Achiuwa makes two point putback dunk
|41-45
|4:12
|Scottie Barnes blocks Karl-Anthony Towns's two point cutting layup
|4:10
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|4:05
|+3
|Dennis Schroder makes three point stepback jump shot (Jalen McDaniels assists)
|41-48
|4:03
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|3:53
|Scottie Barnes shooting foul (Anthony Edwards draws the foul)
|3:53
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-48
|3:53
|+1
|Anthony Edwards makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-48
|3:39
|Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Pascal Siakam's two point driving layup
|3:39
|Raptors offensive rebound
|3:34
|Dennis Schroder misses three point jump shot
|3:31
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|3:21
|Anthony Edwards misses two point driving finger roll layup
|3:20
|Anthony Edwards offensive rebound
|3:17
|Anthony Edwards turnover (lost ball) (Jalen McDaniels steals)
|3:12
|Jalen McDaniels misses three point running jump shot
|3:06
|Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound
|3:06
|Precious Achiuwa misses two point tip layup
|3:05
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|3:03
|Kyle Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Scottie Barnes steals)
|3:02
|Anthony Edwards personal foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|3:02
|+1
|Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|43-49
|3:02
|Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|2:59
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|2:44
|+2
|Mike Conley makes two point finger roll layup (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|45-49
|2:22
|Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point layup
|2:21
|Raptors offensive rebound
|2:19
|Scottie Barnes misses two point hook shot
|2:17
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|2:06
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving finger roll layup
|2:02
|Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound
|2:02
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point tip layup
|47-49
|1:51
|Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|1:51
|+1
|Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|47-50
|1:51
|+1
|Scottie Barnes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|47-51
|1:36
|Kyle Anderson misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|1:35
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|1:21
|Pascal Siakam misses two point driving finger roll layup
|1:20
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|1:11
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving finger roll layup
|1:10
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|1:06
|Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Nickeil Alexander-Walker steals)
|1:04
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:53
|O.G. Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|0:53
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|0:44
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|49-51
|0:31
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker shooting foul (Pascal Siakam draws the foul)
|0:31
|+1
|Pascal Siakam makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|49-52
|0:31
|+1
|Pascal Siakam makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-53
|0:12
|Anthony Edwards misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:09
|Anthony Edwards offensive rebound
|0:07
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point fadeaway bank jump shot
|51-53
|0:02
|Pascal Siakam turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:00
|Anthony Edwards misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
3rd Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:38
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup bank jump shot
|11:36
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|11:31
|Dennis Schroder misses two point running finger roll layup
|11:30
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|11:14
|Rudy Gobert misses two point cutting finger roll layup
|11:12
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|11:07
|O.G. Anunoby misses three point running jump shot
|11:04
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|10:49
|Jakob Poeltl blocks Anthony Edwards's two point driving floating jump shot
|10:49
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|10:43
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving layup
|10:39
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|10:36
|+3
|Dennis Schroder makes three point running jump shot (Scottie Barnes assists)
|51-56
|10:09
|+3
|Mike Conley makes three point jump shot (Nickeil Alexander-Walker assists)
|54-56
|9:50
|+2
|Jakob Poeltl makes two point driving finger roll layup
|54-58
|9:36
|Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot
|9:32
|Karl-Anthony Towns offensive rebound
|9:32
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point tip layup
|9:31
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|9:28
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running layup
|54-60
|9:28
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|9:14
|+2
|Mike Conley makes two point pullup jump shot
|56-60
|9:01
|Scottie Barnes turnover (bad pass) (Rudy Gobert steals)
|8:48
|Mike Conley misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|8:45
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|8:40
|+2
|Pascal Siakam makes two point running finger roll layup (Scottie Barnes assists)
|56-62
|8:23
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:19
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|8:02
|Pascal Siakam misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:58
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|7:50
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (O.G. Anunoby steals)
|7:46
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point running dunk (Dennis Schroder assists)
|56-64
|7:22
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop dunk (Karl-Anthony Towns assists)
|58-64
|7:12
|Pascal Siakam misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:09
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker defensive rebound
|7:01
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:58
|Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|6:54
|Scottie Barnes misses two point running jump shot
|6:50
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|6:38
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (Jakob Poeltl steals)
|6:34
|+2
|Dennis Schroder makes two point running finger roll layup
|58-66
|6:17
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point alley-oop dunk (Mike Conley assists)
|60-66
|6:00
|+2
|Dennis Schroder makes two point driving finger roll layup
|60-68
|5:35
|Nickeil Alexander-Walker misses three point jump shot
|5:33
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|5:29
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point running layup (Pascal Siakam assists)
|60-70
|5:29
|Rudy Gobert shooting foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|5:29
|Scottie Barnes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|5:25
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|5:09
|Rudy Gobert misses two point hook shot
|5:05
|Kyle Anderson offensive rebound
|5:05
|+2
|Kyle Anderson makes two point tip layup
|62-70
|4:41
|Precious Achiuwa turnover (lost ball) (Rudy Gobert steals)
|4:38
|Rudy Gobert turnover (bad pass) (Gary Trent Jr. steals)
|4:29
|O.G. Anunoby misses three point jump shot
|4:25
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|4:20
|+2
|Rudy Gobert makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Shake Milton assists)
|64-70
|4:20
|Pascal Siakam defensive goaltending violation
|4:20
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|3:58
|Rudy Gobert blocks Pascal Siakam's two point driving finger roll layup
|3:55
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|3:51
|Anthony Edwards misses two point driving bank hook shot
|3:51
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|3:51
|Malachi Flynn personal foul (Rudy Gobert draws the foul)
|3:45
|+2
|Naz Reid makes two point driving hook shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|66-70
|3:28
|Gary Trent Jr. misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:25
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|3:22
|Shake Milton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|3:04
|+3
|Malachi Flynn makes three point jump shot (Gary Trent Jr. assists)
|66-73
|2:42
|Kyle Anderson misses two point driving bank hook shot
|2:42
|Raptors defensive rebound
|2:42
|Rudy Gobert personal foul (Loose ball) (Precious Achiuwa draws the foul)
|2:29
|Jalen McDaniels misses three point jump shot
|2:26
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|2:14
|+3
|Anthony Edwards makes three point pullup jump shot
|69-73
|2:00
|Scottie Barnes misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:57
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|1:49
|+2
|Naz Reid makes two point driving finger roll layup (Shake Milton assists)
|71-73
|1:48
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|1:35
|Karl-Anthony Towns blocks Malachi Flynn's two point driving layup
|1:33
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|1:21
|+3
|Shake Milton makes three point jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|74-73
|0:58
|Malachi Flynn misses two point driving hook shot
|0:55
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|0:49
|Naz Reid misses three point jump shot
|0:47
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|0:42
|Gary Trent Jr. misses three point running jump shot
|0:38
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|0:33
|Scottie Barnes blocks Kyle Anderson's two point running layup
|0:30
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|0:27
|Shake Milton personal foul (Scottie Barnes draws the foul)
|0:22
|Precious Achiuwa turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:01
|Anthony Edwards misses three point stepback jump shot
|0:01
|O.G. Anunoby defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
4th Quarter
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:35
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|74-75
|11:10
|Naz Reid misses two point driving hook shot
|11:08
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|11:04
|O.G. Anunoby offensive foul (Mike Conley draws the foul)
|11:04
|O.G. Anunoby turnover (offensive foul)
|10:53
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|10:50
|Naz Reid offensive rebound
|10:48
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point cutting dunk (Naz Reid assists)
|76-75
|10:32
|Scottie Barnes misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|10:30
|Naz Reid defensive rebound
|10:18
|O.G. Anunoby blocks Karl-Anthony Towns's two point driving floating jump shot
|10:16
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|10:12
|+2
|Gary Trent Jr. makes two point running layup (Jalen McDaniels assists)
|76-77
|9:58
|Shake Milton misses three point jump shot
|9:56
|Scottie Barnes defensive rebound
|9:50
|Karl-Anthony Towns shooting foul (O.G. Anunoby draws the foul)
|9:50
|+1
|O.G. Anunoby makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|76-78
|9:50
|+1
|O.G. Anunoby makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|76-79
|9:39
|Scottie Barnes blocks Naz Reid's two point cutting layup
|9:36
|Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
|9:35
|+2
|O.G. Anunoby makes two point running dunk (Scottie Barnes assists)
|76-81
|9:14
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point floating jump shot
|9:12
|Jakob Poeltl defensive rebound
|9:09
|Gary Trent Jr. misses three point running jump shot
|9:05
|Karl-Anthony Towns defensive rebound
|8:42
|+2
|Naz Reid makes two point driving finger roll layup (Mike Conley assists)
|78-81
|8:35
|Scottie Barnes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:26
|Mike Conley misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:19
|Mike Conley offensive rebound
|8:11
|Naz Reid turnover (traveling)
|7:58
|Scottie Barnes misses two point driving layup
|7:54
|Shake Milton defensive rebound
|7:31
|+2
|Anthony Edwards makes two point cutting layup (Kyle Anderson assists)
|80-81
|7:15
|+3
|O.G. Anunoby makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|80-84
|6:51
|Anthony Edwards misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:49
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|6:45
|O.G. Anunoby turnover (lost ball) (Shake Milton steals)
|6:39
|+2
|Kyle Anderson makes two point running layup (Shake Milton assists)
|82-84
|6:25
|Dennis Schroder turnover (bad pass) (Shake Milton steals)
|6:22
|Gary Trent Jr. shooting foul (Naz Reid draws the foul)
|6:22
|Raptors 60 second timeout
|6:22
|+1
|Naz Reid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|83-84
|6:22
|+1
|Naz Reid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-84
|6:08
|+3
|Dennis Schroder makes three point jump shot (Pascal Siakam assists)
|84-87
|5:48
|Anthony Edwards turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|5:27
|Rudy Gobert blocks Pascal Siakam's two point finger roll layup
|5:23
|Rudy Gobert defensive rebound
|5:20
|Scottie Barnes blocks Shake Milton's two point driving layup
|5:15
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|4:58
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|84-90
|4:57
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|4:35
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|4:30
|Anthony Edwards offensive rebound
|4:27
|Anthony Edwards misses two point jump shot
|4:25
|Gary Trent Jr. defensive rebound
|4:06
|Precious Achiuwa misses two point hook shot
|4:04
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|3:52
|+2
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Kyle Anderson assists)
|86-90
|3:34
|Pascal Siakam turnover (bad pass) (Shake Milton steals)
|3:28
|Gary Trent Jr. personal foul (Shake Milton draws the foul)
|3:28
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|3:15
|Kyle Anderson misses two point driving bank hook shot
|3:12
|Precious Achiuwa defensive rebound
|3:01
|+3
|Pascal Siakam makes three point jump shot (Dennis Schroder assists)
|86-93
|2:43
|+3
|Anthony Edwards makes three point stepback jump shot
|89-93
|2:18
|+2
|Dennis Schroder makes two point jump shot (O.G. Anunoby assists)
|89-95
|2:08
|Anthony Edwards misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:04
|Pascal Siakam defensive rebound
|1:53
|Rudy Gobert blocks Precious Achiuwa's two point driving layup
|1:50
|Precious Achiuwa offensive rebound
|1:43
|Pascal Siakam misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|Anthony Edwards defensive rebound
|1:34
|O.G. Anunoby blocks Anthony Edwards's two point floating jump shot
|1:30
|Anthony Edwards offensive rebound
|1:30
|Karl-Anthony Towns misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Dennis Schroder defensive rebound
|1:08
|Dennis Schroder misses three point stepback jump shot
|1:07
|Mike Conley defensive rebound
|0:57
|Kyle Anderson misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:56
|Kyle Anderson offensive rebound
|0:55
|+2
|Kyle Anderson makes two point jump shot
|91-95
|0:34
|Dennis Schroder misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:32
|Kyle Anderson defensive rebound
|0:24
|Karl-Anthony Towns turnover (bad pass) (O.G. Anunoby steals)
|0:19
|+2
|Scottie Barnes makes two point dunk (Pascal Siakam assists)
|91-97
|0:19
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|0:13
|Anthony Edwards misses three point jump shot
|0:11
|Timberwolves offensive rebound
|0:11
|Timberwolves 60 second timeout
|0:05
|Mike Conley misses three point jump shot
|0:02
|Rudy Gobert offensive rebound
|0:00
|+3
|Karl-Anthony Towns makes three point jump shot (Rudy Gobert assists)
|94-97
|0:00
|End of period
