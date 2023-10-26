Lillard scores 39 points in his Bucks debut to help Milwaukee edge the Philadelphia 76ers 118-117
MILWAUKEE (AP) Damian Lillard acknowledged this season opener felt a little different from the others as he adjusted to switching teams for the first time.
But the results he delivered were familiar to anyone who watched the seven-time All-NBA guard during his 11 years in Portland.
Lillard scored 39 points and the Milwaukee Bucks regrouped after blowing a 19-point lead to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 118-117 on Thursday night. Lillard had the highest point total for a player making his Bucks debut, surpassing the 34 that Terry Cummings scored in 1984.
“It was definitely different,” Lillard said. "I think I've been in an environment where I come in the arena and know everybody that works in the arena. When I get on the court, I look around and I even recognize the fans that have been there year after year after year. It's just a super, super familiar environment that I'd been in.
“And when I come here, it kind of feels like a road game right now. It's like I'm looking around like I'm the new guy, even though I've been in this league a long time. ... I came in here to be a part of winning, and I think I've started to settle in just by how I've been embraced and what the team is saying to me behind closed doors.”
Giannis Antetokounmpo added 23 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 10 of 22 from the floor to become the franchise’s career leader in baskets. Antetokounmpo has 5,905 career field goals, while Kareem Abdul-Jabbar made 5,902 baskets with the Bucks from 1969-75.
Tyrese Maxey scored 31, Kelly Oubre Jr. had 27 and Joel Embiid 24 for the 76ers.
Lillard had requested a trade in the offseason and landed in Milwaukee, which gave up two-time All-Star Jrue Holiday, Grayson Allen and plenty of draft capital to land him.
Lillard continually came up big down the stretch and scored Milwaukee's final 11 points.
“He had the hot hand," Antetokounmpo said. "You’ve just got to keep on feeding him. What works, you've got to keep going to what works.”
Lillard put the Bucks ahead for good 105-104 by sinking a 3-pointer with 3:41 remaining. Antetokounmpo got an offensive rebound on his own miss and found Lillard open behind the arc.
His basket started an 11-0 run that gave Milwaukee a nine-point lead with 2:45 remaining. The 76ers scored seven straight points to get the margin down to two, but Lillard answered by sinking another 3-pointer with 1:13 left.
After Tobias Harris made a 3-pointer to make it a two-point game again, Lillard drove to the basket, drew a foul and sank two game-clinching free throws with 11.5 seconds left. Lillard made all 17 of his free-throw attempts.
“You just got a sense during the game, he wasn't going to let us lose,” Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said.
This game marked the head coaching debut for Griffin, who was facing his former boss. Griffin spent the last five seasons as an assistant coach on a Toronto Raptors staff headed by Nick Nurse, who now coaches the 76ers.
After trailing 57-38 late in the second quarter, the 76ers clawed their way back and pulled ahead by going on a 14-0 run early in the fourth quarter. But they couldn't slow down Lillard the rest of the way.
“I do like the way we adjusted to some things and played a lot better (after falling behind early),” Nurse said. “We had every opportunity to win that game.”
The 76ers were playing without seven-time All-NBA guard James Harden. The 2018 MVP, hoping to be traded, arrived late to training camp and said before the season that his fractured relationship with team president Daryl Morey couldn’t be repaired.
Harden arrived at the 76ers’ complex in Camden, New Jersey, on Wednesday but was told not to accompany the team to Milwaukee. Nurse said Wednesday that Harden is back in the “ramp-up phase” after being away from the team for 10 days.
UP NEXT
76ers: At Toronto on Saturday as Nurse faces his former team.
Bucks: Host the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.
---
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Joel Embiid vs. Brook Lopez (Giannis Antetokounmpo gains possession)
|11:36
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|11:32
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|11:20
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point stepback jump shot
|11:17
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|11:09
|Brook Lopez misses two point layup
|11:08
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|11:02
|Brook Lopez turnover (lost ball) (P.J. Tucker steals)
|10:56
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point turnaround jump shot
|2-0
|10:37
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|2-2
|10:25
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|10:25
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:25
|76ers offensive rebound
|10:25
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|3-2
|10:06
|Joel Embiid shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|10:06
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-3
|10:06
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:02
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|9:51
|De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot
|9:48
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|9:36
|Khris Middleton turnover (bad pass) (P.J. Tucker steals)
|9:26
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point dunk (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|5-3
|9:09
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|5-5
|8:59
|Joel Embiid misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:57
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|8:54
|Tyrese Maxey personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|8:46
|Damian Lillard misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:43
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|8:37
|P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
|8:33
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|8:29
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point running jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|5-8
|8:10
|Joel Embiid turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)
|8:07
|P.J. Tucker personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|8:03
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|5-10
|7:46
|Joel Embiid misses two point layup
|7:43
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|7:37
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:34
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|7:28
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point driving layup
|7:26
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|7:18
|Tyrese Maxey personal foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
|7:05
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point cutting layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|5-12
|7:01
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving layup (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|7-12
|6:50
|Khris Middleton misses two point driving layup
|6:47
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|6:44
|De'Anthony Melton misses two point running layup
|6:41
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|6:32
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|7-15
|6:22
|76ers 60 second timeout
|6:10
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup (Joel Embiid assists)
|9-15
|5:57
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point driving floating jump shot
|9-17
|5:47
|Jae Crowder shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|5:47
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:47
|76ers offensive rebound
|5:47
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:44
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|5:24
|+2
|Malik Beasley makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Jae Crowder assists)
|9-19
|5:05
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tobias Harris assists)
|12-19
|4:46
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|De'Anthony Melton defensive rebound
|4:39
|+2
|De'Anthony Melton makes two point running layup
|14-19
|4:30
|De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|4:30
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-20
|4:30
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-21
|4:16
|Danny Green misses three point jump shot
|4:12
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|4:01
|+3
|Pat Connaughton makes three point jump shot (Bobby Portis assists)
|14-24
|3:52
|De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot
|3:48
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|3:44
|Jae Crowder misses two point running layup
|3:40
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|3:38
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point running finger roll layup
|16-24
|3:37
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|3:21
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (lost ball) (Danny Green steals)
|3:07
|Tobias Harris turnover (traveling)
|2:50
|+2
|Cameron Payne makes two point driving floating jump shot (Pat Connaughton assists)
|16-26
|2:22
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Tobias Harris assists)
|19-26
|2:07
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|2:05
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|2:01
|Tobias Harris misses two point running pullup jump shot
|1:56
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|1:44
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point driving hook shot
|19-28
|1:20
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving floating jump shot (Danny Green assists)
|21-28
|1:08
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point turnaround jump shot (Jae Crowder assists)
|21-30
|1:01
|Bobby Portis personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|0:50
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|0:50
|Bucks delay of game violation
|0:50
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|22-30
|0:50
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-30
|0:30
|Pat Connaughton misses two point driving layup
|0:28
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|0:18
|Kelly Oubre Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)
|0:01
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (traveling)
|0:00
|End of period
|11:49
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot
|25-30
|11:49
|Cameron Payne shooting foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|11:49
|Tyrese Maxey misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|11:37
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|11:29
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|11:29
|Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:29
|Bucks offensive rebound
|11:29
|Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:28
|76ers defensive rebound
|11:22
|Cameron Payne personal foul (Paul Reed draws the foul)
|11:17
|Kelly Oubre Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|11:11
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point running layup
|11:08
|Paul Reed defensive rebound
|11:07
|Paul Reed offensive foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|11:07
|Paul Reed turnover (offensive foul)
|10:47
|Bobby Portis misses two point floating jump shot
|10:46
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|10:41
|Cameron Payne shooting foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|10:41
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|26-30
|10:41
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|27-30
|10:28
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point cutting dunk (Khris Middleton assists)
|27-32
|10:12
|+3
|Tyrese Maxey makes three point stepback jump shot
|30-32
|10:01
|Khris Middleton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:46
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:43
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|9:30
|Jaden Springer blocks Khris Middleton's three point jump shot
|9:26
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|9:25
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point dunk
|30-34
|9:05
|+2
|Patrick Beverley makes two point driving floating jump shot (Paul Reed assists)
|32-34
|8:55
|P.J. Tucker shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|8:55
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:55
|Bucks offensive rebound
|8:55
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:51
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|8:47
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|8:44
|MarJon Beauchamp offensive rebound
|8:37
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving dunk
|32-36
|8:10
|Jaden Springer misses three point jump shot
|8:10
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|7:57
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|7:53
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|7:53
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point tip layup
|32-38
|7:49
|76ers 60 second timeout
|7:34
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point driving floating jump shot
|7:31
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|7:29
|Paul Reed shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|7:29
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-39
|7:29
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-40
|7:12
|De'Anthony Melton misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:05
|Paul Reed offensive rebound
|7:03
|Paul Reed turnover (bad pass) (Jae Crowder steals)
|7:00
|Jaden Springer blocks Damian Lillard's two point running alley-oop layup
|6:59
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|6:59
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Paul Reed draws the foul)
|6:59
|Paul Reed misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|6:59
|76ers offensive rebound
|6:59
|+1
|Paul Reed makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-40
|6:39
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|33-43
|6:39
|Jaden Springer shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|6:39
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-44
|6:21
|+2
|Paul Reed makes two point driving layup
|35-44
|6:06
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|35-46
|5:54
|De'Anthony Melton misses two point driving floating jump shot
|5:52
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|5:50
|+2
|MarJon Beauchamp makes two point running layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|35-48
|5:27
|Jae Crowder personal foul (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|5:27
|Tobias Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:27
|76ers offensive rebound
|5:27
|+1
|Tobias Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|36-48
|5:16
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|36-50
|5:03
|Jae Crowder personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|5:03
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-50
|5:03
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:00
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|4:55
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|37-53
|4:32
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|4:26
|+2
|MarJon Beauchamp makes two point running reverse layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|37-55
|4:26
|76ers 60 second timeout
|4:16
|MarJon Beauchamp personal foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|4:16
|Tyrese Maxey misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:16
|76ers offensive rebound
|4:16
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-55
|4:04
|De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|4:04
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-56
|4:04
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-57
|3:46
|Joel Embiid turnover (back court violation)
|3:36
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|3:33
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|3:28
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point running jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|41-57
|3:16
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (traveling)
|3:03
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|44-57
|2:54
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|2:43
|Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (De'Anthony Melton steals)
|2:38
|Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (De'Anthony Melton draws the foul)
|2:38
|+1
|De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|45-57
|2:38
|+1
|De'Anthony Melton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|46-57
|2:25
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|2:23
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|2:20
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton makes three point running pullup jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|49-57
|1:58
|+3
|Malik Beasley makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|49-60
|1:46
|Joel Embiid misses three point jump shot
|1:43
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:36
|Joel Embiid personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|1:36
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:36
|Bucks offensive rebound
|1:36
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-61
|1:18
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point turnaround hook shot
|51-61
|1:05
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Maxey steals)
|1:02
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point running layup
|53-61
|1:02
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive goaltending violation
|1:02
|Malik Beasley shooting foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|1:02
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-61
|0:49
|Tyrese Maxey personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|0:49
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|54-62
|0:49
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|54-63
|0:34
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point stepback jump shot
|0:30
|Kelly Oubre Jr. offensive rebound
|0:21
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|0:18
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|11:40
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|57-63
|11:20
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|57-65
|11:10
|+3
|Tobias Harris makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|60-65
|10:45
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point hook shot
|10:41
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|10:37
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point running pullup jump shot
|10:34
|P.J. Tucker offensive rebound
|10:29
|Joel Embiid turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)
|10:27
|Joel Embiid shooting foul (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|10:27
|Khris Middleton misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:27
|Bucks offensive rebound
|10:27
|+1
|Khris Middleton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|60-66
|10:12
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|62-66
|9:56
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point pullup jump shot
|62-68
|9:43
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:41
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:32
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|9:29
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|9:20
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|65-68
|8:59
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|65-71
|8:39
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|67-71
|8:30
|P.J. Tucker personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|8:17
|Brook Lopez misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:14
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|8:07
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point driving layup
|69-71
|8:07
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|7:49
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point pullup jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|69-73
|7:29
|Joel Embiid turnover (lost ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|7:26
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point running dunk
|69-75
|7:16
|Joel Embiid offensive foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|7:16
|Joel Embiid turnover (offensive foul)
|7:07
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive foul (P.J. Tucker draws the foul)
|7:07
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (offensive foul)
|6:51
|Joel Embiid turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:34
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving finger roll layup
|69-77
|6:24
|Tobias Harris turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)
|6:14
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|6:11
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|6:01
|De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot
|5:58
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|5:56
|Jae Crowder turnover (bad pass) (De'Anthony Melton steals)
|5:53
|Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point driving layup
|5:48
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|5:47
|Malik Beasley misses two point running layup
|5:47
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|5:47
|Tobias Harris shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|5:47
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:47
|Bucks offensive rebound
|5:47
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|69-78
|5:26
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|5:26
|Joel Embiid misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|5:26
|76ers offensive rebound
|5:26
|76ers delay of game violation
|5:26
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-78
|5:08
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:04
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|5:03
|Bobby Portis personal foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|4:52
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point floating jump shot
|4:50
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|4:42
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (lost ball) (Tyrese Maxey steals)
|4:41
|Damian Lillard personal foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|4:33
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|4:30
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|4:27
|Patrick Beverley personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|4:17
|Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|4:17
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-79
|4:17
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-80
|4:06
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving layup (Patrick Beverley assists)
|72-80
|3:45
|+2
|Jae Crowder makes two point jump shot (Bobby Portis assists)
|72-82
|3:28
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point floating jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|74-82
|3:14
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|3:11
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|3:08
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point running pullup jump shot
|77-82
|2:44
|Bobby Portis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:41
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|2:36
|+3
|Tyrese Maxey makes three point jump shot (Patrick Beverley assists)
|80-82
|2:17
|Patrick Beverley shooting foul (Jae Crowder draws the foul)
|2:17
|76ers 60 second timeout
|2:17
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|80-83
|2:17
|+1
|Jae Crowder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-84
|1:56
|Joel Embiid misses two point stepback jump shot
|1:53
|Jae Crowder defensive rebound
|1:42
|Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting foul (Pat Connaughton draws the foul)
|1:42
|+1
|Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|80-85
|1:42
|+1
|Pat Connaughton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|80-86
|1:28
|Bobby Portis blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point driving layup
|1:28
|Bucks defensive rebound
|1:16
|Paul Reed personal foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|1:16
|Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|1:16
|Bucks offensive rebound
|1:16
|Bobby Portis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:11
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|1:02
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup (Paul Reed assists)
|82-86
|1:02
|MarJon Beauchamp shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|1:02
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|83-86
|0:49
|Bobby Portis misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:48
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|0:48
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point putback layup
|83-88
|0:34
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving floating jump shot
|85-88
|0:28
|Cameron Payne misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:24
|Danny Green defensive rebound
|0:10
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point jump shot
|0:07
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|0:00
|Paul Reed blocks Cameron Payne's two point driving layup
|0:00
|Bucks offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|11:43
|MarJon Beauchamp misses three point jump shot
|11:40
|Paul Reed defensive rebound
|11:32
|De'Anthony Melton misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:29
|MarJon Beauchamp defensive rebound
|11:24
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:19
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|11:08
|Paul Reed misses three point jump shot
|11:05
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|10:51
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (out of bounds step)
|10:40
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Payne steals)
|10:35
|+2
|Pat Connaughton makes two point running layup
|85-90
|10:17
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point floating jump shot
|87-90
|10:17
|Bobby Portis shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|10:17
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|88-90
|10:05
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup
|88-92
|10:05
|76ers 60 second timeout
|9:48
|P.J. Tucker misses three point jump shot
|9:44
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|9:34
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup
|88-94
|9:21
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point pullup jump shot (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|90-94
|9:06
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:03
|Paul Reed defensive rebound
|8:57
|+3
|Tobias Harris makes three point pullup jump shot
|93-94
|8:41
|Paul Reed personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|8:33
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:30
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|8:20
|MarJon Beauchamp shooting foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|8:20
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|94-94
|8:20
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|95-94
|8:07
|Joel Embiid blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo's two point driving layup
|8:03
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|8:02
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|98-94
|7:52
|Malik Beasley turnover (bad pass) (Kelly Oubre Jr. steals)
|7:49
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point running dunk
|100-94
|7:34
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:31
|P.J. Tucker defensive rebound
|7:19
|Joel Embiid misses two point jump shot
|7:14
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|7:02
|Malik Beasley misses two point floating jump shot
|6:57
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|6:47
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (Tyrese Maxey draws the foul)
|6:47
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|101-94
|6:47
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|102-94
|6:37
|Damian Lillard misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:35
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|6:31
|Joel Embiid misses two point running pullup jump shot
|6:28
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|6:11
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Pat Connaughton assists)
|102-97
|5:47
|Joel Embiid turnover (bad pass) (Malik Beasley steals)
|5:40
|+3
|Jae Crowder makes three point running jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|102-100
|5:32