LeBron James keys Lakers' 4th-quarter rally for 100-95 win over Kevin Durant's short-handed Suns
LOS ANGELES (AP) When Kevin Durant scored in the final minutes, LeBron James answered. These two generational basketball greats put on a scintillating duel in their first head-to-head matchup in nearly five years.
Although Durant was better in the first three quarters, he eventually had to concede he couldn't do it alone.
James didn't have to.
Anthony Davis had 30 points and 13 rebounds, James scored 10 of his 21 points while playing the entire fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Lakers blew past Phoenix in the final minutes for a 100-95 victory over the short-handed Suns on Thursday night.
James made the tiebreaking layup with 1:11 to play for the Lakers, who rallied from a 12-point deficit entering the fourth to get their first victory of the new season in the home opener of James' 21st NBA campaign.
The 35-year-old Durant finished with 39 points and 11 rebounds while moving into 12th place on the NBA's career scoring list.
But James, who reigns atop that list, stepped up with back-to-back layups in the final 90 seconds to seize the win in another memorable meeting.
“We've had so many battles, (and) we don't have many matchups left,” the 38-year-old James said. “Not sure how many we have left, so you don't ever want to take it for granted when you're out there with such a great player, one of the best to ever play this game. It's always a treat. It's fun.”
Durant nearly carried the Suns to an improbable victory with no help from injured Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, but James was ever-so-slightly more clutch while also adding nine assists and eight rebounds.
“There were a few moments where you just appreciate what the fans are watching,” said Phoenix coach Frank Vogel, who has coached both superstars. “Two of the game’s greats just going head to head. Some collisions out there. The level of competition for Game 2 of the NBA season was super-high. Felt like a playoff game out there. A boxing match. A slugfest. ... To see those two guys out there fighting for it was pretty special.”
Durant and James have been friends since Durant’s senior year of high school 17 years ago, but they improbably hadn’t faced each other on an NBA court since Christmas 2018. Injuries, load management and health and safety protocols prevented them from playing in the previous 13 meetings between James’ Lakers and Durant’s Warriors, Nets and Suns.
“Someone you just compare yourself to,” Durant said. “If you could accomplish and achieve some of the stuff that he’s done, you’re doing pretty solid for yourself. It’s just a baseline for yourself as a player to see how great you can be.”
While James was good, he wasn't totally responsible for how the Suns flailed down the stretch without Booker or Beal to take the focus off Durant. Phoenix led 84-72 entering the fourth, but missed 13 of its next 14 shots and committed 10 turnovers in the next 10 minutes.
Durant still tied it at 91 with 1:28 to play by scoring on two straight possessions. With his final bucket, he passed Hakeem Olajuwon for 12th place on the scoring list.
But James replied with two baskets sandwiching a missed 3-pointer by Durant. Austin Reaves and Davis hit free throws in the final seconds to ice it for LA.
James is entering his third NBA decade with the Lakers determined to limit his minutes for health optimization, yet Los Angeles struggled mightily whenever James was off the court in the first half. James and coach Darvin Ham decided to throw out the plan for one night because the Lakers had all of their timeouts to maximize the freshness of James, who said he felt great after playing only 23 minutes in the first three quarters.
“It was tough,” Durant said. “He was pretty much coaching the team on how to guard certain actions. That’s what he’s been doing his whole career. ... It’s always a battle playing against high-IQ players like that.”
Eric Gordon added 15 points in Suns coach Vogel's first trip back to face the Lakers, who fired him 18 months ago after three seasons and one NBA title.
Booker sat out with left foot soreness after tweaking his foot late in his 28-point performance against Golden State on Tuesday. Beal still hasn't made his Suns debut due to lower back tightness.
UP NEXT
Suns: Host Utah on Saturday.
Lakers: At Sacramento on Sunday.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Jusuf Nurkic vs. Anthony Davis (Eric Gordon gains possession)
|11:42
|Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)
|11:37
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point cutting layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|0-2
|11:37
|Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|11:37
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|0-3
|11:22
|Jusuf Nurkic misses two point driving layup
|11:20
|Austin Reaves defensive rebound
|11:15
|Taurean Prince misses three point running jump shot
|11:13
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|10:56
|Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot
|10:51
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|10:44
|+2
|D'Angelo Russell makes two point driving layup
|0-5
|10:33
|Josh Okogie turnover (bad pass) (Taurean Prince steals)
|10:32
|+2
|D'Angelo Russell makes two point running layup (Anthony Davis assists)
|0-7
|10:14
|D'Angelo Russell blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving floating jump shot
|10:13
|Lakers defensive rebound
|10:13
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|10:10
|Jump ball. Anthony Davis vs. Jusuf Nurkic (LeBron James gains possession)
|9:59
|Anthony Davis turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:50
|+3
|Josh Okogie makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allen assists)
|3-7
|9:45
|Eric Gordon kicked ball violation
|9:39
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|9:36
|Austin Reaves offensive rebound
|9:33
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point cutting layup (LeBron James assists)
|3-9
|9:19
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Grayson Allen assists)
|5-9
|9:06
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point pullup bank jump shot
|5-11
|8:54
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point floating jump shot
|7-11
|8:41
|D'Angelo Russell misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:39
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|8:33
|Anthony Davis blocks Kevin Durant's two point driving layup
|8:30
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|8:29
|Anthony Davis turnover (bad pass) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)
|8:26
|Austin Reaves personal foul (Take) (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|8:23
|Taurean Prince personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|8:17
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|8:11
|Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|8:10
|+3
|Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|10-11
|7:48
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point pullup jump shot
|10-13
|7:31
|Kevin Durant misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:25
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|7:20
|LeBron James misses two point running reverse layup
|7:17
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|7:15
|Grayson Allen misses three point running pullup jump shot
|7:12
|Eric Gordon offensive rebound
|7:12
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point tip layup
|12-13
|6:52
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|6:46
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|6:35
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|6:31
|Josh Okogie offensive rebound
|6:31
|Anthony Davis shooting foul (Josh Okogie draws the foul)
|6:31
|+1
|Josh Okogie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|13-13
|6:31
|+1
|Josh Okogie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|14-13
|6:12
|+3
|Rui Hachimura makes three point jump shot (Gabe Vincent assists)
|14-16
|5:46
|Rui Hachimura blocks Kevin Durant's two point driving layup
|5:46
|Grayson Allen offensive rebound
|5:46
|Suns turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:37
|Austin Reaves misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:37
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|5:17
|Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot
|5:11
|Josh Okogie offensive rebound
|5:09
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists)
|17-16
|5:08
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|5:03
|Taurean Prince misses two point driving layup
|5:01
|Anthony Davis offensive rebound
|5:00
|Anthony Davis misses two point hook shot
|5:00
|Suns defensive rebound
|4:41
|Kevin Durant misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:38
|Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|4:37
|+2
|Jusuf Nurkic makes two point putback layup
|19-16
|4:21
|Gabe Vincent misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:19
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|4:09
|+3
|Jordan Goodwin makes three point jump shot
|22-16
|3:54
|Taurean Prince misses two point pullup jump shot
|3:52
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|3:45
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point cutting layup (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|24-16
|3:31
|Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
|3:28
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|3:14
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point floating jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|26-16
|2:54
|Gabe Vincent misses three point jump shot
|2:52
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|2:46
|Jusuf Nurkic offensive foul (Charge) (Rui Hachimura draws the foul)
|2:46
|Jusuf Nurkic turnover (offensive foul)
|2:37
|Jaxson Hayes offensive foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|2:37
|Jaxson Hayes turnover (offensive foul)
|2:23
|Kevin Durant misses two point jump shot
|2:21
|D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|2:16
|+2
|Gabe Vincent makes two point driving layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|26-18
|1:52
|Nassir Little misses three point jump shot
|1:49
|D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|1:44
|D'Angelo Russell turnover (bad pass) (Nassir Little steals)
|1:29
|Nassir Little misses three point jump shot
|1:27
|Cam Reddish defensive rebound
|1:24
|Rui Hachimura offensive foul (Charge) (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|1:24
|Rui Hachimura turnover (offensive foul)
|1:24
|Suns 60 second timeout
|1:11
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point driving floating jump shot
|28-18
|0:46
|Gabe Vincent misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|0:27
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point pullup jump shot
|30-18
|0:07
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|0:04
|LeBron James offensive rebound
|0:03
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:43
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point driving layup
|30-20
|11:30
|Yuta Watanabe misses two point layup
|11:27
|Drew Eubanks offensive rebound
|11:19
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point reverse layup
|11:17
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|11:00
|Christian Wood turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|10:56
|Eric Gordon misses three point running pullup jump shot
|10:52
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|10:49
|Drew Eubanks shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|10:49
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|30-21
|10:49
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:47
|Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|10:35
|Jaxson Hayes shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|10:35
|Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:35
|Suns offensive rebound
|10:35
|Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:32
|Jaxson Hayes defensive rebound
|10:17
|+3
|D'Angelo Russell makes three point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|30-24
|9:54
|Eric Gordon misses three point jump shot
|9:52
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|9:46
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point running pullup jump shot
|9:44
|Eric Gordon defensive rebound
|9:37
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup
|32-24
|9:37
|Jaxson Hayes shooting foul (Eric Gordon draws the foul)
|9:37
|+1
|Eric Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|33-24
|9:27
|Gabe Vincent misses three point stepback jump shot
|9:27
|Lakers offensive rebound
|9:27
|Yuta Watanabe personal foul (Loose ball) (Christian Wood draws the foul)
|9:16
|Jaxson Hayes turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:51
|Drew Eubanks turnover (bad pass) (Jaxson Hayes steals)
|8:49
|Yuta Watanabe shooting foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
|8:49
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|33-25
|8:49
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-26
|8:37
|Nassir Little turnover (bad pass) (D'Angelo Russell steals)
|8:33
|Gabe Vincent misses three point running jump shot
|8:31
|Christian Wood offensive rebound
|8:29
|Nassir Little blocks Christian Wood's two point putback layup
|8:27
|Christian Wood offensive rebound
|8:27
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point putback layup
|33-28
|8:08
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point layup
|35-28
|8:07
|Eric Gordon technical foul
|8:07
|+1
|D'Angelo Russell makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|35-29
|7:51
|Anthony Davis misses two point turnaround jump shot
|7:49
|Nassir Little defensive rebound
|7:38
|Eric Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Vincent steals)
|7:34
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point running finger roll layup (Gabe Vincent assists)
|35-31
|7:34
|Nassir Little defensive goaltending violation
|7:34
|Suns 60 second timeout
|7:14
|Eric Gordon misses two point driving finger roll layup
|7:11
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|7:03
|+2
|D'Angelo Russell makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|35-33
|6:37
|Grayson Allen misses two point finger roll layup
|6:35
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|6:23
|+3
|Anthony Davis makes three point jump shot (Gabe Vincent assists)
|35-36
|6:03
|LeBron James blocks Eric Gordon's two point jump shot
|6:01
|Gabe Vincent defensive rebound
|5:55
|+2
|LeBron James makes two point dunk (Gabe Vincent assists)
|35-38
|5:55
|Suns 60 second timeout
|5:39
|Kevin Durant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|5:36
|Jusuf Nurkic offensive rebound
|5:28
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|5:24
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|5:16
|Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|5:16
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-39
|5:16
|Anthony Davis misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|5:13
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|4:50
|+2
|Drew Eubanks makes two point layup (Josh Okogie assists)
|37-39
|4:47
|D'Angelo Russell offensive foul (Josh Okogie draws the foul)
|4:47
|D'Angelo Russell turnover (offensive foul)
|4:40
|Taurean Prince personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|4:35
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point pullup jump shot (Drew Eubanks assists)
|39-39
|4:10
|Christian Wood misses two point jump shot
|4:08
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|4:07
|Taurean Prince shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|4:07
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|40-39
|4:07
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|41-39
|4:01
|Kevin Durant personal foul (Christian Wood draws the foul)
|4:01
|+1
|Christian Wood makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|41-40
|4:01
|Christian Wood misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:59
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|3:42
|Anthony Davis personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|3:42
|Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:42
|Suns offensive rebound
|3:42
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|42-40
|3:29
|Cam Reddish turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|3:19
|+3
|Josh Okogie makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allen assists)
|45-40
|2:57
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (Christian Wood assists)
|45-42
|2:36
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point driving floating jump shot
|47-42
|2:36
|Christian Wood shooting foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|2:36
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|48-42
|2:31
|LeBron James turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:16
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point jump shot
|50-42
|2:00
|+3
|LeBron James makes three point jump shot (Anthony Davis assists)
|50-45
|1:37
|Josh Okogie misses three point jump shot
|1:34
|Gabe Vincent defensive rebound
|1:30
|LeBron James misses three point running pullup jump shot
|1:27
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|1:09
|Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Davis steals)
|1:04
|+2
|Cam Reddish makes two point running reverse layup (LeBron James assists)
|50-47
|0:51
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|0:49
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|0:42
|Drew Eubanks shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|0:42
|LeBron James misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:42
|Lakers offensive rebound
|0:42
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|50-48
|0:34
|Cam Reddish personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|0:34
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-48
|0:34
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|52-48
|0:16
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|0:14
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:44
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Durant steals)
|11:41
|D'Angelo Russell shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|11:41
|Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:41
|Suns offensive rebound
|11:41
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|53-48
|11:18
|Taurean Prince misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:16
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|11:06
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point pullup jump shot (Josh Okogie assists)
|55-48
|10:51
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point jump shot (LeBron James assists)
|55-50
|10:21
|Suns turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:11
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point alley-oop layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|55-52
|10:02
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point pullup jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|57-52
|9:41
|Anthony Davis misses two point jump shot
|9:38
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|9:32
|Austin Reaves personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|9:22
|Anthony Davis blocks Grayson Allen's two point driving layup
|9:20
|D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|9:14
|+2
|D'Angelo Russell makes two point running layup
|57-54
|9:02
|Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (LeBron James steals)
|8:56
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point running jump shot
|8:53
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|8:45
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (Grayson Allen assists)
|60-54
|8:29
|+3
|Austin Reaves makes three point pullup jump shot
|60-57
|8:04
|Suns turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:55
|+2
|Austin Reaves makes two point driving layup
|60-59
|7:42
|+3
|Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot
|63-59
|7:29
|Austin Reaves turnover (bad pass) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)
|7:27
|LeBron James blocks Eric Gordon's two point running layup
|7:25
|Josh Okogie offensive rebound
|7:22
|+2
|Josh Okogie makes two point putback layup
|65-59
|7:22
|Lakers 60 second timeout
|7:01
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|6:58
|Josh Okogie defensive rebound
|6:46
|Josh Okogie misses three point jump shot
|6:43
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|6:34
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point turnaround jump shot (Austin Reaves assists)
|65-61
|6:18
|Austin Reaves shooting foul (Jusuf Nurkic draws the foul)
|6:18
|+1
|Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|66-61
|6:18
|+1
|Jusuf Nurkic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-61
|6:04
|Taurean Prince misses two point driving layup
|6:02
|Anthony Davis offensive rebound
|6:02
|Anthony Davis misses two point tip layup
|6:01
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|5:49
|Jusuf Nurkic turnover (bad pass) (Rui Hachimura steals)
|5:46
|Grayson Allen shooting foul (Rui Hachimura draws the foul)
|5:46
|+1
|Rui Hachimura makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|67-62
|5:46
|+1
|Rui Hachimura makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|67-63
|5:30
|+2
|Jordan Goodwin makes two point driving floating bank jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|69-63
|5:09
|+2
|Rui Hachimura makes two point driving layup (Gabe Vincent assists)
|69-65
|4:52
|Anthony Davis blocks Jusuf Nurkic's two point layup
|4:52
|Suns offensive rebound
|4:43
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|4:43
|Lakers defensive rebound
|4:43
|Josh Okogie personal foul (Loose ball) (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:27
|Anthony Davis misses three point jump shot
|4:26
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|4:25
|Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Davis steals)
|4:21
|Austin Reaves misses three point jump shot
|4:19
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|4:10
|Gabe Vincent shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|4:10
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|70-65
|4:10
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|71-65
|3:58
|Josh Okogie blocks D'Angelo Russell's two point driving layup
|3:56
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|3:37
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point floating jump shot
|3:35
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|3:27
|Jusuf Nurkic shooting foul (Gabe Vincent draws the foul)
|3:27
|+1
|Gabe Vincent makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|71-66
|3:27
|Gabe Vincent misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|3:27
|Suns defensive rebound
|3:27
|Rui Hachimura personal foul (Loose ball) (Nassir Little draws the foul)
|3:27
|+1
|Nassir Little makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|72-66
|3:27
|+1
|Nassir Little makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|73-66
|3:15
|D'Angelo Russell turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|3:12
|Yuta Watanabe turnover (lost ball) (Gabe Vincent steals)
|3:10
|+2
|Cam Reddish makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|73-68
|2:48
|Cam Reddish shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|2:48
|Suns 60 second timeout
|2:48
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|74-68
|2:48
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-68
|2:30
|+2
|Gabe Vincent makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|75-70
|2:16
|+3
|Yuta Watanabe makes three point bank jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|78-70
|2:03
|+2
|D'Angelo Russell makes two point driving layup (LeBron James assists)
|78-72
|1:46
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point pullup jump shot (Drew Eubanks assists)
|80-72
|1:27
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|1:25
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|1:19
|Kevin Durant misses three point pullup jump shot
|1:16
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|1:11
|Rui Hachimura misses three point running jump shot
|1:10
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|0:55
|Kevin Durant turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:40
|LeBron James turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:30
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point pullup jump shot
|82-72
|0:16
|Cam Reddish misses three point jump shot
|0:13
|Nassir Little defensive rebound
|0:01
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point stepback jump shot
|84-72
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:46
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point floating jump shot
|11:43
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|11:38
|LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|11:36
|Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|11:23
|Drew Eubanks misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:20
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|11:15
|Drew Eubanks shooting foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|11:15
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-73
|11:15
|+1
|Anthony Davis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-74
|10:56
|Eric Gordon misses three point bank jump shot
|10:53
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|10:44
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point layup (D'Angelo Russell assists)
|84-76
|10:35
|Jordan Goodwin offensive foul (D'Angelo Russell draws the foul)
|10:35
|Jordan Goodwin turnover (offensive foul)
|10:20
|Christian Wood misses two point driving floating jump shot
|10:17
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|10:08
|Drew Eubanks turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Vincent steals)
|10:06
|+2
|Gabe Vincent makes two point running finger roll layup
|84-78
|10:06
|Suns 60 second timeout
|9:50
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point pullup jump shot
|9:47
|LeBron James defensive rebound
|9:46
|+2
|Christian Wood makes two point running dunk (LeBron James assists)
|84-80
|9:28
|Eric Gordon turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:10
|+2
|Anthony Davis makes two point dunk (Gabe Vincent assists)
|84-82
|8:53
|+3
|Kevin Durant makes three point jump shot (Jordan Goodwin assists)
|87-82
|8:36
|LeBron James misses two point driving layup
|8:35
|Gabe Vincent offensive rebound
|8:30
|Christian Wood misses three point jump shot
|8:28
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|8:19
|Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (D'Angelo Russell steals)
|8:14
|D'Angelo Russell misses three point jump shot
|8:06
|Lakers offensive rebound
|7:57
|Grayson Allen shooting foul (LeBron James draws the foul)
|7:57
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-83
|7:57
|+1
|LeBron James makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-84
|7:32
|Kevin Durant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:32
|Suns offensive rebound
|7:32
|Suns turnover (shot clock violation)
|7:22
|LeBron James turnover (bad pass) (Jusuf Nurkic steals)
|7:18
|Grayson Allen misses three point running jump shot
|7:13
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|7:09
|Jusuf Nurkic personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|7:02
|D'Angelo Russell misses two point stepback jump shot
|6:58
|Josh Okogie defensive rebound
|6:45
|Kevin Durant misses two point pullup jump shot
|6:43
|Anthony Davis defensive rebound
|6:37
|Anthony Davis misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:33
|Josh Okogie defensive rebound
|6:25
|Jusuf Nurkic turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|6:08
|LeBron James misses three point jump shot
|6:05
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|5:46
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point jump shot
|5:43
|Christian Wood defensive rebound
|5:39
|Kevin Durant blocks Gabe Vincent's two point running reverse layup
|5:39
|Suns defensive rebound
|5:19
|Kevin Durant misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|5:15
|Josh Okogie offensive rebound
|5:05
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|5:02
|D'Angelo Russell defensive rebound
|4:56
|D'Angelo Russell misses two point driving layup
|4:55
|Anthony Davis offensive rebound
|4:55
|Josh Okogie personal foul (Anthony Davis draws the foul)
|4:55
|Lakers 60 second timeout