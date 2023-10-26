Defending champion Nuggets visit Grizzlies
The reigning NBA champion Denver Nuggets go on the road for the first time in the 2023-24 season Friday when they visit the Memphis Grizzlies.
Denver began its defense of the first championship in franchise history with a 119-107 defeat of the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday. The 2020-21 and 2021-22 Most Valuable Player and last season's Finals MVP Nikola Jokic tipped off the campaign with a 29-point, 13-rebound, 11-assist triple-double.
Jokic has averaged 19.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 5.6 assists in 26 career matchups with Memphis. Last season, Jokic scored no more than 18 points in any of Denver's three meetings with the Grizzlies but recorded triple-doubles in each of the Nuggets' two wins.
On Tuesday, all five Denver starters scored in double figures and three notched at least 20 points. Jamal Murray shot 8-of-13 from the floor, including 3-of-5 from 3-point range en route to 21, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope went 8-of-12 from the floor for 20 points.
The Nuggets also got a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double from Michael Porter Jr. in the season opener. Prior to the game, the team received its 2022-23 championship rings.
"It was a lot of fun over the summer, but we've got to be where we want to be: champ again," Murray said in his postgame news conference. "Next summer comes, I want to have that same feeling. ... We've got a target on our backs. Teams our going to come out with energy against us."
Among those teams looking to dethrone Denver with a new-look roster is Memphis. The Grizzlies retained several key contributors from last year's playoff squad, including Jaren Jackson Jr., Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke and Xavier Tillman Sr.
However, three starters from the 2022-23 Memphis starting five will not play on Friday: Dillon Brooks went to Houston in an offseason sign-and-trade, two-time All-Star guard Ja Morant is serving a 25-game suspension and veteran big man Steven Adams will undergo season-ending knee surgery.
The Grizzlies started offseason acquisition Marcus Smart at point guard in Morant's place for Wednesday's 111-104 season-opening loss to New Orleans. Smart finished with 17 points and three assists, below Morant's 2022-23 season averages of 26.2 points and 8.1 assists a contest.
Bane picked up the backcourt scoring load on Wednesday, however, with 31 points. Bane shot 5-of-10 from 3-point range on a night the rest of the Grizzlies struggled from deep.
"Whatever the team needs. Guys will have it going different nights," Bane said in his postgame news conference of picking up the slack amid the team's transitional period. "Some nights it will be (Jackson), some nights it will be (Smart), some nights it will be (David Roddy, who scored nine points off the bench on Wednesday)."
Poor 3-point shooting continues a trend from a season ago when the Grizzlies ranked No. 23 in the NBA (35.1 percent from beyond the arc). Memphis went 7-of-33 from long range in the opener excluding Bane's 5-of-10, and 38-of-91 from the floor overall as a team.
The frontcourt tandem of Tillman - who started in Adams' place from a season ago - and Jackson shot 7-of-16 and 2-of-9 from the floor, respectively. Tillman finished with 17 points and 12 rebounds and was the only Memphis player with more than five rebounds.
Jackson scored eight points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked five shots. He averaged 18.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks per game en route to his first career All-Star selection a season ago.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|0:00
|Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|0:01
|Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:03
|Peyton Watson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)
|0:04
|Peyton Watson defensive rebound
|0:09
|Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:26
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|61-56
|0:26
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|60-56
|0:26
|Jaren Jackson Jr. personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|0:39
|+3
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes three point running jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|59-56
|0:45
|Nikola Jokic turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)
|0:54
|Jake LaRavia turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Jokic steals)
|1:12
|+3
|Jamal Murray makes three point stepback jump shot
|59-53
|1:34
|+1
|Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|56-53
|1:34
|+1
|Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|56-52
|1:34
|+1
|Marcus Smart makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|56-51
|1:34
|Michael Porter Jr. shooting foul (Marcus Smart draws the foul)
|1:36
|Marcus Smart defensive rebound
|1:41
|Jamal Murray misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:51
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|1:55
|Ziaire Williams misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:06
|+1
|Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|56-50
|2:06
|+1
|Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|55-50
|2:06
|Marcus Smart personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|2:17
|+1
|Ziaire Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-50
|2:17
|Aaron Gordon shooting foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|2:17
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point alley-oop dunk (Derrick Rose assists)
|54-49
|2:31
|+3
|Michael Porter Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|54-47
|2:47
|+1
|Xavier Tillman makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|51-47
|2:47
|+1
|Xavier Tillman makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|51-46
|2:47
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|2:47
|Nikola Jokic personal foul (Loose ball) (Xavier Tillman draws the foul)
|2:47
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|2:49
|Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
|2:56
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope defensive rebound
|2:59
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving bank jump shot
|3:14
|+2
|Jamal Murray makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Nikola Jokic assists)
|51-45
|3:33
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point jump shot (Derrick Rose assists)
|49-45
|3:39
|Marcus Smart offensive rebound
|3:44
|David Roddy misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|49-42
|3:54
|+1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|48-42
|3:54
|Xavier Tillman personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|3:59
|+2
|John Konchar makes two point finger roll layup
|47-42
|4:02
|Nikola Jokic turnover (lost ball) (John Konchar steals)
|4:03
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|4:06
|Derrick Rose misses three point jump shot
|4:14
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|4:19
|Aaron Gordon misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|4:19
|David Roddy shooting foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|4:19
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point driving reverse layup (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|47-40
|4:23
|Desmond Bane personal foul (Aaron Gordon draws the foul)
|4:33
|+2
|Marcus Smart makes two point fadeaway bank jump shot
|45-40
|4:57
|+2
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope makes two point running finger roll layup (Aaron Gordon assists)
|45-38
|5:00
|David Roddy turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Gordon steals)
|5:08
|John Konchar defensive rebound
|5:10
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Desmond Bane assists)
|43-38
|5:47
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point floating jump shot (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope assists)
|43-36
|6:02
|+2
|Xavier Tillman makes two point reverse layup (Marcus Smart assists)
|41-36
|6:16
|+2
|Reggie Jackson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|41-34
|6:34
|+1
|Desmond Bane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-34
|6:34
|+1
|Desmond Bane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-33
|6:34
|Julian Strawther personal foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)
|6:34
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|6:39
|Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|6:55
|+2
|Jake LaRavia makes two point running layup
|39-32
|7:03
|Jake LaRavia defensive rebound
|7:03
|Christian Braun misses two point running finger roll layup
|7:05
|Christian Braun defensive rebound
|7:09
|Desmond Bane misses two point stepback jump shot
|7:30
|+2
|Reggie Jackson makes two point stepback jump shot
|39-30
|7:56
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point tip layup
|37-30
|7:56
|Jaren Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|8:02
|Desmond Bane misses two point driving finger roll layup
|8:12
|John Konchar defensive rebound
|8:14
|Julian Strawther misses two point floating jump shot
|8:21
|John Konchar personal foul (Loose ball) (Zeke Nnaji draws the foul)
|8:21
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|8:23
|Peyton Watson misses three point jump shot
|8:35
|+1
|Desmond Bane makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|37-28
|8:35
|+1
|Desmond Bane makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-27
|8:35
|Zeke Nnaji shooting foul (Desmond Bane draws the foul)
|8:44
|+3
|Reggie Jackson makes three point jump shot (Christian Braun assists)
|37-26
|8:57
|+1
|Jake LaRavia makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|34-26
|8:57
|Grizzlies offensive rebound
|8:57
|Jake LaRavia misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:57
|Peyton Watson shooting foul (Jake LaRavia draws the foul)
|8:57
|Jake LaRavia offensive rebound
|8:58
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:58
|+1
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|34-25
|8:58
|Jamal Murray shooting foul (Jaren Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|9:04
|+2
|Peyton Watson makes two point running finger roll layup
|34-24
|9:08
|Ziaire Williams turnover (bad pass) (Peyton Watson steals)
|9:21
|+1
|Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|32-24
|9:21
|+1
|Jamal Murray makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|31-24
|9:21
|Jaren Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|9:33
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point driving hook shot
|30-24
|9:44
|Desmond Bane defensive rebound
|9:47
|Christian Braun misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:07
|Nuggets 60 second timeout
|10:07
|+2
|Desmond Bane makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|30-22
|10:12
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|10:15
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Julian Strawther's two point driving floating jump shot
|10:27
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point cutting dunk (Jaren Jackson Jr. assists)
|30-20
|10:47
|+3
|Peyton Watson makes three point jump shot (Jamal Murray assists)
|30-18
|11:03
|Derrick Rose turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|11:05
|John Konchar defensive rebound
|11:08
|John Konchar blocks Zeke Nnaji's two point driving layup
|11:19
|Peyton Watson defensive rebound
|11:21
|Jaren Jackson Jr. misses two point driving finger roll layup
|11:34
|Julian Strawther personal foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|11:44
|+2
|Zeke Nnaji makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Jamal Murray assists)
|27-18
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Jamal Murray defensive rebound
|0:00
|Peyton Watson blocks Derrick Rose's two point turnaround bank hook shot
|0:00
|Derrick Rose offensive rebound
|0:00
|Peyton Watson blocks Derrick Rose's two point putback layup
|0:02
|Derrick Rose offensive rebound
|0:04
|Derrick Rose misses two point driving layup
|0:20
|+2
|Jamal Murray makes two point pullup jump shot
|25-18
|0:33
|Ziaire Williams turnover
|0:42
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|0:43
|Christian Braun misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:43
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|0:43
|Christian Braun misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:43
|David Roddy shooting foul (Christian Braun draws the foul)
|0:48
|Peyton Watson defensive rebound
|0:54
|Zeke Nnaji blocks Jaren Jackson Jr.'s two point turnaround hook shot
|1:12
|+3
|Peyton Watson makes three point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
|23-18
|1:28
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|20-18
|1:28
|+1
|Derrick Rose makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|20-17
|1:28
|Peyton Watson shooting foul (Derrick Rose draws the foul)
|1:34
|+2
|Reggie Jackson makes two point driving finger roll layup
|20-16
|1:55
|+3
|Jake LaRavia makes three point running jump shot (John Konchar assists)
|18-16
|2:00
|Jaren Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|2:03
|Reggie Jackson misses two point reverse layup
|2:17
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point driving finger roll layup (David Roddy assists)
|18-13
|2:23
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|2:28
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses two point driving floating bank jump shot
|2:42
|Jake LaRavia turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|2:45
|Nikola Jokic turnover (lost ball) (David Roddy steals)
|2:56
|Nuggets 60 second timeout
|2:56
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Xavier Tillman assists)
|18-11
|3:16
|+2
|Christian Braun makes two point cutting layup (Reggie Jackson assists)
|18-9
|3:21
|Reggie Jackson defensive rebound
|3:25
|Xavier Tillman misses two point turnaround hook shot
|3:47
|+3
|Christian Braun makes three point jump shot (Reggie Jackson assists)
|16-9
|4:08
|+3
|Marcus Smart makes three point stepback jump shot
|13-9
|4:14
|David Roddy defensive rebound
|4:17
|Aaron Gordon misses two point running reverse layup
|4:23
|David Roddy turnover (lost ball) (Aaron Gordon steals)
|4:31
|+2
|Reggie Jackson makes two point driving reverse layup (Nikola Jokic assists)
|13-6
|4:46
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|4:48
|David Roddy misses two point cutting layup
|4:50
|Xavier Tillman offensive rebound
|4:53
|Aaron Gordon blocks Xavier Tillman's two point cutting finger roll layup
|4:59
|Nuggets delay of game violation
|4:59
|John Konchar defensive rebound
|5:03
|Xavier Tillman blocks Jamal Murray's two point pullup jump shot
|5:23
|+2
|Derrick Rose makes two point driving finger roll layup
|11-6
|5:28
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|5:33
|Jamal Murray misses three point stepback jump shot
|5:47
|Desmond Bane personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|5:55
|Desmond Bane turnover (lost ball) (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope steals)
|6:09
|+2
|Jamal Murray makes two point driving floating jump shot
|11-4
|6:16
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|6:19
|Marcus Smart misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|6:36
|+3
|Jamal Murray makes three point stepback jump shot
|9-4
|6:51
|Desmond Bane turnover (offensive foul)
|6:51
|Desmond Bane offensive foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|6:59
|Grizzlies 60 second timeout
|6:59
|Jamal Murray turnover (offensive foul)
|6:59
|Jamal Murray offensive foul (Ziaire Williams draws the foul)
|7:02
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|7:02
|Jamal Murray blocks Ziaire Williams's two point putback layup
|7:02
|Ziaire Williams offensive rebound
|7:08
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope blocks Ziaire Williams's two point running layup
|7:11
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|7:14
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Nikola Jokic's two point turnaround jump shot
|7:20
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|7:24
|Desmond Bane misses three point running jump shot
|7:25
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|7:29
|Jaren Jackson Jr. blocks Nikola Jokic's two point turnaround hook shot
|7:35
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|7:39
|Desmond Bane misses three point running jump shot
|7:43
|Nikola Jokic turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)
|7:50
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|7:54
|Desmond Bane misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:04
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point running finger roll layup (Michael Porter Jr. assists)
|6-4
|8:08
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|8:12
|Marcus Smart misses three point jump shot
|8:19
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|8:23
|Michael Porter Jr. misses three point jump shot
|8:25
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|8:28
|Michael Porter Jr. misses two point driving floating jump shot
|8:33
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|8:34
|Jamal Murray misses three point jump shot
|8:42
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|8:46
|Xavier Tillman misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:59
|+2
|Aaron Gordon makes two point cutting dunk (Nikola Jokic assists)
|4-4
|9:13
|Ziaire Williams turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|9:17
|Ziaire Williams defensive rebound
|9:19
|Nikola Jokic misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|9:47
|+2
|Ziaire Williams makes two point stepback jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|2-4
|9:51
|Ziaire Williams offensive rebound
|9:54
|Desmond Bane misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:05
|Grizzlies defensive rebound
|10:07
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope misses three point jump shot
|10:18
|Xavier Tillman personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|10:21
|Marcus Smart personal foul (Jamal Murray draws the foul)
|10:36
|+2
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes two point turnaround hook shot (Ziaire Williams assists)
|2-2
|10:48
|+2
|Nikola Jokic makes two point putback layup
|2-0
|10:48
|Nikola Jokic offensive rebound
|10:53
|Aaron Gordon misses two point driving reverse layup
|11:09
|Michael Porter Jr. defensive rebound
|11:12
|Marcus Smart misses two point pullup jump shot
|11:16
|Nikola Jokic kicked ball violation
|11:21
|Xavier Tillman defensive rebound
|11:25
|Xavier Tillman blocks Aaron Gordon's two point driving layup
|11:34
|Nikola Jokic defensive rebound
|11:37
|Desmond Bane misses three point pullup jump shot
|12:00
|Nikola Jokic vs. Jaren Jackson Jr. (Jaren Jackson Jr. gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Nuggets offensive rebound
|0:00
|Reggie Jackson misses three point jump shot
|0:00
|Marcus Smart turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|0:01
|Peyton Watson turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Smart steals)
|0:03
|Peyton Watson defensive rebound
|0:04
|Ziaire Williams misses three point jump shot
|0:09
|+ 1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:26
|+ 1
|Nikola Jokic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:26
|Jaren Jackson Jr. personal foul (Nikola Jokic draws the foul)
|0:26
|+ 3
|Jaren Jackson Jr. makes three point running jump shot (Marcus Smart assists)
|0:39
|Nikola Jokic turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Smart steals)
|0:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|56
|Field Goals
|23-48 (47.9%)
|19-45 (42.2%)
|3-Pointers
|7-17 (41.2%)
|4-15 (26.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|31
|Offensive
|2
|8
|Defensive
|19
|20
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|6
|6
|Turnovers
|6
|11
|Fouls
|10
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|J. Murray PG
|21.0 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|6.0 APG
|61.5 FG%
|
|J. Jackson Jr. PF
|8.0 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|3.0 APG
|22.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Murray PG
|16 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|J. Jackson Jr. PF
|12 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.9
|FG%
|42.2
|
|
|41.2
|3PT FG%
|26.7
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|87.5
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Jackson
|11
|1
|3
|5/8
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|-2
|18
|N. Jokic
|8
|6
|4
|2/5
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|17
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|+2
|19
|P. Watson
|8
|3
|0
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|8
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|-2
|13
|A. Gordon
|6
|0
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|15
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+7
|11
|K. Caldwell-Pope
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+2
|9
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|C. Braun
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/2
|0/2
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|Z. Nnaji
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|J. Strawther
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|J. Holiday
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jordan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Key
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Huff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Cancar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gillespie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Pickett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Tyson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|61
|21
|14
|23/48
|7/17
|8/11
|10
|88
|5
|6
|6
|2
|19
|+8
|81
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|D. Rose
|6
|2
|2
|2/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|11
|D. Roddy
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|10
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-4
|3
|S. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Clarke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kennard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Morant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Aldama
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lofton Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|28
|11
|19/45
|4/15
|14/16
|12
|89
|5
|6
|11
|8
|20
|-16
|84