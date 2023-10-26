Hawks, Knicks meet in Atlanta after losing openers
Different types of struggles from the field and similar issues closing out in the fourth quarter Wednesday night have the Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks in the same position of seeking their first win Friday night, when the Hawks host the Knicks in a meeting of the longtime Eastern Conference rivals.
Both teams were off Thursday after suffering narrow defeats Wednesday night, when the visiting Hawks lost to the Charlotte Hornets 116-110 and the host Knicks fell to the Boston Celtics 108-104.
The Hawks led by as many as 11 points in the first half and trailed by as many as seven in the third quarter before squandering a narrow lead in the final six minutes of the fourth. The Hornets scored on 10 of their last 12 possessions, a span in which Atlanta was 4-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-7 from 3-point land.
"I've got to play better - I mean, I don't want to put anything on my teammates," said guard Trae Young, who was 1-of-9 from beyond the arc. "It's tough. I don't want to play like that. I'm not going to play like that."
The Hawks were 5-of-29 (17.2 percent) from 3-point range, their worst performance from beyond the arc since shooting 16.7 percent (6-of-36) in a 113-89 loss to the Knicks last Dec. 7.
Young led Atlanta with 23 points while forward Jalen Johnson scored a career-high 21 on 9-of-13 shooting.
Hawks head coach Quin Snyder, who began his first full season at the helm Wednesday, believed Atlanta's struggles from long distance impacted its defensive play.
The Hornets shot 50 percent for the game (43-of-86), including 59.1 percent (13-of-22) in the fourth quarter.
"Layups and 3s, I think we have a team that can make both of those," Snyder said. "It's very common when you're not having a good shooting night to stop defending."
The Knicks hit 18-of-41 3-pointers (43.9 percent) Wednesday, when they overcame a 12-point third-quarter deficit to take a pair of six-point leads late in the fourth.
But the Knicks' cold shooting from inside the arc spread out at the most inopportune time. New York was 1-of-9 from the field - including 0-for-6 from the 3-point land - and 1-of-3 from the free throw line in the final three minutes, a span in which the Celtics mounted a 13-3 run.
"We missed a couple bunnies, missed some free throws, and then they made (some) down the stretch," Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said.
The Knicks finished the game just 18-of-56 (32.1 percent) from inside the arc and 14-of-26 (53.8 percent) from the free-throw line. Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson, New York's top two scorers last season, were a combined 11-of-43 from the field and 1-of-6 from the line.
"We just missed shots - the basket had a lid on it," Randle said. "But those are shots we'll take and we'll make."
Including Friday's matchup in Atlanta, New York plays four of its next five games on the road over eight days.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|9:15
|+2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point running layup (Trae Young assists)
|44-40
|9:22
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point stepback jump shot
|44-38
|9:39
|Onyeka Okongwu personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|9:40
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (RJ Barrett steals)
|9:57
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point cutting layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|42-38
|10:13
|+3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|40-38
|10:25
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|40-35
|10:25
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|39-35
|10:25
|Bogdan Bogdanovic shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|10:27
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Josh Hart steals)
|10:43
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
|38-35
|10:54
|+2
|Saddiq Bey makes two point running dunk (Jalen Johnson assists)
|35-35
|10:59
|Immanuel Quickley turnover (bad pass) (Jalen Johnson steals)
|11:04
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|11:11
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Saddiq Bey's two point layup
|11:24
|Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Onyeka Okongwu draws the foul)
|11:37
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (out of bounds step)
|11:51
|+1
|Onyeka Okongwu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-33
|11:51
|+1
|Onyeka Okongwu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-32
|11:51
|Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Onyeka Okongwu draws the foul)
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:00
|Hawks offensive rebound
|0:00
|Trae Young misses two point floating jump shot
|0:02
|RJ Barrett turnover (bad pass) (Trae Young steals)
|0:03
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|35-31
|0:03
|+1
|Trae Young makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|35-30
|0:03
|Josh Hart personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|0:05
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|35-29
|0:28
|Trae Young turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|0:42
|Hawks defensive rebound
|0:43
|Onyeka Okongwu blocks Immanuel Quickley's two point driving layup
|0:47
|Immanuel Quickley defensive rebound
|0:51
|Trae Young misses two point driving finger roll layup
|0:57
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|33-29
|1:14
|+3
|Trae Young makes three point pullup jump shot
|30-29
|1:26
|+2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
|30-26
|1:37
|+3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|28-26
|1:47
|Onyeka Okongwu defensive rebound
|1:50
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|2:07
|+3
|AJ Griffin makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|28-23
|2:16
|AJ Griffin defensive rebound
|2:20
|Julius Randle misses two point turnaround jump shot
|2:37
|+1
|Onyeka Okongwu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-20
|2:37
|+1
|Onyeka Okongwu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|28-19
|2:37
|Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Onyeka Okongwu draws the foul)
|2:48
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|28-18
|2:48
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|27-18
|2:48
|Trae Young personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|2:59
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|3:02
|Jalen Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:02
|Josh Hart shooting foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|3:02
|+2
|Jalen Johnson makes two point cutting dunk (Trae Young assists)
|26-18
|3:13
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|3:13
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point running dunk
|26-16
|3:16
|Dejounte Murray turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Hartenstein steals)
|3:30
|+1
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-16
|3:30
|Knicks offensive rebound
|3:30
|Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:30
|Onyeka Okongwu personal foul (Loose ball) (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|3:30
|Knicks offensive rebound
|3:30
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|3:40
|+1
|Dejounte Murray makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|23-16
|3:40
|Hawks offensive rebound
|3:40
|Dejounte Murray misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|3:40
|Immanuel Quickley shooting foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|3:50
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|23-15
|3:55
|Immanuel Quickley defensive rebound
|3:57
|Bogdan Bogdanovic misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:05
|Quentin Grimes personal foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
|4:20
|+3
|Jalen Brunson makes three point pullup jump shot
|21-15
|4:29
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point driving layup
|18-15
|4:44
|+3
|RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|18-13
|5:02
|+3
|De'Andre Hunter makes three point jump shot (Dejounte Murray assists)
|15-13
|5:04
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|5:07
|Clint Capela misses two point driving hook shot
|5:15
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|5:16
|Mitchell Robinson misses two point tip layup
|5:16
|Mitchell Robinson offensive rebound
|5:20
|RJ Barrett misses two point running layup
|5:25
|Jalen Johnson turnover (bad pass) (Mitchell Robinson steals)
|5:42
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|15-10
|5:42
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|14-10
|5:42
|Clint Capela shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|5:58
|+2
|Dejounte Murray makes two point pullup jump shot (Bogdan Bogdanovic assists)
|13-10
|6:19
|+3
|Jalen Brunson makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|13-8
|6:40
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point stepback jump shot (Clint Capela assists)
|10-8
|6:52
|Hawks 60 second timeout
|6:52
|Julius Randle personal foul (Trae Young draws the foul)
|6:53
|Clint Capela defensive rebound
|6:56
|Julius Randle misses two point jump shot
|7:19
|Mitchell Robinson defensive rebound
|7:22
|De'Andre Hunter misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:37
|+3
|Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (Mitchell Robinson assists)
|10-6
|7:47
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|7:50
|Saddiq Bey misses three point jump shot
|7:59
|+2
|Mitchell Robinson makes two point alley-oop dunk (Jalen Brunson assists)
|7-6
|8:17
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point cutting layup (Saddiq Bey assists)
|5-6
|8:31
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-4
|8:31
|Knicks offensive rebound
|8:31
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|8:31
|De'Andre Hunter shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|8:37
|Saddiq Bey personal foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|8:48
|+2
|De'Andre Hunter makes two point dunk (Trae Young assists)
|4-4
|8:52
|Trae Young offensive rebound
|8:55
|Dejounte Murray misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:59
|Hawks offensive rebound
|9:00
|Trae Young misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:17
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-2
|9:17
|+1
|Mitchell Robinson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|3-2
|9:17
|De'Andre Hunter shooting foul (Mitchell Robinson draws the foul)
|9:38
|+2
|Clint Capela makes two point driving dunk (Dejounte Murray assists)
|2-2
|9:48
|Jalen Brunson personal foul (Dejounte Murray draws the foul)
|9:53
|Dejounte Murray defensive rebound
|9:57
|Jalen Brunson misses three point jump shot
|10:12
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|10:15
|Trae Young misses three point jump shot
|10:16
|Dejounte Murray offensive rebound
|10:20
|Mitchell Robinson blocks Clint Capela's two point driving hook shot
|10:42
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point running dunk (Julius Randle assists)
|2-0
|10:46
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|10:49
|Trae Young misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:56
|De'Andre Hunter defensive rebound
|10:58
|Julius Randle misses three point jump shot
|11:17
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|11:21
|De'Andre Hunter misses three point jump shot
|11:37
|Trae Young defensive rebound
|11:41
|De'Andre Hunter blocks RJ Barrett's three point jump shot
|12:00
|Clint Capela (Jalen Brunson gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes two point running layup (Trae Young assists)
|9:15
|+ 2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point stepback jump shot
|9:22
|Onyeka Okongwu personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|9:39
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (RJ Barrett steals)
|9:40
|+ 2
|Donte DiVincenzo makes two point cutting layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|9:57
|+ 3
|Bogdan Bogdanovic makes three point jump shot (Trae Young assists)
|10:13
|+ 1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:25
|+ 1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:25
|Bogdan Bogdanovic shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|10:25
|Trae Young turnover (bad pass) (Josh Hart steals)
|10:27
|+ 3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (RJ Barrett assists)
|10:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|40
|Field Goals
|14-24 (58.3%)
|14-27 (51.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-11 (54.5%)
|5-11 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-12 (83.3%)
|7-9 (77.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|13
|14
|Offensive
|1
|3
|Defensive
|9
|7
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|12
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|5
|Fouls
|9
|8
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
|R. Barrett SF
|24.0 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|40.0 FG%
|
|D. Hunter SF
|9.0 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|44.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Barrett SF
|10 PTS
|1 REB
|2 AST
|D. Hunter SF
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|58.3
|FG%
|51.9
|
|
|54.5
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|77.8
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|R. Barrett
|10
|1
|2
|2/4
|1/2
|5/6
|0
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|+4
|15
|D. DiVincenzo
|9
|0
|0
|4/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|8
|M. Robinson
|4
|3
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|13
|1
|2
|0
|1
|2
|+6
|12
|I. Quickley
|4
|2
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|1/1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|7
|J. Hart
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|I. Hartenstein
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|1/2
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|6
|E. Fournier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Windler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Jeffries
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Arcidiacono
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. McBride
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Toppin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|10
|10
|14/24
|6/11
|10/12
|9
|35
|4
|2
|3
|1
|9
|+8
|51
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|B. Bogdanovic
|8
|0
|1
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|T. Young
|5
|2
|6
|1/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|11
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|+2
|17
|O. Okongwu
|4
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|+2
|6
|S. Bey
|2
|0
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-5
|4
|J. Johnson
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|8
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|4
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|A. Griffin
|3
|1
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+2
|4
|P. Mills
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Matthews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Forrest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gueye
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Bufkin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Fernando
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Norris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Mathews
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lundy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|40
|10
|12
|14/27
|5/11
|7/9
|8
|47
|2
|2
|5
|3
|7
|+2
|45