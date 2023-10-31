The Boston Celtics will attempt to extend their winning streak to four games when they face the visiting Indiana Pacers on Wednesday night.

The Celtics haven't started a season with more than three straight victories since the 2009-10 season, when they won six a row.

Boston is coming off Monday's 126-107 road victory against the Washington Wizards. Jaylen Brown scored 27 of his game-high 36 points in the first half. He tied a franchise record by making seven 3-pointers in the first half and finished 8 of 13 from behind the arc.

Raef LaFrentz, Kemba Walker and Derrick White are the other Celtics who have made seven 3-pointers in one half.

"Just got in a good rhythm," Brown said. "I had some good open looks and took advantage of it. Came out and hit some shots. We got some stops on defense. Just coming out and having some fun."

The Celtics led 42-19 after 12 minutes and opened the second quarter in a full-court press.

"I think that's important to keep that mentality of attacking and being aggressive regardless of the score," Boston coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Indiana began the season with victories over Washington and Cleveland but was outscored 34-22 in the fourth quarter of a 112-105 home loss against Chicago on Monday. The Pacers shot 12 of 46 (26.1 percent) from 3-point range against the Bulls.

"The quality of our 3s could have been better," Indiana coach Rick Carlisle said. "This was a big boys' game, physical. We've got to learn from it."

Myles Turner led the Pacers with 20 points. Tyrese Haliburton finished with 19 points and 13 assists and Bennedict Mathurin and Bruce Brown each tossed in 15.

"I felt like overall we got some good looks, just didn't fall tonight," Haliburton said. "They got stops when they needed to, forced some tough ones late, but I think for the majority of the game we got (the shots) that we wanted to get."

Brown isn't the only offensive threat the Pacers will have to worry about. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points in Monday's victory over the Wizards, and Kristaps Porzingis finished with 15. Porzingis, who joined the Celtics in the offseason, is averaging 20.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in his first three games with Boston.

"Honestly, I'm still kind of working my way back into really good shape," Porzingis said. "I'm not there yet. I didn't have a great summer because I had to miss the (FIBA) World Cup and I'm still getting there, but so far I'm enjoying playing with these guys.

"This is a very, very talented team, and I think I fit really well with these guys, and it's been really smooth to get adjusted to playing with these guys, but in terms of my game I think I'm going to get much, much better. Just working my way into top shape."

Haliburton leads the Pacers in points (20.0) and assists per game (12.3). Turner is the team's leading rebounder (10.3).

