Tyrese Maxey and Sixers await short-handed Suns
Philadelphia 76ers point guard Tyrese Maxey is reaping the benefits of James Harden's absence.
Maxey has emerged as one of the league's most promising young talents, and he will look to keep up his high level of play on Saturday afternoon when Philadelphia faces the visiting Phoenix Suns.
With Harden holding out for a trade, Maxey stepped into a starting role, excelling right out of the gate. He averaged 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists in his first three games of the season, earning NBA Player of the Week honors in the Eastern Conference.
Harden was then dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, and Maxey responded with 18 points, four assists and a pair of steals in Friday's 114-99 win over the Toronto Raptors.
One of the driving forces behind Maxey's hot start? None other than Harden himself.
"One thing that (Harden) really installed in me is confidence," said Maxey, who celebrates his 23rd birthday on Saturday. "I've always been a confident person, but he made me be even more confident than I already was. ... He took me under his wing."
Now that Maxey is in line to be Philadelphia's primary floor general, president of basketball operations Daryl Morey loves the spot his team is in.
"It shows the work (Maxey) put in and Joel (Embiid) has put in," Morey said. "I think you've seen him expand his game as well. ... If Tyrese gets to that All-Star level -- which he for sure looks like he has a solid chance to be -- I wouldn't say it changes our calculus of what we need."
As the 76ers start to embrace their new look, Phoenix anxiously is awaiting the chance to do the same.
Star guard Bradley Beal has yet to make his Suns debut due to back spasms, and he'll likely be unavailable for Saturday's game as Phoenix moves with caution to get him out on the floor. Beal was acquired from the Washington Wizards via trade this past offseason.
Beal being sidelined has put more pressure on Kevin Durant and Devin Booker. Booker, however, has already missed three of the Suns' first five games due to an ankle sprain.
Booker looked fine on Friday, though, supplying 31 points, nine rebounds and 13 assists, but Phoenix still fell 132-121 to the Spurs -- the Suns' second loss to San Antonio in three days.
Even though Phoenix hasn't gotten off to the start it had hoped for at 2-3, Booker isn't overly concerned.
"I'm in Year 9 now, and just understanding what the beginning of the season is -- and I'm not saying it's not important, I think getting off to a good start is very important and it definitely helps you on the back end of the season," Booker said. "We still do have things to learn. ...
"Back to communication, if we're all on the same page talking, we'll be in pretty good shape."
Booker is eager to get out to Philadelphia, although he isn't too thrilled about the 1 p.m. ET start time.
"I like getting on the road. I like being road warriors and going to steal wins in other people's home arena," Booker said. "NBA always gives us an early game when we fly East. I don't know what that's about. It's always (noon) or 1 every time we get over there."
The Suns and Sixers split the two-game season series in 2022-23, with each team winning at home.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|5:40
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|33-39
|6:01
|76ers defensive rebound
|6:04
|Keita Bates-Diop misses three point jump shot
|6:20
|Suns 60 second timeout
|6:20
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point putback layup
|33-37
|6:20
|Tyrese Maxey offensive rebound
|6:22
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point driving finger roll layup
|6:31
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|6:34
|Grayson Allen misses two point driving layup
|6:39
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|6:43
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:57
|+1
|Drew Eubanks makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|33-35
|6:57
|+1
|Drew Eubanks makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|32-35
|6:57
|Paul Reed shooting foul (Drew Eubanks draws the foul)
|7:09
|+1
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|31-35
|7:09
|76ers offensive rebound
|7:09
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|7:09
|Yuta Watanabe shooting foul (Kelly Oubre Jr. draws the foul)
|7:26
|+3
|Grayson Allen makes three point jump shot (Drew Eubanks assists)
|31-34
|7:37
|Jaden Springer turnover (offensive foul)
|7:37
|Jaden Springer offensive foul (Yuta Watanabe draws the foul)
|7:43
|Jaden Springer defensive rebound
|7:47
|Josh Okogie misses three point jump shot
|8:05
|Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|8:05
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses two point layup
|8:12
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|8:15
|Jaden Springer blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup
|8:24
|Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|8:27
|Josh Okogie blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point fadeaway jump shot
|8:40
|+1
|Tyrese Maxey makes technical free throw 1 of 1
|28-34
|8:40
|Suns technical foul (Defensive three second)
|8:57
|+2
|Drew Eubanks makes two point dunk (Eric Gordon assists)
|28-33
|9:14
|Suns 60 second timeout
|9:14
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point putback layup
|26-33
|9:14
|Tobias Harris offensive rebound
|9:16
|Paul Reed misses two point turnaround hook shot
|9:21
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|9:26
|Eric Gordon misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:33
|Yuta Watanabe offensive rebound
|9:37
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point running jump shot
|9:44
|Tyrese Maxey turnover (bad pass) (Drew Eubanks steals)
|9:54
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving reverse layup
|26-31
|10:07
|+1
|Tobias Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|24-31
|10:07
|+1
|Tobias Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|24-30
|10:07
|Yuta Watanabe shooting foul (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|10:10
|Paul Reed defensive rebound
|10:14
|Yuta Watanabe misses three point jump shot
|10:20
|Jordan Goodwin offensive rebound
|10:24
|Yuta Watanabe misses three point jump shot
|10:43
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point driving floating jump shot
|24-29
|10:48
|Paul Reed defensive rebound
|10:51
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point driving layup
|11:01
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|11:01
|Eric Gordon blocks Tobias Harris's two point running layup
|11:06
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|11:08
|Jordan Goodwin misses two point running layup
|11:13
|Tyrese Maxey turnover (lost ball) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|11:23
|Paul Reed defensive rebound
|11:25
|Drew Eubanks misses two point layup
|11:45
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point driving floating jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|24-27
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|0:00
|End of period
|0:01
|+3
|Jordan Goodwin makes three point jump shot (Drew Eubanks assists)
|24-25
|0:11
|Drew Eubanks defensive rebound
|0:13
|De'Anthony Melton misses two point driving layup
|0:33
|+1
|Jordan Goodwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|21-25
|0:33
|Suns offensive rebound
|0:33
|Jordan Goodwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:33
|De'Anthony Melton personal foul (Jordan Goodwin draws the foul)
|0:35
|Yuta Watanabe defensive rebound
|0:36
|Drew Eubanks blocks Joel Embiid's two point reverse layup
|0:53
|76ers defensive rebound
|0:54
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point running pullup jump shot
|0:59
|Robert Covington turnover (lost ball) (Yuta Watanabe steals)
|1:20
|Robert Covington defensive rebound
|1:20
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|1:22
|Drew Eubanks offensive rebound
|1:23
|Kevin Durant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|1:34
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (offensive foul)
|1:34
|De'Anthony Melton offensive foul (Charge) (Josh Okogie draws the foul)
|1:38
|Kevin Durant turnover (bad pass) (Robert Covington steals)
|2:01
|+3
|Joel Embiid makes three point stepback jump shot
|20-25
|2:13
|Jump ball. De'Anthony Melton vs. Jordan Goodwin (Joel Embiid gains possession)
|2:25
|Yuta Watanabe turnover (bad pass) (Furkan Korkmaz steals)
|2:41
|Joel Embiid turnover (bad pass) (Josh Okogie steals)
|2:50
|76ers 60 second timeout
|3:03
|+3
|Jusuf Nurkic makes three point jump shot (Josh Okogie assists)
|20-22
|3:13
|De'Anthony Melton turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Goodwin steals)
|3:14
|De'Anthony Melton offensive rebound
|3:15
|Patrick Beverley misses three point jump shot
|3:21
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|3:24
|Kevin Durant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|3:32
|Jordan Goodwin defensive rebound
|3:34
|De'Anthony Melton misses three point jump shot
|3:51
|Patrick Beverley defensive rebound
|3:55
|Jordan Goodwin misses three point jump shot
|4:02
|Yuta Watanabe offensive rebound
|4:07
|Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot
|4:29
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-22
|4:29
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-21
|4:29
|Kevin Durant shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|4:32
|Robert Covington offensive rebound
|4:35
|Joel Embiid misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|4:49
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|4:52
|Jusuf Nurkic misses three point jump shot
|5:05
|+3
|De'Anthony Melton makes three point jump shot (Tyrese Maxey assists)
|17-20
|5:14
|Eric Gordon turnover (traveling)
|5:19
|Joel Embiid turnover (lost ball) (Kevin Durant steals)
|5:37
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|17-17
|5:37
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|16-17
|5:37
|Robert Covington shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|5:43
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point putback layup
|15-17
|5:44
|Tyrese Maxey offensive rebound
|5:47
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point driving floating jump shot
|6:02
|76ers delay of game violation
|6:08
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|15-15
|6:08
|76ers 60 second timeout
|6:08
|Kelly Oubre Jr. shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|6:08
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|14-15
|6:16
|+2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point running layup (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|12-15
|6:20
|Kevin Durant turnover (lost ball) (De'Anthony Melton steals)
|6:36
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|6:38
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:46
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|6:50
|Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|7:05
|+2
|Joel Embiid makes two point driving floating bank jump shot
|12-13
|7:18
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|7:20
|Kevin Durant misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:39
|+2
|Tobias Harris makes two point running layup
|12-11
|7:43
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|7:46
|Kevin Durant misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|7:57
|Suns defensive rebound
|7:59
|Kelly Oubre Jr. misses three point running jump shot
|8:01
|Tobias Harris defensive rebound
|8:04
|De'Anthony Melton blocks Eric Gordon's two point driving layup
|8:14
|+2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point layup (De'Anthony Melton assists)
|12-9
|8:38
|+3
|Eric Gordon makes three point jump shot (Kevin Durant assists)
|12-7
|8:45
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|8:47
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point pullup jump shot
|9:00
|+2
|Kevin Durant makes two point running layup (Grayson Allen assists)
|9-7
|9:03
|Jusuf Nurkic defensive rebound
|9:06
|Joel Embiid misses two point driving layup
|9:10
|76ers offensive rebound
|9:10
|Eric Gordon blocks Tyrese Maxey's two point driving layup
|9:20
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point driving layup (Grayson Allen assists)
|7-7
|9:26
|Kelly Oubre Jr. personal foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|9:34
|Tobias Harris turnover (offensive foul)
|9:34
|Tobias Harris offensive foul (Grayson Allen draws the foul)
|9:50
|+1
|Kevin Durant makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|5-7
|9:50
|Suns offensive rebound
|9:50
|Kevin Durant misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:50
|Tobias Harris shooting foul (Kevin Durant draws the foul)
|10:02
|+1
|Tobias Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-7
|10:02
|+1
|Tobias Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-6
|10:02
|Grayson Allen shooting foul (Tobias Harris draws the foul)
|10:09
|Kelly Oubre Jr. defensive rebound
|10:13
|Grayson Allen misses three point jump shot
|10:22
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|4-5
|10:22
|+1
|Joel Embiid makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|4-4
|10:22
|Grayson Allen shooting foul (Joel Embiid draws the foul)
|10:31
|Joel Embiid defensive rebound
|10:33
|Jusuf Nurkic misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|10:57
|+3
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes three point pullup jump shot (Joel Embiid assists)
|4-3
|11:09
|+2
|Eric Gordon makes two point jump shot (Jusuf Nurkic assists)
|4-0
|11:20
|Kevin Durant defensive rebound
|11:22
|Joel Embiid misses two point turnaround jump shot
|11:41
|+2
|Jusuf Nurkic makes two point reverse layup (Eric Gordon assists)
|2-0
|12:00
|Joel Embiid (Kevin Durant gains possession)
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 2
|Kelly Oubre Jr. makes two point stepback jump shot (Jaden Springer assists)
|5:40
|76ers defensive rebound
|6:01
|Keita Bates-Diop misses three point jump shot
|6:04
|Suns 60 second timeout
|6:20
|+ 2
|Tyrese Maxey makes two point putback layup
|6:20
|Tyrese Maxey offensive rebound
|6:20
|Tyrese Maxey misses two point driving finger roll layup
|6:22
|Tyrese Maxey defensive rebound
|6:31
|Grayson Allen misses two point driving layup
|6:34
|Grayson Allen defensive rebound
|6:39
|Tyrese Maxey misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:43
|Team Stats
|Points
|33
|39
|Field Goals
|11-35 (31.4%)
|13-31 (41.9%)
|3-Pointers
|4-17 (23.5%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|10-11 (90.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|18
|27
|Offensive
|4
|5
|Defensive
|11
|18
|Team
|3
|4
|Assists
|10
|6
|Steals
|6
|3
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|9
|Fouls
|5
|9
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Key Players
|
|E. Gordon SF
|14.6 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|2.4 APG
|46.2 FG%
|
|K. Oubre Jr. SG
|20.0 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|0.5 APG
|52.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Gordon SF
|9 PTS
|0 REB
|2 AST
|K. Oubre Jr. SG
|12 PTS
|3 REB
|0 AST
|
|31.4
|FG%
|41.9
|
|
|23.5
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|90.9
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|E. Gordon
|9
|0
|2
|4/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|-10
|14
|K. Durant
|8
|2
|1
|2/6
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|11
|J. Nurkic
|5
|2
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|-4
|11
|G. Allen
|3
|1
|2
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|+1
|8
|K. Bates-Diop
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-2
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|J. Goodwin
|4
|2
|0
|1/7
|1/5
|1/2
|0
|7
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|-2
|8
|D. Eubanks
|4
|4
|2
|1/2
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|7
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|-2
|14
|Y. Watanabe
|0
|4
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|-4
|4
|J. Okogie
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|-4
|4
|B. Beal
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Booker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Metu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Azubuike
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Lee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Little
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|33
|15
|10
|11/35
|4/17
|7/9
|5
|87
|6
|4
|4
|4
|11
|-30
|74
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|K. Oubre Jr.
|10
|3
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+5
|13
|J. Embiid
|9
|3
|1
|2/6
|1/1
|4/4
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|+5
|12
|T. Maxey
|9
|3
|2
|4/11
|0/3
|1/1
|0
|13
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1
|+10
|14
|T. Harris
|8
|4
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|2
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|+5
|11
|J. Springer
|0
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|3
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|+/-
|FPTS
|P. Beverley
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+2
|3
|R. Covington
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|+1
|2
|F. Korkmaz
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|+1
|1
|P. Reed
|0
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|+1
|3
|N. Batum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Morris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. House Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bamba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Martin Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Council IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|39
|23
|6
|13/31
|3/9
|10/11
|9
|77
|3
|2
|9
|5
|18
|+29
|62