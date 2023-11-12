away team background logo
MIN
GS

MIN
Timberwolves
GS
Warriors

Timberwolves 6-2
Warriors 6-4
Timberwolves 6-2 112.4 PPG 47.6 RPG 24.8 APG
Warriors 6-4 114.4 PPG 46.7 RPG 27.3 APG
Timberwolves
A. Edwards
K. Towns
N. Reid
R. Gobert
M. Conley
J. McDaniels
K. Anderson
S. Milton
N. Alexander-Walker
L. Garza
T. Brown Jr.
J. Minott
J. McLaughlin
D. Nix
L. Miller
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
A. Edwards 8 35.6 27.9 6.3 5.3 1.25 0.38 3.6 50.0 40.4 80.0 0.9 5.4
K. Towns 8 32.0 19.0 8.8 2.3 0.75 0.63 2.6 43.8 32.6 88.5 0.9 7.9
N. Reid 8 22.9 13.8 4.3 0.8 0.75 0.50 0.9 53.9 42.9 92.9 1 3.3
R. Gobert 8 32.6 12.5 13.1 1.0 0.75 1.88 1.6 54.5 0.0 60.9 4 9.1
M. Conley 8 29.0 10.8 3.1 4.5 0.88 0.13 0.6 50.8 45.7 100.0 0.8 2.4
J. McDaniels 6 27.0 10.5 3.2 1.5 0.67 0.67 1.2 52.9 42.9 0.0 1 2.2
K. Anderson 8 25.9 7.4 3.9 4.6 1.13 0.75 1.9 55.8 25.0 64.3 0.8 3.1
S. Milton 8 15.5 5.3 1.9 1.3 0.88 0.13 1.3 37.8 33.3 72.7 0.3 1.6
N. Alexander-Walker 8 19.3 4.0 2.3 3.0 0.75 0.88 1.0 33.3 28.6 33.3 0.1 2.1
L. Garza 2 3.0 3.5 1.5 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 60.0 0.0 50.0 0.5 1
T. Brown Jr. 5 6.6 2.0 2.0 0.4 0.20 0.00 0.6 33.3 0.0 100.0 0.2 1.8
J. Minott 5 2.6 1.6 0.0 0.2 0.00 0.20 0.0 50.0 0.0 66.7 0 0
J. McLaughlin 5 3.8 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.00 0.40 0.0 25.0 50.0 100.0 0 0
D. Nix 3 2.3 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.33 0.00 0.0 100.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
L. Miller 1 2.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 8 0.0 112.4 47.6 24.8 7.88 6.13 14.8 48.6 37.3 74.9 9.6 38.0
Warriors
S. Curry
K. Thompson
J. Kuminga
A. Wiggins
D. Green
C. Paul
D. Saric
M. Moody
G. Payton II
K. Looney
L. Quinones
T. Jackson-Davis
B. Podziemski
C. Joseph
J. Robinson
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 10 32.1 30.0 4.6 4.0 1.00 0.20 3.6 49.5 45.2 93.2 0.9 3.7
K. Thompson 9 31.1 16.1 3.8 1.9 0.33 0.67 2.1 44.0 35.4 80.0 0.8 3
J. Kuminga 9 20.2 12.3 3.0 0.7 0.56 0.44 1.3 41.3 21.1 73.8 0.9 2.1
A. Wiggins 10 26.0 11.0 3.7 0.9 0.10 0.40 1.4 41.1 16.7 52.9 1.9 1.8
D. Green 7 24.9 10.0 5.0 6.3 0.71 0.71 1.9 49.0 47.1 87.5 1.6 3.4
C. Paul 10 27.5 8.8 3.9 7.5 1.60 0.00 1.0 38.0 17.1 85.7 0.3 3.6
D. Saric 10 19.3 7.8 6.5 1.8 0.30 0.50 0.8 41.2 34.2 81.8 1.8 4.7
M. Moody 10 17.5 7.3 2.9 1.2 1.20 0.30 0.4 47.3 38.2 72.7 0.7 2.2
G. Payton II 9 18.9 6.7 3.1 0.9 1.44 0.22 0.6 45.3 36.4 66.7 1.1 2
K. Looney 10 23.6 6.2 9.1 3.1 0.80 0.50 1.2 67.5 0.0 80.0 2.7 6.4
L. Quinones 1 5.0 5.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 1.0 66.7 50.0 0.0 0 0
T. Jackson-Davis 7 8.6 3.9 2.4 0.3 0.14 0.71 0.3 56.3 0.0 56.3 1.3 1.1
B. Podziemski 5 10.2 2.4 3.0 1.6 0.20 0.00 1.0 41.7 0.0 66.7 0.8 2.2
C. Joseph 4 3.3 0.8 0.5 0.8 0.25 0.00 0.5 33.3 33.3 0.0 0.3 0.3
J. Robinson 1 5.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1 1
Total 10 0.0 114.4 46.7 27.3 7.90 4.10 14.3 45.4 35.7 76.8 13.4 33.3
