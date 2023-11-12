MIN
GS
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|Team Stats
|Timberwolves 6-2
|112.4 PPG
|47.6 RPG
|24.8 APG
|Warriors 6-4
|114.4 PPG
|46.7 RPG
|27.3 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|A. Edwards
|8
|35.6
|27.9
|6.3
|5.3
|1.25
|0.38
|3.6
|50.0
|40.4
|80.0
|0.9
|5.4
|K. Towns
|8
|32.0
|19.0
|8.8
|2.3
|0.75
|0.63
|2.6
|43.8
|32.6
|88.5
|0.9
|7.9
|N. Reid
|8
|22.9
|13.8
|4.3
|0.8
|0.75
|0.50
|0.9
|53.9
|42.9
|92.9
|1
|3.3
|R. Gobert
|8
|32.6
|12.5
|13.1
|1.0
|0.75
|1.88
|1.6
|54.5
|0.0
|60.9
|4
|9.1
|M. Conley
|8
|29.0
|10.8
|3.1
|4.5
|0.88
|0.13
|0.6
|50.8
|45.7
|100.0
|0.8
|2.4
|J. McDaniels
|6
|27.0
|10.5
|3.2
|1.5
|0.67
|0.67
|1.2
|52.9
|42.9
|0.0
|1
|2.2
|K. Anderson
|8
|25.9
|7.4
|3.9
|4.6
|1.13
|0.75
|1.9
|55.8
|25.0
|64.3
|0.8
|3.1
|S. Milton
|8
|15.5
|5.3
|1.9
|1.3
|0.88
|0.13
|1.3
|37.8
|33.3
|72.7
|0.3
|1.6
|N. Alexander-Walker
|8
|19.3
|4.0
|2.3
|3.0
|0.75
|0.88
|1.0
|33.3
|28.6
|33.3
|0.1
|2.1
|L. Garza
|2
|3.0
|3.5
|1.5
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|60.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0.5
|1
|T. Brown Jr.
|5
|6.6
|2.0
|2.0
|0.4
|0.20
|0.00
|0.6
|33.3
|0.0
|100.0
|0.2
|1.8
|J. Minott
|5
|2.6
|1.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.00
|0.20
|0.0
|50.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0
|0
|J. McLaughlin
|5
|3.8
|1.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.00
|0.40
|0.0
|25.0
|50.0
|100.0
|0
|0
|D. Nix
|3
|2.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.33
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|L. Miller
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|8
|0.0
|112.4
|47.6
|24.8
|7.88
|6.13
|14.8
|48.6
|37.3
|74.9
|9.6
|38.0
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Curry
|10
|32.1
|30.0
|4.6
|4.0
|1.00
|0.20
|3.6
|49.5
|45.2
|93.2
|0.9
|3.7
|K. Thompson
|9
|31.1
|16.1
|3.8
|1.9
|0.33
|0.67
|2.1
|44.0
|35.4
|80.0
|0.8
|3
|J. Kuminga
|9
|20.2
|12.3
|3.0
|0.7
|0.56
|0.44
|1.3
|41.3
|21.1
|73.8
|0.9
|2.1
|A. Wiggins
|10
|26.0
|11.0
|3.7
|0.9
|0.10
|0.40
|1.4
|41.1
|16.7
|52.9
|1.9
|1.8
|D. Green
|7
|24.9
|10.0
|5.0
|6.3
|0.71
|0.71
|1.9
|49.0
|47.1
|87.5
|1.6
|3.4
|C. Paul
|10
|27.5
|8.8
|3.9
|7.5
|1.60
|0.00
|1.0
|38.0
|17.1
|85.7
|0.3
|3.6
|D. Saric
|10
|19.3
|7.8
|6.5
|1.8
|0.30
|0.50
|0.8
|41.2
|34.2
|81.8
|1.8
|4.7
|M. Moody
|10
|17.5
|7.3
|2.9
|1.2
|1.20
|0.30
|0.4
|47.3
|38.2
|72.7
|0.7
|2.2
|G. Payton II
|9
|18.9
|6.7
|3.1
|0.9
|1.44
|0.22
|0.6
|45.3
|36.4
|66.7
|1.1
|2
|K. Looney
|10
|23.6
|6.2
|9.1
|3.1
|0.80
|0.50
|1.2
|67.5
|0.0
|80.0
|2.7
|6.4
|L. Quinones
|1
|5.0
|5.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|1.0
|66.7
|50.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|T. Jackson-Davis
|7
|8.6
|3.9
|2.4
|0.3
|0.14
|0.71
|0.3
|56.3
|0.0
|56.3
|1.3
|1.1
|B. Podziemski
|5
|10.2
|2.4
|3.0
|1.6
|0.20
|0.00
|1.0
|41.7
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|2.2
|C. Joseph
|4
|3.3
|0.8
|0.5
|0.8
|0.25
|0.00
|0.5
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.3
|J. Robinson
|1
|5.0
|0.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|1
|Total
|10
|0.0
|114.4
|46.7
|27.3
|7.90
|4.10
|14.3
|45.4
|35.7
|76.8
|13.4
|33.3