OKC
POR

1st Quarter
OKC
Thunder
POR
Trail Blazers

1234T
Thunder 9-4 -----
Trail Blazers 3-9 -----
Moda Center at the Rose Quarter Portland, OR
Team Stats
Thunder 9-4 118.5 PPG 41.1 RPG 25.4 APG
Trail Blazers 3-9 103.9 PPG 43.0 RPG 21.5 APG
Thunder
S. Gilgeous-Alexander
J. Williams
C. Holmgren
J. Giddey
L. Dort
I. Joe
C. Wallace
K. Williams
T. Mann
V. Micic
O. Dieng
J. Williams
A. Wiggins
D. Bertans
O. Sarr
L. Waters III
A. Pokusevski
K. Johnson
Total
S. Gilgeous-Alexander 12 34.9 29.8 6.5 6.1 2.58 0.83 2.3 52.3 34.7 92.1 0.8 5.8
J. Williams 13 33.2 17.5 4.1 3.5 0.85 0.23 2.2 51.8 36.8 88.0 0.2 3.8
C. Holmgren 13 30.3 17.1 7.9 2.8 1.00 2.15 2.3 54.6 43.8 90.4 1.6 6.3
J. Giddey 13 27.5 12.9 5.8 4.7 0.77 0.69 2.8 44.2 30.8 82.4 1.4 4.4
L. Dort 13 29.1 11.7 4.5 1.2 1.23 0.92 1.0 46.7 44.8 80.0 1.2 3.3
I. Joe 13 20.1 9.9 2.3 1.2 0.85 0.15 0.6 44.6 47.2 76.5 0.1 2.2
C. Wallace 13 23.0 7.7 2.4 1.8 0.62 0.38 0.5 62.9 54.2 100.0 0.5 1.8
K. Williams 3 18.3 5.3 3.0 2.0 0.33 0.00 0.3 53.8 25.0 50.0 1 2
T. Mann 4 5.0 4.3 1.5 1.0 0.25 0.00 0.5 63.6 40.0 100.0 0.3 1.3
V. Micic 6 13.5 4.2 0.7 3.2 0.17 0.00 1.0 42.1 45.5 66.7 0 0.7
O. Dieng 10 11.3 3.6 2.0 0.9 0.10 0.00 0.4 38.2 28.0 75.0 0.5 1.5
J. Williams 8 12.1 3.6 3.4 1.3 0.50 0.25 0.4 38.5 25.0 83.3 0.3 3.1
A. Wiggins 11 10.4 3.5 1.5 0.6 0.27 0.09 0.6 53.3 27.3 66.7 0.2 1.3
D. Bertans 3 8.3 3.0 0.3 0.3 0.33 0.00 0.0 20.0 20.0 100.0 0 0.3
O. Sarr 4 11.0 1.5 4.5 0.3 0.00 1.25 0.5 100.0 0.0 66.7 0.8 3.8
L. Waters III 5 5.8 1.2 0.0 0.4 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 33.3 0.0 0 0
A. Pokusevski 4 5.8 0.3 1.0 0.3 0.00 0.25 0.8 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 1
K. Johnson 1 6.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 13 0.0 118.5 41.1 25.4 8.62 6.00 13.6 49.6 39.2 86.1 7.0 34.1
Trail Blazers
J. Grant
S. Sharpe
A. Simons
M. Brogdon
D. Ayton
S. Henderson
S. Mays
D. Reath
M. Thybulle
R. Williams III
J. Walker
T. Camara
M. Brown
J. Bouyea
K. Murray
R. Rupert
J. Minaya
I. Wainright
Total
J. Grant 12 36.4 22.7 4.4 1.9 0.58 0.83 2.6 42.9 36.3 79.2 0.8 3.6
S. Sharpe 12 38.4 18.6 5.8 3.4 0.92 0.58 3.5 40.7 32.9 82.0 1.8 3.9
A. Simons 1 27.0 18.0 2.0 4.0 2.00 0.00 0.0 42.9 33.3 100.0 1 1
M. Brogdon 8 27.8 17.3 4.8 5.5 0.75 0.00 1.6 40.5 34.0 80.0 1 3.8
D. Ayton 12 32.0 12.3 11.5 1.3 1.50 0.75 2.0 55.9 0.0 85.7 3.2 8.3
S. Henderson 5 28.4 8.8 2.2 4.6 0.60 0.20 4.0 34.6 9.5 85.7 0.6 1.6
S. Mays 11 20.0 8.4 1.8 4.8 0.82 0.18 1.0 40.7 25.0 90.9 0.4 1.5
D. Reath 4 13.5 6.8 2.0 1.5 0.00 0.25 0.8 34.5 25.0 100.0 1 1
M. Thybulle 12 20.6 6.8 1.7 1.2 1.17 0.67 0.6 51.8 42.2 80.0 0.3 1.4
R. Williams III 6 19.8 6.8 6.3 0.8 1.17 1.17 1.2 65.4 0.0 77.8 1.8 4.5
J. Walker 12 15.5 6.5 4.0 0.5 0.83 0.67 0.8 46.7 31.8 75.0 1.2 2.8
T. Camara 12 25.3 5.6 4.5 1.3 0.92 0.75 1.1 33.8 25.0 68.4 1.9 2.6
M. Brown 1 5.0 4.0 3.0 1.0 0.00 1.00 0.0 66.7 0.0 0.0 2 1
J. Bouyea 4 10.0 2.0 1.8 0.8 0.00 0.00 1.3 23.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 1.5
K. Murray 7 7.0 0.7 0.6 0.4 0.43 0.14 0.0 22.2 16.7 0.0 0.1 0.4
R. Rupert 4 3.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 50.0 0 0
J. Minaya 4 4.3 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
I. Wainright 2 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.50 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
Total 12 0.0 103.9 43.0 21.5 8.50 5.33 15.6 43.0 30.8 79.3 12.3 30.8
