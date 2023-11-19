OKC
POR
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Team Stats
|Thunder 9-4
|118.5 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|25.4 APG
|Trail Blazers 3-9
|103.9 PPG
|43.0 RPG
|21.5 APG
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|S. Gilgeous-Alexander
|12
|34.9
|29.8
|6.5
|6.1
|2.58
|0.83
|2.3
|52.3
|34.7
|92.1
|0.8
|5.8
|J. Williams
|13
|33.2
|17.5
|4.1
|3.5
|0.85
|0.23
|2.2
|51.8
|36.8
|88.0
|0.2
|3.8
|C. Holmgren
|13
|30.3
|17.1
|7.9
|2.8
|1.00
|2.15
|2.3
|54.6
|43.8
|90.4
|1.6
|6.3
|J. Giddey
|13
|27.5
|12.9
|5.8
|4.7
|0.77
|0.69
|2.8
|44.2
|30.8
|82.4
|1.4
|4.4
|L. Dort
|13
|29.1
|11.7
|4.5
|1.2
|1.23
|0.92
|1.0
|46.7
|44.8
|80.0
|1.2
|3.3
|I. Joe
|13
|20.1
|9.9
|2.3
|1.2
|0.85
|0.15
|0.6
|44.6
|47.2
|76.5
|0.1
|2.2
|C. Wallace
|13
|23.0
|7.7
|2.4
|1.8
|0.62
|0.38
|0.5
|62.9
|54.2
|100.0
|0.5
|1.8
|K. Williams
|3
|18.3
|5.3
|3.0
|2.0
|0.33
|0.00
|0.3
|53.8
|25.0
|50.0
|1
|2
|T. Mann
|4
|5.0
|4.3
|1.5
|1.0
|0.25
|0.00
|0.5
|63.6
|40.0
|100.0
|0.3
|1.3
|V. Micic
|6
|13.5
|4.2
|0.7
|3.2
|0.17
|0.00
|1.0
|42.1
|45.5
|66.7
|0
|0.7
|O. Dieng
|10
|11.3
|3.6
|2.0
|0.9
|0.10
|0.00
|0.4
|38.2
|28.0
|75.0
|0.5
|1.5
|J. Williams
|8
|12.1
|3.6
|3.4
|1.3
|0.50
|0.25
|0.4
|38.5
|25.0
|83.3
|0.3
|3.1
|A. Wiggins
|11
|10.4
|3.5
|1.5
|0.6
|0.27
|0.09
|0.6
|53.3
|27.3
|66.7
|0.2
|1.3
|D. Bertans
|3
|8.3
|3.0
|0.3
|0.3
|0.33
|0.00
|0.0
|20.0
|20.0
|100.0
|0
|0.3
|O. Sarr
|4
|11.0
|1.5
|4.5
|0.3
|0.00
|1.25
|0.5
|100.0
|0.0
|66.7
|0.8
|3.8
|L. Waters III
|5
|5.8
|1.2
|0.0
|0.4
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|33.3
|0.0
|0
|0
|A. Pokusevski
|4
|5.8
|0.3
|1.0
|0.3
|0.00
|0.25
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|1
|6.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|13
|0.0
|118.5
|41.1
|25.4
|8.62
|6.00
|13.6
|49.6
|39.2
|86.1
|7.0
|34.1
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|J. Grant
|12
|36.4
|22.7
|4.4
|1.9
|0.58
|0.83
|2.6
|42.9
|36.3
|79.2
|0.8
|3.6
|S. Sharpe
|12
|38.4
|18.6
|5.8
|3.4
|0.92
|0.58
|3.5
|40.7
|32.9
|82.0
|1.8
|3.9
|A. Simons
|1
|27.0
|18.0
|2.0
|4.0
|2.00
|0.00
|0.0
|42.9
|33.3
|100.0
|1
|1
|M. Brogdon
|8
|27.8
|17.3
|4.8
|5.5
|0.75
|0.00
|1.6
|40.5
|34.0
|80.0
|1
|3.8
|D. Ayton
|12
|32.0
|12.3
|11.5
|1.3
|1.50
|0.75
|2.0
|55.9
|0.0
|85.7
|3.2
|8.3
|S. Henderson
|5
|28.4
|8.8
|2.2
|4.6
|0.60
|0.20
|4.0
|34.6
|9.5
|85.7
|0.6
|1.6
|S. Mays
|11
|20.0
|8.4
|1.8
|4.8
|0.82
|0.18
|1.0
|40.7
|25.0
|90.9
|0.4
|1.5
|D. Reath
|4
|13.5
|6.8
|2.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.25
|0.8
|34.5
|25.0
|100.0
|1
|1
|M. Thybulle
|12
|20.6
|6.8
|1.7
|1.2
|1.17
|0.67
|0.6
|51.8
|42.2
|80.0
|0.3
|1.4
|R. Williams III
|6
|19.8
|6.8
|6.3
|0.8
|1.17
|1.17
|1.2
|65.4
|0.0
|77.8
|1.8
|4.5
|J. Walker
|12
|15.5
|6.5
|4.0
|0.5
|0.83
|0.67
|0.8
|46.7
|31.8
|75.0
|1.2
|2.8
|T. Camara
|12
|25.3
|5.6
|4.5
|1.3
|0.92
|0.75
|1.1
|33.8
|25.0
|68.4
|1.9
|2.6
|M. Brown
|1
|5.0
|4.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|66.7
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|1
|J. Bouyea
|4
|10.0
|2.0
|1.8
|0.8
|0.00
|0.00
|1.3
|23.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.5
|K. Murray
|7
|7.0
|0.7
|0.6
|0.4
|0.43
|0.14
|0.0
|22.2
|16.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|R. Rupert
|4
|3.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|50.0
|0
|0
|J. Minaya
|4
|4.3
|0.0
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|I. Wainright
|2
|2.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.50
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Total
|12
|0.0
|103.9
|43.0
|21.5
|8.50
|5.33
|15.6
|43.0
|30.8
|79.3
|12.3
|30.8