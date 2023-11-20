The Sacramento Kings will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday night when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Kings' latest win was an emphatic 129-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night.

Sacramento scored 35, 35 and 37 points over the first three quarters and finished with 34 assists on 48 field goals. The Kings shot 53.3 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from 3-point range.

"It was a collective effort offensively and defensively," forward Keegan Murray said.

Domantas Sabonis led the way with a season-high 32 points to go with 13 rebounds and six assists. He made 13 of 15 field goals, with his only misses coming from 3-point range.

De'Aaron Fox scored 30 points two nights after getting 43 in a 129-120 victory at San Antonio. He tied his career high by making six 3-pointers against Dallas.

"This is what he's supposed to do," Kings coach Mike Brown said. "He's worked really hard on his 3-point shooting. I'm happy because his work in the off-season is starting to show. ... Nobody can mess with that man. He's that talented."

Four other Kings scored in double figures on Sunday -- Murray (17), Chris Duarte (13), Harrison Barnes (12) and Malik Monk (12).

The Pelicans are coming off a disappointing 121-120 home loss to Minnesota on Saturday night. New Orleans let a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter slip away.

"I thought we battled until the end," said center Jonas Valanciunas, who had 26 points and 11 rebounds. "We kept ourselves in the game until the last second. It's tough to lose like that. We've got a long way to go, but we're going in the right direction."

New Orleans had lost five in a row before winning consecutive games against Dallas and Denver. The Pelicans led the Timberwolves for the majority of the game despite playing without leading scorer Zion Williamson, who was given the night off as his team completed a back-to-back.

The Pelicans continue to compete without two other key players -- guard CJ McCollum (collapsed lung) and forward Trey Murphy III, who has yet to play because of offseason arthroscopic knee surgery.

"We know what we are capable of night-in and night-out -- being one of the top teams in the West and in the NBA," coach Willie Green said. "It takes work and health. I love what I'm seeing from our young guys."

Green singled out rookie first-round draft choice Jordan Hawkins and fellow guard Dyson Daniels, the team's top draft choice last year, as well as reserve Matt Ryan. Hawkins has started eight games and Daniels six. The two are being counted on to provide much of the 3-point shooting that is missing in Murphy's absence.

Hawkins scored 15 points, Daniels 13 and Ryan 10 against Minnesota. Hawkins is averaging 13.3 points, Daniels is contributing 8.9 points and 3.8 assists, and Ryan is averaging 9.3 points and shooting 47.1 percent on 3-pointers.

The Pelicans will host the Kings again Wednesday to wrap up a six-game homestand. Sacramento will play the fifth contest of a six-game road trip on that night.

