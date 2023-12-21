The Portland Trail Blazers ended a seven-game slide and now look for back-to-back victories for the first time since Nov. 27 and 30.

The Trail Blazers will face another team that has been struggling all season when they host the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Portland improved to 7-19 with its 109-104 home win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The Wizards enter Thursday's game 4-22.

The Blazers enjoyed a productive night against the Suns by overcoming a 16-point deficit and prevailing despite 40 points from Phoenix star Kevin Durant.

Portland also made more plays down the stretch than the Suns. Anfernee Simons provided a huge one with a floater with 10.7 seconds left to give the Blazers a five-point edge.

"Just trying to get the best shot up possible," Simons said afterward. "It's funny, in that moment, I was trying to decide whether I was going to try to go up with two hands and try to shoot a jump shot or go to a floater, and last minute, I just switched to a floater.

"I was able to get a good look and it went in. I really can't explain it, just trying to get to a spot and rising up and getting the shot off."

Simons contributed 23 points and seven assists in his latest stellar effort.

He has averaged 26.4 points in seven games since returning from a thumb injury that sidelined him for 18 games. He has scored at least 30 points three times during the stretch, with a high 38 in a 132-127 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 11.

Another key figure in the victory over Phoenix was center Deandre Ayton, who was acquired from the Suns in the offseason.

Ayton had 16 points and 15 rebounds in his second game against Phoenix since the trade. He was the No. 1 overall pick by the Suns in 2018.

"I've just been focused on being a Trail Blazer and establishing who we are in this league," Ayton said. "I'm too focused on that right now. (The Suns) were just in the way."

Jerami Grant scored 22 points and is averaging 26.3 points in three games since returning from a concussion.

Washington is 0-2 on a four-game Western swing that concludes Friday against the Golden State Warriors. The Wizards lost 112-108 to the Suns on Sunday and 143-131 to the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

Washington had its offense revving against Sacramento, but the defense was porous, as the Wizards allowed 116 points over the final three quarters.

Jordan Poole scored 28 points and matched his career best of eight 3-pointers. Poole was able to identify the difference between his team and the Kings.

"They just look more together," Poole said of Sacramento. "They've been building this for seven, eight years. They have all the right pieces."

The Wizards are struggling in their rebuild and have had losing streaks of nine and six games this season. Washington has lost 17 of its past 19 games.

Poole was acquired from the Golden State Warriors in the offseason. He has been a bright spot, averaging 17.4 points. He scored 30 during a 137-123 win over the visiting Indiana Pacers on Dec. 15.

Kyle Kuzma registered 27 points and eight rebounds against the Kings. He is averaging a team-best 23.2 points this season.

Portland has won seven of the past nine meetings, but the Wizards prevailed 126-101 in Portland in the last matchup on Feb. 14.

