Bucks out for repeat vs. Knicks in opener of Christmas slate
The Milwaukee Bucks began their back-to-back set against the New York Knicks by receiving a pleasantly surprising gift: Vintage Khris Middleton.
The veteran will look to build off one of his most impressive games of the season on Monday afternoon when the Bucks visit the Knicks. The contest tips off the NBA's five-game Christmas Day slate.
Middleton collected 20 points, five rebounds and five assists on Saturday as the Bucks embarked upon their lengthy stint in the Big Apple with a 130-111 win over the Knicks.
Middleton wasn't the Bucks' biggest star Saturday, as the 1-2 punch of Giannis Antetokounmpo (28 points, seven rebounds, seven assists) and Damian Lillard (19 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) each flirted with triple-doubles. Middleton, however, was a key factor on both ends of the floor in what was nearly a wire-to-wire win for Milwaukee.
In addition to posting his first 20/5/5 line of the year, Middleton hit a season-high nine field goals and played as many as 33 minutes for just the second time. He finished with a plus/minus of plus-17 while rotating between defending the Knicks' top two players, Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.
"Khris is rolling," Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin said. "You could tell he felt good out there. He was aggressive. When you see a player like that with his skills, you just try to leave him out there, try to feed him. And he was huge. We needed him. Thought that was one of his best games that he's played."
The loss continued a challenging and up-and-down stretch for the Knicks, who are 5-5 this month and haven't won or lost more than two in a row since a three-game winning streak from Nov. 28 through Dec. 1.
Brunson and Randle combined to score 62 points Saturday, but no other player had more than 12 points. The Knicks continued to deal with a lack of depth following the loss of center Mitchell Robinson, who likely is out for the season with a left ankle injury.
Isaiah Hartenstein (12 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double Saturday but drew two fouls in the first two minutes of the game and sat out the rest of the first quarter as the Knicks fell behind 36-27. Hartenstein played 33 minutes while Taj Gibson, a 38-year-old signed as a free agent Dec. 15, had two points and one rebound in 14-plus minutes.
"That's just something I can't do, especially given the situation we're in right now," Hartenstein said, according to Newsday. "Before, when we had Mitch, we had the luxury if one guy was not doing good or if one guy was in foul trouble, I don't think there was any drop-off at all. So I feel like especially in a situation like that where Taj is coming back trying to get his feet under him, I can't do that."
Per NBA.com, the Knicks are 23-32 all-time on Christmas and the Bucks are 5-4.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2023 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|12:00
|Brook Lopez vs. Isaiah Hartenstein (Giannis Antetokounmpo gains possession)
|11:38
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Brook Lopez assists)
|2-0
|11:16
|Isaiah Hartenstein misses two point cutting layup
|11:13
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|11:08
|Brook Lopez misses three point running pullup jump shot
|11:05
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|11:00
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point turnaround jump shot
|4-0
|10:44
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving finger roll layup
|4-2
|10:28
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving floating jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|6-2
|10:13
|Julius Randle misses three point stepback jump shot
|10:10
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|10:01
|Malik Beasley misses three point jump shot
|9:58
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|9:52
|Julius Randle misses two point driving dunk
|9:49
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|9:46
|+3
|RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
|6-5
|9:24
|Damian Lillard turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Brunson steals)
|9:19
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point running dunk (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|6-7
|9:01
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point fadeaway jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|8-7
|8:42
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point turnaround jump shot
|8-9
|8:25
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|11-9
|8:10
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point pullup jump shot
|11-11
|7:59
|Isaiah Hartenstein blocks Damian Lillard's two point driving reverse layup
|7:55
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|7:53
|RJ Barrett misses three point running pullup jump shot
|7:52
|Knicks offensive rebound
|7:52
|Giannis Antetokounmpo personal foul (Loose ball) (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|7:48
|Jalen Brunson misses two point pullup jump shot
|7:45
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|7:37
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup
|13-11
|7:16
|+3
|RJ Barrett makes three point jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|13-14
|6:58
|Malik Beasley misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|6:53
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|6:46
|Julius Randle turnover (lost ball) (Brook Lopez steals)
|6:42
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point running pullup jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|16-14
|6:21
|Jalen Brunson misses three point pullup jump shot
|6:18
|Khris Middleton defensive rebound
|6:13
|Khris Middleton turnover (lost ball) (RJ Barrett steals)
|6:08
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point running pullup jump shot
|6:05
|RJ Barrett offensive rebound
|6:05
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point tip layup
|16-16
|6:05
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|5:54
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:48
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|5:44
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point running layup (Josh Hart assists)
|16-18
|5:33
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|5:30
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|5:21
|Brook Lopez blocks RJ Barrett's two point driving dunk
|5:20
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:20
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|5:13
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
|16-20
|5:01
|Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Malik Beasley draws the foul)
|4:45
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|4:45
|Andre Jackson Jr. offensive rebound
|4:45
|Josh Hart shooting foul (Andre Jackson Jr. draws the foul)
|4:45
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|17-20
|4:45
|+1
|Andre Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|18-20
|4:40
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|4:37
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|4:32
|Damian Lillard misses three point running jump shot
|4:28
|Donte DiVincenzo defensive rebound
|4:23
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point driving layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|18-22
|4:03
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|20-22
|3:46
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point floating jump shot
|20-24
|3:32
|Bobby Portis turnover (lost ball) (Donte DiVincenzo steals)
|3:26
|RJ Barrett misses three point running jump shot
|3:21
|Damian Lillard defensive rebound
|3:17
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point running layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|22-24
|3:04
|RJ Barrett misses two point driving layup
|3:02
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|2:59
|Isaiah Hartenstein personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|2:52
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (lost ball) (Josh Hart steals)
|2:44
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point running jump shot (Josh Hart assists)
|22-27
|2:34
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|2:34
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|2:26
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point running layup
|22-29
|2:02
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses three point stepback jump shot
|2:00
|Bobby Portis turnover (bad pass) (Josh Hart steals)
|2:00
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|1:57
|Josh Hart turnover (bad pass) (Andre Jackson Jr. steals)
|1:53
|Andre Jackson Jr. misses two point driving layup
|1:51
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|1:47
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point running layup
|22-31
|1:32
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point stepback jump shot
|24-31
|1:12
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|24-33
|1:12
|Bobby Portis shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|1:12
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|24-34
|1:04
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|1:02
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|0:47
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point driving floating jump shot (Josh Hart assists)
|24-36
|0:38
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|27-36
|0:28
|Jalen Brunson misses two point cutting layup
|0:28
|Knicks offensive rebound
|0:15
|Julius Randle misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|0:12
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|0:00
|Pat Connaughton misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:00
|Bucks offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:42
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point driving floating jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|27-38
|11:24
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|11:20
|Taj Gibson defensive rebound
|11:17
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point running layup (Immanuel Quickley assists)
|27-40
|10:56
|+3
|Cameron Payne makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|30-40
|10:45
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:43
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|10:27
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|10:24
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|10:22
|Taj Gibson blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo's two point layup
|10:22
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|10:11
|Jump ball. MarJon Beauchamp vs. Josh Hart (Giannis Antetokounmpo gains possession)
|10:11
|Josh Hart turnover (lost ball) (MarJon Beauchamp steals)
|10:06
|Taj Gibson blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo's two point driving layup
|10:03
|Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|9:56
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point pullup jump shot
|30-43
|9:40
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|9:37
|Taj Gibson defensive rebound
|9:31
|Julius Randle turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|9:22
|Taj Gibson shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|9:22
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|9:22
|Bucks offensive rebound
|9:22
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|9:20
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|9:00
|Josh Hart misses three point pullup jump shot
|8:58
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|8:41
|Taj Gibson blocks Giannis Antetokounmpo's two point driving layup
|8:38
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|8:36
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Khris Middleton steals)
|8:32
|Khris Middleton misses two point running layup
|8:29
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|8:29
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point putback dunk
|32-43
|8:29
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|8:04
|Julius Randle misses two point turnaround fadeaway jump shot
|8:02
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|7:50
|Khris Middleton misses three point pullup jump shot
|7:46
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|7:45
|Cameron Payne misses three point jump shot
|7:45
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|7:28
|Julius Randle misses two point layup
|7:28
|Bucks defensive rebound
|7:28
|Julius Randle personal foul (Loose ball) (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|7:13
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point hook shot (Khris Middleton assists)
|34-43
|6:54
|Immanuel Quickley misses two point driving finger roll layup
|6:54
|Bucks defensive rebound
|6:54
|Julius Randle personal foul (Loose ball) (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|6:39
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point alley-oop layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|36-43
|6:25
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving layup
|6:22
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|6:22
|Isaiah Hartenstein misses two point tip layup
|6:22
|MarJon Beauchamp defensive rebound
|6:17
|Khris Middleton misses two point stepback jump shot
|6:16
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|6:16
|RJ Barrett shooting foul (Bobby Portis draws the foul)
|6:16
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|37-43
|6:16
|+1
|Bobby Portis makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-43
|6:05
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|38-45
|5:50
|Khris Middleton misses two point pullup jump shot
|5:49
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|5:38
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|5:38
|Khris Middleton technical foul
|5:38
|Jalen Brunson misses technical free throw 1 of 1
|5:38
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:23
|Donte DiVincenzo misses two point floating jump shot
|5:23
|Knicks offensive rebound
|5:23
|Knicks turnover (shot clock violation)
|5:12
|Khris Middleton misses two point driving layup
|5:09
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|5:04
|Josh Hart misses three point running pullup jump shot
|5:01
|Knicks offensive rebound
|4:56
|Malik Beasley shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|4:56
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|38-46
|4:56
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|38-47
|4:43
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point pullup jump shot
|4:40
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|4:39
|Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|4:39
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|4:39
|Bucks offensive rebound
|4:39
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|39-47
|4:23
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point floating jump shot (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|39-49
|4:08
|Damian Lillard turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|4:03
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving floating jump shot
|3:59
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|3:56
|Julius Randle misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|3:51
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|3:47
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point running pullup jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|41-49
|3:31
|+3
|Donte DiVincenzo makes three point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|41-52
|3:10
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|3:07
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|2:59
|RJ Barrett turnover (lost ball) (Damian Lillard steals)
|2:59
|RJ Barrett personal foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|2:59
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|2:59
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|42-52
|2:59
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|43-52
|2:47
|Jalen Brunson misses two point pullup jump shot
|2:45
|Knicks offensive rebound
|2:36
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|2:33
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|2:26
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point pullup jump shot
|45-52
|2:09
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving layup (Donte DiVincenzo assists)
|45-54
|1:57
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|48-54
|1:41
|RJ Barrett misses three point jump shot
|1:41
|Knicks offensive rebound
|1:41
|Damian Lillard personal foul (Loose ball) (Donte DiVincenzo draws the foul)
|1:36
|+2
|RJ Barrett makes two point driving floating jump shot (Taj Gibson assists)
|48-56
|1:18
|+3
|Brook Lopez makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|51-56
|1:01
|+3
|Jalen Brunson makes three point pullup jump shot
|51-59
|0:47
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:44
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|0:33
|+3
|Julius Randle makes three point pullup jump shot (Taj Gibson assists)
|51-62
|0:22
|Brook Lopez misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|0:19
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|0:05
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving floating jump shot
|0:02
|Julius Randle offensive rebound
|0:00
|Julius Randle misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|0:00
|Knicks offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:45
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup (RJ Barrett assists)
|51-64
|11:45
|Malik Beasley shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|11:45
|+1
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|51-65
|11:28
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|53-65
|11:28
|Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|11:28
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|54-65
|11:02
|Jalen Brunson misses two point floating jump shot
|10:59
|Isaiah Hartenstein offensive rebound
|10:59
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point tip dunk
|54-67
|10:47
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|56-67
|10:35
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point dunk (Jalen Brunson assists)
|56-69
|10:21
|Isaiah Hartenstein shooting foul (Brook Lopez draws the foul)
|10:21
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|57-69
|10:21
|+1
|Brook Lopez makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-69
|10:00
|Julius Randle misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|9:56
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|9:46
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|9:44
|Taj Gibson defensive rebound
|9:34
|Taj Gibson misses three point jump shot
|9:31
|Malik Beasley defensive rebound
|9:21
|Damian Lillard misses two point stepback jump shot
|9:18
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|9:11
|RJ Barrett turnover (traveling)
|9:04
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive foul (Donte DiVincenzo draws the foul)
|9:04
|Giannis Antetokounmpo turnover (offensive foul)
|8:57
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Taj Gibson draws the foul)
|8:53
|Brook Lopez shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|8:53
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|58-70
|8:53
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|58-71
|8:42
|Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|8:42
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|59-71
|8:42
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|8:39
|Brook Lopez offensive rebound
|8:39
|Donte DiVincenzo shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|8:39
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|60-71
|8:39
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|61-71
|8:39
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|62-71
|8:29
|Jalen Brunson misses three point stepback jump shot
|8:26
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|8:21
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point running pullup jump shot
|8:18
|Jalen Brunson defensive rebound
|8:15
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point running layup (Jalen Brunson assists)
|62-73
|7:57
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point driving layup
|7:53
|RJ Barrett defensive rebound
|7:51
|Khris Middleton personal foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|7:44
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving layup
|62-75
|7:43
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|7:26
|+2
|Brook Lopez makes two point driving floating jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|64-75
|7:08
|Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Jalen Brunson's two point driving layup
|7:08
|Knicks offensive rebound
|7:03
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving floating jump shot (Taj Gibson assists)
|64-77
|6:48
|Taj Gibson shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|6:48
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|65-77
|6:48
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|66-77
|6:32
|Donte DiVincenzo misses three point jump shot
|6:28
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|6:20
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point alley-oop dunk (Khris Middleton assists)
|68-77
|5:58
|Donte DiVincenzo turnover (out of bounds lost ball)
|5:52
|Donte DiVincenzo personal foul (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|5:52
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|69-77
|5:52
|+1
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|70-77
|5:37
|Julius Randle misses three point stepback jump shot
|5:33
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
|5:28
|+3
|Pat Connaughton makes three point running pullup jump shot (Andre Jackson Jr. assists)
|73-77
|5:17
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|5:03
|Immanuel Quickley turnover (bad pass) (Pat Connaughton steals)
|4:54
|Bobby Portis offensive foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|4:54
|Bobby Portis turnover (offensive foul)
|4:46
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|73-79
|4:46
|Andre Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|4:46
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|73-80
|4:24
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|75-80
|4:05
|Damian Lillard personal foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|4:05
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|75-81
|4:05
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|75-82
|3:42
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point floating jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|77-82
|3:32
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|3:32
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|77-83
|3:32
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|77-84
|3:19
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving floating jump shot
|79-84
|2:59
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point driving floating jump shot (Jalen Brunson assists)
|79-86
|2:45
|Pat Connaughton misses three point jump shot
|2:43
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|2:39
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point running layup
|79-88
|2:39
|Andre Jackson Jr. defensive goaltending violation
|2:27
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving finger roll layup (Damian Lillard assists)
|81-88
|2:07
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point pullup jump shot
|81-90
|1:50
|+3
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes three point pullup jump shot
|84-90
|1:45
|Andre Jackson Jr. personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|1:45
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|84-91
|1:45
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|84-92
|1:34
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|86-92
|1:21
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point pullup jump shot
|86-94
|1:00
|Immanuel Quickley shooting foul (Damian Lillard draws the foul)
|1:00
|+1
|Damian Lillard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-94
|1:00
|Damian Lillard misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|1:00
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|0:51
|Brook Lopez personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|0:51
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|87-95
|0:51
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|87-96
|0:33
|Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (Julius Randle steals)
|0:30
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point running dunk (Jalen Brunson assists)
|87-98
|0:10
|Damian Lillard turnover (bad pass) (Immanuel Quickley steals)
|0:03
|Immanuel Quickley misses three point jump shot
|0:03
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Time
|Team
|Play
|Score
|11:48
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point pullup jump shot (Cameron Payne assists)
|90-98
|11:34
|Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Immanuel Quickley draws the foul)
|11:34
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|90-99
|11:34
|+1
|Immanuel Quickley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|90-100
|11:20
|Khris Middleton misses three point pullup jump shot
|11:17
|Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|11:10
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point pullup jump shot
|92-100
|10:52
|Brook Lopez blocks RJ Barrett's two point layup
|10:52
|Brook Lopez defensive rebound
|10:37
|Khris Middleton misses three point pullup jump shot
|10:35
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|10:27
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point driving floating jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
|92-102
|10:13
|Brook Lopez misses three point jump shot
|10:09
|Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|10:07
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|10:01
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|9:57
|+2
|Quentin Grimes makes two point driving finger roll layup (Josh Hart assists)
|92-104
|9:57
|Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Quentin Grimes draws the foul)
|9:57
|Quentin Grimes misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|9:55
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|9:40
|Khris Middleton misses two point turnaround jump shot
|9:37
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|9:32
|+2
|Josh Hart makes two point running layup
|92-106
|9:32
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|9:19
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point driving hook shot
|94-106
|9:00
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point jump shot (Julius Randle assists)
|94-108
|8:45
|Khris Middleton turnover (out of bounds bad pass)
|8:27
|Julius Randle turnover (bad pass) (Giannis Antetokounmpo steals)
|8:19
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses two point running reverse layup
|8:18
|Julius Randle defensive rebound
|8:13
|Quentin Grimes misses three point running jump shot
|8:12
|Bucks defensive rebound
|7:57
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point cutting finger roll layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|96-108
|7:38
|+3
|Immanuel Quickley makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Hartenstein assists)
|96-111
|7:18
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot
|99-111
|7:03
|+2
|Immanuel Quickley makes two point driving layup
|99-113
|6:55
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point floating jump shot (Malik Beasley assists)
|101-113
|6:42
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|6:29
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving layup
|101-115
|6:13
|+2
|Damian Lillard makes two point driving layup
|103-115
|5:54
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving layup
|103-117
|5:35
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|5:32
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|5:11
|+2
|Julius Randle makes two point driving layup
|103-119
|4:49
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|4:45
|Isaiah Hartenstein defensive rebound
|4:41
|Bobby Portis personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|4:41
|Knicks 60 second timeout
|4:32
|Giannis Antetokounmpo blocks Jalen Brunson's two point driving floating jump shot
|4:26
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|4:25
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point running dunk
|105-119
|4:08
|Pat Connaughton shooting foul (Jalen Brunson draws the foul)
|4:08
|+1
|Jalen Brunson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|105-120
|4:08
|Jalen Brunson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|4:06
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|3:56
|Damian Lillard misses three point jump shot
|3:54
|Bobby Portis misses two point tip layup
|3:54
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|3:48
|+3
|Damian Lillard makes three point pullup jump shot (Pat Connaughton assists)
|108-120
|3:28
|+2
|Isaiah Hartenstein makes two point layup (Jalen Brunson assists)
|108-122
|3:28
|Giannis Antetokounmpo shooting foul (Isaiah Hartenstein draws the foul)
|3:28
|Isaiah Hartenstein misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|3:26
|Bobby Portis defensive rebound
|3:17
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Damian Lillard assists)
|111-122
|2:49
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|111-124
|2:35
|+2
|Giannis Antetokounmpo makes two point driving layup (Khris Middleton assists)
|113-124
|2:16
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving floating jump shot
|2:14
|Pat Connaughton defensive rebound
|2:07
|+3
|Khris Middleton makes three point jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|116-124
|1:44
|Jalen Brunson misses two point driving floating jump shot
|1:42
|Giannis Antetokounmpo defensive rebound
|1:34
|Giannis Antetokounmpo misses three point jump shot
|1:31
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|1:31
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point putback layup
|118-124
|1:11
|+2
|Jalen Brunson makes two point driving floating jump shot
|118-126
|1:03
|Khris Middleton misses three point jump shot
|1:00
|Pat Connaughton offensive rebound
|0:58
|Damian Lillard misses three point pullup jump shot
|0:55
|Josh Hart defensive rebound
|0:52
|RJ Barrett offensive foul (Charge) (Khris Middleton draws the foul)
|0:52
|RJ Barrett turnover (offensive foul)
|0:47
|Bobby Portis misses three point jump shot
|0:44
|Giannis Antetokounmpo offensive rebound
|0:40
|Bobby Portis misses two point pullup jump shot
|0:40
|Bucks offensive rebound
|0:40
|Julius Randle personal foul (Loose ball) (Giannis Antetokounmpo draws the foul)
|0:35
|+2
|Khris Middleton makes two point driving floating jump shot (Giannis Antetokounmpo assists)
|120-126
|0:18
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|0:18
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|120-127
|0:18
|+1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|120-128
|0:18
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|0:16
|Damian Lillard misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|0:14
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|0:13
|+2
|Bobby Portis makes two point putback layup
|122-128
|0:08
|Bobby Portis shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|0:08
|+1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|122-129
|0:08
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:07
|Jalen Brunson offensive rebound
|0:00
|End of period
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jalen Brunson offensive rebound
|0:07
|RJ Barrett misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:08
|+ 1
|RJ Barrett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:08
|Bobby Portis shooting foul (RJ Barrett draws the foul)
|0:08
|+ 2
|Bobby Portis makes two point putback layup
|0:13
|Bobby Portis offensive rebound
|0:14
|Damian Lillard misses three point fadeaway jump shot
|0:16
|Bucks 60 second timeout
|0:18
|+ 1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|0:18
|+ 1
|Julius Randle makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|0:18
|Khris Middleton personal foul (Julius Randle draws the foul)
|0:18
|Team Stats
|Points
|122
|129
|Field Goals
|45-95 (47.4%)
|50-92 (54.3%)
|3-Pointers
|13-42 (31.0%)
|8-26 (30.8%)
|Free Throws
|19-24 (79.2%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|51
|51
|Offensive
|17
|7
|Defensive
|27
|34
|Team
|7
|10
|Assists
|26
|27
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|4
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|11
|Fouls
|23
|18
|Technicals
|1
|0