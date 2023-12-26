After emerging as a potential Western Conference power over the last month, the Los Angeles Clippers have some regrouping to do to cement that lofty status.

The Clippers will play host to the Hornets on Tuesday looking to bounce back from a two-game downturn -- a pair of defeats without star Kawhi Leonard, who is questionable for the meeting with Charlotte due to a left hip contusion.

Without Leonard, the Clippers have not resembled the team that reeled off nine consecutive victories to open December. And while it always seemed likely who would lead Los Angeles' mega-watt foursome of Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the past two losses have made it abundantly clear.

Before the Clippers were walloped 145-108 by the Celtics at home on Saturday, they fell 134-115 on the road to the Oklahoma City Thunder in the finale of a three-game trip played in four days.

"We're in a great spot," insisted George, who scored a team-best 21 points on Saturday. "We won nine leading up to the two losses. It's the NBA, every team is going to be a challenge. We played two of the better teams in the NBA. Doesn't derail from where we're headed and where we're trying to get to."

Yet the Clippers did watch the Celtics put their stamp on the game with an up-tempo offense that included 25-of-53 shooting (47.2 percent) from 3-point range. On its own offensive end of the floor, Los Angeles found far less clean looks at the basket, shooting 46.1 percent overall (41 of 89).

The Hornets arrive hoping to continue the Clippers' skid but nowhere near the level of the Thunder or the top team in the East in the Celtics. Charlotte is on a seven-game losing streak as it starts a demanding six-game road trip.

Travel will be minimal at the outset with a second game in Los Angeles against the Lakers on Thursday before a short trip to Phoenix for a back-to-back on Friday.

On New Year's Day, however, the Hornets will head to Denver to face the team that handed them their most recent setback, a 102-95 loss at Charlotte on Saturday. It was the third time in four games the Hornets scored 99 points or fewer.

Miles Bridges scored 22 points for Charlotte on Saturday, while P.J. Washington added 20 and rookie Nick Smith Jr. had a career-best 19. Nick Richards had 15 rebounds to go along with 12 points.

LaMelo Ball once again sat out -- his 12th straight game missed -- and remains sidelined with a sprained right ankle. Terry Rozier did not play Saturday because of right knee soreness.

As if that wasn't enough for Charlotte, which has been crushed by injuries this season, Brandon Miller left in the first quarter of Saturday's game with a sprained ankle. Center Mark Williams also has been out since Dec. 11 with a back injury.

Without all that offensive savvy, the Hornets went the first 11 minutes of the third quarter without making a basket from the field and scored just nine points in the period against Denver. It amounted to 17 consecutive possessions without a basket.

Smith was a bright spot in his 12th career game, scoring 17 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter while going 5 of 6 from 3-point range.

"I just wanted to keep my rhythm and just keep taking the open ones," Smith said. "Just having movement on offense, that's my biggest thing. My teammates found me, and I was able to knock down some shots."

