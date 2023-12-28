The Denver Nuggets have won their past four games but will have to overcome the loss of Aaron Gordon to continue their streak.

Gordon, Denver's starting power forward, is out while he recovers from lacerations on his hands and face that came from dog bites on Monday. According to The Athletic, Gordon required 21 stitches from the injuries.

The team released a statement saying Gordon will be away from the team while he recovers, but no timetable was given.

That means the Nuggets are going to face the resurgent Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night without one of their best defenders. Memphis has won all four games since Ja Morant returned from his suspension that kept him out for the first 25 games of the year.

Morant hit a floater as time expired to beat New Orleans in his debut Dec. 19 and scored 31 points in a 116-115 overtime win against the same Pelicans on Tuesday night.

Morant has scored 30 or more points in three of the four games he has played and is averaging 28.8 points.

"Obviously excited to be back," Morant said. "But being able to come back and win four games now and continue to take this momentum to the next game, and the next day, is big time for us."

Morant's return has taken some of the burden off his teammates. Desmond Bane, who is averaging 25.2 points a game, has scored at a 31.7 clip in the past three games.

"We're starting to kind of get a groove and get our roster together," Bane said.

Denver has one of the best starting lineups in the NBA and will have to move forward in the short term without Gordon, but the reigning champions have overcome injuries this year. Jamal Murray missed a month with a strained hamstring and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was out for two games earlier this month while in concussion protocol.

The mainstay has been Nikola Jokic, who has put up MVP-like numbers again this year. Jokic struggled from the field but had a big game from the free-throw line in a Christmas Day win over Golden State. Jokic hit a franchise record by making 18 of 18 from the line and scored 26 points despite going 4-for-12 from the field.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr was openly critical of the officiating.

"I don't agree with anything that was said," Nuggets coach Michael Malone said.

The loss of Gordon for the foreseeable future means Denver again will lean into its bench. Peyton Watson or Christian Braun could replace Gordon in the starting lineup but it will thin out the reserve unit.

It could mean more minutes for Zeke Nnaji, who is averaging just 10.4 minutes in 26 games this season. Nnaji, slotted to be Jokic's main backup coming into the season, lost playing time to veteran DeAndre Jordan but has seen more court time over the past month.

--Field Level Media