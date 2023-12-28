The Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young and the Sacramento Kings' De'Aaron Fox will square off in a backcourt duel Friday night when the teams meet in Atlanta.

Young averages 28.1 points a game, seventh best in the NBA entering play Thursday, and ranks second with 11.3 assists.

Fox is the league's fifth-best scorer at 30.2 points and averages 6.1 assists.

A festival of points could be ahead considering both teams' defensive issues. It's a problem both coaches addressed after their last games.

The Kings have won six of their last 10 games but have dropped their last two, including 130-113 on the road against the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

"We didn't do a good job defensively," Sacramento coach Mike Brown said. "That's been our Achilles heel for a while. We give up 130 points, and all their bench to get going the way they did, it made for a long night."

Atlanta fell 118-113 at the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday. The Hawks have lost three straight and have won only three of their last 12.

"In the second half, our execution on the defensive end was poor," Atlanta coach Quin Snyder said. "We still had a chance to win if we make shots, but if we're not making shots and we're giving up 60 to 70 points in a half, it's not a game we're going to win."

This is the first meeting in the two-game series between the teams this season. The Hawks have won the last four meetings and have a three-game winning streak in Atlanta. The teams will play again Jan. 22 in Sacramento.

Sacramento is playing the second leg of a three-game trip. The Kings ranked No. 8 in the league in offense with 117.4 points per game and were No. 22 in defense with 117.9 points allowed.

Against the Blazers on Tuesday, Fox scored 43 points - his fourth time surpassing 40 points this season -- and Domantas Sabonis scored 34, but no other player was in double figures.

The Hawks ranked No. 3 with 122.3 points per game but were No. 27 in points allowed at 123.8.

"Collectively we have to make each possession more important," Snyder said. "And if we're not making shots, that defensive end becomes even more important. There needs to be more focus on our defensive execution."

Young cooled off a bit in his most recent game with 21 points and 13 assists. On Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies, Young tied Oscar Robertson's record of posting at least 30 points and 10 assists in seven straight games.

Atlanta saw the return of emerging forward Jalen Johnson after he missed 14 games with a fractured left wrist. Johnson had 10 points and nine rebounds in his first action since Nov. 25. But the Hawks are without De'Andre Hunter (14.9 points), who likely will miss two more weeks after having a non-surgical procedure on his sore right knee.

Sacramento's Malik Monk returned after sitting out one game because of right foot irritation. He scored seven points in 19 minutes against the Blazers.

--Field Level Media