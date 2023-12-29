It hasn't happened many times this season, but the Utah Jazz don't have any players listed on the injury report heading into Saturday afternoon's game against the Miami Heat.

There's something else uncommon about this game for the Jazz: It's in Salt Lake City.

Utah has been on the road for 11 of its last 15 games, having just wrapped up a five-game swing. The Jazz won three in a row on that trek before falling short Thursday in New Orleans 112-105.

Jazz coach Will Hardy described his team's first loss in four outings as a "tough game." Utah trailed for most of the night, falling behind by as many as 11 points, but pulled within one with three minutes remaining.

"I think in general, our effort was really good. We seemed a little bit sluggish with our decision making, probably a little bit of over-dribbling by the whole team tonight," Hardy said. "There were just a variety of things that happened that caused us to lose the game."

As usual, Lauri Markkanen had a big game for Utah, finishing with 24 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Collin Sexton continued his strong play, leading the Jazz in scoring with 26 points.

One big difference was the teams' shooting. Utah only shot 42.4 percent compared to 54.9 percent by New Orleans.

"I think overall, though, it's been a good road trip since we've won four of our last seven," Hardy said. "I want our team to be upset about losing for sure. But overall, I feel pretty good about where they're at as a team."

Miami enters this one in a different situation. The Heat are short-handed but continue to win.

Saturday will be the second stop of a five-game trip out west, which began with a 114-102 win at Golden State on Thursday night and ends on Jan. 5 in Phoenix.

The Heat have won four in a row despite the absence of Jimmy Butler (calf) for the last four games. In addition, Kyle Lowry (soreness), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Josh Richardson (back discomfort) missed the game at Golden State.

Tyler Herro (26 points) helped the Heat beat the Warriors in San Francisco. In addition, Jamal Cain had 18 points and six rebounds, and Bam Adebayo and Jaime Jaquez Jr. each chipped in with 17 points.

"It's just a testament to our gratitude, the guys' next-man-up mentality," Herro said. "Just coming in here and being able to fulfill guys that are out, being able to fulfill those spots."

Golden State had won eight in a row at home before the Heat disrupted their flow. Miami's defense limited Steph Curry and Klay Thompson to 13 points apiece.

"You want to set the tone right from the get-go," Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said. "For the most part, I thought our guys brought that kind of effort, energy, toughness and physicality."

Miami's long road trip continues in Los Angeles for games against the Lakers and Clippers before the finale in Phoenix. The Heat have a 10-6 record on the road.

