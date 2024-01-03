Kawhi Leonard looked solid in his return to the lineup and will attempt to put together another stellar outing when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night.

The Clippers have won 10 straight games when Leonard has been on the floor, with the latest being a 121-104 home win over the Miami Heat on Monday. Leonard had 24 points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals in the contest.

Leonard missed four games with a bruised hip prior to the meeting with Miami. Los Angeles went 2-2 without the two-time NBA Finals MVP.

Meanwhile, Phoenix is waiting for star forward Kevin Durant to return to the lineup. Hamstring soreness caused him to miss Monday's 109-88 trouncing of the visiting Portland Trail Blazers, and he will be out on Tuesday with the same injury.

The Suns have won four straight games as they look to cool off the Clippers.

Los Angeles owned a meager 8-10 record before the current hot stretch that has seen the club move eight games above .500.

The acquisition of James Harden gave the Clippers a Big Three that included Leonard and Paul George.

Leonard has prospered from Harden's arrival and is averaging 31.4 points over his past eight appearances. Monday's scoring output was his lowest since having just 17 points in a 111-102 home win over the Denver Nuggets on Dec. 6.

"You seen the performance, both ends of the ball just elite," Harden said of Leonard after Monday's win. "Shotmaking, defensively being active, creating opportunities in transition. We missed him."

George scored 23 points and Norman Powell had 22 off the bench against the Heat. Harden contributed 15 points and 10 assists.

Harden has back-to-back double-doubles and five over the past nine games while helping the Clippers click at a high level.

"It's better when you try to figure it out winning than trying to figure out losing. That's what was happening earlier," Harden said of the club's November issues. "Every single game, we're trying to find ways to win games. Then towards the end of the season we'll understand what we're really good at and what we're not."

This will be this season's first meeting between the Clippers and Suns. The teams split four regular-season meetings last season before Phoenix eliminated Los Angeles in five games in a Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Not having Durant will be an issue against the hot Clippers. Durant injured his hamstring in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 112-107 home win over the Orlando Magic. He had 31 points before exiting.

"He was able to finish the game, but it was enough to keep him out," Suns coach Frank Vogel said of Durant. "He's day-to-day."

Durant's absence gave Bradley Beal a chance to be in a leading role, and he posted his second straight 20-point effort.

Beal scored 21 points against Portland one night after pouring in a season-best 25 on 10-of-13 shooting against Orlando.

"It definitely motivates me to ... do whatever takes it takes for this team to push forward," Beal said. "We have a very free-flowing offense and we move the ball very well."

Beal has been limited to nine games due to back and ankle issues. He is averaging 15.6 points.

Devin Booker had a poor shooting night against Portland with 10 points on 4-of-16 shooting. But he also contributed eight rebounds and six assists.

Portland's point total was the lowest allowed by the Suns this season.

