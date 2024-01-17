SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević has been hospitalized in Salt Lake City after suffering a medical emergency on Tuesday night, the team said Wednesday.

The seriousness of the situation led the NBA to postpone Wednesday's game between the Warriors and the Utah Jazz. The league did not immediately announce a rescheduled date.

The Warriors did not reveal the nature of the emergency, other than that Milojević was stricken during a private team dinner. Numerous media outlets in Europe, including from Milojević's native Serbia, reported that it was a cardiac-related matter.

The 46-year-old Milojević is in his third season with the Warriors and was part of the group that helped Golden State win the 2022 NBA championship. He previously coached in Serbia - where he once worked with a young Nikola Jokic before the now-Denver star and two-time NBA MVP came to the United States - along with Montenegro, plus is a past assistant coach for the Serbian national team.

He had prior NBA experience through Summer League stints with Atlanta, San Antonio and Houston. Milojević spent 14 years as a player and was a three-time MVP of the Adriatic League.

---

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA