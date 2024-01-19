The Chicago Bulls, fresh off a tight victory over the Toronto Raptors, likely will be without Zach LaVine when they return to action on Saturday against the visiting Memphis Grizzlies.

That the Bulls prevailed with a 116-110 road victory to end a three-game trip with a winning record provided a boost for their quick return to the United Center.

The Saturday game will be the Bulls' lone home contest over a seven-game span. They hope to match the balance and resilience they showed in Toronto, when Nikola Vucevic and DeMar DeRozan scored 24 points apiece and Coby White chipped in 23 to lead six players in double figures.

"It's always good to get a win like that where you were up (mostly) the whole game," White said. "In this league no lead is ever safe; we knew that. We knew they were going to make a run and it was on us to weather the run and storm and we did that."

Vucevic snagged 14 rebounds to cement his 22nd double-double of the season. The effort aided Chicago's continued emphasis on being more effective inside the arc. The Bulls struggled to 6-for-24 shooting from long range against the Raptors but had a 74-50 edge in points in the paint.

Now they wait to learn more about LaVine, who rolled his right ankle in the third quarter and played only sparingly the rest of the way. LaVine left the game after attempting a season-low seven field goals. Bulls coach Billy Donovan said postgame that LaVine "wasn't moving great."

The team listed LaVine as doubtful for the Saturday game, but multiple reports circulated later Friday saying LaVine would be sidelined from one to two weeks.

Facing the Western Conference-leading Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday to start a four-game road trip, the Grizzlies couldn't hold a five-point lead after three quarters.

Although Minnesota outscored Memphis 37-17 over the final 12 minutes, Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins lauded his team's effort and intensity considering the rash of injuries that has sidelined three of Memphis' top four scorers.

"Some nights you're going to break through," Jenkins said. "Some nights you're going to come up a little bit short. But we give ourselves a chance to win every single night when we play like that. We play with that edge, home or away, and that togetherness I thought was really good."

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 36 points and Luke Kennard followed with 18 to keep the Grizzlies afloat. Minnesota began to pull away with Jackson battling foul trouble in the fourth quarter.

Jenkins says he isn't concerned about the Grizzlies' consistency. The team has used eight different starting lineups in January but is 5-4 over that span.

"That's how we're built. That's in our DNA," Jenkins said. "The guys have been doing it all season long."

The Bulls and Grizzlies have split their past 10 games, with both teams prevailing at home last season. Chicago's win last season ended Memphis' five-game winning streak in the series.

The Bulls are seeking consecutive victories against Memphis for the first time since rolling to a six-game winning streak spanning the 2017-18 and 2019-20 seasons.

LaVine is averaging 26.8 points in his past five games against Memphis, while Vucevic has notched a double-double in seven of his past eight meetings with the Grizzlies.

Jackson, Memphis' top active leading scorer at 21.6 points a game, has scored at least 21 points in five of his past six games overall.

