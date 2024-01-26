away team background logo
LAC
TOR

1st Quarter
LAC
Clippers
TOR
Raptors

Time Team Play Score
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
1234T
Clippers 28-14 -----
Raptors 16-28 -----
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON
Scotiabank Arena Toronto, ON
Team Stats
Clippers 28-14 118.0 PPG 43.0 RPG 26.0 APG
Raptors 16-28 114.3 PPG 43.6 RPG 29.6 APG
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Clippers
Roster
K. Leonard
P. George
J. Harden
N. Powell
I. Zubac
R. Westbrook
T. Mann
B. Hyland
D. Theis
M. Plumlee
A. Coffey
B. Boston Jr.
M. Diabate
K. Brown
J. Primo
J. Miller
P. Tucker
X. Moon
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
K. Leonard 38 34.7 23.7 6.2 3.8 1.66 0.84 1.6 52.2 44.3 87.9 1.1 5.1
P. George 40 34.7 23.5 5.6 3.6 1.58 0.35 2.1 46.8 41.9 91.1 0.6 4.9
J. Harden 37 34.3 17.3 4.5 8.5 1.24 0.86 2.7 45.6 42.3 87.3 0.3 4.2
N. Powell 42 25.5 13.5 2.5 1.0 0.55 0.40 0.9 50.0 45.3 87.5 0.1 2.3
I. Zubac 38 27.1 12.4 9.7 1.3 0.21 1.37 1.1 65.5 0.0 64.8 3.3 6.5
R. Westbrook 42 23.1 11.3 5.9 4.7 1.12 0.43 2.2 46.7 30.6 65.3 1.5 4.3
T. Mann 36 25.1 7.6 3.2 1.8 0.64 0.31 0.7 45.0 30.4 75.0 1.2 2
B. Hyland 16 14.6 7.1 0.9 1.8 0.50 0.06 1.3 39.3 36.4 83.3 0.1 0.8
D. Theis 31 17.2 6.5 3.7 0.9 0.48 0.94 0.7 52.3 41.9 73.7 1.6 2
M. Plumlee 12 16.0 5.7 4.6 1.2 0.42 0.33 0.5 68.6 0.0 58.8 1 3.6
A. Coffey 30 15.7 4.6 1.6 0.6 0.33 0.00 0.4 55.9 43.8 81.3 0.4 1.2
B. Boston Jr. 8 7.4 4.5 1.0 0.5 0.13 0.00 0.4 40.6 28.6 100.0 0.4 0.6
M. Diabate 10 5.8 2.7 2.0 0.4 0.40 0.00 0.2 50.0 0.0 75.0 1.4 0.6
K. Brown 26 9.7 2.2 1.3 0.6 0.23 0.12 0.2 39.3 30.6 50.0 0.2 1.1
J. Primo 1 5.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 1.00 3.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 0
J. Miller 4 4.0 1.8 0.8 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.3 60.0 100.0 0.0 0.5 0.3
P. Tucker 12 14.4 1.2 2.4 0.7 0.50 0.08 0.2 28.6 27.3 100.0 1.3 1.2
X. Moon 2 6.0 1.0 1.0 1.5 0.00 0.00 0.5 50.0 0.0 0.0 0 1
Total 42 0.0 118.0 43.0 26.0 8.07 5.29 12.4 49.6 40.1 80.8 10.3 32.6
Raptors
Roster
R. Barrett
S. Barnes
I. Quickley
D. Schroder
G. Trent Jr.
J. Poeltl
B. Brown
C. Boucher
J. Porter
T. Young
G. Dick
J. McDaniels
J. Nwora
O. Porter Jr.
J. Freeman-Liberty
M. Nowell
G. Temple
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
R. Barrett 12 33.4 20.9 7.2 3.4 0.58 0.42 1.7 55.8 37.5 66.1 1 6.2
S. Barnes 44 35.2 20.2 8.4 5.7 1.34 1.57 2.7 48.0 36.7 75.3 2.3 6.1
I. Quickley 12 31.8 16.7 4.6 6.1 0.75 0.17 1.4 41.1 44.4 85.0 0.3 4.3
D. Schroder 44 31.0 13.9 2.6 6.3 0.82 0.11 1.5 45.1 35.9 85.8 0.4 2.2
G. Trent Jr. 39 25.8 11.5 2.1 1.6 0.79 0.13 0.6 42.5 41.7 65.1 0.3 1.9
J. Poeltl 36 26.5 10.6 8.3 2.5 0.67 1.39 1.6 68.5 0.0 53.2 2.8 5.6
B. Brown 3 22.7 10.0 4.3 1.0 0.67 0.33 1.3 56.5 28.6 100.0 1 3.3
C. Boucher 41 14.2 6.1 4.0 0.4 0.32 0.46 0.5 47.0 33.3 75.0 1.2 2.9
J. Porter 11 15.6 4.9 3.4 2.2 0.73 1.00 0.7 34.5 27.6 100.0 1.1 2.3
T. Young 16 12.4 3.8 2.5 2.0 0.94 0.06 0.4 52.8 25.0 57.1 0.9 1.6
G. Dick 23 12.6 3.6 1.2 1.0 0.39 0.00 0.7 32.1 29.1 100.0 0.3 0.9
J. McDaniels 27 9.1 3.0 1.2 0.5 0.37 0.11 0.3 33.7 18.2 70.0 0.3 1
J. Nwora 1 4.0 3.0 0.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 100.0 100.0 0.0 0 0
O. Porter Jr. 15 11.6 2.6 1.9 0.5 0.33 0.33 0.1 42.4 34.8 100.0 0.4 1.5
J. Freeman-Liberty 1 2.0 2.0 1.0 0.0 0.00 0.00 0.0 33.3 0.0 0.0 1 0
M. Nowell 1 4.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.00 0.00 0.0 0.0 0.0 100.0 2 0
G. Temple 11 4.1 1.6 0.7 0.5 0.18 0.00 0.2 46.2 40.0 100.0 0.3 0.5
Total 44 0.0 114.3 43.6 29.6 7.39 4.93 12.7 48.0 35.7 74.0 11.2 32.5
