LAC
TOR
Preview not available
Preview not available
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
Video Carousel
|
|0
|FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|3PT FG%
|0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|K. Leonard
|38
|34.7
|23.7
|6.2
|3.8
|1.66
|0.84
|1.6
|52.2
|44.3
|87.9
|1.1
|5.1
|P. George
|40
|34.7
|23.5
|5.6
|3.6
|1.58
|0.35
|2.1
|46.8
|41.9
|91.1
|0.6
|4.9
|J. Harden
|37
|34.3
|17.3
|4.5
|8.5
|1.24
|0.86
|2.7
|45.6
|42.3
|87.3
|0.3
|4.2
|N. Powell
|42
|25.5
|13.5
|2.5
|1.0
|0.55
|0.40
|0.9
|50.0
|45.3
|87.5
|0.1
|2.3
|I. Zubac
|38
|27.1
|12.4
|9.7
|1.3
|0.21
|1.37
|1.1
|65.5
|0.0
|64.8
|3.3
|6.5
|R. Westbrook
|42
|23.1
|11.3
|5.9
|4.7
|1.12
|0.43
|2.2
|46.7
|30.6
|65.3
|1.5
|4.3
|T. Mann
|36
|25.1
|7.6
|3.2
|1.8
|0.64
|0.31
|0.7
|45.0
|30.4
|75.0
|1.2
|2
|B. Hyland
|16
|14.6
|7.1
|0.9
|1.8
|0.50
|0.06
|1.3
|39.3
|36.4
|83.3
|0.1
|0.8
|D. Theis
|31
|17.2
|6.5
|3.7
|0.9
|0.48
|0.94
|0.7
|52.3
|41.9
|73.7
|1.6
|2
|M. Plumlee
|12
|16.0
|5.7
|4.6
|1.2
|0.42
|0.33
|0.5
|68.6
|0.0
|58.8
|1
|3.6
|A. Coffey
|30
|15.7
|4.6
|1.6
|0.6
|0.33
|0.00
|0.4
|55.9
|43.8
|81.3
|0.4
|1.2
|B. Boston Jr.
|8
|7.4
|4.5
|1.0
|0.5
|0.13
|0.00
|0.4
|40.6
|28.6
|100.0
|0.4
|0.6
|M. Diabate
|10
|5.8
|2.7
|2.0
|0.4
|0.40
|0.00
|0.2
|50.0
|0.0
|75.0
|1.4
|0.6
|K. Brown
|26
|9.7
|2.2
|1.3
|0.6
|0.23
|0.12
|0.2
|39.3
|30.6
|50.0
|0.2
|1.1
|J. Primo
|1
|5.0
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|1.00
|3.0
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|J. Miller
|4
|4.0
|1.8
|0.8
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.3
|60.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|P. Tucker
|12
|14.4
|1.2
|2.4
|0.7
|0.50
|0.08
|0.2
|28.6
|27.3
|100.0
|1.3
|1.2
|X. Moon
|2
|6.0
|1.0
|1.0
|1.5
|0.00
|0.00
|0.5
|50.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0
|1
|Total
|42
|0.0
|118.0
|43.0
|26.0
|8.07
|5.29
|12.4
|49.6
|40.1
|80.8
|10.3
|32.6
|Roster
|GP
|MPG
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|TOG
|FG%
|3PT%
|FT%
|ORPG
|DRPG
|R. Barrett
|12
|33.4
|20.9
|7.2
|3.4
|0.58
|0.42
|1.7
|55.8
|37.5
|66.1
|1
|6.2
|S. Barnes
|44
|35.2
|20.2
|8.4
|5.7
|1.34
|1.57
|2.7
|48.0
|36.7
|75.3
|2.3
|6.1
|I. Quickley
|12
|31.8
|16.7
|4.6
|6.1
|0.75
|0.17
|1.4
|41.1
|44.4
|85.0
|0.3
|4.3
|D. Schroder
|44
|31.0
|13.9
|2.6
|6.3
|0.82
|0.11
|1.5
|45.1
|35.9
|85.8
|0.4
|2.2
|G. Trent Jr.
|39
|25.8
|11.5
|2.1
|1.6
|0.79
|0.13
|0.6
|42.5
|41.7
|65.1
|0.3
|1.9
|J. Poeltl
|36
|26.5
|10.6
|8.3
|2.5
|0.67
|1.39
|1.6
|68.5
|0.0
|53.2
|2.8
|5.6
|B. Brown
|3
|22.7
|10.0
|4.3
|1.0
|0.67
|0.33
|1.3
|56.5
|28.6
|100.0
|1
|3.3
|C. Boucher
|41
|14.2
|6.1
|4.0
|0.4
|0.32
|0.46
|0.5
|47.0
|33.3
|75.0
|1.2
|2.9
|J. Porter
|11
|15.6
|4.9
|3.4
|2.2
|0.73
|1.00
|0.7
|34.5
|27.6
|100.0
|1.1
|2.3
|T. Young
|16
|12.4
|3.8
|2.5
|2.0
|0.94
|0.06
|0.4
|52.8
|25.0
|57.1
|0.9
|1.6
|G. Dick
|23
|12.6
|3.6
|1.2
|1.0
|0.39
|0.00
|0.7
|32.1
|29.1
|100.0
|0.3
|0.9
|J. McDaniels
|27
|9.1
|3.0
|1.2
|0.5
|0.37
|0.11
|0.3
|33.7
|18.2
|70.0
|0.3
|1
|J. Nwora
|1
|4.0
|3.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|100.0
|100.0
|0.0
|0
|0
|O. Porter Jr.
|15
|11.6
|2.6
|1.9
|0.5
|0.33
|0.33
|0.1
|42.4
|34.8
|100.0
|0.4
|1.5
|J. Freeman-Liberty
|1
|2.0
|2.0
|1.0
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|33.3
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|M. Nowell
|1
|4.0
|2.0
|2.0
|2.0
|1.00
|0.00
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|100.0
|2
|0
|G. Temple
|11
|4.1
|1.6
|0.7
|0.5
|0.18
|0.00
|0.2
|46.2
|40.0
|100.0
|0.3
|0.5
|Total
|44
|0.0
|114.3
|43.6
|29.6
|7.39
|4.93
|12.7
|48.0
|35.7
|74.0
|11.2
|32.5