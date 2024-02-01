The Minnesota Timberwolves aim for their third win in a row when they host the Orlando Magic on Friday night in Minneapolis.

Minnesota is coming off a 121-87 win Wednesday over the Dallas Mavericks. Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and fellow big man Rudy Gobert scored 17 points to go along with six boards.

The Timberwolves allowed a season low in points, and they will look to maintain an aggressive approach on defense against the Magic.

"We kind of ramped it up a bit and started playing the right way," forward-center Naz Reid said when asked about Minnesota's defense. "I think we just locked in and became ourselves. I think that's something that we can do throughout the whole game.

"(In) an 82-game season, you have moments like that where you've got to find yourself and lock in."

Orlando also is looking to build upon a strong effort. The Magic will go for back-to-back wins after holding on for a 108-98 win on the road Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs.

Paolo Banchero led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for Orlando. Franz Wagner added 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Wagner praised Banchero for his continued development in his second season. Banchero, 21, is averaging 23 points per game while boosting his shooting percentage from 42.7 percent as a rookie to 45.3 percent in his sophomore campaign.

Banchero also has improved from beyond the arc. He shot 29.8 percent as a rookie and is shooting 35.8 percent heading into Friday.

"Paolo's playing great," Wagner said. "I think his poise, the confidence that he has -- everybody else is picking up on that, and it has an impact on the whole group. That's his way of leading the team."

Minnesota is led on offense by Anthony Edwards, who is averaging 25.5 points this season on 46.4 percent shooting overall and 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Towns ranks second with 22.7 points per game. Gobert is averaging a double-double with 13.4 points and 12.4 rebounds.

In the Timberwolves' last game, Dallas tried to clamp down on Edwards with a series of double teams. Edwards distributed the ball to open teammates instead, finishing with nine points.

Minnesota coach Chris Finch said Edwards could find ways to score in transition and off of catch-and-shoots, but ultimately he did the right thing in the face of extra attention.

"He did a really good job of not forcing anything into the teeth of their defense," Finch said.

This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the teams. Minnesota won the first matchup 113-92 on Jan. 9 on the Magic's home court.

Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points in the first game against Orlando. Moritz Wagner led the Magic with 21 points off the bench.

Magic guard Gary Harris is listed as probable for Friday's game. The 29-year-old is dealing with a right calf injury.

