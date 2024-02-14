It didn't take long for Buddy Hield to get comfortable with his new team, and the Philadelphia 76ers needed every bit of the newcomer's production to upset the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.

The Sixers will look for an encore on Wednesday when they host the Miami Heat.

With Philadelphia missing injured regulars Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum, De'Anthony Melton and Robert Covington, Hield produced 24 points and eight assists as the 76ers edged Cleveland 123-121.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also scored 24 points and Tyrese Maxey had 22 as the Sixers snapped the Cavaliers' nine-game winning streak and earned a second consecutive victory.

"I've been in this position a long time," said Hield, who appeared in his third game with the Sixers after being acquired from the Indiana Pacers last week at the trade deadline. "In a close game like this, I know you have to play to your strengths and play together.

"The trades happened fast, but we've all bought in and coach Nick (Nurse) is doing a great job just playing to our strengths. We're playing and having fun. We're playing unselfish."

Hield scored nine consecutive Philadelphia points during one stretch in the fourth quarter and the Sixers held on for the surprising win.

"He can shoot the ball. We know that," Nurse said.

Maxey added of Hield, "I feel like he's been great. Not just basketball-wise, but communication-wise."

Embiid (knee), Harris (hip), Batum (hamstring), Melton (back) and Covington (knee) will remain out on Wednesday, and the Sixers won't have their latest acquisition available either. Six-time All-Star Kyle Lowry, who recently received a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets, officially signed with Philadelphia on Tuesday.

Lowry averaged 8.2 points and four rebounds in 37 games (35 starts) for the Heat this season before he was traded to Charlotte on Jan. 23. He never got into a game for the Hornets, which is why the 76ers ruled out his chance to oppose his former Heat teammates as he needs to work back into game shape.

The Heat will arrive in Philadelphia following a resounding 123-97 road victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday.

Bam Adebayo put up 16 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists for his second triple-double of the season.

Nikola Jovic led the Heat with a career-high 24 points. Duncan Robinson added 23 points while Kevin Love and Tyler Herro had 19 apiece in the balanced effort.

Jovic started 10 consecutive games from Jan. 3-21, then didn't get off the bench in seven of the next 10 games.

With Jimmy Butler (personal), Josh Richardson (shoulder) and Terry Rozier (knee) out on Tuesday, the Heat needed Jovic, and he came through.

"Just work. That's what this team does great," Jovic said in a postgame interview on Bally Sports. "Just making sure you're always ready when your name is called."

Jovic, the Heat's first-round pick in 2022, knocked down a career-high five 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds.

"The game plan was great," Jovic said. "Everyone was sharing the ball like coach (Erik Spoelstra) says."

Robinson's performance was uplifting, too, considering he had been listed as questionable due to a concussion.

"It was frustrating just because toward the back end you feel better, but you've still got to check all your boxes," Robinson said of recovering from the head injury he sustained Sunday against the Boston Celtics. "Part of it is I've never had a concussion before. So first time."

The Heat led the Bucks from wire to wire, building a 31-point lead and cruising to the victory.

Butler, on leave following the death of a relative, will remain out on Wednesday, as will Richardson and Rozier.

