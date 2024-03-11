The Washington Wizards will take some new energy into their matchup against the host Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday as they look to win three straight games for the first time this season.

Kyle Kuzma scored 32 points in a 110-108 win over the Miami Heat on Sunday, which marked Washington's second victory over a team with a winning record this season.

"We're focused on our internal growth," Wizards interim coach Brian Keefe said. "That's been the big thing -- getting better every day. From each practice, each game, each shootaround."

The Wizards ended a franchise record-tying 16-game losing streak last Friday with a 112-100 home win over the Charlotte Hornets. Next came the meeting against Miami, which led by as many as 11 points before Washington rallied to snap an eight-game road losing skid.

Point guard Tyus Jones had 16 assists in the victory and is averaging 10.9 assists over his past 12 games.

Kuzma is averaging 22.5 points and 6.6 rebounds in his seventh season. He's hopeful the Wizards can build on the success from their past two games.

"We have to stay consistent. That's been our Achilles' heel all year -- inconsistency," Kuzma said. "We've been consistently inconsistent. If we can keep showing that type of fight and grit, next game against Memphis, then I might have a different answer."

The Wizards are monitoring the status of forward Marvin Bagley III, who has missed the past three games due to lower back spasms. Forward Richaun Holmes is listed as day-to-day with a left toe sprain.

Washington is looking to complete a season sweep of Memphis after winning 113-106 at home on Oct. 28.

The injury-plagued Grizzlies started their 38th starting lineup of the season in a 124-93 road loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday.

Memphis' extensive injury list includes Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart and Brandon Clarke. The Grizzlies also had Jordan Goodwin, John Konchar and Vince Williams Jr. out due to injuries on Sunday.

"Yeah, it's a challenge," Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said. "You've got to accept it. You've got to accept the reality. I mean, every game's a different starting lineup, different depth, who's in and who's out. It's a challenge, but these guys go and they compete hard. Trying to find chemistry is definitely a challenge. But we're putting the work in."

Rookie GG Jackson II scored a season-high 30 points against Oklahoma City, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 16. Forward DeJon Jarreau made an impressive Grizzlies debut with seven points, 10 rebounds and five assists in 28 minutes off the bench.

Luke Kennard has made a 3-pointer in 21 consecutive games for Memphis, which has lost seven of its past nine games.

