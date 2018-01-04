DET
After stumbling most of December, the Philadelphia 76ers appear to have regained their footing.

Joel Embiid is, as always, leading the parade.

The Sixers (18-19), who weathered a 1-9 stretch last month, have won three straight and four of five heading into Friday night's home game against the Detroit Pistons. Their latest victory was a 112-106 escape Wednesday night against the short-handed San Antonio Spurs.

Embiid was not expected to play because of a sprained right hand. After testing the hand during on-court drills shortly before the game, though, the second-year center decided to give it a go.

He wound up supplementing Ben Simmons' 26-point effort with 21 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and four blocked shots, as the Sixers snapped a 12-game losing streak to the Spurs.

"I love having him out there," Simmons said. "It makes it easier on everybody."

Coach Brett Brown said Embiid's availability was "completely unexpected." The decision to play, Embiid said, was his.

"I love my team," he said. "I want to be right there with them. I don't want to quit on them. I also wanted to give coach his first win against his former team, and we did that for him."

Brown, a one-time Spurs assistant, had been 0-8 against San Antonio in his first four seasons in Philadelphia. While Gregg Popovich, his former boss, held out five players Wednesday because they were resting or recovering from injuries, Brown said the Spurs remained a "hell of a team" that offered a considerable challenge.

"The system is exceptional," he said. "They really have a solid system and we needed all of that (effort) to find a win."

Philadelphia has beaten Detroit twice this season, 97-86 on Oct. 23 and 108-103 on Dec. 2. The latter was part of a seven-game losing streak by the Pistons (20-16). They have since won six of nine, although they fell Wednesday night in Miami 111-104.

Tobias Harris led Detroit with 19 points. Reggie Bullock, who has been filling in at point guard while Reggie Jackson recovers from an ankle sprain, added 17. Avery Bradley also returned after missing the previous seven games with a groin injury, and scored 15 points despite 6-of-19 shooting.

Boban Marjanovic also had 15 points and nine rebounds while starting at center in place of Andre Drummond, who sat out the game with bruised ribs. The injury does not appear to be serious, coach Stan Van Gundy told the Detroit Free Press afterward.

"It's just a pain-tolerance thing," he said. "There's no doctor telling me he has to sit out. It's whatever he can tolerate."

The Sixers continue to be without rookie guard Markelle Fultz, the top pick in the 2017 draft. He has missed all but four games this season because of a shoulder injury, though the team issued a news release earlier this week saying he is drawing closer to a return.

Guard/forward Justin Anderson has also been out since mid-November with shin splints.

Key Players
A. Drummond
0 C
B. Simmons
25 PG
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
16.9 Pts. Per Game 16.9
7.4 Ast. Per Game 7.4
8.5 Reb. Per Game 8.5
53.6 Field Goal % 50.5
53.6 Three Point % 50.5
62.6 Free Throw % 55.4
away team logo
A. Drummond C 0
14.3 PPG, 15.2 RPG, 3.7 APG
home team logo
B. Simmons PG 25
16.9 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 7.4 APG
1234T
away team logo Pistons 20-16 -----
home team logo 76ers 18-19-----
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.
Team Stats
away team logoPistons 20-16 102.2 PPG 42.4 RPG 21.9 APG
home team logo76ers 18-19 108.4 PPG 47.6 RPG 26.1 APG
Key Players
A. Drummond C 14.3 PPG 15.2 RPG 3.7 APG 53.4 FG%
B. Simmons PG 16.9 PPG 8.5 RPG 7.4 APG 50.5 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pistons
Roster
T. Harris
A. Bradley
R. Jackson
A. Drummond
I. Smith
S. Johnson
R. Bullock
A. Tolliver
L. Kennard
L. Galloway
B. Marjanovic
J. Leuer
D. Buycks
H. Ellenson
E. Moreland
L. Montero
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
T. Harris 36 33.0 18.1 5.3 1.8 0.7 0.2 1.1 45.9 43.6 85.7 0.8 4.4
A. Bradley 29 31.6 15.7 2.5 2.0 1.2 0.2 2.3 42.0 40.9 79.5 0.6 1.9
R. Jackson 33 27.1 14.6 2.8 5.5 0.6 0.1 2.5 44.6 33.9 84.0 0.7 2.2
A. Drummond 35 32.7 14.3 15.2 3.7 1.4 1.3 2.8 53.4 0.0 62.6 4.9 10.3
I. Smith 36 21.0 9.3 2.6 3.9 0.5 0.2 1.2 46.2 20.0 71.1 0.4 2.2
S. Johnson 31 27.8 7.5 3.7 1.5 1.2 0.2 0.9 35.3 29.4 77.6 0.5 3.2
R. Bullock 22 21.5 7.2 1.5 0.9 0.9 0.2 0.3 52.5 40.9 57.1 0.3 1.2
A. Tolliver 33 20.0 6.9 2.7 1.1 0.4 0.2 0.9 41.0 37.9 75.6 0.6 2.1
L. Kennard 31 17.2 6.5 1.6 1.2 0.7 0.2 0.9 43.5 43.2 80.0 0.2 1.4
L. Galloway 32 14.7 6.4 1.7 0.7 0.5 0.1 0.3 38.3 36.8 87.0 0.2 1.5
B. Marjanovic 13 8.2 6.1 2.3 0.7 0.1 0.1 1.1 55.6 0.0 82.9 0.8 1.5
J. Leuer 8 17.0 5.4 4.0 0.6 0.1 0.4 1.0 41.7 0.0 86.7 0.9 3.1
D. Buycks 4 9.8 4.5 1.3 1.8 0.3 0.0 1.0 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.8
H. Ellenson 15 6.9 3.3 1.9 0.4 0.2 0.0 0.5 39.2 38.1 100.0 0.2 1.7
E. Moreland 32 11.3 1.3 3.5 0.8 0.4 0.7 0.5 45.0 0.0 40.0 1.2 2.3
L. Montero 1 1.0 0.0 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 2.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0
Total 36 240.0 102.2 42.4 21.9 7.67 3.31 13.4 44.8 37.9 75.6 10.3 32.1
76ers
Roster
J. Embiid
J. Redick
B. Simmons
R. Covington
D. Saric
J. Bayless
R. Holmes
T. McConnell
M. Fultz
T. Booker
J. Anderson
A. Johnson
J. McAdoo
F. Korkmaz
J. Pullen
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
J. Embiid 28 31.5 23.8 10.9 3.5 0.6 2.0 4.2 48.6 29.4 80.1 2.2 8.8
J. Redick 33 33.1 17.2 2.6 3.4 0.6 0.1 1.5 44.0 40.2 94.0 0.2 2.4
B. Simmons 36 35.9 16.9 8.5 7.4 1.9 0.9 4.0 50.5 0.0 55.4 1.9 6.6
R. Covington 35 32.5 14.0 6.1 1.9 1.8 0.7 1.9 41.9 38.8 83.6 0.9 5.2
D. Saric 36 30.6 13.7 7.0 2.6 0.7 0.3 1.9 44.1 36.9 85.3 2.3 4.7
J. Bayless 31 25.6 8.9 2.3 1.5 0.7 0.2 1.3 41.4 36.8 79.5 0.4 1.9
R. Holmes 20 16.2 7.4 4.7 1.2 0.4 0.5 0.7 54.7 15.8 70.8 1.2 3.6
T. McConnell 32 24.3 7.2 3.3 4.7 1.2 0.3 1.9 53.2 40.6 82.4 0.6 2.8
M. Fultz 4 19.0 6.0 2.3 1.8 0.5 0.3 1.5 33.3 0.0 50.0 0.8 1.5
T. Booker 12 15.8 5.8 4.8 1.1 0.7 0.4 0.8 56.3 0.0 83.3 2.3 2.5
J. Anderson 10 12.7 5.0 2.7 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.4 37.5 34.6 71.4 1.0 1.7
A. Johnson 35 15.6 4.8 4.7 1.4 0.7 0.7 0.9 53.0 20.0 58.5 1.8 2.9
J. McAdoo 2 5.5 2.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5 0.5 20.0 20.0 100.0 0.0 0.0
F. Korkmaz 6 5.3 1.5 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.0 0.2 25.0 12.5 100.0 0.3 0.7
J. Pullen 3 2.0 0.7 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 50.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 37 242.7 108.4 47.6 26.1 8.46 5.11 17.4 46.1 35.5 75.2 11.4 36.3
NBA Scores