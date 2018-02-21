LAC
GS

Clippers hope to continue surge against Warriors

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 21, 2018

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Two teams at the opposite ends of the Western Conference playoff race square off to begin the NBA's second half Thursday night when the Los Angeles Clippers visit the Golden State Warriors.

Surprisingly, it is the Clippers who will tip off the game with the better recent form of the two.

The last time they visited Oakland, on Jan. 10, the Clippers were 18-21 and floundering in the West, already a full 14 games behind the Warriors in the Pacific Division.

But the Clippers stunned the defending champs 125-106 that night, triggering a 12-5 sprint to the All-Star break.

They're still 13 games behind the Warriors in the Pacific, but the recent run -- the third-best in the NBA behind Houston (16-2) and Utah (14-4) -- has vaulted them back into the thick of things in the Western playoff chase.

The Clippers (30-26) will take the court Thursday in ninth place in the West and currently out of a playoff position, but they are tied in the loss column with the four teams immediately ahead of them -- Oklahoma City (33-26), Denver (32-26), Portland (32-26) and New Orleans (31-26) -- and just two losses behind the current No. 3-seed (San Antonio, 35-24).

Left for dead when they dealt star Blake Griffin to the Detroit Pistons on Jan. 29, the Clippers instead have parlayed greater depth and improved health to a 5-2 mark since the trade.

"I think a lot of people slept on us when we got all these players," point guard Austin Rivers said of the trade. "But I think we're getting better and better."

Tobias Harris (17.2) and Avery Bradley (9.2) have combined for 26.4 points per game since moving from the Pistons to the Clippers.

Danilo Gallinari has poured in an average of 20.1 points in seven games since returning from a partially torn glute.

And Rivers has chipped in with 13.3 points per game since rehabbing an ankle injury.

Mix in the consistently high-level play of DeAndre Jordan and Lou Williams, who had 50 points in that Jan. 10 meeting with the Warriors, and the Clippers will return to Oakland with an attack far beefier than the one that put up 125 points in their last visit.

Like the Clippers, the Warriors return from the break within arm's length of where they want to be -- atop the Western standings. Their 11-6 record since Jan. 10, a game worse than the Clippers, has caused them to drop below the surging Rockets in the race for the NBA's best record.

Golden State (44-14) will enter play Thursday a half-game behind Houston (44-13), with the Rockets already having clinched a potential tie-breaker by virtue of a 2-1 win in the season series.

The Warriors' biggest problem of late -- first quarters. The team with the league's third-best net points per game (plus-8.1) has trailed after the first quarter in 17 of its last 30 games, and has fallen behind by at least 10 points a whopping 23 times this season.

The Warriors have rallied to win 13 of those latter 23 games, but that's missing the point, guard Stephen Curry said.

"We obviously need to fix the first quarters," he observed. "It's a consistent theme."

The problem was getting progressively worse just before the break. The Warriors were outscored by an average of 34-26 in the first quarter in a four-game homestand against Oklahoma City, Dallas, San Antonio and Phoenix, then got boat-raced 40-27 in the opening period of their 123-117 loss at Portland in their final game before the break.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
L. Williams
23 SG
S. Curry
30 PG
32.9 Min. Per Game 32.9
26.6 Pts. Per Game 26.6
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
44.0 Field Goal % 49.0
44.0 Three Point % 49.0
89.5 Free Throw % 91.5
away team logo
L. Williams SG 23
23.2 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 5.3 APG
home team logo
S. Curry PG 30
26.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 6.5 APG
1234T
away team logo Clippers 30-26 -----
home team logo Warriors 44-14 -----
O/U 234.0, GS -10.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
O/U 234.0, GS -10.5
Oracle Arena Oakland, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Clippers 30-26 108.0 PPG 43.8 RPG 22.1 APG
home team logo Warriors 44-14 115.8 PPG 44.3 RPG 30.5 APG
Key Players
L. Williams SG 23.2 PPG 2.5 RPG 5.3 APG 44.0 FG%
S. Curry PG 26.6 PPG 5.2 RPG 6.5 APG 49.0 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Clippers
Roster
L. Williams
T. Harris
D. Gallinari
A. Rivers
P. Beverley
D. Jordan
T. Wallace
A. Bradley
M. Teodosic
M. Harrell
J. Wilson
W. Johnson
C. Williams
J. Evans
S. Dekker
B. Marjanovic
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
L. Williams 55 32.4 23.2 2.5 5.3 1.1 0.2 3.0 44.0 37.8 89.5 0.5 2.1
T. Harris 6 35.2 17.2 6.8 2.7 1.5 0.3 1.3 44.3 33.3 58.3 1.2 5.7
D. Gallinari 18 32.3 16.0 5.0 2.1 0.6 0.3 1.2 41.2 32.4 97.2 0.4 4.6
A. Rivers 36 32.9 15.5 2.2 3.7 1.2 0.3 1.8 42.2 39.4 65.2 0.4 1.8
P. Beverley 11 30.4 12.2 4.1 2.9 1.7 0.5 2.3 40.3 40.0 82.4 1.5 2.6
D. Jordan 51 32.2 11.8 15.0 1.4 0.5 1.0 1.8 65.2 0.0 59.4 4.3 10.7
T. Wallace 18 27.4 9.6 3.2 2.3 0.8 0.4 1.3 45.6 33.3 77.8 0.6 2.6
A. Bradley 6 27.5 9.2 3.7 1.8 0.8 0.2 1.3 47.3 11.1 100.0 0.5 3.2
M. Teodosic 27 24.9 9.2 3.0 5.2 0.5 0.1 2.2 39.2 34.9 87.0 0.5 2.5
M. Harrell 50 15.4 9.1 3.9 0.7 0.5 0.7 0.8 61.6 0.0 63.0 1.3 2.6
J. Wilson 15 18.3 7.0 2.1 0.7 0.3 0.5 0.5 46.9 42.9 50.0 0.2 1.9
W. Johnson 51 23.2 6.5 3.6 1.0 1.2 1.1 0.9 41.5 32.9 72.5 0.4 3.2
C. Williams 28 19.4 5.9 1.5 0.9 0.9 0.5 0.6 46.2 35.0 78.6 0.4 1.2
J. Evans 38 18.4 5.6 2.0 2.4 0.9 0.2 1.1 34.3 26.5 78.7 0.2 1.8
S. Dekker 51 13.6 4.4 2.5 0.6 0.4 0.1 0.5 46.3 16.1 67.4 0.6 1.9
B. Marjanovic 1 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 56 240.4 108.0 43.8 22.1 7.80 4.84 14.2 46.5 35.3 75.7 9.9 33.8
Warriors
Roster
S. Curry
K. Durant
K. Thompson
D. Green
D. West
N. Young
O. Casspi
Z. Pachulia
A. Iguodala
S. Livingston
J. Bell
J. McGee
P. McCaw
K. Looney
Q. Cook
D. Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
S. Curry 43 32.9 26.6 5.2 6.5 1.6 0.1 3.1 49.0 41.3 91.5 0.7 4.4
K. Durant 50 34.5 26.0 6.8 5.5 0.8 1.9 3.1 52.3 42.1 88.6 0.5 6.3
K. Thompson 57 34.1 20.0 3.9 2.5 0.7 0.6 1.8 49.4 45.4 86.3 0.4 3.5
D. Green 50 32.7 11.4 8.0 7.3 1.3 1.5 2.8 44.6 29.9 77.2 1.3 6.7
D. West 54 13.6 7.1 3.5 1.9 0.7 1.1 1.0 61.8 42.9 73.2 0.9 2.6
N. Young 56 14.3 6.6 1.2 0.4 0.5 0.1 0.4 44.3 39.3 72.7 0.2 1.0
O. Casspi 45 14.8 6.1 4.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.8 58.4 50.0 77.0 0.6 3.4
Z. Pachulia 48 14.8 5.9 4.9 1.7 0.6 0.2 1.1 59.9 0.0 81.3 1.2 3.7
A. Iguodala 49 25.5 5.4 3.8 3.3 0.8 0.6 1.0 43.6 22.9 63.2 0.8 2.9
S. Livingston 50 15.5 5.3 1.7 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 49.8 0.0 80.0 0.5 1.2
J. Bell 38 14.4 5.1 3.9 1.8 0.7 1.1 1.0 66.4 0.0 66.7 1.2 2.7
J. McGee 42 8.0 4.1 1.9 0.4 0.3 0.8 0.4 63.2 0.0 74.4 0.7 1.2
P. McCaw 51 15.6 3.7 1.4 1.4 0.7 0.2 0.6 44.0 25.0 72.0 0.3 1.1
K. Looney 47 11.0 3.0 2.8 0.5 0.3 0.6 0.5 59.0 0.0 49.0 1.1 1.6
Q. Cook 11 9.5 2.9 1.1 1.5 0.0 0.0 0.3 44.8 35.7 100.0 0.2 0.9
D. Jones 3 2.7 0.0 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.3 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.3 0.0
Total 58 240.9 115.8 44.3 30.5 8.07 7.93 15.5 51.0 39.2 81.1 8.6 35.7
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores