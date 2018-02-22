ATL
IND

Pacers' Robinson to make season debut vs. Hawks

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 22, 2018

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Pacers chose not to make any moves before the NBA trade deadline, but they will be adding a key player.

After being sidelined all season following left ankle surgery, Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III is targeting a return against visiting Atlanta on Friday night. Robinson made two rehab starts with the Fort Wayne Mad Ants,

"I'm ready to go," Robinson told reporters repeatedly Wednesday.

Pacers coach Nate McMillan said he plans to play Robinson between five and 10 minutes Friday.

"Today when he walked out on the floor he looked like the old Glenn," McMillan said. "He looked like the Glenn who walked into training camp."

It's a nice boost for the Pacers (33-25), who won nine of 12 games heading into the All-Star break. Robinson said he has learned from his bench watching time and hours of video.

"Overall as a player, I'm two times a better player than last year," he said. "It's crazy, because I spent so much time away from the game, but I actually think that that helped me; helped me a lot. Everything happens for a reason."

Robinson started 27 games last season, averaged 6.1 points per game and was the NBA All-Star Dunk Champion.

"The No. 1 thing is defense," he told Pacers.com of his contributions. "I've talked to all the coaches about that. I think I can be another defender for this team, but on the offensive end I can space the floor and knock down shots. I think the biggest thing is my ability to run the floor and play off others."

Indiana has an offensive rating of 108.4 points per 100 possessions, which is sixth in the NBA.

Atlanta (18-41) is ranked 24th in the NBA defensively.

The Hawks transferred guard Josh Magette and forward Andrew White III from the Erie BayHawks, the team's G League affiliate, to Atlanta. Both players are on two-way contracts.

Magette has played in nine games with the Hawks, averaging 2.3 points and 2.0 assists in 7.7 minutes.

White III has appeared in one game with Atlanta. In his NBA debut on Feb. 14 at Detroit, he finished with a team-high 15 points, two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 17 minutes (6-of-11 shooting, 3 of 7 3-pointers), becoming the first Hawk since Rumeal Robinson in 1990 to score 15 or more points in his NBA debut.

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he will add a new wrinkle or a new play but doesn't plan to make any drastic changes to the team's direction. He doesn't plan to favor youth over experience the rest of the season.

"I think we've been a mix of young and veteran guys all year," he said. "I think the way we progressed through the season -- of course when you start the season you think it could be a little different -- (but) right now but I think the way we've played, and the way we continue to play, won't be that much different."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
K. Bazemore
24 SG
V. Oladipo
4 SG
34.6 Min. Per Game 34.6
24.4 Pts. Per Game 24.4
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
41.4 Field Goal % 48.4
41.4 Three Point % 48.4
79.8 Free Throw % 81.0
away team logo
K. Bazemore SG 24
13.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.6 APG
home team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
24.4 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 4.1 APG
1234T
away team logo Hawks 18-41 -----
home team logo Pacers 33-25 -----
O/U 211.0, IND -8.0
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.
O/U 211.0, IND -8.0
Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.
Team Stats
away team logo Hawks 18-41 103.7 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.9 APG
home team logo Pacers 33-25 106.8 PPG 41.9 RPG 22.4 APG
Key Players
K. Bazemore SG 13.0 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.6 APG 41.4 FG%
V. Oladipo SG 24.4 PPG 5.3 RPG 4.1 APG 48.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Hawks
Roster
D. Schroder
K. Bazemore
T. Waller-Prince
E. Ilyasova
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
M. Delaney
M. Muscala
T. Cavanaugh
D. Bembry
T. Dorsey
I. Taylor
M. Plumlee
J. Magette
N. Brussino
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Schroder 55 31.3 19.5 3.1 6.3 1.1 0.1 2.6 43.6 28.7 87.0 0.7 2.4
K. Bazemore 58 27.9 13.0 4.0 3.6 1.6 0.7 2.4 41.4 39.8 79.8 0.4 3.6
T. Waller-Prince 59 29.9 12.2 4.7 2.3 0.9 0.5 2.1 41.6 36.8 81.7 0.7 4.0
E. Ilyasova 46 25.5 10.9 5.5 1.1 1.0 0.4 0.9 45.9 35.9 80.0 1.6 3.8
J. Collins 53 22.3 10.2 7.0 1.0 0.6 1.1 1.3 58.0 31.6 73.7 2.7 4.3
D. Dedmon 40 23.6 10.1 7.5 1.4 0.5 0.7 1.3 55.7 38.5 78.2 1.7 5.8
M. Delaney 51 19.1 6.2 1.9 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.3 38.2 35.9 79.5 0.2 1.7
M. Muscala 30 16.7 6.1 3.7 0.9 0.5 0.5 0.6 48.9 42.6 90.0 1.0 2.7
T. Cavanaugh 30 13.8 5.0 3.3 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 47.4 36.6 76.5 1.1 2.2
D. Bembry 20 17.0 4.8 2.5 1.5 0.7 0.5 1.8 38.5 30.4 66.7 0.4 2.1
T. Dorsey 33 12.7 4.8 1.8 1.2 0.2 0.1 0.3 37.4 35.8 69.0 0.3 1.5
I. Taylor 44 14.4 4.6 1.4 2.3 0.4 0.2 0.8 42.0 29.3 63.9 0.3 1.1
M. Plumlee 38 16.8 4.4 3.8 0.9 0.3 0.6 1.2 61.7 0.0 46.2 1.3 2.5
J. Magette 9 7.7 2.3 0.7 2.0 0.2 0.0 0.2 42.9 50.0 100.0 0.1 0.6
N. Brussino 4 2.5 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
Total 59 240.4 103.7 40.9 23.9 7.92 4.31 14.8 45.0 36.6 79.6 9.4 31.4
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
T. Young
D. Sabonis
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
A. Jefferson
J. Young
T. Leaf
D. Wilkins
I. Anigbogu
A. Poythress
B. Moore
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 52 34.6 24.4 5.3 4.1 2.1 0.8 2.9 48.4 38.1 81.0 0.5 4.8
B. Bogdanovic 57 30.6 13.7 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.1 1.2 47.0 38.6 84.7 0.3 2.9
M. Turner 42 28.3 13.5 6.6 1.4 0.5 2.1 1.5 48.8 35.6 76.4 1.4 5.3
D. Collison 52 30.3 12.8 2.7 5.3 1.4 0.3 1.3 49.5 43.2 89.7 0.6 2.1
T. Young 58 32.7 12.1 6.0 2.1 1.5 0.4 1.3 49.7 35.0 57.6 2.2 3.8
D. Sabonis 56 25.4 12.1 8.2 2.2 0.5 0.5 2.0 52.5 33.3 73.2 2.4 5.8
L. Stephenson 58 23.3 9.2 5.4 3.0 0.6 0.2 1.7 43.6 32.5 66.3 0.7 4.7
C. Joseph 58 26.2 7.7 3.0 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.0 42.7 36.1 73.9 0.4 2.6
A. Jefferson 29 13.4 6.8 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0.6 55.3 0.0 78.3 0.7 3.0
J. Young 41 10.2 3.9 1.0 0.6 0.2 0.0 0.4 47.3 36.2 72.0 0.1 0.8
T. Leaf 42 9.5 3.1 1.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 47.0 47.2 60.0 0.6 1.0
D. Wilkins 19 8.0 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.6
I. Anigbogu 10 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 44.4 0.0 83.3 0.5 0.4
A. Poythress 21 4.3 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 42.9 37.5 0.0 0.3 0.3
B. Moore 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
Total 58 240.9 106.8 41.9 22.4 8.26 4.26 12.7 48.0 37.3 77.2 9.1 32.8
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores