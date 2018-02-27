IND
ATL

Pacers try to rebound in Atlanta

  • STATS TSX
  • Feb 27, 2018

ATLANTA -- The Indiana Pacers had their four-game winning streak broken on Tuesday when they lost to Dallas, which had the worst record in the Western Conference. On Wednesday, the Pacers will try their luck against the Atlanta Hawks, the last-place team in the East.

The Pacers will continue their quest for homecourt advantage in the playoffs when they continue a four-game road trip in Atlanta at Philips Arena.

The Pacers (34-26) had a four-game winning streak snapped on Monday with a 109-103 loss at Dallas, the second time they've lost to the Mavs this season. Indiana gave up 41 points in the fourth quarter and trailed by 13, but trimmed the lead to two points in the final minute before Dallas regained control.

"They outworked us. They outplayed us," Indiana guard Cory Joseph said after the Dallas loss. "We didn't have enough energy and enough fight to get out too fast and they were knocking them down."

Guard Victor Oladipo has been on a tear for the Pacers. He's averaging 27.7 points over the last four games and had 21 against the Mavericks on Monday. Oladipo was coming off back-to-back 30-point efforts.

Oladipo said, "It's a tough loss and you've got to learn from it and move on, because every game still counts." That includes Wednesday's game against Atlanta, which trails Phoenix by a half game in the race for the league's worst record.

Atlanta (18-43) has lost four straight, including a 123-104 defeat to the Los Angeles Lakers. Second-year forward Taurean Prince led the team with 24 points, including four 3-pointers. It was the eighth time this season that Prince has scored 20-plus points. He averages 12.4 points.

Prince is part of the youth movement in Atlanta. The Hawks don't have a player on the roster with more than five years in the league and have six rookies.

"It's tough when you're wanting to have team success and everything, but I think we're growing, really, even though (Monday) didn't feel like it," Atlanta coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Atlanta made a roster move on Monday. They placed forward Ersan Ilyasova on waivers to give more playing time to youngsters like John Collins. It was the second veteran they've turned loose this month, having dropped guard Marco Belinelli on Feb. 9. The Hawks are already without forward DeAndre Bembry (abdominal strain) and guard Malcolm Delaney, who is almost ready to return from a right knee strain.

The game could be determined on the boards. Indiana outrebounded Dallas 50-44 and has outrebounded its last five opponents. During that span, the Pacers have grabbed at least 50 rebounds in each game.

The Pacers have won both previous meetings with Atlanta this season. They beat the Hawks 105-95 on Dec. 20 and beat them 116-93 in Indianapolis on Feb. 23. Indiana has won the last four meetings with the Hawks and have a two-game winning streak in Atlanta.

"(Atlanta) doesn't have a great record, but they've got a good team that plays together, plays hard. They're a young team, so we've got to bring a lot of energy," Joseph said.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Key Players
V. Oladipo
4 SG
D. Schroder
17 PG
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
19.4 Pts. Per Game 19.4
6.2 Ast. Per Game 6.2
3.1 Reb. Per Game 3.1
48.3 Field Goal % 43.4
48.3 Three Point % 43.4
81.2 Free Throw % 86.9
away team logo
V. Oladipo SG 4
24.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.2 APG
home team logo
D. Schroder PG 17
19.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.2 APG
1234T
away team logo Pacers 34-26 -----
home team logo Hawks 18-43 -----
O/U 214.5, ATL +5.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, Ga.
O/U 214.5, ATL +5.0
Philips Arena Atlanta, Ga.
Team Stats
away team logo Pacers 34-26 106.9 PPG 42.3 RPG 22.5 APG
home team logo Hawks 18-43 103.5 PPG 40.9 RPG 23.7 APG
Key Players
V. Oladipo SG 24.1 PPG 5.4 RPG 4.2 APG 48.3 FG%
D. Schroder PG 19.4 PPG 3.1 RPG 6.2 APG 43.4 FG%
Top Scorers
PTS REB AST
PTS REB AST
0 FG% 0
0 3PT FG% 0
0 FT% 0
Pacers
Roster
V. Oladipo
B. Bogdanovic
M. Turner
D. Collison
D. Sabonis
T. Young
L. Stephenson
C. Joseph
G. Robinson III
A. Jefferson
J. Young
T. Leaf
D. Wilkins
I. Anigbogu
A. Poythress
B. Moore
T. McKinney-Jones
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
V. Oladipo 54 34.2 24.1 5.4 4.2 2.1 0.8 2.8 48.3 37.7 81.2 0.6 4.8
B. Bogdanovic 59 30.7 13.7 3.3 1.4 0.8 0.1 1.3 47.1 38.4 85.2 0.4 2.9
M. Turner 44 28.3 13.6 6.8 1.5 0.5 2.1 1.5 49.3 36.7 75.7 1.4 5.4
D. Collison 52 30.3 12.8 2.7 5.3 1.4 0.3 1.3 49.5 43.2 89.7 0.6 2.1
D. Sabonis 58 25.3 12.2 8.1 2.2 0.5 0.5 2.0 52.8 34.5 73.2 2.4 5.7
T. Young 60 32.8 12.1 6.1 2.1 1.6 0.4 1.3 49.3 34.9 57.1 2.1 3.9
L. Stephenson 60 23.3 9.3 5.5 3.1 0.6 0.2 1.6 43.5 31.3 66.3 0.8 4.7
C. Joseph 60 26.4 7.8 3.1 3.2 0.9 0.2 1.0 43.2 36.0 73.6 0.4 2.6
G. Robinson III 2 20.0 7.0 1.5 2.0 0.5 0.0 0.5 50.0 0.0 66.7 1.0 0.5
A. Jefferson 29 13.4 6.8 3.8 0.9 0.4 0.6 0.6 55.3 0.0 78.3 0.7 3.0
J. Young 43 10.6 3.9 1.1 0.7 0.2 0.0 0.5 45.5 37.3 72.0 0.1 1.0
T. Leaf 43 9.3 3.1 1.6 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 47.0 47.2 66.7 0.6 1.0
D. Wilkins 19 8.0 1.7 0.8 0.5 0.1 0.1 0.3 33.3 22.2 75.0 0.3 0.6
I. Anigbogu 10 2.8 1.3 0.9 0.0 0.1 0.3 0.2 44.4 0.0 83.3 0.5 0.4
A. Poythress 22 4.2 1.0 0.6 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 45.5 37.5 0.0 0.3 0.3
B. Moore 2 4.5 0.0 0.5 0.5 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.5
T. McKinney-Jones 1 1.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0
Total 60 240.8 106.9 42.3 22.5 8.37 4.23 12.8 48.0 37.1 77.2 9.2 33.1
Hawks
Roster
D. Schroder
K. Bazemore
T. Waller-Prince
E. Ilyasova
J. Collins
D. Dedmon
M. Muscala
M. Delaney
I. Taylor
T. Cavanaugh
T. Dorsey
D. Bembry
M. Plumlee
J. Magette
N. Brussino
Total
Roster GP MPG PPG RPG APG SPG BPG TOG FG% 3PT% FT% ORPG DRPG
D. Schroder 57 31.1 19.4 3.1 6.2 1.1 0.1 2.6 43.4 28.6 86.9 0.7 2.4
K. Bazemore 60 27.8 13.0 4.0 3.6 1.6 0.7 2.4 41.4 39.0 79.6 0.4 3.6
T. Waller-Prince 61 29.9 12.4 4.7 2.3 1.0 0.5 2.2 41.5 36.6 82.0 0.7 4.0
E. Ilyasova 46 25.5 10.9 5.5 1.1 1.0 0.4 0.9 45.9 35.9 80.0 1.6 3.8
J. Collins 55 22.5 10.1 7.1 1.0 0.6 1.2 1.3 57.7 31.6 73.3 2.7 4.4
D. Dedmon 42 23.3 9.8 7.4 1.4 0.5 0.6 1.3 55.2 38.1 78.2 1.7 5.7
M. Muscala 32 17.1 6.3 3.8 0.8 0.6 0.5 0.7 47.4 38.6 90.6 1.0 2.8
M. Delaney 51 19.1 6.2 1.9 3.0 0.6 0.1 1.3 38.2 35.9 79.5 0.2 1.7
I. Taylor 46 14.7 5.1 1.3 2.4 0.5 0.2 0.9 43.8 27.3 64.9 0.3 1.0
T. Cavanaugh 30 13.8 5.0 3.3 0.8 0.3 0.1 0.4 47.4 36.6 76.5 1.1 2.2
T. Dorsey 35 13.3 5.0 1.8 1.1 0.3 0.1 0.4 35.7 34.4 68.8 0.3 1.6
D. Bembry 21 17.3 4.9 2.7 1.5 0.6 0.5 1.8 39.6 33.3 60.0 0.4 2.3
M. Plumlee 40 16.7 4.3 3.7 0.9 0.4 0.6 1.1 61.3 0.0 43.9 1.3 2.5
J. Magette 10 7.4 2.1 0.7 2.2 0.3 0.0 0.2 40.0 42.9 100.0 0.1 0.6
N. Brussino 4 2.5 0.0 0.8 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.8
Total 61 240.4 103.5 40.9 23.7 8.03 4.33 14.8 44.8 36.1 79.1 9.4 31.5
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NBA Scores